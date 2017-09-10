Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu With Charm (Pictures) (10139 Views)

Happening Now, Fulani Man Caught Looting A Shop In Enugu(pictures)



For some time now in Udi, Enugu state, a gang of robbers has been looting shops in a shocking way,

Which includes braking a block wall to pack everything in a betnaija shop, sending the owner back to the village,

Cutting a container shop to loot,

But as the say "every day for the thief and one day for the owner" the morning, A Fulani man has been caught in Udi town in Enugu state, while others have escaped trying to loot a shop with charm. More details to follow.

The menace never stops

More pictures

Him own don done, dem go vent anger on him 11 Likes 1 Share

hmmm....ipadabo Abijja.....I dey fear for d return leg ooo...why not just take him straight to the police? 7 Likes

And he's still alive, if na Igbo man for Kano he could have been beheaded by now, Enugu tufiakwa 30 Likes

The government of the day will soon come and tell us that he's from Libya! 3 Likes 1 Share

Omg! If they kill him now, will the stolen goods be returned? 1 Like

Adaowerri111:

Igbos are not barbarians nor bloodthirsty like the folks up north

Lucky him, if it was in Onitsha, smokes will be what is left of him. 2 Likes

Take him to amadioha for sacrifice

If he hasn't been lynched, they should take him to a nearby police station and not embark on jungle justice.

dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh 8 Likes

KendrickAyomide:

dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh 1 Like

KendrickAyomide:

dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh KendrickAyomide:

dem tie chain follow centre of e yansh

Buhari's brothers...they are mostly criminals 2 Likes

good





See as them pass chain through him blokos Him own have finish.See as them pass chain through him blokos 1 Like 1 Share

see as dem beat am. if he was igbo they wouldnt beat him oooo. walahi ndigbo this tribalism must stop by fire by force 3 Likes 1 Share

sukkot:

see as dem beat am. if he was igbo they wouldnt beat him oooo

Don't make it about tribe. Majority of the victims of jungle justice in the east are mostly igbos.

















On another note...This guy could just be a lost tribe from IPOB marauding as Fulani. Can he be sacrificed at Nri shrine for the quick actualization of our dear Biafra?On another note...This guy could just be a lost tribe from IPOB marauding as Fulani. 1 Like 1 Share

too bad 1 Like

May God forgive him.

Hmmm, this is serious

The man looks like PMB 2 Likes