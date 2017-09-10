₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Nbote(m): 10:56am
http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/10/osinbajo-denies-plans-run-presidency-2019/
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by DickDastardLION(m): 10:58am
And you expect the short lying AFONJA to stand up to the SKINNY SOULLESS VEGETABLE ALIMI
Lets be realistic here pls!
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by smartty68(m): 11:01am
They all lie - Nigerian Politicians
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Flatties: 11:05am
We know they are mischief makers
Osibanjo for president in 2030
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Evaberry(f): 11:05am
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Evaberry(f): 11:05am
we don't know he can't contest
He's too weak.
Lacks the balls to face off with some of the biggest names in politics
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by iamsamdeyking: 11:19am
Samdeyking was here
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by mrwonlasewonie: 3:33pm
Some mischievous politicians are obviously behind this new paid group
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by VocalWalls: 3:33pm
Fear fear man
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by chibike69: 3:33pm
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Kingluqman89(m): 3:33pm
Lol
Dey wan spoil en loyalty
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by kings09(m): 3:34pm
There is time for everytin. For now dis is the time to deny
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by RoyalBoutique(m): 3:34pm
The way he'll lose the election eh, he go know say Goodluck Jonathan is a strong man.
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Sprumbabafather: 3:34pm
The only reason osinbajo is the vp today is because he is a weakling.
Same reason they chose Goodluck Jonathan back then.
The kingmaker only support pushovers they can remove anytime they want. Ask tinubu why he chose buharry
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Donbosco22: 3:34pm
Expected response
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by awa(m): 3:35pm
Better for him to deny now before EFCC would start probing him.
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by BuhariNaWah: 3:35pm
In Mama peace's voice....
"Na who dey pursue am?!"
Chai Buhari na wah
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Nackzy: 3:35pm
APCeeeeeeeee.... Problem
APCeeeeeeeee..... Fighting
APCeeeeeeeee......Division
APCeeeeeeeee...... Failure
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by emeijeh(m): 3:35pm
Is he scared?
Let him run
If he understands my 'run' he will know that his party has failed Nigerians
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by DrObum(m): 3:35pm
If you like run, we are sending you all home come 2019!
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by 9japrof(m): 3:36pm
Hehehehehe trust politicians at your own peril, with him being tinubus boy, anything can happen...
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Zeze06(m): 3:37pm
Na so dem dey talk am...
But if he wants to run, I will buy him a pair of joggers and tracksuit...
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by olamil34: 3:37pm
another skinny man wants to go for presidency
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by SuccesYear: 3:38pm
Evaberry:We Are Not Born A Politician, We Become One
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Sebastine1994(m): 3:38pm
Please my people is it normal that I am just tired of nigerian politics. Fake news everywhere. How do we confirm all these fake news. They prod people just to hear what they will say. They dont report facts. Instead the coin facts to suit their agenda. Giving us half baked news filled with propaganda. Dont tell me what to think, just give me facts.
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by qimo: 3:38pm
This man is wise for this single act he would win support of the north when the time comes
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Abudu2000(m): 3:38pm
Okay
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by sukkot: 3:39pm
osinbande
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by Alcatraz005: 3:39pm
Evaberry:
God bless you for this. He's a classic weakling. I would vote half the man Fayose is over him.
We don't need weak Christians at the corridors of power.
|Re: Osinbajo Denies Plans To Run For Presidency In 2019 by fk001: 3:39pm
We know it was a lie fabricated by PDP agents to cause chaos between Mr president and his VP
Plan DOD
