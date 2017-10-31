₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Brownville007: 8:08am
Lubeck Capital is a private finance firm focused on achieving market leading returns for its shareholders. We are a sector agnostic investor led by world class professionals with over 4 decades of combined local and international experience spanning investment banking, strategy consulting, entrepreneurship and business management.
An opportunity has arisen for ambitious university graduates to join a fast growing finance company on its graduate scheme to help market short term loans to salary earners in the following capacities below:
1.) Graduate Marketing Executive
2.) Graduate Administrative Personnel
3.) Graduate Digital Marketing Officer
4.) Graduate Loan Officer
Application Closing Date
31st October, 2017.
Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/lubeck-capital-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment-4-positions/
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Elslim: 2:44pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by Osada1: 2:45pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by temmycube(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:45pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by millionboi(m): 2:46pm
Paid employment is a scam
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by hemartins(m): 2:46pm
DeutschJunge:
You should enlighten us on what we don't know.
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by DeutschJunge: 2:46pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by alfredo4u(m): 2:47pm
Just scared of applying for job these days......
If I should apply this, it will be 178 application I have applied for....with hearing from them.
Graduated since 2009......resigned from Airtel due to 20k salary 2014....
Is there hope for our graduates?
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by SweetJoystick(m): 2:52pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by slyd90(m): 2:54pm
hemartins:
Nothing that has to do with the company.. notice my spelling is different from that of the OP.
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by BaseNaija: 2:58pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by free2ryhme: 3:07pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by chrischukszy01(m): 3:21pm
BaseNaija:. Thunder fire you! Wasted sperm, I blame ur mother for not aborting u!
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by easyfem1: 3:38pm
|Re: Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) by nepapole(m): 3:39pm
alfredo4u:O boy..... This is bad ooo.. Still continued to collect allaweeee even after service. May God open ways for u ooo and me too.
