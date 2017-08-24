Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) (12561 Views)

Tragedy struck in Keffi area of Nassarrawa penultimate Wednesday after a man identified as Hamisu allegedly beat her cousin, a woman by name, Aminat Abdullahi to death, three days to her wedding.



Hamisu, who is a younger brother to Aminat’s mother was said to have loaned his sister a sum of N100 which she did not refund as agreed.



According to sources, a visibly upset Hamisu visited his sister’s residence to collect the debt.



Aminat’s mother, however, rebuked Hamisu’s visit to her residence in the early hours of the day over a ’paltry’ N100 debt.



Her comment drew Hamisu’s anger prompting him to rain abuses on his sister.



The situation degenerated into an altercation during which Aminat rushed out of their residence and reprimanded Hamisu for unguarded remarks.



Hamisu who could not stand his younger cousin’s remarks allegedly seized her and punched her till she fell into a coma.



Sources said all efforts made to revive the bride-to-be failed and she was confirmed dead by doctors at a hospital she was rushed to for treatment.



A source said: ‘’Hamisu was talking rudely to Aminat’s mother when she (Aminat) confronted him and asked him to stop harassing her mother.



Her (Aminat) comments drew the wrath of Hamisu who landed several punches on her following which she slumped and could not be revived.



‘’Hamisu tried to run away but Aminat’s mother held him by his trousers until the arrival of policemen who took him away to their station. It was unfortunate that the girl was killed just three days away from her wedding.’’



Hamisu was taken to a nearby police division in Keffi.



Contacted, the State’s Police Commissioner Mr. Bello Abubakar said the case was not reported to the police.





http://thenationonlineng.net/woman-punched-to-death-three-days-to-wedding-over-n100-debt/





lalasticlala

Which kain punch be that? So mumu sabi punch nah him he never go represent Nigeria in boxing for olympics 17 Likes

So sad 1 Like



My Lord My Lord







Its a bad thing to borrow to do any ceremony! Do what you can afford. I have heard of "kiss of death" "hit to death" and now "punch to death" it is well.Its a bad thing to borrow to do any ceremony! Do what you can afford.

IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD, HUNGER ENOUGH CAN MAKE ONE PUNCH HIS FELLOW HUMAN BEING TO DEATH.... EVERYTHING IS VANITY, HE SHOULDN'T HAVE PUMMELLED HIS OWN COUSIN TO DEATH BECAUSE OF #100, WHAT IS THIS SOCIETY TURNING INTO? IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD, HUNGER ENOUGH CAN MAKE ONE PUNCH HIS FELLOW HUMAN BEING TO DEATH.... EVERYTHING IS VANITY, HE SHOULDN'T HAVE PUMMELLED HIS OWN COUSIN TO DEATH BECAUSE OF #100, WHAT IS THIS SOCIETY TURNING INTO? 4 Likes

chai... just three days to her wedding...

if na me be her finance.. I go make sure say I punch that her cousin enter coma too... even if im no die.. at least im go enter coma....

chai... too bad 1 Like



Barbarians What is it with people raising hands against others?Barbarians





But pls let us not hit d women..

RIP Girls and their mouth..hope she wasnt saying" you will kill me today"But pls let us not hit d women..RIP

This is obviously a crime of passion. Hamisu loves her but she was loving someone else. If not how can a paltry 100 naira make him react that way.



Before you guys start quoting me ignorantly Hausas marry their cousins cos its permitted in Islam.

Could this be the man 1 Like 1 Share

decatalyst:

I have heard of "kiss of death" "hit to death" and now "punch to death" it is well.





Its a bad thing to borrow to do any ceremony! Do what you can afford.

N100? HungerBAD ohh.

pathetic



only spiritual husband can do this 1 Like

The headline funny die... Eyan Mayweather

SOFTENGR:

Could this be the man

North good

Though thiis is bad. But some people non get manners to talk especially when they are asked to pay debt they politely collected.



Imagine someone I borrowed money. To pay back was war and he was telling me even if I sue him to court over it, he will have a say over payment plan like paying #5,000 every month till the 350k complete.



God wan punish am, her wife had a serious problem with birth and operation was required. 1mil was required in the hospital b4 any operation can take place. He was running left and right and couldnt ask me becos of what 1st transpired b/w us. Unfortunately the unborn baby died inside her womb.



Though I wasnt happen over the situation but it serve as a lesson to him next time to always treat people right becos they maybe needed next time. 2 Likes

even Mayweather won't try this

Oh jesus

bcoz of #100. Mr local may weather ur mate they box make million dollars but ur own punch is taking you alagbon. isokay

Anger is a vice

Sad

why his cousin when we have Floyd outside there

GloriaNinja:

IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD, HUNGER ENOUGH CAN MAKE ONE PUNCH HIS FELLOW HUMAN BEING TO DEATH.... EVERYTHING IS VANITY, HE SHOULDN'T HAVE PUMMELLED HIS OWN COUSIN TO DEATH BECAUSE OF #100, WHAT IS THIS SOCIETY TURNING INTO? oga recession is over abi bubu neva tell u oga recession is over abi bubu neva tell u

now what? who is going to pay the 100 naira now? 2 Likes

Her villagewitches had long decided that she will never live to see her wedding day.







all these bloggers self his nice not cousin. illiterate s





He should hv known best dat such punch is only use on opponent in d ring not outside it Chaii that guy must be a talented wrestler. so unfortunate dat he used "Superman punch" on his own niece.He should hv known best dat such punch is only use on opponent in d ring not outside it

Stop violence against women! Some idiots who get physical with women are actually weaklings in disguise.

1000 ways to die 1000 ways to die1000 ways to die