Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka (12196 Views)

Those Around Buhari Only Interested In Their Pockets –fr. Mbaka / Some People Are Causing Rift Between Buhari And Me – Fr. Mbaka / Fr. Mbaka Moving To His New Parish Yesterday - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







The priest made this prediction while addressing a cross section of Igbos in East London, on Tuesday.

According to Mbaka’s statement;



“If you think we have trouble in Nigeria now, we will see trouble in Biafra.

“No Anambra man would let an Enugu man be president, no Imo man would let an Abakaliki man be president”.

Mbaka also faulted claims that the South East is being marginalised.



Citing the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the controversial priest said an Igbo was Finance Minister, Central Bank governor, and so on.



Mbaka also noted that those whom the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu have been able to influence into agitating for Biafra are “the children of the poor,” who are not thinking properly about the implications of secession.



He insisted Biafra agitators were being deceived by Nnamdi Kanu.





http://degolden.com/no-anambra-man-let-enugu-man-president-rev-fr-mbaka-biafra/ Controversial Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has predicted what will likely happen should agitators succeed in their push for the actualisation of Biafra.Mbaka stated that he was convinced that fault lines between different Igbo communities would arise if Biafra ever became a reality.The priest made this prediction while addressing a cross section of Igbos in East London, on Tuesday.According to Mbaka’s statement;“If you think we have trouble in Nigeria now, we will see trouble in Biafra.“No Anambra man would let an Enugu man be president, no Imo man would let an Abakaliki man be president”.Mbaka also faulted claims that the South East is being marginalised.Citing the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the controversial priest said an Igbo was Finance Minister, Central Bank governor, and so on.Mbaka also noted that those whom the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu have been able to influence into agitating for Biafra are “the children of the poor,” who are not thinking properly about the implications of secession.He insisted Biafra agitators were being deceived by Nnamdi Kanu. 11 Likes

na una problem 4 Likes

Mbaka trying to create a divide. Nice move?

Kanu is from abia duh! 20 Likes 1 Share

True 1 Like

Who know you before, kudos to the Buhari administration 2 Likes

Video of Mbaka saying it or you crawl back to your oshogbo hut 23 Likes

Although I disliked him for supporting buhari

but he said d truth 16 Likes

I am an IBO man and trust me na Leadership tussle we go take finish ourselves.. I may not like d priest's inteference in politics but he speaks absolutely d truth.. I still remember wen Ekwueme, Ojukwu, Okadigbo and Iwuanyanwu all came out to contest for one position . Let's take Imo my state for example. D new trend now is for communities to agitate for Autonomous communities which is always sponsored by d one person or persons dat wants to b Eze, instead of craving and calling for more LGAs which would have attracted federal funding. D Igbos aren't united 69 Likes 3 Shares

Shut up 4 Likes





God bless you father mmbaka for saying the truth God bless you father mmbaka for saying the truth 44 Likes 5 Shares

Rev fr- MBAKA may God continue to bless you, people fighting for BIAFRA are poor hoodlums. You can never see any businessman, governors and ministers from the south or any of their national assembly members in the rally or supporting BIAFRA 24 Likes 1 Share

NwaJozi:

Shut up

Mechonu



Who are you to tell man of God to shut up MechonuWho are you to tell man of God to shut up 15 Likes

Nbote:

I am an IBO man and trust me na Leadership tussle we go take finish ourselves.. I may nky like d priests inteference in politics but he speaks absolutely d truth.. I still remember wen Ekwueme, Ojukwu, Okadigbo and Iwuanyanwu all came out to contest for one position . D Igbos aren't united

You are not! Igbos call themselves IGBO not IBO. You are not! Igbos call themselves IGBO not IBO. 79 Likes 5 Shares

Absolute truth.



The Mbaise vs. Anambra priesthood tussle is a prime example. 29 Likes 3 Shares







Abeg I no call names oooo Nd yet they want to have their own country tooAbeg I no call names oooo 2 Likes

Highly sensible comment .Anambra people believe they are more politically conscious and superior to others in the SE.. 11 Likes

Hmmmmmmm



The Igbo nation masively supported an Ijaw man to be president in the last election but an Anambra man wont let an Enugu man be president?



