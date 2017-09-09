Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet (15105 Views)

Samuel Ukpa, a 45-year-old resident of Oluwadare Street at Fola Agoro area, Shomolu, Lagos State, may, forever, live to curse his insatiable libido which has now landed him in trouble and public shame.



The man, popularly known as Baba Emma was allegedly caught pants down having s*x, inside the toilet, with his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter.



ToriMill reporters gathered, the incident occurred on Thursday when the pre-teen girl (name withheld) was asked to wash some sacks her mother, Mrs. Elizabeth Amah, use to cover her pot of boiled corn which she sells at the street corner. As the girl went about the business, Ukpa called her and lured her into one of the toilets for a quick session of s*x.



Residents told ToriMill reporters that they suspect that Ukpa’s mind was so filled with the thought of s*x. He even failed to notice that one of their neighbours was inside the adjoining toilet. The neighbour raised the alarm on hearing a strange noise.



“We rushed to the scene when we heard shouts from neighbouring compound only to catch Baba Emma trying to force the girl through water channel into the other toilet”, a resident Biola Ojo disclosed to ToriMill reporters.



It was the timely intervention of police patrol team of the Alade Division, Shomolu that saved Ukpa from being lynched. Some of the neighbours told Saturday Sun, that they have always suspected Ukpa to be a serial paedophile who entices little girls with gifts and then defile them.



“I gathered from residents that Baba Emma on many occasions was spotted at different corners in the community enticing her with edibles like noodles, soft drinks, biscuits etc”, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, Coordinator, Child Protection Network (CPN) in Shomolu and Bariga axis, added.



Okanlawon hinted that the police after arresting the suspect, CPN ensured he was immediately transferred to the Gender Unit of the Lagos State Police Command for necessary action and prosecution.



However, although the victim’s mother, a petty trader, in one of the Lagos-based tertiary institutions is not willing to press charges against her daughter’s defiler, Okanlawon insisted that he law must take its full course.



Report rreaching ToriMill says, “The girl has been treated at Mirabel Centre LASUTH, where other medical findings will be sent to the Gender Unit of the Police. The hearing will come up on October 12, 2017, at the Ikeja Magistrate Court,” he informed. “Though Mrs. Amah was not willing to press charges against the suspect, Lagos State has zero tolerance for rape and defilement, and the interest of the child is key to the Police.”

http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/45-year-old-man-caught-bonking.html

SAMUEL UKPA



It is not as if i saw that name sef.



So one Ra.ped an killed an 8 Yr old in Port-Harcourt, and he was recently caught in Jos and his name is Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike



I will just pretend as if UKPA and DIKE are from Ghana so i am not called a Tribalist.



I will not even act childish by saying "NA THEM" because that is so childish too.



God will make all men looking for "TIGHT" Punna to become impotent. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Why not jerk off if you can't hold it instead of ruining another person's life 9 Likes

so.. having said all this... you think ur not a tribalist?...

thunder from ur village catch up with u there ...so.. having said all this... you think ur not a tribalist?...thunder from ur village catch up with u there 13 Likes

i SHARE COUNTRY WITH ANIMALS.. 2 Likes

cut off his thing and force him to chew it..





Real men don't rape.

Real men don't take advantage of ladies.

Real men don't fall for wrong ladies..

Konji na baastardd!

The kind of men I castrate..



Oya, bring me that man!



If I catch any man playing with my future daughter... Hmmm, God forbid what I am thinking.



Imagine the girls mother now wanting to press charges.. Is she mad??



There are some things people should not be let to get away with... This is clearly one of them. 1 Like

Let's see the shape of his head before any comments 2 Likes

Cutting it off is not the best option. Hammering it would be better. 2 Likes

It's a shameful act, he should be made to face the wrath of the law. There are so many paedophiles who never think twice before having sex with underage girls. Who knows how long he had been sleeping with the girl?



The National Orientation Agency should embark on massive campaign and adverts to warn people of the dangers of sexual molestation. Parents should also train their children well and do their best to provide for them.



If the child wasn't raped, then she was most likely lured with money. Home training matters a lot cos that's what will remain with the child in the absence of the parents.

Samuel Ukpa



A man from a cursed tribe A man from a cursed tribe 2 Likes

God please have Mercy,what is this world turning into.. 1 Like



Men are crazy.what's appealing in this girl body Men are crazy.what's appealing in this girl body

This world is turning into something else

Perverts everywhere

Conji na Bastard...but I really don't understand this life sef...that was how a man was caught three days ago, sexually assaulted his neighbour, almost raped her n he claimed she always dress provocatively (which is a very stupid reason)...but now see this old idiot, trying to rape a very little girl...No breast or nyash...they should just cut his dick off and offer it to the less privileged(i.e those with dicks less than 3inches)...God Punish any rapist anywhere, Gay men will rape you to death till you lose consciousness...Amen 2 Likes

konji can make u do anything. even if na bucket of water. fear konji, bcoz na bastardo..

Touch your toes to baaaaaaaad gan







Vickyrotex,ajepako,funjosh,aminat508 and fabfunmi come see your landlord







So him leave all those cheap Unilag babes wey full all that axis go wan yansh twelve years





Na this kyn people dey give Evaberry mouth to dey shout 'men are scum' all over Seun virtual compound. This dude lucky. From Abule Oja reach Fola Agoro enter Shomolu, those guys no dey play. No be small lynch him for collect.So him leave all those cheap Unilag babes wey full all that axis go wan yansh twelve yearsNa this kyn people dey give Evaberry mouth to dey shout 'men are scum' all over Seun virtual compound.

Haaaa ! Afonja ooooooo! 1 Like

May God have mercy on us because we are at the end time.