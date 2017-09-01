Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos (9270 Views)

Below is what was shared by the Facebook user;



Happening now broad day light along Lekki expressway, Lagos state. This beautiful babe on white trousers, has no top on....Is this madness or end time or something is wrong somewhere? Because I don't get. Shock and shame together wan kee me for her. Mmama Asikwa Ikott please comman carry your slay queen sister o. Damn!!!



A woman was spotted topless on a motorbike. According to Facebook user, Unyime Ekwere Bassey, the lady was spotted topless along Lekki expressway in Lagos as she was being transported by a motorcyclist. The young lady was filmed by a motorist who found it very unusual.

Source: https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/topless-lady-spotted-motorbike-along-lekki-expressway-lagos-photos.html

Bad pictures.



Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.



70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.

why you no snap the front now 1 Like

... Ride of shame.....



Its your imagination at work.





She should be headed to the beach=Bikini She ain't topless bro

Its your imagination at work.

that is why i said girl are like battery, use em and discharge em





they have lose their value since 1900bc





imagine a girl i wooed, and d same day i laid d bitch hhhh 5 Likes

Girls, the least you can do if you are going to be that indecent is to take uber or a private car. Which sensible lady would expose her body and take public trans. 1 Like

Op. try to mind-ending your business 1 Like

she de lyk pesin wey wan snatch somebody husband naim d woman catch am, beat am tear her top.......jst saying









Who knows, she juz wanna feel the cool breeze on her back while her okada driver zooming in the loooong road of lekke She was juz wearing a backless blouse sha..its not the way the lady described it..

IamKashyBaby:









Kashy, I think that lady is from the US. Lol.



Like your eyez. Kashy, I think that lady is from the US. Lol.Like your eyez. 1 Like

Chaiii some pple are blind oo.Cant you the rope of the backless top round her neck? 4 Likes

Bad pictures.



Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.



70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators.



.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners

.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners

I forgot to add those thanks.







Somebody cannot ride okada in peace again in this country??







I like to dey carry dat kain lady on bike, i go just dey press break anyhow 2 Likes

What of the front view

Dis one dey find fast business na

Na lekki she dey na



She dey advertise

I can imagine the kin enjoyment whey dat bike man dey enjoy now!

always invading other people privacy learn to mind ur business what if you cos an accident while trying to share gossip

I don't think she's bare out front, its prolly just some crazy dirty "show me your back" blouse

Bad pictures.



Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.



70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.

Then you must be Customer Dada ne.

After all this rubbish on the street she will be in choir searching 4 mr holy. #nonesence_fall_on_u

Bad pictures.



Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.



70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.







You know the drill mehn! They are usually into interior decoration, make up artist,fashion designers, etc. Lekki and ajah is the prime location for them.









Africans sabi Copy without proper application.



Stuff wey she suppose where for beach, pool, bedroom or midnight hustle setting ( if official) or stage if na for performance...



naim she go wear climb okada....





What if small accident happen and she fall ? Africans sabi Copy without proper application.Stuff wey she suppose where for beach, pool, bedroom or midnight hustle setting ( if official) or stage if na for performance...