Igbo dont need the presidency of Nigeria, there other things more important than that. 20 Likes

ok!!!!!!!!!!!

He must be speaking himself or folk of fools. If Kanu wanted to be biafra president would he win? According to him they won't let Abia Igbo rule over Anambra.

The same old news of his visit to east london where he claimed the igbos dont love themselves have been remixed by another blogger to form a new story....watch out, it will hit FP. NL mods knw dea job very well from behind 12 Likes

sarrki:





Mechonu



Who are you to tell man of God to shut up

shut up who be man of Satan here? onye ara shut up who be man of Satan here? onye ara 4 Likes

rubbish! buhari kastina man contested for presidency with yaradua from the same kastina! 10 Likes 1 Share

attackgat:

Hmmmmmmm



The Igbo nation masively supported an Ijaw man to be president in the last election but an Anambra man wont let an Enugu man be president?



Igbo dont need the presidency of Nigeria, there other things more important than that. WE(IGBOS)NO GET SENSE AT ALL...SOME OF THEM WILL RATHER VOTE FOR ATIKO THAN OKOROCHA WE(IGBOS)NO GET SENSE AT ALL...SOME OF THEM WILL RATHER VOTE FOR ATIKO THAN OKOROCHA 13 Likes 2 Shares

fulanmafia:

Absolute truth.



The Mbaise vs. Anambra priesthood tussle is a prime example. LOL,even in christaindoom,the leadership tussle and nepotism still exist in igboland LOL,even in christaindoom,the leadership tussle and nepotism still exist in igboland 6 Likes 1 Share

lomprico:





You are not! Igbos call themselves IGBO not IBO. I was about telling d fool same.U just did.nice one! I was about telling d fool same.U just did.nice one! 9 Likes 1 Share

Can any Pig in all honesty deny this?

Yes we will remain one nigeria because every hausa and yoruba man want anambra man to be their president. 4 Likes

Nbote:

I am an IBO man and trust me na Leadership tussle we go take finish ourselves.. I may nky like d priests inteference in politics but he speaks absolutely d truth.. I still remember wen Ekwueme, Ojukwu, Okadigbo and Iwuanyanwu all came out to contest for one position . D Igbos aren't united

Your people were killing each other in Western region before Army intervened but there was nothing like that in Eastern region.

Awolowo and Akintola was at each others throat until he was thrown inside jail for killing his fellow Yorubas in mass because of greed for power.

Yorubas are united indeed! Your people were killing each other in Western region before Army intervened but there was nothing like that in Eastern region.Awolowo and Akintola was at each others throat until he was thrown inside jail for killing his fellow Yorubas in mass because of greed for power.Yorubas are united indeed! 15 Likes 2 Shares

Ojiofor:





Your people were killing each other in Western region before Army intervened but there was nothing like that in Eastern region.

Awolowo and Akintola was at each others throat until he was thrown inside jail for killing his fellow Yorubas in mass because of greed for power.

Yorubas are united indeed!

Awum nwafor thru and thru.. It's d simple and hardest fact most of us don't want to accept.. During d last elections, An Igbo man was nominated by indigenes of d FCT and other stakeholders to contest for d chairmanship of one of d Area councils here in abuja.. Guess what, after he had received blessings of Igbo unions a fellow Igbo man joined d race to contest against him .. Awum nwafor thru and thru.. It's d simple and hardest fact most of us don't want to accept.. During d last elections, An Igbo man was nominated by indigenes of d FCT and other stakeholders to contest for d chairmanship of one of d Area councils here in abuja.. Guess what, after he had received blessings of Igbo unions a fellow Igbo man joined d race to contest against him .. 2 Likes

Victornezzar:

Although I disliked him for supporting buhari

but he said d truth



So supporting Buhari is an offence to warrant your disliking him?

What if I dislike you for disliking him?



So supporting Buhari is an offence to warrant your disliking him?What if I dislike you for disliking him? 3 Likes