₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,630 members, 3,781,610 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka (12196 Views)
Those Around Buhari Only Interested In Their Pockets –fr. Mbaka / Some People Are Causing Rift Between Buhari And Me – Fr. Mbaka / Fr. Mbaka Moving To His New Parish Yesterday - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by degolden: 1:19pm
Controversial Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has predicted what will likely happen should agitators succeed in their push for the actualisation of Biafra.Mbaka stated that he was convinced that fault lines between different Igbo communities would arise if Biafra ever became a reality.
The priest made this prediction while addressing a cross section of Igbos in East London, on Tuesday.
According to Mbaka’s statement;
“If you think we have trouble in Nigeria now, we will see trouble in Biafra.
“No Anambra man would let an Enugu man be president, no Imo man would let an Abakaliki man be president”.
Mbaka also faulted claims that the South East is being marginalised.
Citing the immediate past administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, the controversial priest said an Igbo was Finance Minister, Central Bank governor, and so on.
Mbaka also noted that those whom the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu have been able to influence into agitating for Biafra are “the children of the poor,” who are not thinking properly about the implications of secession.
He insisted Biafra agitators were being deceived by Nnamdi Kanu.
http://degolden.com/no-anambra-man-let-enugu-man-president-rev-fr-mbaka-biafra/
11 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by josephine123: 1:22pm
na una problem
4 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by lomprico(m): 1:23pm
Mbaka trying to create a divide. Nice move?
Kanu is from abia duh!
20 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Amberon11: 1:23pm
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by dustmalik: 1:30pm
True
1 Like
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Orodje(m): 1:32pm
Who know you before, kudos to the Buhari administration
2 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by brize(m): 1:32pm
Video of Mbaka saying it or you crawl back to your oshogbo hut
23 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Victornezzar: 1:33pm
Although I disliked him for supporting buhari
but he said d truth
16 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Nbote(m): 1:33pm
I am an IBO man and trust me na Leadership tussle we go take finish ourselves.. I may not like d priest's inteference in politics but he speaks absolutely d truth.. I still remember wen Ekwueme, Ojukwu, Okadigbo and Iwuanyanwu all came out to contest for one position . Let's take Imo my state for example. D new trend now is for communities to agitate for Autonomous communities which is always sponsored by d one person or persons dat wants to b Eze, instead of craving and calling for more LGAs which would have attracted federal funding. D Igbos aren't united
69 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by NwaJozi: 1:34pm
Shut up
4 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by sarrki(m): 1:34pm
God bless you father mmbaka for saying the truth
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by yarimo(m): 1:34pm
Rev fr- MBAKA may God continue to bless you, people fighting for BIAFRA are poor hoodlums. You can never see any businessman, governors and ministers from the south or any of their national assembly members in the rally or supporting BIAFRA
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by sarrki(m): 1:35pm
NwaJozi:
Mechonu
Who are you to tell man of God to shut up
15 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by lomprico(m): 1:36pm
Nbote:
You are not! Igbos call themselves IGBO not IBO.
79 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by fulanmafia: 1:37pm
Absolute truth.
The Mbaise vs. Anambra priesthood tussle is a prime example.
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Khd95(m): 1:38pm
Nd yet they want to have their own country too
Abeg I no call names oooo
2 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by freddywells81(m): 1:39pm
Highly sensible comment .Anambra people believe they are more politically conscious and superior to others in the SE..
11 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by attackgat: 1:40pm
Hmmmmmmm
The Igbo nation masively supported an Ijaw man to be president in the last election but an Anambra man wont let an Enugu man be president?
Igbo dont need the presidency of Nigeria, there other things more important than that.
20 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by tanteta(m): 1:44pm
ok!!!!!!!!!!!
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Blue3k(m): 1:45pm
He must be speaking himself or folk of fools. If Kanu wanted to be biafra president would he win? According to him they won't let Abia Igbo rule over Anambra.
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by StarOfDavid(m): 1:58pm
The same old news of his visit to east london where he claimed the igbos dont love themselves have been remixed by another blogger to form a new story....watch out, it will hit FP. NL mods knw dea job very well from behind
12 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by NwaJozi: 2:00pm
sarrki:
shut up who be man of Satan here? onye ara
4 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by kebrocity(m): 2:05pm
rubbish! buhari kastina man contested for presidency with yaradua from the same kastina!
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Kingsley1000(m): 2:05pm
attackgat:WE(IGBOS)NO GET SENSE AT ALL...SOME OF THEM WILL RATHER VOTE FOR ATIKO THAN OKOROCHA
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Kingsley1000(m): 2:07pm
fulanmafia:LOL,even in christaindoom,the leadership tussle and nepotism still exist in igboland
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by PureMe01: 2:10pm
lomprico:I was about telling d fool same.U just did.nice one!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by DonVikings: 3:04pm
Can any Pig in all honesty deny this?
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by chiagozien(m): 3:08pm
Yes we will remain one nigeria because every hausa and yoruba man want anambra man to be their president.
4 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Ojiofor: 3:17pm
Nbote:
Your people were killing each other in Western region before Army intervened but there was nothing like that in Eastern region.
Awolowo and Akintola was at each others throat until he was thrown inside jail for killing his fellow Yorubas in mass because of greed for power.
Yorubas are united indeed!
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Nbote(m): 3:25pm
Ojiofor:
Awum nwafor thru and thru.. It's d simple and hardest fact most of us don't want to accept.. During d last elections, An Igbo man was nominated by indigenes of d FCT and other stakeholders to contest for d chairmanship of one of d Area councils here in abuja.. Guess what, after he had received blessings of Igbo unions a fellow Igbo man joined d race to contest against him ..
2 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by RoyalUc(m): 3:53pm
Victornezzar:
So supporting Buhari is an offence to warrant your disliking him?
What if I dislike you for disliking him?
3 Likes
|Re: No Anambra Man Would Let An Enugu Man Be President” – Rev Fr. Mbaka by Chigold101(m): 3:57pm
From Enugu to Abia walk down through Imo then cross over to Ebonyi going through Anambra all of them are in support of Nnamdi Kanu.
How does this add up?
I think Mbaka is becoming seriously sick.
21 Likes 1 Share
The Experience Lagos 2012 / Mufti Menk For The First Time In Kano - Nigeria / Lets Talk; Christians Dating Unbelievers.
Viewing this topic: Urchman10, Kenad, winningwinner(m), Marveleuphoria, herich(m), ValentineMary(m), teebaxy(m), femo122, lilslim(m), AJohnnasa(m), newman1, abututony(m), Mantonnel(m), TundeHashim(m), voicelez, Slaydon, ozuru(m), PASCALSILVA(m), chukxy44(m), dave00733(m), kka2007(m), WrathOfHadez(m), giftiy(m), kenny1313(m), inspired4real, segmond(m) and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26