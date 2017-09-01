Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Eazi Replies Runtown: "Why You Still A Slave In 2017? (18053 Views)

Mr. Eazi Thanks Temi Otedola, His Girlfriend "For Making Everything Special" / "Guys, Find A Girl Who Will Pamper You Like Temi Otedola Is Pampering Mr Eazi" / Don-jazzy - A Slave Master? (pictures) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Mr Eazi shared this on social media, quoting Jay Z's lyrics from the DJ Khaled song "I got the Keys".



NEWS VIA: Nigerian Musician, Mr Eazi shaded Runtown back after he said he will use the style Mr Eazi claimed to have invented.Mr Eazi shared this on social media, quoting Jay Z's lyrics from the DJ Khaled song "I got the Keys".NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/09/mr-eazi-replies-runtown-you-still-slave.html 2 Shares

Hmmmm... Na wa o for these small boys oo 16 Likes

It's like Mr. Eazi wants to return to Ghana 171 Likes 7 Shares

Another davido and wizkid in the making 45 Likes 1 Share

Honestly I don't think MrEazi needs this trash buh Babies celebrities be looking for fame up n down even when they know they can't get it SMH 4 the SLAVE bouy #RUNtown 7 Likes 1 Share

eazi career is dead since leg over 40 Likes

Leg Over!!!! 1 Like

misbehaving like goat on heat.

braggart! 18 Likes

mr eazi is subtly proud.













btw, #resuscitate2go. convener: delectablegyal on nairaland. delectablegirl on 2go. add her up and let's resuscitate 2go.

Lol..





##take it easy Mreazi, runtown was only kidding huh..







###besides, you should be grateful for naija music industry/fans for accepting you bruh. 22 Likes

http://www.nairaland.com/4045636/governor-wike-exposed-extortion-school#60327870 1 Like 1 Share







I CAN SEE THAT TEMI OTEDOLA HAS RESET YOUR BRAIN TO DEFAULT SETTINGS..







BREAKING NEWS!











It's Exactly nine months before FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.







That means if you impregnate your girlfriend/sidechick now...







You will be busy with maternity issues while your friends are watching world cup.













61 Likes 6 Shares

you don start again 1 Share

Bosses don't dance, they make money moves. These fucck boiz shld listen to Cardi-B 6 Likes

What is Eazi?

Is it an hurricane?



What is Runtown

Is it a state capital like Freetown? 13 Likes 1 Share

No be small thing...mr eazi has outlived his usefulness... He has lost relevance... 17 Likes 1 Share

Biavara news on point

Runtown de mad over Mr eazi 1 Like

I don't understand why these kids love beefing. The should focus on their carrier. I still prefer the days 2face, D'banj, Psquare and other superstars. 6 Likes

All for attention 1 Like

This Eazy with his load of craps is even a mofo too.





Eeeew. 8 Likes

TyushTal:

It's like Mr. Eazi wants to return Ghana

Mr eazi ?? E get billion dollars backing. Runtown go rundown last last... Mr eazi?? E get billion dollars backing. Runtown go rundown last last... 3 Likes

What is wrong with all these boys



Well let me sit and watch the tom and jerries of today 1 Like

whizkid is moulding this guy into his image and I love it. 2 Likes

I don't blame the Ghanaian Fool, I only blame the Otedola's for using their name to give fame to his already dead career. 15 Likes

.

.

I said it! Yeyebrities at it again. Na all these bloggers they give them mouth na, left for me, this what I will do: http://www.fototech.com.ng/the-ultimate-introduction-to-camera-lenses/ 2 Likes

Imagine this one wey despite say he dey date Billionaire pikin e still dey local and wan cum dey feel fly...Na Temi Otedola still dey help him solution , by the tym better guy come around Temi go find way 17 Likes