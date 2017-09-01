₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Freshkidavid(m): 11:41am
Who killed it?
www.kingstondome.com/2017/09/wizkid-or-harrysong-who-killed-ankara.html?m=1
Lalasticlala
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by BlackDBagba: 11:44am
Wizzy
22 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by gentle136(m): 11:51am
wizzy baba toh sure.
it looks good on Harrysong but Wizkid over killed it.
16 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by SuperSuave(m): 11:51am
Me
3 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by vizkiz: 11:53am
Harry's concept looks childish.
6 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by olayinks007(m): 12:08pm
Childish? Hw?
7 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by josh123(m): 12:15pm
vizkiz:how?
8 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Freshkidavid(m): 1:13pm
Lalasticlala
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Temilayhor(m): 1:39pm
Wizkid all the way
9 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by DaInferno(m): 1:42pm
Nobody killed anything here
33 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Freshkidavid(m): 3:43pm
DaInferno:
Lol.... Lalasticlala
3 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by KendrickAyomide(m): 4:20pm
wiz
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by lilmax(m): 4:41pm
nothing looks good on harrysong
5 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by akashi01: 4:49pm
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Freshkidavid(m): 5:17pm
lilmax:
Lalasticlala
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Assman: 5:35pm
Wow harrysong is a real assman, see his mouth.
Dude keep it dark dont tell no one, niqqa
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by steph2sweet(f): 5:36pm
I love yellow, so for that i will go for harrysong.
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Goodluckxz: 5:36pm
Both are looking good.. Money is good Oooooh. Choi�
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by beautiful232(f): 5:37pm
star boy anytime
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Assman: 5:37pm
steph2sweet:
Wow!!.. ur dp
I love eating nkwobi befor eating ass..
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by dmark4real: 5:38pm
nana me op
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Mikee7(m): 5:38pm
I'll have to say Wizkid
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by ceco: 5:38pm
Freshkidavid:
None of them jor
2 Likes
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Assman: 5:38pm
beautiful232:
Wow!!
See ur nyash!!
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by lawalosky: 5:39pm
harry luk scary, go for wizzy
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by EmekaBlue(m): 5:39pm
None...See as d wrappers b like wetin all these lagos compound women dey wrap enter baffroom
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by DONADAMS(m): 5:40pm
wizkid...believe me...I didn't look at the pix sef
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by kaykaymcb(m): 5:40pm
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by wunmi590(m): 5:40pm
Wizzy
1 Like
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Toladipupo995: 5:41pm
None....
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by Ne0w1zarD: 5:43pm
w
Re: Wizkid Or Harrysong: Who Killed The Ankara Concept? by cr7lomo: 5:43pm
E b like say kaycee infect this one with money miss road dressing
. / Who Wore It Better? My Wife Or Chika Ike? / Fans Blast Peter Okoye (psquare) Over Photo On Instagram
Viewing this topic: amadice(m), Franky826, SaintCaleb, ifymadu, Chidonc(m), magnum247, fesboixy94, femojie(m), omaar12(m), AYOUNG(m), Itzwarnerbaby(m), Aosalahudeen, Yemiamus, Coolval22com, Kodeizi, masteroguns, fortuneobi(m), compu(m), bet9ja(m), agboskipool(m), agent9(m), Sezua(m), mdrich(m), stilldoingokay(f), Onyijeff(m), ibkn(m), tunary(m), maamisco(f), ejakpovi2, Soulsymbol99, chenzen(m), bestybee23(f), Solozo91976, docky22, aklion, okolocassia1, Pes13, kevans, naijalord1(m), juitar(m), Benteazaa(m), Fawklicant, maverick24(m), ivolt, Ossaic66(m), Sleekbaby(f), toxxnoni(m), rekeson, adjizzy(m), EkeBarry(m), trustnobody01(m), Slimgenius(f), pipedraft, Slymonster(m), paragon40(m), tron23(m), eddyvilla, Asolab(m), elmas(m), Iamsheye(m) and 76 guest(s)
