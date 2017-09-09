Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigerian Police Officer Gets Drunk, Sleeps In Gutter [VIDEO/PHOTO] (10568 Views)

DG Of The NTDC, Folorunsho Coker Smoking A Cigar (Video, Photo) / FFK: Jimoh Ibrahim A Ritualist, Sleeps In Coffin, Anus Overstretched From Sodomy / Soldier Forces Secondary School Students To Drink And Swim In Gutter - Video (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The incident is believed to have occurred in the eastern part of the country. Watch it below;



http://politicsngr.com/2017/09/09/nigerian-police-officer-gets-drunk-sleeps-gutter-videophoto/





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44aT6cxdrXM Below is a video of a Nigerian police officer sleeping in Mud after allegedly getting drunk with Alcohol. The footage made available to PoliticsNGR shows some youths laughing and jeering at the officer who doesn't seem to know where he is.The incident is believed to have occurred in the eastern part of the country. Watch it below; 1 Like 3 Shares

DRINKING TOO MUCH ALCOHOL CAN MAKE A PERSON TURN INTO A FOOLISH PERSON. A POLICE OFFICER FOR THAT MATTER. WHAT A SHAME! DRINKING TOO MUCH ALCOHOL CAN MAKE A PERSON TURN INTO A FOOLISH PERSON. A POLICE OFFICER FOR THAT MATTER. WHAT A SHAME! 19 Likes 4 Shares

this is the joke that this APC-led government has brought upon this country. we encounter stupid things each day. 7 Likes 1 Share

that's Naija police for u...

all they know is... check phone, collect bribe and drink bear...



abeg I wan ask..

shey una don see any dpo wey im belle no big?

..na so so bear dem dey drink... 15 Likes

What a shame. A disgrace to the uniform. I saw one at shogunle near oshodi in those days. He was so drunk he didn't know what he was doing anymore. civilians around collected his gun and kept for him. 3 Likes

the person that videoed this may have unwittingly sacked the police man 4 Likes

rifasenate11:

this is the joke that this APC-led government has brought upon this country. we encounter stupid things each day.

Lol Lol

It's so bad to see such a police with a rifle.

SGT. Oladimeji Olaniyi. Attached to umunze police station. This is not the first time he was reported of being drunk. 9 Likes

Some police men and drinks and like Siamese twins. There was this day a police officer attached to a local government chairman, came to my shop to drink. Although I could tell he had drank some where else, but I only gave him one shot because I wanted to sell.

Fast-forward 30minutes later, he was lying with careless abandon on the floor. There was commotion every where because his gun was loaded. No body wants to die. So we ran to call his colleagues to help. 5 Likes

Drinking isn't the problem, but drinking in uniform is a disgrace to him and his profession 5 Likes

Him village people dey follow am bad bad not to talk of the 20 20 naira may him dey force collect from check point na the people head dey punish am so 7 Likes 1 Share

Nigerian police been falling our hands since 19bc. And his family members are abt 'finding trouble' cos Uncle is a policeman 2 Likes

I knew at least 2 idiots will blame Buhari



Found jbd & 3 Likes

Nigerian Police and National Disgrace are 8 Likes 1 Share

. What is Buhari's business with this insanity? Buhari don suffer. One of the guys at the scene said "see wetin Buhari cause for us". What is Buhari's business with this insanity? Buhari don suffer. 2 Likes 1 Share

To be honest, a video can be deceiving. The video didn't show this man drinking, I understand he might be drunk but then again it might be some else like an health issue. 3 Likes

That's where his type belongs na, but how do they know he was drunk



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crx2C7NhkhU this is as funny as this skit lmao

damn!

D hunter has been hunted 1 Like







Ps-There isn't a man more irresponsible than a man who cannot handle his liquor........ The person blaming Buhari, is Buhari the 'inspector general of police"? Or did the just recruit the man?Ps-There isn't a man more irresponsible than a man who cannot handle his liquor........ 1 Like

This is how they keep disgracing our country.

Useless officer

He is disgrace to police

Nigerian police is a source of source of national disgrace to this nation





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=15BY9ko7vkI Watch it here

MyloveSassy:

this is as funny as this skit lmao



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Crx2C7NhkhU Chai that nose oh Chai that nose oh 1 Like

That's how you'll recognise a true naija police