"How do you preach to someone who is deeply involved in occultism and sorcery? Help please." Axel A. Mendoza



First, you make sure that your theology is biblical—that you know that salvation is of the Lord, that no one can come to the Son unless the Father draws him, and that the Bible says that "none seek after God" (Romans 3:11).



So my advice is to preach the same gospel (using the Law to bring the knowledge of sin) that you preach to everyone else. People who are into the demonic realm (and who isn't nowadays?) don't need "better" or more powerful gospel.



I'm sure you know that, and perhaps your concern is that it may be more difficult for these people to come to Christ. Then think of what happened to the man who was possessed by "Legion." Even a multitude of demons couldn't stop him from coming to the Saviour, falling at His feet, and worshipping Him: "When he saw Jesus from afar, he ran and worshiped Him" (Mark 5:6).



So take the moral Law and apply it to the conscience, then preach the gospel, and leave the rest up to God. He is faithful, and with Him nothing is impossible.





www.livingwaters.com Source: https://www.facebook.com/official.Ray.Comfort 7 September 2014

yhu don't, the average occultist can make yhur religious knowledge look very stupid, because they've transcended that realm of knowledge. an occultist, at least a real occultist is a scientist of nature, what that means is he works with knowledge of how the universe is, that include religion, depending on their upbringing, an occultist has very very very God theological knowledge of the bible or the Korean,in most cases both, he knows the Bible to the very skeleton, cause an occultist works with the bible,many occultic ritual were dug out n manufactured from the bible, that is why the real name of Christianity is neopagan religion, it means new age pagan religion.



the average Christian can not compete with that realm of knowledge, cause an occultist exist on the realm of logic and creativity, seriously an occultist will explain the bible for yhu like its 1 + 1,if he wants too.



simply put in a Christianity dimension an occultist is an individual "Christian" who bypass the holy spirit in other to access certain information, use certain spiritual laws.



depending on the background an occultist is actually a Christian.



for example an occultist believes that Christ died on the cross for the redemption of his sin, Christ also was risen on the third day etc. buh every fundamental truth a Christian believes an occultist believes in them too



"depending on the background, and speciality of the individual occultist".



but he/she will tell yhu his not a Christian because his not bounded by yhur laws and logic, he has transcended those laws,those Christian laws, he resonates above them.



and his 100% right, because the law is not what makes one a Christian, but by the confession of the mouth and believe in heart, that's what makes one a Christian.



Romans 10:10

For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.



buh most Christian do not know that, its not the laws of right n wrong that makes on a Christian, they hear it,buh they don't know it.



and occultist does, cause he sees every loophole in the bible.



so bros, it would be very difficult to convince an occultist, very very difficult because by the spiritual law and in the realm of logic his higher than yhu, buh everything is not logic. 6 Likes 1 Share

recently I ran into a Christian, who had occultic knowledge, minimal occultic knowledge especially from a Christians perspective, let's just say his not a sleeping Christian buh his awaken.



he asked me a question relating to the occult, at first, I was just going ignore the question, because by law an occultists are not permitted to share knowledge with uninitiated,



Mathew 7:6

“Don’t give that which is holy to the dogs, neither throw

your pearls before the pigs, lest perhaps they trample

them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.



buh then a voice said indulge him, at first I argued then the voice still said the same thing, so decided to indulge him.



when it comes to debate I like to floor Christians especially the clueless ones, the fanatics, and the sheep Christians.



the clueless ones: are those that just call themselves Christians



the fanatics : are those Aimee with knowledge of the bible, well brainwashed buh little to no spirituality, spirituality is like the soul of Christianity, without that one is like a robot, a Christian robot.



then the sheep : this ones pick the part of the bible that favours them, the brand of heavy hypocrites.



I like this three set of Christians because they put up the most resistance, so its easy to break them down. its more easy to break down a wall then to fight the air or water.



buh this particular Christian was different, he was open minded, less resistance so there was nothing to break down or attack, it turned out to be one of those pleasing intellectual conversation, I kept asking myself



" isn't this niggas supposed to convert me or something "



I spent a week asking myself who this person was, why did the universe send him etc, till I found my answers.



my point is he was difficult to tackle or hold down, cause there was open-minded, and spiritually awaken. I ended up doing all the talking.



