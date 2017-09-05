₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:47am
Some suspects in the Anti-Kidnapping Section (D7) of State CIID Umuahia Cell escaped from the detention facility on Saturday 02/09/2017. The suspects made away with two AK 47 Rifles kept outside the Armoury for quick response to emergencies, to facilitate their escape. The inmates conceived the escape and nurtured it into fruition due to the negligence/absence from duty of the policemen scheduled for duty on that fateful day.
However, three of the escapees, viz Kingsley Anyim, Chijioke Chukwu and Emeka Ukaegbu have been rearrested and one of the rifles recovered while all the officers involved in the act of negligence/absence from duty have all been taken through the Force approved disciplinary action process and dismissed from the Force, and will be prosecuted. Efforts to rearrest the remaining escapees is being intensified.
Meanwhile, it need be mentioned that Emeka Ukaegbu who was just picked up has confessed to where he kept the remaining AK47 rifle.
On 05/09/2017, a distress call was received that one young man later identified as Nnadozie Ezinwa Onyema aged 36yrs was shot dead by suspected cultists along ‘Early Learning’ road by Umueze Aba. Consequent on the call, SP Gabriel Alobo, the Divisional Crime Officer Abayi Division led a team of patrol men and detectives attached to the Division to the scene of incident where the victim was found in a pool of his own blood.
One locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered around the scene. Combing of the street and surrounding environment, resulted in the arrest of one Godswill Joel Okeke and Godwin Dada both males aged 26yrs and 31yrs respectively.
Photograph of the deceased was taken and corpse taken to the morgue for preservation. Investigation is in progress.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/suspects-escaped-police-cell-ak-47-rifles-arrested-abia-state-photos.html
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 4:49am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by skelewu404(m): 4:58am
I don't get it
Was he not locked up in a cell so how the hell did he have access to the guns n two make it worse r they are saying two aks is enough to take a police station down.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by skelewu404(m): 5:03am
ChangeIsCostant:u think u r doing me believe me u r doing urself
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by ipobarecriminals: 5:11am
PIGS/IDIOTS are CRIMInALS
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Tolexander: 5:15am
skelewu404:The police could have sold the guns to them.
Nothing is impossible.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Ngasky(m): 5:36am
Bad egg
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by MVLOX(m): 6:05am
Crime doesn't pay....ok I remember now it pays in a very sad way
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by affable4: 6:08am
Short of words.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by heed101(m): 6:14am
Ndi nnamdi
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by tobdee: 6:28am
heed101:Is like ur brain is paining u.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Homeboiy(m): 6:34am
One even they smile
The guys are idiots,u escaped instead of you to run to Niger rep or Somalia, u remained in abia
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Alexbrain(m): 6:48am
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Nutase(f): 7:23am
Good news.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by yomibelle(f): 7:27am
Don't do the crime
If u can't do d time
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by anyebedgreat: 7:30am
Nwafor!
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Royalfurnitures: 7:30am
Why is it very easy from criminals to escape from the police these days?
Why is it very easy from criminals to escape from the police these days?
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by kenbee(m): 7:31am
Naija self
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by joburiel(m): 7:31am
criminals... why is he backing dat guy?
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by holluwai(m): 7:31am
They "almost" got away....
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by mayorkyzo: 7:31am
The ease with which criminals escape detention these days is quite alarming...
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by gozzlin: 7:31am
Their looks alone lend credence to the fact that they are criminals.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by GavelSlam: 7:32am
Why dem come dey do face like make we sorry for them?
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Proudlyngwa(m): 7:32am
Products of a failed system
Failed parenting system
Failed religious system
Failed education system
Failed moral system and last,
Failed entertainment media system
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by FunkyAlhaji2015(m): 7:32am
The DPO of that station needs to be investigated too, How can he allow his officers to neglect their duty post.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by okenwaa(m): 7:32am
This story no just clear me..
And why dey carryy d@ one for back??
na baby armed robber?
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by itiswellandwell: 7:33am
Ok
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Caseless: 7:33am
Na dem dem.
crime is institutionalized in that region.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Zico5(m): 7:36am
Good
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by Robbin7(m): 7:36am
They didn't do it, they are innocent.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by 989900: 7:36am
Police and bribe.
|Re: Suspects Who Escaped Police Cell With AK 47 Rifles Re-arrested In Abia . Photos by enginer050(m): 7:37am
End Tim police
