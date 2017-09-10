₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by opeyemiieblog(m): 12:46pm
The Savanna Comics Choice held last night at the Lyrics Theatre in Johannesburg, and Basketmouth won the award for the Pan African Comedian of The Year.
A big congrats to you Basketmouth!
He wrote :
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by verygudbadguy(m): 1:06pm
Bright deserves it. A lot people are complaining about his jokes getting drier. Being a comedian isn't limited to comedy. It has to do with personality too. You can't keep delivering funny jokes without working on yourself. Basketmouth worked on himself and that's why he is everywhere, MTV, Glo.
He is an all-round talent and hardworking businessman. I respect him.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by edeboy(m): 6:05pm
Basket, my guy!!
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Damscrob(m): 6:05pm
Basket baba
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Narldon(f): 6:05pm
BasketMouth
You tried before-before
But Nowadays...
Your Jokes are "drier" than NwaAmaikpe's Posts
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by SenorFax(m): 6:06pm
Keep wining bro, you go still tell me the kind jazz you are using.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by jurist21(m): 6:06pm
Reward for hard work. Great one
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by davosky3: 6:06pm
.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by oluwamile(m): 6:06pm
only God knows who deserved it..
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Bestchisom(m): 6:06pm
ok
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Monaco2(m): 6:06pm
Basket mouth n his plastic smile
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Nbote(m): 6:06pm
D only innovative comedian in d industry.. His partnership with Bovi is a match made in heaven
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by modelmike7(m): 6:06pm
Congrats basket of life
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by dewums(m): 6:06pm
what a man... cracking jokes isn't easy. congrats Mr Bright
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by asawanathegreat(m): 6:07pm
Bright is a good comedian. He deserve d award.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by medolab90(m): 6:07pm
Congrats he needed this
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Thylord(m): 6:07pm
with those him substandard joke.mtchweeen.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by iberrylee(m): 6:08pm
South Africans savages will be In pain ryt now like why always Nigeria
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:08pm
No pics?
No money to go his shows and other jokes...I would av loved it
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by beautiful232(f): 6:08pm
congratulations dear,you worked for it..
more grace
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by ackifemmy(m): 6:09pm
he try ...
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Robisky001: 6:09pm
Do comic shows still sells? Literally Nigerians are comedians so no big deal
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by freeborn76(m): 6:09pm
This is fake! Nigerian comedians aren't funny. South Africans have the best comedians on the continent. Which Nigerian comedian measures up to Trevor Noah or even Thomas Gumede?
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by MrRichy(m): 6:11pm
Akpororo be looking at basket mouth like .....
....
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by kmuroh: 6:13pm
Man of the uear
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Spar7tan: 6:14pm
The only comedian that makes something out of nothing.
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by MrRichy(m): 6:15pm
freeborn76:
I don't even know the names of the people you just listed....
but almost everyone in the African continent knows Basketmouth
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by freeborn76(m): 6:17pm
[quote author=MrRichy post=60323915]
I don't even know the names of the people you just listed....
but almost everyone in the African continent knows Basketmouth [/quot
Everyone in Africa? Keep deceiving yourself. You think Africa is Warri, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja?
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by MrRichy(m): 6:19pm
[quote author=freeborn76 post=60323977][/quote]
oga... nobody knows these people you listed here....
Nigeria has the best comedians in Africa as far as I'm concerned.... little wonder they are winning all the awards
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by Nbote(m): 6:21pm
freeborn76:
Trevor Noah is totally overated jare. Or is it becos he now presents d Daily show? I've actually watched a couple of d show and trust me he's nothing like d previous host
|Re: Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. by maestrojohn(m): 6:21pm
MrRichy:so you don't know trevor.. that guy is more talented and popular than basket
