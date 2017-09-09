₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by AmeboBook: 5:35am
Actress Regina Daniels Celebrates 900K Instagram Followers
The Nollywood teen sensation appreciates the fact that she is loved by so many fans who think she's doing an excellent job. In recently shared photos, Regina Daniels celebrates 900k Instagram followers with provocatively sexy bedroom shoot. She captioned one:
Teen Nollywood star Regina Daniels Celebrates 900K Instagram Followers
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by lafflaff123(m): 5:36am
How old is she?
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by Zeze06(m): 5:43am
God has blessed your hustle... Enjoy the beautiful things in life...
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by cummando(m): 6:08am
You mean small girl needs a big Rod.......
Upcoming osho.....Oshokomole(osho wey sabi bend down)
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by apexJ(m): 6:11am
na her room b dis abi she go do photo shoot??........oluwa ansa ma call too
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by bigtt76(f): 6:21am
She nor know say takeaway all those her sexy shoots she's nothing in the eyes of those 900k people deceiving her with likes
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by HeWrites: 6:32am
lafflaff123:16
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 6:37am
Which Abattoir be this again
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by 2undexy(m): 6:51am
but the bedroom sha...lovely
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by ExInferis(m): 10:33am
If this girl is 16 I'm Santa Claus
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by DaudaAbu(m): 10:34am
When selena Gomez get 100ml....
Yes , you got it right. ONE Hundred million followers she no celebrate.
Naija and celebration, abi she be frm west?
rheether:
Maybe her age has been stagnant all dis while
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:34am
This one that has been 16 for over a year.
I'm supposed to be 7 years olderghan this chic, but she already looks older than me.
Congrats to her sha
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by tansderix: 10:34am
Ok
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by mccoy47(m): 10:34am
Well if 100 million ppl can follow kim Kardashian den am not surprised. Sick world
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:34am
Congratulations to her !
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:34am
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 10:34am
2undexy:
I can bet my left ballz this is an hotel room
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by rheether(f): 10:34am
lafflaff123:
She have been 16 for 3years now
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by deolurexy1(m): 10:35am
You'll dream big dreams in that kinda bedroom
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by Sabrina18(f): 10:35am
Every year she is 16.
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by Divay22(f): 10:35am
The always 16 years old girl
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by zulex880: 10:35am
Everyday you are 16
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:36am
Small girl with Big God
I like that part
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:36am
Nah female comment pass with so much haterd but why Must you hate
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by gozzlin: 10:36am
How does this girl make the money she uses to live the seeming life of opulence she flaunts on social media? She wears designers clothes, rides expensive cars, spends holidays in USA, etc.
Is it the few roles she gets in crappy nollywood that doesn't pay its actors well or what? As far as I can tell she hasn't signed any endorsement deal. So how does she generate such money?
I just hope she hasn't taken to using her vagina to get what she wants like the older actresses do.
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by IamZod(m): 10:37am
How dis wan take be news.
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by mcayomind(m): 10:37am
if only 9 angel could love the way you exposed your body to the thing of the earth........ you surely make heaven
we they watch
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by maxwell767(m): 10:37am
Still 16 years old since 3years now....
Please is she from "Never land"
Where u never grow up
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by illitrate(m): 10:38am
If I catch this amll thing buy the time i finish with her, she will be 16 X2
|Re: Regina Daniels Celebrates 900k Instagram Followers (Photos) by Robisky001: 10:38am
How will somebody be celebrating a mile in followership? It beats my imagination. Twitter followers that you can easily get without having to post a picture or a comment. Absolute rubbish!
