₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,443 members, 3,780,927 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 03:44 PM

Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) (10139 Views)

Man Arrested For Beating His Neighbour To Death With Charm / Abuja Woman Raises Alarm After Being Terrorised By Her Neighbour With Charm.PICS / Celestial Prophet Murders Church Member With Charm (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 6:41am
Happening Now, Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu(pictures)

For some time now in Udi, Enugu state, a gang of robbers has been looting shops in a shocking way,
Which includes braking a block wall to pack everything in a betnaija shop, sending the owner back to the village,
Cutting a container shop to loot,
But as the say "every day for the thief and one day for the owner" the morning, A Fulani man has been caught in Udi town in Enugu state, while others have escaped trying to loot a shop with charm. More details to follow.

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by dingbang(m): 6:42am
The menace never stops
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 6:43am
More pictures

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by XCLUX(m): 6:44am
Him own don done, dem go vent anger on him

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2undexy(m): 6:45am
hmmm....ipadabo Abijja.....I dey fear for d return leg ooo...why not just take him straight to the police?

7 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Adaowerri111: 6:48am
And he's still alive, if na Igbo man for Kano he could have been beheaded by now, Enugu tufiakwa

30 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Nwodosis(m): 6:49am
The government of the day will soon come and tell us that he's from Libya!

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Atlantia(f): 6:49am
Omg! If they kill him now, will the stolen goods be returned?

1 Like

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Tenkobos(m): 6:51am
Adaowerri111:
And he's still alive, if na Igbo man for Kano he could have been beheaded by now, Enugu tufiakwa
Igbos are not barbarians nor bloodthirsty like the folks up north

41 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by mazimee(m): 7:11am
Lucky him, if it was in Onitsha, smokes will be what is left of him.

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by digoster(m): 7:12am
Take him to amadioha for sacrifice grin grin
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by IamPatriotic(m): 7:25am
If he hasn't been lynched, they should take him to a nearby police station and not embark on jungle justice.
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:32am
dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh grin grin grin grin

8 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Chascop: 7:46am
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

1 Like

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by menstrualpad: 9:14am
KendrickAyomide:
dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Fourwinds: 1:50pm
grin grin
KendrickAyomide:
dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh grin grin grin grin
grin
KendrickAyomide:
dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh grin grin grin grin
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by engrflames: 2:42pm
Buhari's brothers...they are mostly criminals

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 2:42pm
good
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by YelloweWest: 2:43pm
Him own have finish.

See as them pass chain through him blokos angry

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by sukkot: 2:43pm
see as dem beat am. if he was igbo they wouldnt beat him oooo. walahi ndigbo this tribalism must stop by fire by force

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by YelloweWest: 2:43pm
sukkot:
see as dem beat am. if he was igbo they wouldnt beat him oooo

Don't make it about tribe. Majority of the victims of jungle justice in the east are mostly igbos.

12 Likes 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Naijaphobia: 2:44pm
Can he be sacrificed at Nri shrine for the quick actualization of our dear Biafra? grin







On another note...This guy could just be a lost tribe from IPOB marauding as Fulani. grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by josephine123: 2:44pm
too bad

1 Like

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Toosure70: 2:44pm
May God forgive him.
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by richidinho(m): 2:44pm
grin grin
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by obinnakalu1: 2:44pm
Hmmm, this is serious
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Chascop: 2:44pm
The man looks like PMB

2 Likes

Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Richy4(m): 2:45pm
cheesy
Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:45pm
Say no to crime.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

A Tanzanian Guy Buried His Gf Alive But Survived (photos ) / Pregnant Woman Swallows Cocaine, Arrested At Lagos Airport / 2 Lesbians Burnt To Death In Makurdi, Benue State (see Photos)

Viewing this topic: isaactolu, buba(m), easyfem, Mrchippychappy(m), cocoberry, ability19, Dubembiafra, PerfectlyPerfect(m), Stanleybigjoe63, crack007(m), networkguru, kardinalz, hizick14(m), FemiMaduka(m), highrank(m), keni, MrEndowed1, rhoci(m), realinvestor, Niceiroko, atilla(m), starz100, 2016v2017, lacruz12(m), ozome15(m), santislim8(m), usman3688(m), dxplicit, Alekkz(m), Elaric(m), Adebayo419, Silas0(m), sleemchoko(m), Hustler4(m), abali29(m), lekenzie, Atakata(f), onpoint247, Carbony14, boninho, abraham1234, Cunninlinguist, ularibabe, ki10(m), abbeybiodun, Sirpc(m), ThatCEO, akagaba(f), 2shure, Rotimi47, Annabelkelvin(f), josdain1234, Unseen(m), 25ahmad(m), sindrek(m), Olonade02(m), kalemy, Penisman, dezhi(m), Kenmoris22, Yomit71, Chivadoski(m), azeezhy(m), Bubbyk, Kingspin(m), sullenx(m), Thayay(m), otosa(m), vchykp(m), Niccoloimhotep, Krossbow123, Sociology55 and 110 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.