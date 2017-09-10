Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 (1280 Views)

dailypost.ng



Sep 10, 2017 6:37 AM



Nigeria’s Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Saturday distanced himself from a group known as ‘Osinbajo Volunteers’, which has started campaigning for his election as President in 2019.



The group is currently recruiting volunteers for the project.



Although Osinbajo’s activities are published on its website, the group admitted that the Vice-President was unaware of their campaign.



“Note that Osinbajo did not endorse this volunteer group. We have never met him.



“We are strong believers in the fact that he is the right ruler for Nigeria and must create a people’s volunteer base for him,” a statement on the site read.



However, Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Laolu Akande, has tweeted: “please disregard this website created by faceless people for mischievous purposes. It has absolutely nothing to do with the vice president.”







http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/10/osinbajo-denies-plans-run-presidency-2019/ 1 Like 1 Share



Lets be realistic here pls! And you expect the short lying AFONJA to stand up to the SKINNY SOULLESS VEGETABLE ALIMI

They all lie - Nigerian Politicians 1 Like 1 Share

We know they are mischief makers



Osibanjo for president in 2030 3 Likes 1 Share

we don't know he can't contest





He's too weak.





Lacks the balls to face off with some of the biggest names in politics 1 Like

Some mischievous politicians are obviously behind this new paid group 1 Like 1 Share

Fear fear man

Dey wan spoil en loyalty

There is time for everytin. For now dis is the time to deny 1 Like 1 Share

The way he'll lose the election eh, he go know say Goodluck Jonathan is a strong man.





Same reason they chose Goodluck Jonathan back then.



The only reason osinbajo is the vp today is because he is a weakling. Same reason they chose Goodluck Jonathan back then. The kingmaker only support pushovers they can remove anytime they want. Ask tinubu why he chose buharry

Better for him to deny now before EFCC would start probing him. 2 Likes

In Mama peace's voice....





"Na who dey pursue am?!"







Chai Buhari na wah

APCeeeeeeeee.... Problem

APCeeeeeeeee..... Fighting

APCeeeeeeeee......Division

APCeeeeeeeee...... Failure

Is he scared?





Let him run





If he understands my 'run' he will know that his party has failed Nigerians



If he understands my 'run' he will know that his party has failed Nigerians

If you like run, we are sending you all home come 2019!

Hehehehehe trust politicians at your own peril, with him being tinubus boy, anything can happen...



Na so dem dey talk am...



Na so dem dey talk am... But if he wants to run, I will buy him a pair of joggers and tracksuit...

another skinny man wants to go for presidency

Evaberry:

we don't know he can't contest







He's too weak.







We Are Not Born A Politician, We Become One

Please my people is it normal that I am just tired of nigerian politics. Fake news everywhere. How do we confirm all these fake news. They prod people just to hear what they will say. They dont report facts. Instead the coin facts to suit their agenda. Giving us half baked news filled with propaganda. Dont tell me what to think, just give me facts.

This man is wise for this single act he would win support of the north when the time comes

Evaberry:

we don't know he can't contest







He's too weak.







Lacks the balls to face off with some of the biggest names in politics

God bless you for this. He's a classic weakling. I would vote half the man Fayose is over him.



God bless you for this. He's a classic weakling. I would vote half the man Fayose is over him. We don't need weak Christians at the corridors of power.