|Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Islie: 8:08pm On Sep 09
Posted By: Kunle AKINRINADE
http://thenationonlineng.net/woman-punched-to-death-three-days-to-wedding-over-n100-debt/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by soberdrunk(m): 8:11pm On Sep 09
Which kain punch be that? So mumu sabi punch nah him he never go represent Nigeria in boxing for olympics
17 Likes
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by auntysimbiat(f): 8:11pm On Sep 09
So sad
1 Like
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Evablizin(f): 8:12pm On Sep 09
My Lord
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by decatalyst(m): 8:15pm On Sep 09
I have heard of "kiss of death" "hit to death" and now "punch to death" it is well.
Its a bad thing to borrow to do any ceremony! Do what you can afford.
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by GloriaNinja(f): 8:25pm On Sep 09
IN THIS RECESSION PERIOD, HUNGER ENOUGH CAN MAKE ONE PUNCH HIS FELLOW HUMAN BEING TO DEATH.... EVERYTHING IS VANITY, HE SHOULDN'T HAVE PUMMELLED HIS OWN COUSIN TO DEATH BECAUSE OF #100, WHAT IS THIS SOCIETY TURNING INTO?
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by kingxsamz(m): 8:26pm On Sep 09
chai... just three days to her wedding...
if na me be her finance.. I go make sure say I punch that her cousin enter coma too... even if im no die.. at least im go enter coma....
chai... too bad
1 Like
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by AuroraB(f): 8:32pm On Sep 09
What is it with people raising hands against others?
Barbarians
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by uzoormah(m): 8:33pm On Sep 09
Girls and their mouth..hope she wasnt saying" you will kill me today"
But pls let us not hit d women..
RIP
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Nutase(f): 8:37pm On Sep 09
This is obviously a crime of passion. Hamisu loves her but she was loving someone else. If not how can a paltry 100 naira make him react that way.
Before you guys start quoting me ignorantly Hausas marry their cousins cos its permitted in Islam.
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by SOFTENGR: 8:57pm On Sep 09
Could this be the man
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by 9jayes: 10:19pm On Sep 09
decatalyst:
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by lafflaff123(m): 10:19pm On Sep 09
N100? HungerBAD ohh.
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by pauljumbo: 10:20pm On Sep 09
pathetic
only spiritual husband can do this
1 Like
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Omonph: 10:20pm On Sep 09
The headline funny die... Eyan Mayweather
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by SOLMICHAEL(m): 10:20pm On Sep 09
SOFTENGR:
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Pidgin2(f): 10:21pm On Sep 09
North good
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by NextGovernor(m): 10:22pm On Sep 09
Though thiis is bad. But some people non get manners to talk especially when they are asked to pay debt they politely collected.
Imagine someone I borrowed money. To pay back was war and he was telling me even if I sue him to court over it, he will have a say over payment plan like paying #5,000 every month till the 350k complete.
God wan punish am, her wife had a serious problem with birth and operation was required. 1mil was required in the hospital b4 any operation can take place. He was running left and right and couldnt ask me becos of what 1st transpired b/w us. Unfortunately the unborn baby died inside her womb.
Though I wasnt happen over the situation but it serve as a lesson to him next time to always treat people right becos they maybe needed next time.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Chascop: 10:22pm On Sep 09
even Mayweather won't try this
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by mhizesther(f): 10:22pm On Sep 09
Oh jesus
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by kittykollinxx(m): 10:22pm On Sep 09
bcoz of #100. Mr local may weather ur mate they box make million dollars but ur own punch is taking you alagbon. isokay
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Franco2017(m): 10:23pm On Sep 09
Anger is a vice
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by lifestrong: 10:23pm On Sep 09
Sad
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Chikwado1991(m): 10:23pm On Sep 09
why his cousin when we have Floyd outside there
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by lizychimamanda(f): 10:23pm On Sep 09
GloriaNinja:oga recession is over abi bubu neva tell u
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by gypsey(m): 10:24pm On Sep 09
now what? who is going to pay the 100 naira now?
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Royalfurnitures: 10:24pm On Sep 09
Her villagewitches had long decided that she will never live to see her wedding day.
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by osazsky(m): 10:24pm On Sep 09
all these bloggers self his nice not cousin. illiterate s
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by expensiveguyman(m): 10:24pm On Sep 09
Chaii that guy must be a talented wrestler. so unfortunate dat he used "Superman punch" on his own niece.
He should hv known best dat such punch is only use on opponent in d ring not outside it
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by Nostradamu(m): 10:25pm On Sep 09
Stop violence against women! Some idiots who get physical with women are actually weaklings in disguise.
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by McGg(m): 10:25pm On Sep 09
1000 ways to die 1000 ways to die
|Re: Woman Punched To Death Three Days To Wedding Over N100 Debt (pic) by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:26pm On Sep 09
Chai.Buhari am greeting you.
1 Like
