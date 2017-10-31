₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,443 members, 3,780,928 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 03:44 PM

Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) - Jobs/Vacancies - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) (3200 Views)

Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) / Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) / Cambel Shipping And Logistics Service Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:08am
Lubeck Capital is a private finance firm focused on achieving market leading returns for its shareholders. We are a sector agnostic investor led by world class professionals with over 4 decades of combined local and international experience spanning investment banking, strategy consulting, entrepreneurship and business management.

An opportunity has arisen for ambitious university graduates to join a fast growing finance company on its graduate scheme to help market short term loans to salary earners in the following capacities below:

1.) Graduate Marketing Executive

Click Here To View Details

2.) Graduate Administrative Personnel

Click Here To View Details



3.) Graduate Digital Marketing Officer

Click Here To View Details



4.) Graduate Loan Officer

Click Here To View Details



Application Closing Date
31st October, 2017.

Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/lubeck-capital-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment-4-positions/

CC: Lalasticlala
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Elslim: 2:44pm
cool
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Osada1: 2:45pm
Alright
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by temmycube(f): 2:45pm
Nice one...f
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:45pm
Okay
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by millionboi(m): 2:46pm
Paid employment is a scam

1 Like

Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by hemartins(m): 2:46pm
DeutschJunge:
Lübeck ..

If u no know.. u no know

You should enlighten us on what we don't know.
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by DeutschJunge: 2:46pm
Lübeck ..

If u no know.. u no know
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by alfredo4u(m): 2:47pm
Just scared of applying for job these days......




If I should apply this, it will be 178 application I have applied for....with hearing from them.


Graduated since 2009......resigned from Airtel due to 20k salary 2014....


Is there hope for our graduates?
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:52pm
Slavery
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by slyd90(m): 2:54pm
cheesy
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by DeutschJunge: 2:56pm
hemartins:


You should enlighten us on what we don't know.

Nothing that has to do with the company.. notice my spelling is different from that of the OP. wink
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by BaseNaija: 2:58pm
HTTP://LUXURYFUNDS.COM.NG JUST WENT LIVE DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH 3K FOR 6K 5K FOR 10K 10K FOR 20K
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by BaseNaija: 3:01pm
http://luxuryfunds.com.ng JUST WENT LIVE DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH 3K FOR 6K 5K FOR 10K 10K FOR 20K
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by free2ryhme: 3:07pm
job don come oooo
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by chrischukszy01(m): 3:21pm
BaseNaija:
http://luxuryfunds.com.ng JUST WENT LIVE
DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH
3K FOR 6K
5K FOR 10K
10K FOR 20K
. Thunder fire you! Wasted sperm, I blame ur mother for not aborting u!
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by easyfem1: 3:38pm
*VACANCY*

A recruiting firm in Ibadan is in need of graduate in any field. will be train according to the nature of their work. The candidate must not be above 35yrs. Pls if you have anyone who fits this criteria, let them send their CV to the email below.

standardcreation2017@gmail.com

Kindly Rebroadcast to help someone.
Thanks
Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by nepapole(m): 3:39pm
alfredo4u:



Graduated since 2009......resigned from Airtel due to 20k salary 2014....


Is there hope for our graduates?
O boy..... This is bad ooo.. Still continued to collect allaweeee even after service. May God open ways for u ooo and me too.

(0) (Reply)

Fcmb Recruitment / Tired And Fustrated / Jop Opportunity At Eni International Resources

Viewing this topic: easyfem1, iykillz(m), nepapole(m), talktome, Chibabi(m), Young93(m), Loverquin, aparata, Nattylad(m), BellaLuce, wilsonlexis, Incredibleme, ogbada33, truvine(m), Justinvent, Amehdan(m), josephinegal, d7thcaller, Fourcade(m), Veryrudeswagg, Georgeisco2007, LolaCole1, amadex(m), Ayomax(m) and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.