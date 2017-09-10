₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 6:41am
Happening Now, Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu(pictures)
For some time now in Udi, Enugu state, a gang of robbers has been looting shops in a shocking way,
Which includes braking a block wall to pack everything in a betnaija shop, sending the owner back to the village,
Cutting a container shop to loot,
But as the say "every day for the thief and one day for the owner" the morning, A Fulani man has been caught in Udi town in Enugu state, while others have escaped trying to loot a shop with charm. More details to follow.
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by dingbang(m): 6:42am
The menace never stops
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 6:43am
More pictures
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by XCLUX(m): 6:44am
Him own don done, dem go vent anger on him
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by 2undexy(m): 6:45am
hmmm....ipadabo Abijja.....I dey fear for d return leg ooo...why not just take him straight to the police?
7 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Adaowerri111: 6:48am
And he's still alive, if na Igbo man for Kano he could have been beheaded by now, Enugu tufiakwa
30 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Nwodosis(m): 6:49am
The government of the day will soon come and tell us that he's from Libya!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Atlantia(f): 6:49am
Omg! If they kill him now, will the stolen goods be returned?
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Tenkobos(m): 6:51am
Adaowerri111:Igbos are not barbarians nor bloodthirsty like the folks up north
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by mazimee(m): 7:11am
Lucky him, if it was in Onitsha, smokes will be what is left of him.
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by digoster(m): 7:12am
Take him to amadioha for sacrifice
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by IamPatriotic(m): 7:25am
If he hasn't been lynched, they should take him to a nearby police station and not embark on jungle justice.
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by KendrickAyomide(m): 7:32am
dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Chascop: 7:46am
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by menstrualpad: 9:14am
KendrickAyomide:
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Fourwinds: 1:50pm
KendrickAyomide:
KendrickAyomide:
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by engrflames: 2:42pm
Buhari's brothers...they are mostly criminals
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by kingxsamz(m): 2:42pm
good
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by YelloweWest: 2:43pm
Him own have finish.
See as them pass chain through him blokos
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by sukkot: 2:43pm
see as dem beat am. if he was igbo they wouldnt beat him oooo. walahi ndigbo this tribalism must stop by fire by force
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by YelloweWest: 2:43pm
sukkot:
Don't make it about tribe. Majority of the victims of jungle justice in the east are mostly igbos.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Naijaphobia: 2:44pm
Can he be sacrificed at Nri shrine for the quick actualization of our dear Biafra?
On another note...This guy could just be a lost tribe from IPOB marauding as Fulani.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by josephine123: 2:44pm
too bad
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Toosure70: 2:44pm
May God forgive him.
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by richidinho(m): 2:44pm
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by obinnakalu1: 2:44pm
Hmmm, this is serious
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Chascop: 2:44pm
The man looks like PMB
2 Likes
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Richy4(m): 2:45pm
|Re: Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) by Lanre4uonly(m): 2:45pm
Say no to crime.
