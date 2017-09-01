Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) (12530 Views)

Landlord Caught Having Sex With A Boy In Lagos, Paraded Unclad By Mob (Pics / Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos, Beaten To Pulp & Almost Burnt By Mob (Pics) / Thief Caught Stealing From Redeemed Church In Lagos, Beaten & Paraded Unclad

See photos below





Source: According to a report shared by an online user,the woman pictured below was caught stealing a baby in Okoko.She was disgraced and beaten by angry mob.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/woman-caught-stealing-baby-in-okoko.html?m=1

Well, assuming she is guilty as accused, then the mob did a shoddy job. They failed to strip her of her dignity (so to say), as street justice demands. 7 Likes

I think the mob tried in not stripping her Unclad but I still don't support jungle justice. She should be handed over to the appropriate quarters for trials. 2 Likes

Lagos na wa!

What a life...

she wasnt beaten properly. She is supposed to be soaked in her blood she wasnt beaten properly. She is supposed to be soaked in her blood 2 Likes

Somebody's mum. Oga fun oooo

and if that wasn't the case?

OP what axis of Okokomaiko is this

See her bweasts like ajepako own 1 Like

Ordinary beat ?



Is that how to deal with kidnappers ? If they don't know how to set her ablaze they should probably carry her to the police station 2 Likes

so now you not only have to hide your money from thieves.... you have to hide your kids... Na wa o. 2 Likes

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/woman-caught-stealing-baby-in-okoko.html?m=1

deeppussy

Is this another one or that same old woman... Please she should be taken to one of the worse prisons in Nigeria ..since she can't hustle legally Like me 1 Like

Who was she going to take the baby to? That is who the mob should mob 3 Likes

The prolem now is that you might be a stanger in a place, if you make a mistake of asking a child below 18yrs of any address or question, if that child runs and tell any body you are calling him or her, you will be termed a kidnapper and you could loose your life instantly



How can they call that lady a child kidnapper 6 Likes

Just kill her cos if you take her to the police station they will still free her

I hate jungle justice, they should have put her in an enclosed drum for two days.. This jungle justice is not proper

Well, assuming she is guilty as accused, then the mob did a shoddy job. They failed to strip her of her dignity (so to say), as street justice demands. Why are you like this? Why are you like this?





What if these people have been accused wrongly?



What if this person was innocent and is their family member?



What if this jungle justice happens to them and they are innocent?



Gosh!!! Scary!!! All these people serving jungle justice sefWhat if these people have been accused wrongly?What if this person was innocent and is their family member?What if this jungle justice happens to them and they are innocent?Gosh!!! Scary!!! 2 Likes

this is what fit this gullible and evil oriented people