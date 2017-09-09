₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by stephanie11: 1:29pm
A group of Nigerians 'mobilized' to the Eagle Square, Abuja to pray for 'President Muhammadu Buhari and the peace of the country' have accused the organizers, the National youth council of Nigeria, of not settling them with the promised 'incentives'.
PoliticsNGR learned that the group grounded a vehicle belonging to the chairman of the Taraba state chapter of the NYCN, Emma George. They believe George 'pocketed' money earmarked to settle them after the 'prayer exercise'.
One of them was heard saying; "We were mobilized from far places, Keffi, Mararaba, and we started the prayer 9 O’clock and till now we have not eaten any thing."
We can’t even go home because we all brought other people. We were promised N1,500 each but Emma George from Taraba pocketed our money. So, we heard they wanted to hold a meeting here (Chelsea Hotel), we then decided to come. We didn’t see him but we seized the car from his driver.”
The aggrieved "prayer warriors" said they would take the vehicle to Mararaba.“Is that how to move Nigeria forward? Money meant for many people was taken by one person,” queried another person, Arume.They revealed that the prayer at the Eagles Square had the support of the president's wife, Aisha Buhari.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/09/people-hired-pray-buhari-fight-organizers-payment/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ua3DuZ-K6kQ
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:31pm
28 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by ruggedised: 1:32pm
omenkalives praying
72 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Freemancipation: 1:33pm
Buhari BMC bribing fake protesters against amnesty international because of their report on the killings of shiites and IPOB members
48 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 1:33pm
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by iLoveConductor1: 1:36pm
Lauretta Onochie Ngeneukwenu come and see why Kanu called Nigeria a hopeless zoo.
38 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by emmanuel1990(m): 1:37pm
the person below me has something to say.
10 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Freemancipation: 1:38pm
This government knows that they only way to turn out crowds is to pay them. This has always been the case in Nigerian politics. That's why they envy Nnamdi Kanu who people travel from thousands of kilometers away to come see without being paid.
Amnesty international busted them this year when they sent an undercover journalist to take pictures of payment to protesters that were harassing them for 1 week.
60 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by ruggedised: 1:39pm
1 Like
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by stella1997: 1:49pm
Hmmmnnnnmmm
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by fuckingAyaya(m): 2:08pm
Paid zombies
32 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by julietm123: 2:17pm
4 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by nkwuocha1: 2:24pm
1 Like
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Omeokachie: 2:33pm
The promised change.
Pay As You Go prayer.
Anti-corruption administration.
35 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by ANOWEDGREAT: 3:28pm
Freemancipation:
They have obviously ran out of ideas
14 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by MEILYN(m): 3:36pm
1 Like
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by ExpiredNigeria: 3:51pm
Ndi APC! Ifeneme ooo
7 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Joshuasaintiago: 4:04pm
AM NOT SURPRISE AM JUST SURPRISE THAT U ARE
4 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by bedspread: 4:33pm
HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAAAAAAHAAAAAAHAAAAAAAHAAAAAHAAAA
APC IS MADE UP OF MEN WHO ARE DEAD WHILE THINKING THEY ARE ALIVE
HIRED PRAYER WARRIORS........
This people no Fear GOD
7 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Marcelo290(m): 5:06pm
They deserve this...
6 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by benedictac(f): 7:57pm
a
stephanie11:
Hahahahahahahahaha una never see chomtim make una continue dey sell una conscience. Naija youths, may God help us
6 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Yexashinak: 7:58pm
Is this country not a comedy center?? ?
11 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by posttobe: 7:59pm
"Hired to pray" hmm
4 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 7:59pm
Kai!! Problem dey oooo
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Pejah: 8:00pm
Nigeria is a scam
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by kingxsamz(m): 8:00pm
lol
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by gurunlocker: 8:00pm
Lol.... Integrity people... I hope sarrki, Ngeneukwenu, passingshot, seunmsg and others are there.
5 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Ihateafonja: 8:00pm
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by olamil34: 8:01pm
i am a youth hire me, i will even cry and fast
3 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by simpleshawls(m): 8:01pm
2 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by omenziate(m): 8:02pm
The unspeakable things dat happen in Obodo Nigeria
4 Likes
Re: Youths Hired To Pray For Buhari Battle With Organizers Over Payment (Video) by Avater0147: 8:03pm
The 3 millions jobs apc promise nigeria is to paid the gullible to protests and to paid prayer warriors..lol God help us all
5 Likes
