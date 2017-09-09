₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Priscy01(f): 7:28pm
Samuel Ukpa, a 45-year-old resident of Oluwadare Street at Fola Agoro area, Shomolu, Lagos State, may, forever, live to curse his insatiable libido which has now landed him in trouble and public shame.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by lafflaff123(m): 7:29pm
SAMUEL UKPA
It is not as if i saw that name sef.
So one Ra.ped an killed an 8 Yr old in Port-Harcourt, and he was recently caught in Jos and his name is Ifeanyichukwu Maxwell Dike
I will just pretend as if UKPA and DIKE are from Ghana so i am not called a Tribalist.
I will not even act childish by saying "NA THEM" because that is so childish too.
God will make all men looking for "TIGHT" Punna to become impotent.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by DePartfinder: 7:35pm
Hmm...
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Megatrix: 7:44pm
Why not jerk off if you can't hold it instead of ruining another person's life
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by kingxsamz(m): 7:52pm
lafflaff123:...
so.. having said all this... you think ur not a tribalist?...
thunder from ur village catch up with u there
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by carzola(m): 7:57pm
Hmmmmm,
i SHARE COUNTRY WITH ANIMALS..
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Chascop: 9:20pm
cut off his thing and force him to chew it..
Real men don't rape.
Real men don't take advantage of ladies.
Real men don't fall for wrong ladies..
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by auntysimbiat(f): 10:06pm
Sad
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by xreal: 10:06pm
Konji na baastardd!
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by coolcharm(m): 10:07pm
The kind of men I castrate..
Oya, bring me that man!
If I catch any man playing with my future daughter... Hmmm, God forbid what I am thinking.
Imagine the girls mother now wanting to press charges.. Is she mad??
There are some things people should not be let to get away with... This is clearly one of them.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by BUTTERBEER: 10:07pm
Dx
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Krystaal(m): 10:07pm
a
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Piiko(m): 10:07pm
Let's see the shape of his head before any comments
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by SOLMICHAEL(m): 10:07pm
Chascop:Cutting it off is not the best option. Hammering it would be better.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by masterpolyglot: 10:08pm
It's a shameful act, he should be made to face the wrath of the law. There are so many paedophiles who never think twice before having sex with underage girls. Who knows how long he had been sleeping with the girl?
The National Orientation Agency should embark on massive campaign and adverts to warn people of the dangers of sexual molestation. Parents should also train their children well and do their best to provide for them.
If the child wasn't raped, then she was most likely lured with money. Home training matters a lot cos that's what will remain with the child in the absence of the parents.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:08pm
Samuel Ukpa
A man from a cursed tribe
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by ekemcy(f): 10:09pm
God please have Mercy,what is this world turning into..
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by 9jayes: 10:09pm
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:10pm
Men are crazy.what's appealing in this girl body
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by lifestrong: 10:11pm
This world is turning into something else
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Deja93: 10:11pm
Was hereWas hereWas here
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Omonph: 10:12pm
Perverts everywhere
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Cardozzo: 10:14pm
Piiko:
Lol.....Werey
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Krystaal(m): 10:15pm
Conji na Bastard...but I really don't understand this life sef...that was how a man was caught three days ago, sexually assaulted his neighbour, almost raped her n he claimed she always dress provocatively (which is a very stupid reason)...but now see this old idiot, trying to rape a very little girl...No breast or nyash...they should just cut his dick off and offer it to the less privileged(i.e those with dicks less than 3inches)...God Punish any rapist anywhere, Gay men will rape you to death till you lose consciousness...Amen
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Cardozzo: 10:15pm
Piiko:
Lol.....Werey....... Na Flat Head na wetin u expect
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by kittykollinxx(m): 10:16pm
.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Johnbosco77(m): 10:16pm
konji can make u do anything. even if na bucket of water. fear konji, bcoz na bastardo..
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by IYANGBALI: 10:16pm
Touch your toes to baaaaaaaad gan
Vickyrotex,ajepako,funjosh,aminat508 and fabfunmi come see your landlord
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by DanseMacabre(m): 10:18pm
This dude lucky. From Abule Oja reach Fola Agoro enter Shomolu, those guys no dey play. No be small lynch him for collect.
So him leave all those cheap Unilag babes wey full all that axis go wan yansh twelve years
Na this kyn people dey give Evaberry mouth to dey shout 'men are scum' all over Seun virtual compound.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Arysexy(m): 10:18pm
Haaaa ! Afonja ooooooo!
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by Fortunehunter(m): 10:18pm
May God have mercy on us because we are at the end time.
|Re: 45-Year-Old Man Caught Having Sex With Neighbor’s 12-Year-Old Daughter In Toilet by lafflaff123(m): 10:19pm
IYANGBALI:
Where touch your toes use enter this story?
