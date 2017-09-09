Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Replies Twitter User (1944 Views)

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has once again defended hs credentials.







A twitter attacked him saying, ‘All of a sudden, Atiku knows All of Nigeria’s problems. Surprisingly, he already has followers who believe he can solve all’.



Atiku responded saying, ‘I’ve never claimed to know all of Nigeria’s problems. But my experience in business and leadership means I have more insight than most’. Source; Source; http://www.kobohub.com/atiku-abubakar-replies-twitter-user-said-hes-now-acting-like-knows-nigerias-problems/ 3 Likes 1 Share

I love this guy



Atiku is the solution 3 Likes 1 Share

Atiku is using his sucess in the Nigeria customs service(a verry corrupt and lawless organisation) as a yardstick to rule Nigeria. A 70 years old man that should be giving some advice from the sidelines is now hell bent on rulling the country again. What about leaving the stage for youths to take over the leadership position? 2 Likes

senseless atiku





This country is doomed

How about his experience in "corruption"



What significance would it make? This country is doomed

Atiku go and rest, you have nothing more to offer. 2 Likes

I will vote Atiku

He will protect all that have looted this country, he has no sense of discipline. If we make any mistake of voting him we are finished. The man that has a uni yet his daughter can't attend her father's university.

I'll support anyday over any current leaders, including bigot Fashola

This guy should just give up. His name is equal to babangida to Nigerians.



He can never be president. Let him keep trying though. No harm.

Till someone better emerges, Atiku is the man. Eternally No to Buhari!

Till someone better emerges, Atiku is the man. Eternally No to Buhari! that was how they were shouting Buhari is the man until he sank Nigeria aground, now you are doing the same thing.



that was how they were shouting Buhari is the man until he sank Nigeria aground, now you are doing the same thing.

Atiku is the man for you and your household members alone.

Nigerian Leaders of tomorrow where art thou

Hv you people come again?

Who can Nigerians trust? Buhari really surprised me

Wow I wonder

People will just be attacking Atiku on Twitter as if their own father na saint

This is the very way you swam of praise singers recycled RECESSION and brought to us.

Atiku is miles ahead of the other persons(El rufai, kwakwanso) who are most likely to contest in 2019.

U will see my vote in 2050 Atiku A

Source; http://www.kobohub.com/atiku-abubakar-replies-twitter-user-said-hes-now-acting-like-knows-nigerias-problems/

Trump also claimed to be "successful" in business and leadership. Wetin dey happen for usa now? Abeg e dey vex me when I hear say all these old stock wan come back. Trump also claimed to be "successful" in business and leadership. Wetin dey happen for usa now? Abeg e dey vex me when I hear say all these old stock wan come back.

God av mercy

What is this rubbish @lickgirl