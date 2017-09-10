The police at Igando division have arrested Pastor Gbenga Oyelere and charged him to court over allegations that he reportedly forced a single woman to part with her Rav-4 SUV during prayers and deliverance in Lagos.



The incident happened at Gafaru Alani Street, Akesan Lagos where the prayers reportedly took place.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that Oyelere prophesied to the victim, Yemi Ariwodola and assured her that all her prayers will be answered in as much she would take a bold step in her faith in God.



He therefore asked her to ‘sow a seed’ into his life with her SUV and then she will see the reward immediately. It was gathered that the 42-year old victim gave out her SUV with registration number, JJJ 962EJ and left barefooted.



Apart from that she reportedly gave the Kwara State-born Pastor Oyelere N80,000 for the maintenance of the vehicle and the pastor took the SUV to his village and parked it there.



However, the matter was exposed when the victim waited for the manifestations but did not see anything and her condition got worse.



She then regained consciousness and started looking for her SUV but she was reminded that she gave it out to the pastor as seed of faith in the church.



She then went to the police and reported the alleged fraud and Pastor Oyelere was arrested and taken to the division. The police thereafter went with Oyelere to his village in Kwara and recovered the vehicle back to Lagos.



The 48-year old Oyelere was charged before Magistrates court sitting in Ejigbo for stealing the vehicle and inducing the victim under the Criminal Code.



He pleaded not guilty to the three count charges.



The presiding Magistrates, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted Oyelere bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 19th of September, 2017.



The victim was not the only one who was induced to use her vehicle to ‘sow seed’.

Another woman allegedly stole SUV and used it to sow seed to her pastor.



The incident happened at Egbeda where the woman resides and the church was located. The woman was charged before Isolo Magistrates court and was remanded in prison.





http://pmexpressng.com/pastor-forces-woman-use-suv-sow-seed/