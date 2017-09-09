₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by KingCassy(m): 12:12pm
Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has once again defended hs credentials.Source; http://www.kobohub.com/atiku-abubakar-replies-twitter-user-said-hes-now-acting-like-knows-nigerias-problems/
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by ITbomb(m): 12:18pm
I love this guy
Atiku is the solution
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by Cinkq: 12:18pm
Atiku is using his sucess in the Nigeria customs service(a verry corrupt and lawless organisation) as a yardstick to rule Nigeria. A 70 years old man that should be giving some advice from the sidelines is now hell bent on rulling the country again. What about leaving the stage for youths to take over the leadership position?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by IdiotOfBiafra: 12:20pm
senseless atiku
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by TyushTal(m): 12:44pm
This country is doomed
How about his experience in "corruption"
What significance would it make?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by ritababe(f): 12:56pm
Atiku go and rest, you have nothing more to offer.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by swagagolic01: 1:18pm
I will vote Atiku
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by slimfit1(m): 1:26pm
He will protect all that have looted this country, he has no sense of discipline. If we make any mistake of voting him we are finished. The man that has a uni yet his daughter can't attend her father's university.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by liberalsinnerx: 2:09pm
I'll support anyday over any current leaders, including bigot Fashola
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by apostolos(m): 2:37pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by armadeo(m): 4:24pm
This guy should just give up. His name is equal to babangida to Nigerians.
He can never be president. Let him keep trying though. No harm.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by tuniski: 4:26pm
Till someone better emerges, Atiku is the man. Eternally No to Buhari!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by wizzyrich(m): 4:35pm
tuniski:that was how they were shouting Buhari is the man until he sank Nigeria aground, now you are doing the same thing.
Atiku is the man for you and your household members alone.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by Collins4u1(m): 4:50pm
Nigerian Leaders of tomorrow where art thou
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by MrHenshaw: 6:00pm
ITbomb:
Hv you people come again?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by abike12(f): 6:34pm
Who can Nigerians trust? Buhari really surprised me
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by Lickgirl(f): 6:34pm
Wow I wonder
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by Adeoba10(m): 6:35pm
People will just be attacking Atiku on Twitter as if their own father na saint
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by con3man(f): 6:35pm
ITbomb:
This is the very way you swam of praise singers recycled RECESSION and brought to us.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by bretboy: 6:36pm
ITbomb:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by costandi(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by costandi(m): 6:36pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by ayagha: 6:36pm
Atiku is miles ahead of the other persons(El rufai, kwakwanso) who are most likely to contest in 2019.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by asawanathegreat(m): 6:37pm
U will see my vote in 2050 Atiku A
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by JuicyStar: 6:37pm
KingCassy:
Trump also claimed to be "successful" in business and leadership. Wetin dey happen for usa now? Abeg e dey vex me when I hear say all these old stock wan come back.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by holluphemydavid(m): 6:37pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by holluphemydavid(m): 6:38pm
Lickgirl:God av mercy
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by ebosetaled22(m): 6:38pm
What is this rubbish @lickgirl
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by 9japrof(m): 6:38pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by Lickgirl(f): 6:38pm
ebosetaled22:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User by YelloweWest: 6:40pm
