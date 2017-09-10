₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Stingman: 9:03am
• 1963 Constitution, The Ideal Grundnorm – Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities
• Going Back To 1963 Constitution Not Tenable-Arewa Youths
• Yakasai Supports Return To 1963 Constitution
Northern elders and youths have cautioned the Yoruba, their South East and South South neighbours over their clamour for the country’s restructuring, as well as return to the 1963 constitution.
The two groups, which vehemently opposed the recent resolution of the Yoruba at a summit tagged, “Restructuring: The Yoruba Agenda 2017,” alleged that sustained agitation for restructuring would, in the final analysis, not augur well for the growth and development of the nation.
Secretary General, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Anthony Sani, told The Guardian, yesterday, that calls for restructuring by the coalition of Yoruba groups, and those from South East and South South, as well as the return to 1960 and 1963 constitution were “puzzling.”
Arewa youths’ position was made known by President of the Arewa Youths for Progress and Development (AYPD), Comrade Danjuma Sarki, who said though “the constitution we are currently operating was hurriedly put together by the military in order for them to hand over power to civilians,” there were better ways to improve on it.
Sani said the calls were “puzzling in the sense that these are people, who profess to be jaunty face of democratic values, and who are expected to know how democracy works. I would not be tired of saying that while there are national consensus on problems of a nation, there are no similar national consensus on solutions to these problems. Hence the significance of multi-party democracy, which allows each political party to present a distinct method of solution as contained in the party’s manifesto, which it used
to canvass for electoral mandate.”
Sani argued that, “for the Yoruba to now call for restructuring of the country on the basis of the 1963 constitution, gives an impression that they do not know how to make their desires possible in a multi-party democracy.”
He maintained that, however good and laudable restructuring of the country may be, it has to be decided by Nigerians through a democratic process; no few people can make that decision on behalf of Nigerians.
“I am not sure if their restructuring is the panacea for the national malaise we are in. I say this because Nigeria practiced the confederate arrangement as symbolised by regionalism and parliamentary systems of government during the First Republic. These were abolished and supplanted by a unitary system by General Aguyi Ironsi, who felt the centre under confederation was too weak to keep the nation under one roof.”
The ACF scribe added that, “the North and the West, under Chief Awolowo decided to create a federation of 12 states, which was a compromise between confederation and the unitary system,” noting that “since then, the states multiplied to 19, 30 and now 36, while we practice presidential system of government.”
Sani, who said some of those clamouring for the rejection of the 1999 constitution that is a clone of that of 1979 participated in its making, queried how the Federal Government under 1999 constitution, prevents state governments from living to their potential?
He said: “Lagos is developing today under the 1999 constitution, and nobody has stopped them from deploying what they collect from the federation account and internally generated revenue for development at their own pace. Is the Coalition of Yoruba groups claiming state governments misapply their own allocations because the sources are not from the states? This does not make sense. And can we honestly say the 52 per cent for the centre is truly too much in a country with many centres of centrifugal forces capable of putting it asunder? As far as I am concerned, there is nothing like true federalism that is universally accepted. That is why there are no two federal systems that are the same. Each federal system depends on the circumstance of its emergence…”
On how the nation can best be restructured under the present reality, the ACF Secretary General remarked: “as it is right now, the term restructuring means different things to different people. As a result, it is hard to take a position in a situation like that. And in order for Nigerians to make their informed judgment on restructuring, let political parties that wish to restructure the country include it in its manifestoes and canvass for electoral mandate needed for their implementation. I am sure when political parties campaign for their preferred model of restructuring the country, they would help to enlighten the public more about restructuring and make informed decisions during elections. That is how democracy works. It is not for the few people to meet and try to bulldoze the government into taking decisions in favour of far-reaching reforms of the polity. That course of action would not only be undemocratic, but also morally preposterous. This is more so because the current regime did not include specific type of restructuring in its manifesto.”
