



However, three of the escapees, viz Kingsley Anyim, Chijioke Chukwu and Emeka Ukaegbu have been rearrested and one of the rifles recovered while all the officers involved in the act of negligence/absence from duty have all been taken through the Force approved disciplinary action process and dismissed from the Force, and will be prosecuted. Efforts to rearrest the remaining escapees is being intensified.



Meanwhile, it need be mentioned that Emeka Ukaegbu who was just picked up has confessed to where he kept the remaining AK47 rifle.



On 05/09/2017, a distress call was received that one young man later identified as Nnadozie Ezinwa Onyema aged 36yrs was shot dead by suspected cultists along ‘Early Learning’ road by Umueze Aba. Consequent on the call, SP Gabriel Alobo, the Divisional Crime Officer Abayi Division led a team of patrol men and detectives attached to the Division to the scene of incident where the victim was found in a pool of his own blood.



One locally made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered around the scene. Combing of the street and surrounding environment, resulted in the arrest of one Godswill Joel Okeke and Godwin Dada both males aged 26yrs and 31yrs respectively.



Photograph of the deceased was taken and corpse taken to the morgue for preservation. Investigation is in progress.



