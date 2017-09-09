Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire (3451 Views)

Last night the Nigerian Men's basketball national team, the D' Tiger scored a massive victory against their counterparts from the Ivory Coast in a pulsating encounter in which the Nigerians had their hearts in their mouths, thanks to a late 2 points shorts in the final minutes of the encounter to take the celebrated victory. The match ended 78 points to 77 in favour of Nigeria.



Nigeria's next opponent will be Mali , another strong opposition in our group. The match is expected to take place at 9:30pm Nigerian time tonight.



The two finalists in the continental championship will quality for the World Cup taking place in China in 2019.



The D' Tigress, the Nigerian female Basketball national team had already qualified for the World Cup taking place in Spain in 2018 by emerging as the African Champion beating Senegal 65 points to 48 in the final.

Wow!

Wat a pulsating encounter it must av bin



tank God we emerged victorious in d end



jus pray der kip up d spirit in oda 2 defend dia tittle n also rep africa at d world cup



GOOD LUCK GUYZ...!!! 6 Likes

Well done guys! China we go!!!

Mehn that was close.

What a close call

Send your good wishes to encourage the D'Tiger, the Nigerian national basketball team , in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in China as they face another strong opposition in Mali today.





God saved us yesterday



It was very very close



The way they played, our team doesn't look like they can defend their title 1 Like 2 Shares

What a close call

Mehn that was close.

We almost lost the match when with some few minutes to go, they were leading us with some 4 points. We almost lost the match when with some few minutes to go, they were leading us with some 4 points.

Thank you

Good jobs guys

God saved us yesterday



It was very very close

I was under son much pressure, yesterday as I follow the match even though it was not football. I was under son much pressure, yesterday as I follow the match even though it was not football.

Just 1point, and they overcome abi??

this one Nigeria just dey beat everybody anyhow for all sports like this...

Well done guys! China we go!!!

Thanks for the encouragement. MORRRRE! MORRRE ! MORRRE OF IT! Thanks for the encouragement. MORRRRE! MORRRE ! MORRRE OF IT! 1 Like

This guys look skinny and hungry

Thank you

Yes! Thank you D'Tigers



Keep up the good work. Nigerians are solidly behind you Yes! Thank you D'TigersKeep up the good work. Nigerians are solidly behind you

We almost lost the match when with some few minutes to go, they were leading us with some 4 points.



Wow... gotta catch up with the highlights. Its like our ladies are way more convincing. Wow... gotta catch up with the highlights. Its like our ladies are way more convincing.

How? Abi u dey view them from Sony Ericsson W800?

mumu score

We won. That is what counts.



Let us learn to appreciate their efforts in securing the victory for Nigeria. We won. That is what counts.Let us learn to appreciate their efforts in securing the victory for Nigeria. 1 Like

abeg if na play ,make them stop am.



we can't play like this and go far, they had better invite the women team to ginger them

This guys look skinny and hungry

I think you need to get a good phone. These are big guys. Physically I mean. I think you need to get a good phone. These are big guys. Physically I mean.

abeg if na play ,make them stop am.



we can't play like this and go far, they had better invite the women team to ginger them

Come on. This is not a good way to encourage the D'Tigers.



What would you be saying now, had they lost yesterday. Come on. This is not a good way to encourage the D'Tigers.What would you be saying now, had they lost yesterday.

God saved us yesterday



It was very very close



The way they played, our team doesn't look like they can defend their title

As I learnt, their preparation towards the competition wasn't all that good. Poor preparation, the bane of Nigerian sports.



I learnt that the players have not really had sufficient time to play together to gel before the commencement of the competition. As I learnt, their preparation towards the competition wasn't all that good. Poor preparation, the bane of Nigerian sports.I learnt that the players have not really had sufficient time to play together to gel before the commencement of the competition.

Wow!

Wat a pulsating encounter it must av bin



tank God we emerged victorious in d end



jus pray der kip up d spirit in oda 2 defend dia tittle n also rep africa at d world cup



GOOD LUCK GUYZ...!!!

Why wish them Goodluck?

Wish them Buhari. Why wish them Goodluck?Wish them Buhari.