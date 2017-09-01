₦airaland Forum

Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:47pm
A woman was spotted topless on a motorbike. According to Facebook user, Unyime Ekwere Bassey, the lady was spotted topless along Lekki expressway in Lagos as she was being transported by a motorcyclist. The young lady was filmed by a motorist who found it very unusual.

Below is what was shared by the Facebook user;

Happening now broad day light along Lekki expressway, Lagos state. This beautiful babe on white trousers, has no top on....Is this madness or end time or something is wrong somewhere? Because I don't get. Shock and shame together wan kee me for her. Mmama Asikwa Ikott please comman carry your slay queen sister o. Damn!!!

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:47pm
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 8:48pm
Bad pictures.

Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.

70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:48pm
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 8:51pm
why you no snap the front now wink

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by abelprice(m): 8:51pm
Ride of shame.. undecided...
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Flatties: 8:52pm
She ain't topless bro
Its your imagination at work.
She should be headed to the beach=Bikini

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:52pm
that is why i said girl are like battery, use em and discharge em


they have lose their value since 1900bc


imagine a girl i wooed, and d same day i laid d bitch hhhh

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by vicfuntop(f): 8:58pm
Girls, the least you can do if you are going to be that indecent is to take uber or a private car. Which sensible lady would expose her body and take public trans.

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Niyeal(m): 9:01pm
Op. try to mind-ending your business

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by apexJ(m): 9:10pm
she de lyk pesin wey wan snatch somebody husband naim d woman catch am, beat am tear her top.......jst saying wink

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by BlackDBagba: 9:13pm
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:43pm
She was juz wearing a backless blouse sha..its not the way the lady described it..

Who knows, she juz wanna feel the cool breeze on her back while her okada driver zooming in the loooong road of lekke grin

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 9:54pm
IamKashyBaby:
She was juz wearing a backless blouse sha..its not the way the lady described it..

Who knows, she juz wanna feel the cool breeze on her back while her okada driver zooming in the loooong road of lekke grin

Kashy, I think that lady is from the US. Lol.

Like your eyez.

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:54pm
Chaiii some pple are blind oo.Cant you the rope of the backless top round her neck?

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by saintkeppy(m): 9:55pm
lafflaff123:
Bad pictures.

Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.

70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators.

.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners wink

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 9:55pm
saintkeppy:
.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners wink

I forgot to add those thanks.
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Narldon(f): 10:41pm



Somebody cannot ride okada in peace again in this country??


Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:41pm
Na wa
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by 9jayes: 10:41pm
I like to dey carry dat kain lady on bike, i go just dey press break anyhow

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 10:42pm
What of the front view
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by johnstar(m): 10:43pm
Dis one dey find fast business na


Na lekki she dey na

She dey advertise
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by tolexy123: 10:44pm
I can imagine the kin enjoyment whey dat bike man dey enjoy now! grin
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by ebuclassic18(m): 10:44pm
CastedDude:
A woman was spotted topless on a motorbike. According to Facebook user, Unyime Ekwere Bassey, the lady was spotted topless along Lekki expressway in Lagos as she was being transported by a motorcyclist. The young lady was filmed by a motorist who found it very unusual.

Below is what was shared by the Facebook user;

Happening now broad day light along Lekki expressway, Lagos state. This beautiful babe on white trousers, has no top on....Is this madness or end time or something is wrong somewhere? Because I don't get. Shock and shame together wan kee me for her. Mmama Asikwa Ikott please comman carry your slay queen sister o. Damn!!!

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/topless-lady-spotted-motorbike-along-lekki-expressway-lagos-photos.html

always invading other people privacy learn to mind ur business what if you cos an accident while trying to share gossip
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by crackhouse(m): 10:46pm
Bloggers sef.
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by temmypotter(m): 10:47pm
I don't think she's bare out front, its prolly just some crazy dirty "show me your back" blouse
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by prolifik83(m): 10:49pm
lafflaff123:
Bad pictures.

Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.

70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.
Then you must be Customer Dada ne. cheesy grin grin

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Luegazan(f): 10:50pm
After all this rubbish on the street she will be in choir searching 4 mr holy. #nonesence_fall_on_u

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by chronique(m): 10:50pm
lafflaff123:
Bad pictures.

Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.

70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.



You know the drill mehn! They are usually into interior decoration, make up artist,fashion designers, etc. Lekki and ajah is the prime location for them.

Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 10:51pm
Africans sabi Copy without proper application.

Stuff wey she suppose where for beach, pool, bedroom or midnight hustle setting ( if official) or stage if na for performance...

naim she go wear climb okada.... sad


What if small accident happen and she fall ?
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by obaival(m): 10:52pm
Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by chronique(m): 10:52pm
saintkeppy:
.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners wink

You sef sabi dem...

