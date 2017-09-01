₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Jeus(m): 6:31pm
Nigerian Musician, Mr Eazi shaded Runtown back after he said he will use the style Mr Eazi claimed to have invented.
Mr Eazi shared this on social media, quoting Jay Z's lyrics from the DJ Khaled song "I got the Keys".
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/mr-eazi-replies-runtown-you-still-slave.html
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by auntysimbiat(f): 6:32pm
Hmmmm... Na wa o for these small boys oo
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by TyushTal(m): 6:35pm
It's like Mr. Eazi wants to return to Ghana
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by sunshineV(m): 6:51pm
Another davido and wizkid in the making
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by JON01: 6:58pm
Honestly I don't think MrEazi needs this trash buh Babies celebrities be looking for fame up n down even when they know they can't get it SMH 4 the SLAVE bouy #RUNtown
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Dablack1(m): 7:03pm
eazi career is dead since leg over
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by rabdeluxe(m): 7:21pm
Leg Over!!!!
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Tamarapetty(f): 7:25pm
misbehaving like goat on heat.
braggart!
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by delectablegyal(f): 7:38pm
mr eazi is subtly proud.
btw, #resuscitate2go. convener: delectablegyal on nairaland. delectablegirl on 2go. add her up and let's resuscitate 2go.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by EmyLeo(m): 8:28pm
Lol..
##take it easy Mreazi, runtown was only kidding huh..
###besides, you should be grateful for naija music industry/fans for accepting you bruh.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by mordsith: 8:56pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Narldon(f): 8:57pm
I CAN SEE THAT TEMI OTEDOLA HAS RESET YOUR BRAIN TO DEFAULT SETTINGS..
BREAKING NEWS!
It's Exactly nine months before FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.
That means if you impregnate your girlfriend/sidechick now...
You will be busy with maternity issues while your friends are watching world cup.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:57pm
you don start again
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by whisper88(m): 8:57pm
Bosses don't dance, they make money moves. These fucck boiz shld listen to Cardi-B
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by yomibelle(f): 8:58pm
What is Eazi?
Is it an hurricane?
What is Runtown
Is it a state capital like Freetown?
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by DONADAMS(m): 8:58pm
No be small thing...mr eazi has outlived his usefulness... He has lost relevance...
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by cr7rooney10(m): 8:59pm
Biavara news on point
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by muller101(m): 8:59pm
Runtown de mad over Mr eazi
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by IamFranco: 8:59pm
I don't understand why these kids love beefing. The should focus on their carrier. I still prefer the days 2face, D'banj, Psquare and other superstars.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by mmafhew(m): 9:00pm
All for attention
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by blizard44: 9:00pm
This Eazy with his load of craps is even a mofo too.
Eeeew.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by osmannkeke: 9:00pm
TyushTal:
Mr eazi?? E get billion dollars backing. Runtown go rundown last last...
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by medolab90(m): 9:00pm
What is wrong with all these boys
Well let me sit and watch the tom and jerries of today
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Miraxzeebility(m): 9:01pm
whizkid is moulding this guy into his image and I love it.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by stcool(m): 9:01pm
I don't blame the Ghanaian Fool, I only blame the Otedola's for using their name to give fame to his already dead career.
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by DONADAMS(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by KendrickAyomide(m): 9:01pm
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by onosprince(m): 9:01pm
I said it! Yeyebrities at it again. Na all these bloggers they give them mouth na, left for me, this what I will do: http://www.fototech.com.ng/the-ultimate-introduction-to-camera-lenses/
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by Pidginwhisper: 9:02pm
Imagine this one wey despite say he dey date Billionaire pikin e still dey local and wan cum dey feel fly...Na Temi Otedola still dey help him solution , by the tym better guy come around Temi go find way
|Re: Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? by edeXede: 9:02pm