I left that conversation being impressed to an extend he changed my perception of Christians.



if yhu want to beat an occultist at his game, yhu have to be able to play on the same playing field, the only way to do that is to know what he knows,because I can assure yhu an occultist knows what yhu know. so if yhuve not worn his shoes it will be very difficult to tackle one.



because everything given to yhu as a Christian and occultist is entitled to all of them,name it fruit if the spirit etc, an occultist is entitled to all of the except one.



Salvation, and occultist by the definition of what salvation is in the bible / biblical context is not entitled to salvation.



because Salvation, eternity means a different thing to an occultist, the difference is in the realm of perception and knowledge.



of all religion in the world, Christianity is the only one that offers Assurance Of Salvation.



but truth be told, that is one of the illusion that an occultist has to transcend.



forgive any errors. 3 Likes 1 Share

we turn to the ministry of Paul and learn how he evangelize to the heathen. here in Corinthians:



1 Corinthians 9:19: “ For though I am free from all men, I HAVE MADE MYSELF A SERVANT TO ALL, THAT I MIGHT WIN MORE; 20 and to the Jews I became as a Jew, that I might win Jews; to those who are under the law, as under the law, that I might win those who are under the law; 21 to those who are without law, as without law (not being without law toward God, but under law toward Christ), that I might win those who are without law; 22 to the weak I became as weak, that I might win the weak. I have become all things to all men, that I might by all means save some. 23 Now this I do for the gospel's sake, that I may be partaker of it with you.”





first, he adapted his teaching to their thought and their culture to reach out to them. secondly, he divided the world into the religious, Jews ( with the law) and Gentile ( without the law).he knew how to speak to them because of his former beliefs and life with them (Galatians 4:21). He knew how to put the gospel to them without compromise and without offence. Paul simply meant that he would use their own beliefs and ways to show them the truth. So to a religious Jew he would use the law to speak to them, to a gentile he would use his conscience and culture. 5 Likes 1 Share

what is occultism?

we turn to the ministry of Paul and learn how he evangelize to the heathen. here in Corinthians:



1 Corinthians 9:19: “ For though I am free from all men, I HAVE MADE MYSELF A SERVANT TO ALL, THAT I MIGHT WIN MORE; 20 and to the Jews I became as a Jew, that I might win Jews; to those who are under the law, as under the law, that I might win those who are under the law; 21 to those who are without law, as without law (not being without law toward God, but under law toward Christ), that I might win those who are without law; 22 to the weak I became as weak, that I might win the weak. I have become all things to all men, that I might by all means save some. 23 Now this I do for the gospel's sake, that I may be partaker of it with you.”





first, he adapted his teaching to their thought and their culture to reach out to them. secondly, he divided the world into the religious, Jews ( with the law) and Gentile ( without the law).he knew how to speak to them because of his former beliefs and life with them (Galatians 4:21). He knew how to put the gospel to them without compromise and without offence. Paul simply meant that he would use their own beliefs and ways to show them the truth. So to a religious Jew he would use the law to speak to them, to a gentile he would use his conscience and culture.

I'm sure you know that, and perhaps your concern is that it may be more difficult for these people to come to Christ. Then think of what happened to the man who was possessed by "Legion." Even a multitude of demons couldn't stop him from coming to the Saviour, falling at His feet, and worshipping Him: "When he saw Jesus from afar, he ran and worshiped Him" (Mark 5:6).



on the legion stuff.. did Jesus use the law to cause the possesed man to submit to Him?

It depends on what you're preeching about. If it is Judaism, Christianity and Islam, let us start with Babalawos, Otemanuduno and our Atheists on Nairaland.

Check your Bible to know how to Preach to them.





Pray to God and ask for direction

we dont need your preachings



leave your satanic cult of jesus the dead jew and WORSHIP THE GODS OF YOUR ANCESTORS!

I doubt the success of that, people of such change from their ways after an awful life changing experience.

