|Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by stephanie11: 2:47pm
Below is a video of a Nigerian police officer sleeping in Mud after allegedly getting drunk with Alcohol. The footage made available to PoliticsNGR shows some youths laughing and jeering at the officer who doesn't seem to know where he is.
The incident is believed to have occurred in the eastern part of the country. Watch it below;
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by GloriaNinja(f): 2:59pm
DRINKING TOO MUCH ALCOHOL CAN MAKE A PERSON TURN INTO A FOOLISH PERSON. A POLICE OFFICER FOR THAT MATTER. WHAT A SHAME!
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by rifasenate11(m): 3:05pm
this is the joke that this APC-led government has brought upon this country. we encounter stupid things each day.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by kingxsamz(m): 3:05pm
that's Naija police for u...
all they know is... check phone, collect bribe and drink bear...
abeg I wan ask..
shey una don see any dpo wey im belle no big?
..na so so bear dem dey drink...
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by warripekin(m): 3:06pm
What a shame. A disgrace to the uniform. I saw one at shogunle near oshodi in those days. He was so drunk he didn't know what he was doing anymore. civilians around collected his gun and kept for him.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by eagleeye2: 3:09pm
the person that videoed this may have unwittingly sacked the police man
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by liberalsinnerx: 3:12pm
rifasenate11:
Lol
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by xreal: 3:12pm
It's so bad to see such a police with a rifle.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Balkan(m): 3:15pm
SGT. Oladimeji Olaniyi. Attached to umunze police station. This is not the first time he was reported of being drunk.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Sebastine1994(m): 3:16pm
Some police men and drinks and like Siamese twins. There was this day a police officer attached to a local government chairman, came to my shop to drink. Although I could tell he had drank some where else, but I only gave him one shot because I wanted to sell.
Fast-forward 30minutes later, he was lying with careless abandon on the floor. There was commotion every where because his gun was loaded. No body wants to die. So we ran to call his colleagues to help.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by nairanaira12: 3:17pm
Drinking isn't the problem, but drinking in uniform is a disgrace to him and his profession
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by baski92(m): 3:22pm
Him village people dey follow am bad bad not to talk of the 20 20 naira may him dey force collect from check point na the people head dey punish am so
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Godsgal(f): 3:56pm
Nigerian police been falling our hands since 19bc. And his family members are abt 'finding trouble' cos Uncle is a policeman
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Nemesis1: 6:54pm
I knew at least 2 idiots will blame Buhari
Found jbd &
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Officer101: 7:29pm
Nigerian Police and National Disgrace are
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by 9jvirgin(m): 8:45pm
One of the guys at the scene said "see wetin Buhari cause for us" . What is Buhari's business with this insanity? Buhari don suffer.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Dc4life(m): 8:45pm
To be honest, a video can be deceiving. The video didn't show this man drinking, I understand he might be drunk but then again it might be some else like an health issue.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Mikee7(m): 8:46pm
That's where his type belongs na, but how do they know he was drunk
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Flashh: 8:46pm
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by MyloveSassy: 8:46pm
this is as funny as this skit lmao
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by beautiful232(f): 8:46pm
damn!
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by cr7rooney10(m): 8:46pm
D hunter has been hunted
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by soberdrunk(m): 8:46pm
The person blaming Buhari, is Buhari the 'inspector general of police"? Or did the just recruit the man?
Ps-There isn't a man more irresponsible than a man who cannot handle his liquor........
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by steph2sweet(f): 8:47pm
This is how they keep disgracing our country.
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by apesinola001(m): 8:47pm
Useless officer
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by apesinola001(m): 8:48pm
He is disgrace to police
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by engrflames: 8:48pm
Nigerian police is a source of source of national disgrace to this nation
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by biz9ja(m): 8:49pm
Watch it here
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by Mikee7(m): 8:49pm
MyloveSassy:Chai that nose oh
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by softworker(m): 8:49pm
That's how you'll recognise a true naija police
|Re: Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] by obembet(m): 8:50pm
Congrats to him... He don get another job
