https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua3DuZ-K6kQ A group of Nigerians 'mobilized' to the Eagle Square, Abuja to pray for 'President Muhammadu Buhari and the peace of the country' have accused the organizers, the National youth council of Nigeria, of not settling them with the promised 'incentives'.PoliticsNGR learned that the group grounded a vehicle belonging to the chairman of the Taraba state chapter of the NYCN, Emma George. They believe George 'pocketed' money earmarked to settle them after the 'prayer exercise'.One of them was heard saying; "We were mobilized from far places, Keffi, Mararaba, and we started the prayer 9 O'clock and till now we have not eaten any thing."We can't even go home because we all brought other people. We were promised N1,500 each but Emma George from Taraba pocketed our money. So, we heard they wanted to hold a meeting here (Chelsea Hotel), we then decided to come. We didn't see him but we seized the car from his driver."The aggrieved "prayer warriors" said they would take the vehicle to Mararaba."Is that how to move Nigeria forward? Money meant for many people was taken by one person," queried another person, Arume.They revealed that the prayer at the Eagles Square had the support of the president's wife, Aisha Buhari.