Sarki, the AYPD helmsman said: “To be realistic, going back to the 1963 constitution is not tenable,” adding that the country should rather review the 1963 to 1999 constitutions. If we look at issues that will promote the unity of Nigeria and propel growth in the country, that will bring everybody together and also promote the principle of inclusion.
“But, if you say that we should go back to 1963, that will be something that will be difficult to sustain. Just like the National Assembly is on the verge of amending the constitution, we can look at areas we think should be amended and make the necessary recommendations.
“The National Assembly should also take into consideration, positions that those, who elected them want. They should ensure that the interests of all regions are covered. Something that would bring about fairness, justice, equity and acceptability of the union called Nigeria. This is because most of the agitations for restructuring are borne out of the feelings of unfairness by people. We want to advise that those who are agitating for a return to the 1963 constitution should soft pedal so that we can move forward,” Sarki said.
For the Association of Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities (ASMBEN), that the 1963 Republican Constitution was the ideal grundnorm for the country is not a novel development, what is novel, the group said is the urgency to return to it.
According to its interim chairman, Sule Kwasau, “Nigeria is hanging on a precipice and has never been divided on ethnic and religious lines as it is now. The 1999 constitution is fraught with so many anomalies, lies. The 1999 constitution is a military constitution and in making it, the powers that be were substantially from a section of the country and so the opinions of other sections of the country were never captured, as they had no representatives in the military leadership then.
“Why are some Nigerians nostalgic about the 1963 Republican Constitution as against the 1999 military constitution? It is simply because the 1999 constitution is a military constitution, but claims to be a federal constitution,” the interim leader said.
He continued: “The provisions contained therein cannot bring about even development. Again, the presidential system is very expensive, unlike the 1963 constitution, which recognises regions as federating units, with powers to do most of what is contained in the exclusive legislative list under the 1999 constitution.
The 1963 constitution also guarantees true federalism by providing for principles of derivation, which is 50 per cent for oil producing regions. It also encourages healthy competition among the diverse regions.”
Kwasau said his group, however, prefers the implementation of 2014 National Conference Report, “but if that is not possible, then a brand new constitution should be brought into existence.
“This is important because the constitutionally unrecognised six political zones of the federating units will short-change the Middle Belters because we were arbitrarily lumped with people we do not share the same culture with, eg, Southern Kaduna, Southern Kebbi, Southern Borno etc., who naturally belong to the Middle Belt. The other solution will be to create additional regions in the North to address our fears,” he said.
Meanwhile, contrary to the position of ACF, elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, has thrown his weight behind the call for a return of the 1963 constitution.
In an exclusive interview with The Guardian, Yakasai, however, faulted the Ibadan meeting of the Yoruba, who called for the return of the same constitution on the premise that, the meeting failed to even understand that the 1963 constitution had only four regions not six as enunciated by the document that emanated from the meeting.
“I am speaking not on behalf of anybody, but on behalf of my humble self. As I am speaking with you now, I am 100 per cent in support of the return to the 1963 constitution. We had East, Mid-West, West and Northern regions only under that constitution. Not six regions as included in the document that was passed at Ibadan meeting,” challenged Yakasai.”
He added that none of those, who attended the meeting had any mandate from his people to go and take a position on those issues that were discussed at the meeting.
“Yes, as Nigerians we are all entitled to our opinions and expressions. But you cannot represent people without their legitimate mandate. Who then mandated those people to take such decisions? Mind you, you can only have people’s mandate through popular vote, by the electorate. So, who mandated those people to take such decisions? He asked rhetorically.
“Do you know that Yoruba traditional rulers and religious leaders were not part of the organisers of that meeting? So, in that scenario how can you now come and say this position is that of the Yoruba race? It doesn’t work like this,” he said.
The presence of thugs at the meeting, Yakasai said was an indicator that the document that was produced from the meeting was “completely faulty and pre-arranged.”
