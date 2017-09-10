Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Basketmouth Won The Award For The Pan African Comedian Of The Year. (4934 Views)

A big congrats to you Basketmouth!



He wrote :





More @



Bright deserves it. A lot people are complaining about his jokes getting drier. Being a comedian isn't limited to comedy. It has to do with personality too. You can't keep delivering funny jokes without working on yourself. Basketmouth worked on himself and that's why he is everywhere, MTV, Glo.



He is an all-round talent and hardworking businessman. I respect him. 2 Likes

Basket, my guy!! 1 Like

Basket baba







BasketMouth





You tried before-before





But Nowadays...







Your Jokes are "drier" than NwaAmaikpe's Posts





1 Like

Keep wining bro, you go still tell me the kind jazz you are using. 3 Likes

Reward for hard work. Great one

only God knows who deserved it..

Basket mouth n his plastic smile

D only innovative comedian in d industry.. His partnership with Bovi is a match made in heaven

Congrats basket of life

what a man... cracking jokes isn't easy. congrats Mr Bright

Bright is a good comedian. He deserve d award.

Congrats he needed this

with those him substandard joke.mtchweeen.

South Africans savages will be In pain ryt now like why always Nigeria

No pics?





No money to go his shows and other jokes...I would av loved it

congratulations dear,you worked for it..

Do comic shows still sells? Literally Nigerians are comedians so no big deal

This is fake! Nigerian comedians aren't funny. South Africans have the best comedians on the continent. Which Nigerian comedian measures up to Trevor Noah or even Thomas Gumede? 2 Likes

Akpororo be looking at basket mouth like .....



The only comedian that makes something out of nothing.

freeborn76:

This is fake! Nigerian comedians aren't funny. South Africans have the best comedians on the continent. Which Nigerian comedian measures up to Trevor Noah or even Thomas Gumede?

I don't even know the names of the people you just listed....



but almost everyone in the African continent knows Basketmouth 4 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=MrRichy post=60323915]



I don't even know the names of the people you just listed....



but almost everyone in the African continent knows Basketmouth [/quot



Everyone in Africa? Keep deceiving yourself. You think Africa is Warri, Lagos, Enugu and Abuja? 1 Like

[quote author=freeborn76 post=60323977][/quote]



oga... nobody knows these people you listed here....



Nigeria has the best comedians in Africa as far as I'm concerned.... little wonder they are winning all the awards

freeborn76:

This is fake! Nigerian comedians aren't funny. South Africans have the best comedians on the continent. Which Nigerian comedian measures up to Trevor Noah or even Thomas Gumede?

Trevor Noah is totally overated jare. Or is it becos he now presents d Daily show? I've actually watched a couple of d show and trust me he's nothing like d previous host Trevor Noah is totally overated jare. Or is it becos he now presents d Daily show? I've actually watched a couple of d show and trust me he's nothing like d previous host 1 Like