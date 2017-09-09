₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:44am
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Zeze06(m): 8:51am
I pray he comes back to you
"Love" is a very strong emotion...her twin sister is "hate"
They are both as strong as death...
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by coolcharm(m): 8:52am
Eleyi gidi gan o
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by goingape1: 11:30am
Holuwahyomzzy:fishbrain women
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by massinola(m): 11:31am
2face vs Annie part 2 loading
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by SenorFax(m): 11:31am
Will you sharap..... .
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Aden777(m): 11:32am
I hope say na true... Make e no b say ur account don dey near period
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Hedriz(m): 11:32am
Who cares??
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by IamAirforce1: 11:33am
Dis girl is so pretty
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by King4Roller: 11:33am
Flavour. I comment my reserve
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by ayxmania: 11:33am
'It just happened'.. Na so
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by vivoge(f): 11:33am
Noted
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by agbonkamen(f): 11:33am
Flavour D free donor. Keep it up flavour
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by UnknownT: 11:33am
She is under this category , so I have no comment
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by lathrowinger: 11:33am
Naija gal Sabi form. Person yellow, person tall, person fine, person long. Come still get money on top am. U come dey talk long story. Abi something is wrong with this Aunty...
Plz help me ask her say! What does she want in life again?
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by sw: 11:34am
you are a dreamer. move on jor
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by sunsewa16: 11:34am
good luck to u.
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by 9jakohai(m): 11:35am
You are in love with a man who
1.Had sex with you but is not prepared to deal with the consequences
2.Had sex with you, but did not love you enough to at least inform your parents about his intentions toward you.
3.Got you pregnant, and then went on to get another girl pregnant, while still claiming he loved you.(INfact the writing was on the wall).
4.Got you pregnant, despite the fact that our society looks down on unmarred women...yet the guy you love was not man enough to protect you from the consequences of being an unmarried mum
5.Had sex with a man who was not ready to marry you. He fooled you because he wanted cheap something.
6.Had a child who will never know the father well well. And let me be serious.....kids need a dad and a mum. I know my dad and mum are not perfect, but I am thankful that they got married before I and my sibs came along....and at least most of the time, I got to see both of them every evening after the day's work.
Girl, you are being taken for a ride. You are in love with a player. And if you insist on following him, you will be like the fly that followed the corpse into the grave.
Grow up, Ms Banner.
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by ogashman(m): 11:35am
why won't u still love him after all his money
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by maamisco(f): 11:35am
Eyya, I just like this girl simplicity. She is bold n strong.
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by nikbaus(m): 11:35am
There are no rules to love... love love and love life
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by danigbo(m): 11:35am
How did she win the most beautiful girl in Nigeria ?
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by oluwatymylehyn(m): 11:35am
Life continues
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by PanickMode(m): 11:36am
Who has that #200 meme? Give this chick to go an buy sense
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by kulrunsman79(m): 11:37am
Eiyaah! Sorry o
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by mpianya39(m): 11:37am
Golibe na
(In flavour voice)
onye nwe pants no n'ilo
You wan try flavour Kondo again abi you still de miss the Kondo
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Esiobu95(m): 11:38am
Baby mama
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:38am
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by careytommy7(m): 11:38am
Once debe
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by LesbianBoy(m): 11:38am
Money is good abeg! See her mouth like "it was a mistake"...... Trust me, if flavour was BROKE and he wants to take off her pant, she would remove his hand, dress up and say let's wait until marriage
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by petitejolie(f): 11:38am
wat is young abt the age u got pregnant? d issue is DAT u got pregnant outside wedlock for a man who's not ready to settle down. but its all good anyway. I don't wish to be pregnant for such men.