On the communiqué, the elder statesman said: “You cannot raise a communique from that meeting the way it was raised. Hundreds of people cannot, in any way, reach a resolution. Mind you, a resolution is a summation of the discussions that took place during a meeting.
“When a resolution is reached, it is then that you give the resolution to a communiqué committee to come up with a communiqué. But in case of the Ibadan meeting, there was nothing like that. And because of the presence of hired thugs, nobody could raise an eyebrow there,” Yakasai alleged.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Stingman: 9:10am
The SW, SE, SS and Middle belt regions want to change the constitution. The core north wants the status quo...
What does this tell other Nigerians?
Who are the parasites now?
Was this why Gideon Orka wanted to remove the core North from the remaining part of Nigeria?
Time will tell.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by ObalufonIII: 9:13am
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by DickDastardLION(m): 9:15am
Alimi Onslaught Survivors are the major Southern Problem .... they live in pepertual fear of their conqueror, hence their sabotage of every southern progress plan
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:18am
Wateva, remove the SS/SE entirely from your caution.
If u want to talk to yorubas do so.
Dont eva place us together.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Ikem11(m): 9:20am
Ndị Hausa ndị ara
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Oloripelebe: 9:22am
so u people enjoy this statuo quo, u r the main beneficiary of the 1999 constitution. we must restructure, let us know the real parasite(s)
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by ImperialYoruba: 9:30am
All the talks about every Nigerian has to vote or agree on restructure before it can happen is not a Yoruba problem at all. Thats their problem in the North. Yoruba knew there were other Nigerians before going to a summit to declare its forward direction. The call for national vote is Hausa/Fulani problem, not Yorubas. They should conduct a vote up there in North to see how many of their people desire the 1950 self rule and wants to return to it.
ACF is deaf!
There were two groups in the Yoruba Summit
- those who call for a restructure as first option
- those who call for outright separation
Both groups accept Oduduwa Republic as a political solution if restructure is blocked.
End!
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Stingman: 9:31am
Oloripelebe:
The north understands one language...Violence...
Can you imagine if the Igbos or Ijaws or Yorubas were the group killing people across the country like the Fulani herdsmen are doing? There would have since been massive riots in Kano, Katsina, Niger, Sokoto, Borno, Kaduna, Jigawa, Adamawa, Zamfara...killing christians and destroying the shops of southerners...Then the government would have ordered the army, navy, airforce, police and DSS to disarm the group within 24 hours...But now what do we have the Yorubas are mocking the Igbos and the Igbos are movking the Yorubas in turn...and the fulani herdsmen continue to rape,kill and raze down communities...no riots anywhere...How long shall the south continue living in this way?
The same goes for the constitution change. If the north wants it, they would deploy the same technique...They will send the almajiris to the streets to cause mayhem...and the government would listen...
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:33am
South does not include Yorubas, they are part of the NorthWest muslims.
South is the SS/SE.
Wen u stop making obvious mistake, u stop asking silly questions.
How long shall the south continue living in this way?
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by ZKOSOSO(m): 9:34am
Nothing scares the HausaFulaniKanuris-Muslims of the North like the word Restructuring or Secession of Nigeria.
Waking up one Morning to watch their free ATM disappear from their reach is tormenting enough to make them commit suicide, wallahi.!
They love the Land of South and Middlebelt, the Lagos money and. ports, the OYEL of NigerDelta above all the OPPRESSOR status......
But very soon.....it shall be no more.......says Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by zenmaster: 9:36am
Restructuring is the way forward
All hail 1963 constitution
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:36am
Which one is 1963 Constitution again? Are they clamoring for return to the faulty and abused parliamentary system? These people should stop complicating things for us.
We want resource control, fiscal federalism and power devolution to federating units not a complete return to 1963 Constitution
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:37am
TonyeBarcanista:
Thank you very much for that post. Straight to the point.
