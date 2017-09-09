₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 9:59am
Last night the Nigerian Men's basketball national team, the D' Tiger scored a massive victory against their counterparts from the Ivory Coast in a pulsating encounter in which the Nigerians had their hearts in their mouths, thanks to a late 2 points shorts in the final minutes of the encounter to take the celebrated victory. The match ended 78 points to 77 in favour of Nigeria.
Nigeria's next opponent will be Mali , another strong opposition in our group. The match is expected to take place at 9:30pm Nigerian time tonight.
The two finalists in the continental championship will quality for the World Cup taking place in China in 2019.
The D' Tigress, the Nigerian female Basketball national team had already qualified for the World Cup taking place in Spain in 2018 by emerging as the African Champion beating Senegal 65 points to 48 in the final.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Kirgyakos(m): 10:13am
Wow!
Wat a pulsating encounter it must av bin
tank God we emerged victorious in d end
jus pray der kip up d spirit in oda 2 defend dia tittle n also rep africa at d world cup
GOOD LUCK GUYZ...!!!
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by SOLMICHAEL(m): 10:34am
Well done guys! China we go!!!
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by sukkot: 10:36am
nice one
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by lordkush: 10:36am
mumu score
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by JaffyJoe: 10:37am
Mehn that was close.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Triniti(m): 10:39am
What a close call
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:39am
Send your good wishes to encourage the D'Tiger, the Nigerian national basketball team , in their quest to qualify for the World Cup in China as they face another strong opposition in Mali today.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by ChangetheChange: 10:40am
God saved us yesterday
It was very very close
The way they played, our team doesn't look like they can defend their title
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Funjosh(m): 10:40am
What a close call
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:42am
JaffyJoe:
We almost lost the match when with some few minutes to go, they were leading us with some 4 points.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by tuscani: 10:42am
Thank you
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by modelmike7(m): 10:43am
Good jobs guys
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:43am
ChangetheChange:
I was under son much pressure, yesterday as I follow the match even though it was not football.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Stevengerd(m): 10:47am
Just 1point, and they overcome abi??
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Officialzoe: 10:47am
this one Nigeria just dey beat everybody anyhow for all sports like this...
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:48am
SOLMICHAEL:
Thanks for the encouragement. MORRRRE! MORRRE ! MORRRE OF IT!
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by jerrythafinisher(m): 10:52am
This guys look skinny and hungry
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:53am
tuscani:
Yes! Thank you D'Tigers
Keep up the good work. Nigerians are solidly behind you
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by JaffyJoe: 10:54am
rlauncher:
Wow... gotta catch up with the highlights. Its like our ladies are way more convincing.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by verygudbadguy(m): 10:55am
jerrythafinisher:How? Abi u dey view them from Sony Ericsson W800?
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 10:59am
lordkush:
We won. That is what counts.
Let us learn to appreciate their efforts in securing the victory for Nigeria.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Chukazu: 10:59am
abeg if na play ,make them stop am.
we can't play like this and go far, they had better invite the women team to ginger them
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 11:01am
jerrythafinisher:
I think you need to get a good phone. These are big guys. Physically I mean.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 11:03am
Chukazu:
Come on. This is not a good way to encourage the D'Tigers.
What would you be saying now, had they lost yesterday.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by rlauncher(m): 11:11am
ChangetheChange:
As I learnt, their preparation towards the competition wasn't all that good. Poor preparation, the bane of Nigerian sports.
I learnt that the players have not really had sufficient time to play together to gel before the commencement of the competition.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by 1kingwriter: 11:15am
Kirgyakos:
Why wish them Goodluck?
Wish them Buhari.
|Re: Afro Basketball 2017: Nigeria 78 Vs 77 Côte D'ivoire by Opinionated: 11:21am
The Ivorians refused to go away in the last 2 quarters and should have won really. They missed two shots with less than 5 seconds left.
