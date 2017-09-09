Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) (5117 Views)

The Nollywood teen sensation appreciates the fact that she is loved by so many fans who think she's doing an excellent job. In recently shared photos, Regina Daniels celebrates 900k Instagram followers with provocatively sexy bedroom shoot. She captioned one:



"Hahaahhahahhhahahaha

Was busy saying 900k inna bit....not knowing it was already 900k ahaha �

Thank you so much everybody.....I really appreciate. Small girl with a big God. At 16 �......lemme leave it for another day. THANKS EVERYBODY !!!!! Am happy. Following the first 10people to comment �

#creamysquad #creamyyo #reginadaniels #creamyq�". https://www.instagram.com/p/BY0avqdl8_2/?hl=en





http://amebobook.com/2017/09/09/actress-regina-daniels-celebrates-900k-instagram-followers-with-provocatively-sexy-bedroom-shoot/





How old is she? 1 Like





God has blessed your hustle... Enjoy the beautiful things in life... God has blessed your hustle... Enjoy the beautiful things in life... 1 Like

You mean small girl needs a big Rod.......















Upcoming osho.....Oshokomole(osho wey sabi bend down) 1 Like

na her room b dis abi she go do photo shoot??........oluwa ansa ma call too 2 Likes

She nor know say takeaway all those her sexy shoots she's nothing in the eyes of those 900k people deceiving her with likes 9 Likes 2 Shares

lafflaff123:

How old is she? 16 16

Which Abattoir be this again 1 Like

but the bedroom sha...lovely

If this girl is 16 I'm Santa Claus 1 Like







Yes , you got it right. ONE Hundred million followers she no celebrate.



Naija and celebration, abi she be frm west?



rheether:





She have been 16 for 3years now

Maybe her age has been stagnant all dis while When selena Gomez get 100ml....Yes , you got it right. ONE Hundred million followers she no celebrate.Naija and celebration, abi she be frm west?Maybe her age has been stagnant all dis while 4 Likes

This one that has been 16 for over a year.



I'm supposed to be 7 years olderghan this chic, but she already looks older than me.



Congrats to her sha 6 Likes

Ok

Well if 100 million ppl can follow kim Kardashian den am not surprised. Sick world 1 Like

Congratulations to her !

2undexy:

but the bedroom sha...lovely





I can bet my left ballz this is an hotel room I can bet my left ballz this is an hotel room 2 Likes

lafflaff123:

How old is she?

She have been 16 for 3years now She have been 16 for 3years now 7 Likes

You'll dream big dreams in that kinda bedroom

Every year she is 16. 1 Like

The always 16 years old girl 2 Likes

Everyday you are 16 3 Likes

Small girl with Big God



I like that part 1 Like

Must you hate Nah female comment pass with so much haterd but whyMust you hate 1 Like

How does this girl make the money she uses to live the seeming life of opulence she flaunts on social media? She wears designers clothes, rides expensive cars, spends holidays in USA, etc.



Is it the few roles she gets in crappy nollywood that doesn't pay its actors well or what? As far as I can tell she hasn't signed any endorsement deal. So how does she generate such money?





I just hope she hasn't taken to using her vagina to get what she wants like the older actresses do. 1 Like



Yeye dey smell How dis wan take be news.Yeye dey smell

if only 9 angel could love the way you exposed your body to the thing of the earth........ you surely make heaven













we they watch 2 Likes





Please is she from "Never land"



Where u never grow up Still 16 years old since 3years now....Please is she from "Never land"Where u never grow up 7 Likes

If I catch this amll thing buy the time i finish with her, she will be 16 X2