If jesus died for our sins, ..then why is he coming back again?



to prepare suya?



he should just die and go to hell.



and why did he even die in the first place? they say he died to cleanse us of our sins. so is that another way of saying... christians, now you are free of sin. Go ahead. rape, pillage and plunder to your hearts content.







Clearly our ancestors were deceived. We must return to the GODS! I am a person deeply involved in the occult and sorcery. And I have a simple question which is as follows:If jesus died for our sins, ..then why is he coming back again?to prepare suya?he should just die and go to hell.and why did he even die in the first place? they say he died to cleanse us of our sins. so is that another way of saying... christians, now you are free of sin. Go ahead. rape, pillage and plunder to your hearts content.Clearly our ancestors were deceived. We must return to the GODS! 3 Likes 1 Share

me: bro I want u to accept Jesus as ur lord and saviour



sinner: bros u dey mad? u wan die? thunder faya u der.



Me: bro Jesus loves you repent before it's too late....stop your occultism it might lead you to destruction.



sinner: I swear before I can't 5 if u no commot for my front now, I go design your body.



me: ( bring out gun/knife) oya lie down face ground and confess to Jesus... thunder faya u there 3 Likes

Ok

What is motivating you? It MUST BE LOVE & COMPASSION.



Begin and CONTINUE with SERIOUS INTERCESSION. Be a Friend indeed if not already.



Know The Word well.



Know The Core beliefs of the Cult and how to respond to them. What is motivating you? It MUST BE LOVE & COMPASSION.Begin and CONTINUE with SERIOUS INTERCESSION. Be a Friend indeed if not already.Know The Word well.Know The Core beliefs of the Cult and how to respond to them.

u leave him alone

JUST OPEN YOUR MOUTH OR SEND HIM A MESSAGE SAYING JESUS HAS PAID THE PRICE FOR YOU.. HE LOVES YOU AND WANTS YOU TO ACCEPT HIM..



IN OTHER WORDS DO THE PREACHING, LEAVE GOD TO DO THE SAVING

Walk away.

PAGAN9JA:

I am a person deeply involved in the occult and sorcery. And I have a simple question which is as follows:







If jesus died for our sins, ..then why is he coming back again?



to prepare suya?



he should just die and go to hell.



and why did he even die in the first place? they say he died to cleanse us of our sins. so is that another way of saying... christians, now you are free of sin. Go ahead. rape, pillage and plunder to your hearts content.







Clearly our ancestors were deceived. We must return to the GODS!

Clearly. You have heard about the gospel but seriously you never understood it Clearly. You have heard about the gospel but seriously you never understood it



The most important question is how do you know one is practicing these? While it is true there are increasing numbers of people who are into Sorcery or occult, our basis of conclusion may be wrong.



Preaching to cultist or sorcerer is no different from others but cases of these group accepting the gospel are often associated with encounter (spiritual) not just preaching. This is because a good numbers of them have better knowledge of the bible than most Christians. However, such knowledge are used for evil purposes.



My humble suggestion is to pray more that they have encounter with God, preach less to them The most important question is how do you know one is practicing these? While it is true there are increasing numbers of people who are into Sorcery or occult, our basis of conclusion may be wrong.Preaching to cultist or sorcerer is no different from others but cases of these group accepting the gospel are often associated with encounter (spiritual) not just preaching. This is because a good numbers of them have better knowledge of the bible than most Christians. However, such knowledge are used for evil purposes.My humble suggestion is to pray more that they have encounter with God, preach less to them

The pastors are actually the ones deeply involved in the occult and sorcery. The real question is, how do you continue to follow Them?

praiseneofingz:

me: bro I want u to accept Jesus as ur lord and saviour



sinner: bros u dey mad? u wan die? thunder faya u der.



Me: bro Jesus loves you repent before it's too late....stop your occultism it might lead you to destruction.



sinner: I swear before I can't 5 if u no commot for my front now, I go design your body.



me: ( bring out gun/knife) oya lie down face ground and confess to Jesus... thunder faya u there

This one done escape This one done escape