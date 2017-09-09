₦airaland Forum

"I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:44am


Former beauty queen, Anna Banner, not only attained stardom when she won in the Most Beautiful Girl competition in Nigeria some years back, but becoming singer, Flavour’s baby mama added to her popularity.

And as much as she said she never used her pregnancy to ‘hook’ the singer, Anna, in an exclusive chat with Saturday Beats, also said she was still in love with Flavour, even if he has yet to marry her after having a child for him.

“I couldn’t have purposely got pregnant because I wanted to hook a star. I was already a star too. I wasn’t looking for fame; I was even running away from fame. But I got pregnant for somebody I really loved. It wasn’t planned. It was my mistake but I wouldn’t call my child a mistake. I was careless. But I thank God it happened with a man who I loved and who didn’t turn his back on me.


“When you love someone, it is hard to fall out. You cannot fall in love today and fall out of love tomorrow. Love is strong. Before you tell somebody you love him, you have to be sure. Flavour was the first man I fell in love with. I still love him as the beautiful soul he has and as the father of my child. I don’t know what the future holds but we are just taking things one step at a time.”

She got pregnant after she featured in Flavour’s Golibe video but Anna said her relationship with the singer had nothing to do with the video.

“Some people have got it twisted. It wasn’t because of the video that I had a child for him. We didn’t start dating because of the video either. It just happened and it happened.”

And as Flavour has another baby mama, Sandra Okagbue, and who he has yet to tie the knots with either, Anna said she is not jealous of the other woman in his life.


“Why should I be jealous? We are all humans but what will be will be. If you get jealous today, where will it lead you to? All I want is for my child to be happy.”

Recalling how she felt when she found out she was pregnant, the young lady said she was devastated.

“I was demoralised. I was finished! I was frustrated! My parents were disgusted at my sight. It was my cross, so I had to carry it. I decided I was going to keep the baby even if I wasn’t married. It turned out to be the best decision I have made. I am not saying it is good to get pregnant at a young age and have a baby but whatever choices you make, you need to know there are consequences and you have to get ready to face the consequences. I was ready to face mine and I will not advise anybody to get pregnant at a young age. But if you get pregnant, abortion is not the next step.”


Probably because of her experience in life, Anna said she intends to set up a foundation in future.

“I am going to have a foundation and I hope it turns out the way I want. It is about empowering young girls just like me not to give up. A lot of young girls got pregnant at a young age just like me and they gave up. I just want to encourage them that this is not the end of the world; you can do so many things. It is never late to go back to school. Age is just a number, your child will grow up to love and appreciate you. Even if it is not school, learn how to do something, empower yourself.”

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Zeze06(m): 8:51am
I pray he comes back to you cry

"Love" is a very strong emotion...her twin sister is "hate"

They are both as strong as death...

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by coolcharm(m): 8:52am
Eleyi gidi gan o

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by goingape1: 11:30am
Holuwahyomzzy:



fishbrain women

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by massinola(m): 11:31am
2face vs Annie part 2 loading

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by SenorFax(m): 11:31am
Will you sharap..... .

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Aden777(m): 11:32am
I hope say na true... Make e no b say ur account don dey near period

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Hedriz(m): 11:32am
Who cares??
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by IamAirforce1: 11:33am
Dis girl is so pretty
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by King4Roller: 11:33am
Flavour. I comment my reserve

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by ayxmania: 11:33am
'It just happened'.. Na so

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by vivoge(f): 11:33am
Noted
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by agbonkamen(f): 11:33am
Flavour D free donor. Keep it up flavour grin
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by UnknownT: 11:33am
She is under this category , so I have no comment

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by lathrowinger: 11:33am
Naija gal Sabi form. Person yellow, person tall, person fine, person long. Come still get money on top am. U come dey talk long story. Abi something is wrong with this Aunty...
Plz help me ask her say! What does she want in life again?
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by sw: 11:34am
you are a dreamer. move on jor
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by sunsewa16: 11:34am
good luck to u.
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by 9jakohai(m): 11:35am
You are in love with a man who

1.Had sex with you but is not prepared to deal with the consequences

2.Had sex with you, but did not love you enough to at least inform your parents about his intentions toward you.

3.Got you pregnant, and then went on to get another girl pregnant, while still claiming he loved you.(INfact the writing was on the wall).

4.Got you pregnant, despite the fact that our society looks down on unmarred women...yet the guy you love was not man enough to protect you from the consequences of being an unmarried mum

5.Had sex with a man who was not ready to marry you. He fooled you because he wanted cheap something.

6.Had a child who will never know the father well well. And let me be serious.....kids need a dad and a mum. I know my dad and mum are not perfect, but I am thankful that they got married before I and my sibs came along....and at least most of the time, I got to see both of them every evening after the day's work.

Girl, you are being taken for a ride. You are in love with a player. And if you insist on following him, you will be like the fly that followed the corpse into the grave.

Grow up, Ms Banner.

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by ogashman(m): 11:35am
why won't u still love him after all his money
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by maamisco(f): 11:35am
Eyya, I just like this girl simplicity. She is bold n strong. wink

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by nikbaus(m): 11:35am
There are no rules to love... love love and love life
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by danigbo(m): 11:35am
How did she win the most beautiful girl in Nigeria ?

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by oluwatymylehyn(m): 11:35am
Life continues
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by PanickMode(m): 11:36am
Who has that #200 meme? Give this chick to go an buy sense
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by kulrunsman79(m): 11:37am
Eiyaah! Sorry o
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by mpianya39(m): 11:37am
Golibe na grin grin grin

(In flavour voice)

onye nwe pants no n'ilo cheesy cheesy cheesy


You wan try flavour Kondo again abi you still de miss the Kondo

Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Esiobu95(m): 11:38am
Baby mama
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:38am
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by careytommy7(m): 11:38am
Once debe
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by LesbianBoy(m): 11:38am
Money is good abeg! See her mouth like "it was a mistake"...... Trust me, if flavour was BROKE and he wants to take off her pant, she would remove his hand, dress up and say let's wait until marriage grin grin grin grin
Re: "I Still Love Flavour" – Anna Banner by petitejolie(f): 11:38am
wat is young abt the age u got pregnant? d issue is DAT u got pregnant outside wedlock for a man who's not ready to settle down. but its all good anyway. I don't wish to be pregnant for such men.

