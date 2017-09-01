₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by zoba88: 9:23am
According to a report shared by an online user,the woman pictured below was caught stealing a baby in Okoko.She was disgraced and beaten by angry mob.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/woman-caught-stealing-baby-in-okoko.html?m=1
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by zoba88: 9:24am
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by fuckingAyaya(m): 9:26am
Meanwhile
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by ipobarecriminals: 9:52am
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by hedonistic: 12:22pm
Well, assuming she is guilty as accused, then the mob did a shoddy job. They failed to strip her of her dignity (so to say), as street justice demands.
7 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by mangala14(m): 1:37pm
I think the mob tried in not stripping her Unclad but I still don't support jungle justice. She should be handed over to the appropriate quarters for trials.
2 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by nkwuocha1: 1:38pm
Lagos na wa!
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by SenJoe(m): 1:38pm
What a life...
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Caustics: 1:38pm
she wasnt beaten properly. She is supposed to be soaked in her blood
2 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Johnemeka247: 1:39pm
Ok
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by oluwatymylehyn(m): 1:39pm
Somebody's mum. Oga fun oooo
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:39pm
hedonistic:and if that wasn't the case?
1 Like
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by igbohausayoruba: 1:40pm
Na wa
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by deepwater(f): 1:40pm
OP what axis of Okokomaiko is this
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by IYANGBALI: 1:40pm
See her bweasts like ajepako own
1 Like
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by hakeem4(m): 1:40pm
Ordinary beat ?
Is that how to deal with kidnappers ? If they don't know how to set her ablaze they should probably carry her to the police station
2 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by uzoclinton(m): 1:40pm
so now you not only have to hide your money from thieves.... you have to hide your kids... Na wa o.
2 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Calisha(f): 1:40pm
zoba88:cc:topmaike007 come and see ooooooo
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by IYANGBALI: 1:41pm
deepwater:deeppussy
1 Like
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Nackzy: 1:42pm
Is this another one or that same old woman... Please she should be taken to one of the worse prisons in Nigeria ..since she can't hustle legally Like me
1 Like
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by peacebirdone: 1:43pm
Who was she going to take the baby to? That is who the mob should mob
3 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Balkan(m): 1:43pm
The prolem now is that you might be a stanger in a place, if you make a mistake of asking a child below 18yrs of any address or question, if that child runs and tell any body you are calling him or her, you will be termed a kidnapper and you could loose your life instantly
How can they call that lady a child kidnapper
6 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by saamee(m): 1:43pm
hedonistic:
True talk
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by okerekeikpo: 1:44pm
Just kill her cos if you take her to the police station they will still free her
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Beehshorp(m): 1:44pm
I hate jungle justice, they should have put her in an enclosed drum for two days.. This jungle justice is not proper
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by IRockALot(m): 1:45pm
hedonistic:Why are you like this?
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Yinxies(f): 1:49pm
All these people serving jungle justice sef
What if these people have been accused wrongly?
What if this person was innocent and is their family member?
What if this jungle justice happens to them and they are innocent?
Gosh!!! Scary!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by Chirowman(m): 1:49pm
this is what fit this gullible and evil oriented people
|Re: Female Child Kidnapper Caught In Lagos Beaten & Disgraced By Mob(pics) by muller101(m): 1:51pm
Always Lagos
2 Likes
