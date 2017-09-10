₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,196 members, 3,779,877 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 12:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed (9232 Views)
Girl Uses Her School Fees To Sow Seed Of Faith In Church / Imagine You Own This Ride And Your Pastor Asked You To Sow A Seed With It / AGAIN !!! Pastor Forces Church Members To Eat Their Pants And Bra(photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by ijustdey: 8:43pm On Sep 09
The police at Igando division have arrested Pastor Gbenga Oyelere and charged him to court over allegations that he reportedly forced a single woman to part with her Rav-4 SUV during prayers and deliverance in Lagos.
http://pmexpressng.com/pastor-forces-woman-use-suv-sow-seed/
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by heendrix(m): 8:47pm On Sep 09
100,000 bail so after paying he'd go continue?
those judges should be hung upside down n sense be prophesied to them through 7 mouth koboko
11 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Megatrix: 8:50pm On Sep 09
Pastor Gbenga Oyelere just scammed one of the sheeple. Inspite of daily stories about this religious con men, A sheep will remain a sheep. No sense at all just stupidity
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Nutase(f): 8:50pm On Sep 09
Name so dem dey drive jeep??
God just wan expose the scammer.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by smardray(m): 8:54pm On Sep 09
glorified thief
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by DanseMacabre(m): 8:57pm On Sep 09
Arrant nonsense! How was she forced? Him collect the jeep at gun- or knife- point
The woman get luck say na local pastor wey no get mouth. If to say na topshot, by the time police connive with am obtain the woman further, she go just accept her L move on with life.
14 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by uzoormah(m): 9:00pm On Sep 09
Fake pastors everywhere
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm On Sep 09
Chei
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lonelydora(m): 10:45pm On Sep 09
Even though i don't criticize pastors and religious groups, but that is how a friend of mine did a contract job for one of the biggest churches in PH. After completing the job, he went to collect his balance. The pastor asked him, Why can't he use the balance to sow seed in the church? My friend told him that the amount is too big to use as a seed for his level, and moreover if he wants to sow seed, he has his own church to sow the seed in. Omo, that's how the pastor tired to convince him to forget about that balance. My friend almost raised alarm, the pastor wrote the cheque immediately and gave him.
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by hakeem4(m): 10:46pm On Sep 09
See mumuness
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by neroflo: 10:46pm On Sep 09
christians are thiefffs sha
islam is the best tho
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by AngelicBeing: 10:46pm On Sep 09
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by soberdrunk(m): 10:47pm On Sep 09
If i am asked to sow seed, i will buy a big bag of beans and corn and take it to the pastor.....
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Zizicardo(f): 10:47pm On Sep 09
pastor wan ride car wey him no fit buy
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by cristianisraeli: 10:48pm On Sep 09
i hope say all the suffer suffer tithe paying zombies they take note..how will a man of God behave that way..i dont worship any man of God..i worship God in heaven
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by iamJ(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Elslim: 10:48pm On Sep 09
shortcut to success...
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by chukzyfcbb: 10:48pm On Sep 09
Wait o
she didnt just dash the pastor the car,
she also gave him 80k for the maintenance.
Which kain mumunity be this now
Now wey her eye don clear. make she better go join charly Boi for him protest, nansense!
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lafflaff123(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
lol
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Catalyst4real: 10:48pm On Sep 09
This woman mumu eh
So she sowed suv and was waiting for private jet
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lifestrong: 10:49pm On Sep 09
Exploiting gullible people
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by okenwaa(m): 10:49pm On Sep 09
Sow seed
Na maize??
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by IYANGBALI: 10:50pm On Sep 09
Mumu full Nigeria pass any country.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by john4reala(m): 10:50pm On Sep 09
Hahahah she for sow root join
3 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by reyscrub(m): 10:51pm On Sep 09
Okay
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by IMASTEX: 10:52pm On Sep 09
Lol. . .
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by josielewa(m): 10:52pm On Sep 09
neroflo:
19 Likes
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by favourmic(m): 10:53pm On Sep 09
Pastors and scam are lile 5&6 this days
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by KxngKrypt(m): 10:53pm On Sep 09
These G pastors keep scamming Rams they call a congregation....
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by fruqsy(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
9ja i hail thee
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Piiko(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
Ibkayee I want to hear your opinion on this
|Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Esepayan(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
She must be a learner
Is The Crucifixion Not Synonymous To Human Sacrifice? / My 2 Year Old Daughter Got Raped While My Dad Was Home. -HARDMIRROR / Should Women Preach?
Viewing this topic: lucheezzy, LesbianBoy(m), xpool(m), kariby, rivakwaa(m), donestk(m), Franco2017(m), Lucky1981, Agenda20, Bluffly, CeeJay419(m), Mirahcul, Aye1, Onikkalaw, Orodje(m), Dieumerci(m), EASY39(m), matthennessy(m), Aurobindo(m), purplekayc(m), chinedumo(m), vimo3, slayminder(m), castrol180(m), pfadom, Lilnikee(m), LordKO(m), duba(m), uscofield, DWJOBScom(m), pen2, joyandfaith, Boss1914(m), seXytOhbAd(m), GratefulHeart23(f), ekenetheorg(m), Ray1start(m), Omotaday(m), chezholy(m), Jaynom(m), stanza007, MrMoney007, segneyukk(m), smartman2017, Greenbullet(m), Luckynero28, gracein, Ceazario, arent88(m), Wallade(m), Raiders1973, Lucid1(m), Sleyanya1(m), morakinyo20(m), temisegz(m) and 95 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13