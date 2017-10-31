Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) (3200 Views)

Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) / Lubeck Capital Limited Fresh Graduate Job Recruitment (4 Positions) / Cambel Shipping And Logistics Service Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (7 Positions (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





An opportunity has arisen for ambitious university graduates to join a fast growing finance company on its graduate scheme to help market short term loans to salary earners in the following capacities below:



1.) Graduate Marketing Executive



Click Here To View Details



2.) Graduate Administrative Personnel



Click Here To View Details







3.) Graduate Digital Marketing Officer



Click Here To View Details







4.) Graduate Loan Officer



Click Here To View Details







Application Closing Date

31st October, 2017.



Source:



CC: Lalasticlala Lubeck Capital is a private finance firm focused on achieving market leading returns for its shareholders. We are a sector agnostic investor led by world class professionals with over 4 decades of combined local and international experience spanning investment banking, strategy consulting, entrepreneurship and business management.An opportunity has arisen for ambitious university graduates to join a fast growing finance company on its graduate scheme to help market short term loans to salary earners in the following capacities below:1.) Graduate Marketing Executive2.) Graduate Administrative Personnel3.) Graduate Digital Marketing Officer4.) Graduate Loan OfficerApplication Closing Date31st October, 2017.Source: https://www.graduatejobsng.com/lubeck-capital-limited-fresh-graduate-job-recruitment-4-positions/ CC: Lalasticlala

cool

Alright

Nice one...f

Okay

Paid employment is a scam 1 Like

DeutschJunge:

Lübeck ..



If u no know.. u no know

You should enlighten us on what we don't know. You should enlighten us on what we don't know.

Lübeck ..



If u no know.. u no know

Just scared of applying for job these days......









If I should apply this, it will be 178 application I have applied for....with hearing from them.





Graduated since 2009......resigned from Airtel due to 20k salary 2014....





Is there hope for our graduates?

Slavery

hemartins:





You should enlighten us on what we don't know.

Nothing that has to do with the company.. notice my spelling is different from that of the OP.

HTTP://LUXURYFUNDS.COM.NG JUST WENT LIVE DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH 3K FOR 6K 5K FOR 10K 10K FOR 20K

http://luxuryfunds.com.ng JUST WENT LIVE DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH 3K FOR 6K 5K FOR 10K 10K FOR 20K

job don come oooo

BaseNaija:

http://luxuryfunds.com.ng JUST WENT LIVE

DOUBLE YOUR SPARE MONEY WHILE ITS STILL FRESH

3K FOR 6K

5K FOR 10K

10K FOR 20K

. Thunder fire you! Wasted sperm, I blame ur mother for not aborting u! . Thunder fire you! Wasted sperm, I blame ur mother for not aborting u!

*VACANCY*



A recruiting firm in Ibadan is in need of graduate in any field. will be train according to the nature of their work. The candidate must not be above 35yrs. Pls if you have anyone who fits this criteria, let them send their CV to the email below.



standardcreation2017@gmail.com



Kindly Rebroadcast to help someone.

Thanks