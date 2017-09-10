



Directed by Kaduna-born director Ishaya Bako, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel is the story of Ope – a disillusioned chef working in London who returns to the family business she’s destined to inherit in Nigeria. She soon meets and falls in love with Deji a charming, successful entrepreneur whose secret plan could jeopardize not just their budding romance but the future of the Royal Hibiscus Hotel.



The Special Guest of Honour for the premiere was Mr Foli Coker, DG – Nigerian Development Tourism Commission. The sold out premiere had some of Toronto’s well known celebrities and influencers in attendance including Toronto Raptors’ General Manager, Masai Ujiri.







