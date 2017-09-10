₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Nollyzonenews: 2:42pm
The cast and crew of ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’ took Toronto’s iconic Festival Street by storm last night for the World Premiere of EbonyLife Films ‘The Royal Hibiscus Hotel’. Zainab Balogun, Kenneth Okolie, Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga and Toni Tones brought pomp and pageantry to one of the world’s most famous Film Festivals.
Directed by Kaduna-born director Ishaya Bako, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is the story of Ope – a disillusioned chef working in London who returns to the family business she’s destined to inherit in Nigeria. She soon meets and falls in love with Deji a charming, successful entrepreneur whose secret plan could jeopardize not just their budding romance but the future of the Royal Hibiscus Hotel.
The Special Guest of Honour for the premiere was Mr Foli Coker, DG – Nigerian Development Tourism Commission. The sold out premiere had some of Toronto’s well known celebrities and influencers in attendance including Toronto Raptors’ General Manager, Masai Ujiri.
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Nollyzonenews: 2:43pm
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by nerodenero: 2:48pm
I love Jide Kosoko's outfit, truly African
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by josephine123: 2:52pm
nice one
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by emeijeh(m): 3:58pm
Why is Mo Abudu having a ductape on her waist?
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by TyushTal(m): 5:19pm
Back in those days, when I used to watch Jide Kosoko and Rachel Oniga play couple's role
I thought they were married in real life. They had this chemistry
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by maxiuc(m): 7:09pm
This is bad for me who haven't gone to contonou before
O God when will travel
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by maryjan8(f): 7:10pm
Nice one
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Souljeezy(m): 7:10pm
Irrelevant as fvck
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Riversides2003(m): 7:11pm
Jide Kosoko representing, ��
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by thisisayus(m): 7:12pm
Now that someone has threatened to sue anyone that link him/her with a certain apartment somewhere in ikoyi, everybody dey fear
I remember those days someone will say she left his/her oil company job to start a particular program on tv cos that's where his/her fulfillment is, not knowing someone is kpanshing someone's kpetus.
MORAL: Never believe all this motivational speakers, more to all they say.
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by kittykollinxx(m): 7:12pm
'onife fi jide kosoko she spartacus'
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Simmzz(m): 7:12pm
Nice!
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by ZombieTAMER: 7:12pm
Jide kosoko my Aloba
One of the few Afonja I go miss for biafra
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by oluwatymylehyn(m): 7:12pm
Good one there
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Queenserah26(f): 7:13pm
Cool
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Bibidear(f): 7:14pm
They look fantastic
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by soberdrunk(m): 7:15pm
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by HMZi(m): 7:17pm
JIDE KOSOKO....killing it with His native attire
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by roqrules04(m): 7:18pm
Oyinbo really love the Agbada
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by somto10: 7:19pm
did Donald trump welcome dem? Hw is ds news nawa??
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by ThatAppleGuy: 7:22pm
Even the canadians were taking pictures of them. #proudlyAfrica
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by itsRhamzy: 7:23pm
somto10:Canada bruh, not u.s
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by DICKtator: 7:24pm
Wow.
Rachel Oniga is pregnant
Congrats to her!!
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by abbeyty(m): 7:24pm
It is none of my business, can you pls rate this picture i took in-front of Buckingham palace after a meeting with the queen
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by hardywaltz(m): 7:25pm
So?
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by mrwonlasewonie: 7:27pm
DICKtator:she's not pregnant. That's how she had always looked all Along this years
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by jackpowell: 7:27pm
Simmzz:
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by opalu: 7:30pm
Hmm
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Johnpsite: 7:32pm
Make we fry akara abi
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by soath(m): 7:33pm
I love this. God bless Nigeria. God bless Africa.
Re: Mo Abudu, Jide Kosoko, Rachel Oniga, Others Storm Toronto's Iconic Street [PICS] by Jonwesley(m): 7:35pm
Oh Zainab Balogun, my orgasm. Why Mr. World hold you like that?
