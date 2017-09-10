₦airaland Forum

Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed

Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed

Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by ijustdey: 8:43pm On Sep 09
The police at Igando division have arrested Pastor Gbenga Oyelere and charged him to court over allegations that he reportedly forced a single woman to part with her Rav-4 SUV during prayers and deliverance in Lagos.

The incident happened at Gafaru Alani Street, Akesan Lagos where the prayers reportedly took place.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that Oyelere prophesied to the victim, Yemi Ariwodola and assured her that all her prayers will be answered in as much she would take a bold step in her faith in God.

He therefore asked her to ‘sow a seed’ into his life with her SUV and then she will see the reward immediately. It was gathered that the 42-year old victim gave out her SUV with registration number, JJJ 962EJ and left barefooted.

Apart from that she reportedly gave the Kwara State-born Pastor Oyelere N80,000 for the maintenance of the vehicle and the pastor took the SUV to his village and parked it there.

However, the matter was exposed when the victim waited for the manifestations but did not see anything and her condition got worse.

She then regained consciousness and started looking for her SUV but she was reminded that she gave it out to the pastor as seed of faith in the church.

She then went to the police and reported the alleged fraud and Pastor Oyelere was arrested and taken to the division. The police thereafter went with Oyelere to his village in Kwara and recovered the vehicle back to Lagos.

The 48-year old Oyelere was charged before Magistrates court sitting in Ejigbo for stealing the vehicle and inducing the victim under the Criminal Code.

He pleaded not guilty to the three count charges.

The presiding Magistrates, Mrs J.O.E Adeyemi granted Oyelere bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 19th of September, 2017.

The victim was not the only one who was induced to use her vehicle to ‘sow seed’.
Another woman allegedly stole SUV and used it to sow seed to her pastor.

The incident happened at Egbeda where the woman resides and the church was located. The woman was charged before Isolo Magistrates court and was remanded in prison.



http://pmexpressng.com/pastor-forces-woman-use-suv-sow-seed/
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by heendrix(m): 8:47pm On Sep 09
100,000 bail so after paying he'd go continue?

those judges should be hung upside down n sense be prophesied to them through 7 mouth koboko undecided

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Megatrix: 8:50pm On Sep 09
Pastor Gbenga Oyelere just scammed one of the sheeple. Inspite of daily stories about this religious con men, A sheep will remain a sheep. No sense at all just stupidity

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Nutase(f): 8:50pm On Sep 09
Name so dem dey drive jeep??
God just wan expose the scammer.

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by smardray(m): 8:54pm On Sep 09
glorified thief
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by DanseMacabre(m): 8:57pm On Sep 09
Arrant nonsense! How was she forced? Him collect the jeep at gun- or knife- point


The woman get luck say na local pastor wey no get mouth. If to say na topshot, by the time police connive with am obtain the woman further, she go just accept her L move on with life.

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by uzoormah(m): 9:00pm On Sep 09
Fake pastors everywhere

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by auntysimbiat(f): 10:45pm On Sep 09
Chei

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lonelydora(m): 10:45pm On Sep 09
Even though i don't criticize pastors and religious groups, but that is how a friend of mine did a contract job for one of the biggest churches in PH. After completing the job, he went to collect his balance. The pastor asked him, Why can't he use the balance to sow seed in the church? My friend told him that the amount is too big to use as a seed for his level, and moreover if he wants to sow seed, he has his own church to sow the seed in. Omo, that's how the pastor tired to convince him to forget about that balance. My friend almost raised alarm, the pastor wrote the cheque immediately and gave him.

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by hakeem4(m): 10:46pm On Sep 09
See mumuness

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by neroflo: 10:46pm On Sep 09
smiley christians are thiefffs sha


islam is the best tho wink wink wink

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by AngelicBeing: 10:46pm On Sep 09
sad

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by soberdrunk(m): 10:47pm On Sep 09
If i am asked to sow seed, i will buy a big bag of beans and corn and take it to the pastor..... angry

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Zizicardo(f): 10:47pm On Sep 09
pastor wan ride car wey him no fit buy
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by cristianisraeli: 10:48pm On Sep 09
i hope say all the suffer suffer tithe paying zombies they take note..how will a man of God behave that way..i dont worship any man of God..i worship God in heaven
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by iamJ(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Elslim: 10:48pm On Sep 09
shortcut to success...
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by chukzyfcbb: 10:48pm On Sep 09
Wait o
she didnt just dash the pastor the car,
she also gave him 80k for the maintenance.
Which kain mumunity be this now


Now wey her eye don clear. make she better go join charly Boi for him protest, nansense!

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lafflaff123(m): 10:48pm On Sep 09
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Catalyst4real: 10:48pm On Sep 09
This woman mumu eh
So she sowed suv and was waiting for private jet

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by lifestrong: 10:49pm On Sep 09
Exploiting gullible people
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by okenwaa(m): 10:49pm On Sep 09
Sow seed

Na maize??
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by IYANGBALI: 10:50pm On Sep 09
Mumu full Nigeria pass any country.

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by john4reala(m): 10:50pm On Sep 09
Hahahah she for sow root join

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by reyscrub(m): 10:51pm On Sep 09
Okay

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by IMASTEX: 10:52pm On Sep 09
Lol. . .
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by josielewa(m): 10:52pm On Sep 09
neroflo:
smiley christians are thiefffs sha

islam is the best tho wink wink wink

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by favourmic(m): 10:53pm On Sep 09
Pastors and scam are lile 5&6 this days

Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by KxngKrypt(m): 10:53pm On Sep 09
These G pastors keep scamming Rams they call a congregation....
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by fruqsy(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
9ja i hail thee
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Piiko(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
Ibkayee I want to hear your opinion on this
Re: Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed by Esepayan(m): 10:54pm On Sep 09
She must be a learner