Resource control, let everybody go and rule demselves. Enough is enough. We wont leave our land and run for HausaFulani.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by PureMe01: 9:38am
Stingman:time will tell my brother
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by paBuhari(m): 9:39am
Stingman:The 1999 constitution was design by them, that is why they reject restructuring. They are benefiting from the failed system they created through military fiat.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:39am
Stingman:
Fixed!
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Etogist: 9:40am
A master warning his slave to keep quiet and enjoy the rape or ...
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by paBuhari(m): 9:42am
ZKOSOSO:Restructuring will expose northern backwardness and incompetence to the whole world that is why they fear it like a plague. But who cares? In Biafra I Stand. TO HELL WITH RESTRUCTURING!
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Stingman: 9:43am
hammerFU:
Once you have geography/maps screwed in your head, you will understand that Yorubas are in the south. I agree that they are pro-north, but my questions are relevant. I have not asked that the Yoruba and the SE/SS must come together. So what are you bitching about? What part of my comment do you have difficulty...understanding?
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:44am
Stingman:
Dont even mention us together. That is where u are getting it wrong.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by zenmaster: 9:45am
paBuhari:
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by TonyeBarcanista(m): 9:46am
hammerFU:That Ibadan summit is not a true representation of our agitation in the SS and SE (I guess). If it was so, there wouldn't be need for having an Aburi arrangement.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by PureMe01: 9:48am
hammerFU:pls tell him.Yorubas are Northerners to a default
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by ExpiredNigeria: 9:51am
Okay
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 9:52am
TonyeBarcanista:
Until our people wake up and take the bull by the horn they will keep going from pillar to post.
Wat we have today is SS/SE being used for other region agenda.
Like u rightly said, resource control and self-governance is our paramount need.
We dont need Yorubas or their Northern brothers.
We need to be in charge of our land and be responsible. It is really dat simple.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by ImperialYoruba: 9:54am
TonyeBarcanista:
Thats what North claims but thats different from what Yoruba demands.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by Stingman: 9:55am
hammerFU:
I know...but we still live together, at the moment...We are the single major ethinc group in their churches...after them...So how would mentioning us together become too painful for you to bear. I have issues with their youths, but their elders are some worth different.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by EmeeNaka: 9:59am
Tanko Yakassai is questioning the eligibility of the Yoruba leaders,who according to him are without people's mandate,to hold a convention and issued Ibadan declarations, but Tanko never asked about the eligibility of those who produced the 1999 constitution who also had no mandate of Nigeria electorates to produce the constitution.
Also, Tanko Yakassai can't pontificate to Yoruba people how to do things.
The call for the return to 1963 constitution is not necessarily that there will be only 4 or 6 regions but instead that the foundation for national development and cohesion should have the defining languages or terms of 1963 constitution.
I strongly support the need for devolution of power and resource control,so that components of Nigeria will be able to take care of most of their political and economic issues.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by hammerFU: 10:01am
Stingman:
Church cannot get u to heaven,it is ur faith and deed. Lost sheep! A christian and a faithful are two different things.
I am a faithful. Nnamdi Kanu is a faithful, we no dey fear anybody or anything.
|Re: North Cautions Yoruba, Southerners On Clamour For 1963 Constitution by SHTFguy: 10:01am
Kashmir regions that will be created once Nigeria splits
1. Kwara: The fulanis will never relinquish their claims to Ilorin and Kwara as a whole.
2. Warri: The Yorubas will be instigating crisis and promoting Itsekiri claims to the oil city which will pitch Urhobo and Ijaws against the Itsekiri
3. Southern Kaduna and the so-called Pagan provinces of the middle belt will witness an upsurge in open jihadist war.
4. Border regions of the SE with middle belt in Anambra and Enugu will see Awusa fulanis instigating Igala and Idoma groups to lay false claims on Igbo territory.
5. Edo north will face jihadist and their Ebiri mercenary army.
