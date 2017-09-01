₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,630 members, 3,781,611 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos (9270 Views)
Lady With Huge Backside Spotted At A Movie Location In Lagos (photos) / A Lady Spotted Smoking Heavily While Reading The Bible / Lady Spotted Wearing A Strange Crazy Trouser Flaunting Her Female Member (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:47pm
A woman was spotted topless on a motorbike. According to Facebook user, Unyime Ekwere Bassey, the lady was spotted topless along Lekki expressway in Lagos as she was being transported by a motorcyclist. The young lady was filmed by a motorist who found it very unusual.
Below is what was shared by the Facebook user;
Happening now broad day light along Lekki expressway, Lagos state. This beautiful babe on white trousers, has no top on....Is this madness or end time or something is wrong somewhere? Because I don't get. Shock and shame together wan kee me for her. Mmama Asikwa Ikott please comman carry your slay queen sister o. Damn!!!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/topless-lady-spotted-motorbike-along-lekki-expressway-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:47pm
see more >>>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/topless-lady-spotted-motorbike-along-lekki-expressway-lagos-photos.html
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 8:48pm
Bad pictures.
Why were they not taken from the front?so that the association of "vetters" can vet if the London Bridge has fallen.
70% of the Olosho's in Lagos State live in the Lekki/Ajah Axis. The funny part is that they all claim to be interior decorators, or make up artist.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by CastedDude: 8:48pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by mofeoluwadassah: 8:51pm
why you no snap the front now
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by abelprice(m): 8:51pm
Ride of shame.. ...
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Flatties: 8:52pm
She ain't topless bro
Its your imagination at work.
She should be headed to the beach=Bikini
7 Likes
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:52pm
that is why i said girl are like battery, use em and discharge em
they have lose their value since 1900bc
imagine a girl i wooed, and d same day i laid d bitch hhhh
5 Likes
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by vicfuntop(f): 8:58pm
Girls, the least you can do if you are going to be that indecent is to take uber or a private car. Which sensible lady would expose her body and take public trans.
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Niyeal(m): 9:01pm
Op. try to mind-ending your business
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by apexJ(m): 9:10pm
she de lyk pesin wey wan snatch somebody husband naim d woman catch am, beat am tear her top.......jst saying
2 Likes
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by BlackDBagba: 9:13pm
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:43pm
She was juz wearing a backless blouse sha..its not the way the lady described it..
Who knows, she juz wanna feel the cool breeze on her back while her okada driver zooming in the loooong road of lekke
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by divinehand2003(m): 9:54pm
IamKashyBaby:
Kashy, I think that lady is from the US. Lol.
Like your eyez.
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 9:54pm
Chaiii some pple are blind oo.Cant you the rope of the backless top round her neck?
4 Likes
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by saintkeppy(m): 9:55pm
lafflaff123:.
.......Make-up Artist, Modelling &Event planners
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 9:55pm
saintkeppy:
I forgot to add those thanks.
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Narldon(f): 10:41pm
Somebody cannot ride okada in peace again in this country??
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:41pm
Na wa
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by 9jayes: 10:41pm
I like to dey carry dat kain lady on bike, i go just dey press break anyhow
2 Likes
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 10:42pm
What of the front view
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by johnstar(m): 10:43pm
Dis one dey find fast business na
�
Na lekki she dey na
She dey advertise
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by tolexy123: 10:44pm
I can imagine the kin enjoyment whey dat bike man dey enjoy now!
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by ebuclassic18(m): 10:44pm
CastedDude:
always invading other people privacy learn to mind ur business what if you cos an accident while trying to share gossip
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by crackhouse(m): 10:46pm
Bloggers sef.
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by temmypotter(m): 10:47pm
I don't think she's bare out front, its prolly just some crazy dirty "show me your back" blouse
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by prolifik83(m): 10:49pm
lafflaff123:
1 Like
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Luegazan(f): 10:50pm
After all this rubbish on the street she will be in choir searching 4 mr holy. #nonesence_fall_on_u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by chronique(m): 10:50pm
lafflaff123:
You know the drill mehn! They are usually into interior decoration, make up artist,fashion designers, etc. Lekki and ajah is the prime location for them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by Sleyanya1(m): 10:51pm
Africans sabi Copy without proper application.
Stuff wey she suppose where for beach, pool, bedroom or midnight hustle setting ( if official) or stage if na for performance...
naim she go wear climb okada....
What if small accident happen and she fall ?
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by obaival(m): 10:52pm
|Re: Topless Lady On A Motorbike Along Lekki Expressway In Lagos. Photos by chronique(m): 10:52pm
saintkeppy:
You sef sabi dem...
N13bn For New Calabar Airport! / South African Reparation Fee Being Withheld - Help Please / STUDY ABROAD ? UKRAINE, POLAND, LITHUANIA, CHINA
Viewing this topic: Opakan2, HoLEEsinner, Rachiana(f), ibrolis(m), benalways(m), Gangarerian(m), koksybrown, fanny500able, NigPatriot, SalamRushdie, Dolittlez(m), Yemsyfemsy, 1Sharon(f), Maziebuka01(m), 4llerbuntu(m), PapiNigga, Kassidy4luv(m), sukkot, Crownadex(m), delkinz(m), mark2sunny(m), ndidibabe(f), k9ine(m), Hezaking(m), PureMe01, cauchyfj(m), Bede2u(m), talented143(m), Gtoosmooth(m), sladimeji(m), AlwaysPositive, Futureleader201(m), darnley16(m), Gigateem(m), Maduawuchukwu(m), bigblangston, costandi(m), Akataka, AmehHAS, Ajpharm(m), LordVoldemort(m), pragnosis, folaosemen, Oyebee91(m), pecoprince, Victoria84(f), pillarmaria(m), tunatrezy(m), Ayomidric(m), nicerichard05, ennyscongy(m), ChangetheChange, emebosomto(m), Udochee(m), Omoligho, CHAIRMANMAO(m), haloyeah(m), sthecy(f), leesha(f), KillerFrost(m), lakesider(m), Ilajeboy(m), 4pppp(m), Zeruwa(m), donmanuel1, elite(m), favourmic(m), princessadeolar(f), fileb(m), emmydadave, barackmojeed(m), Ramirezkhay, Tessie01(f), udumosam23(m), Amberon11, okeoghene12, dapsy4u2(m), JuicyStar, sharpwriter, Primebuilders(m), uniqueman(m), adex79(m), Yommex15(m), movement1, sammydirectly, musa7m(m), fathyj, emorse(m), darenyx(m), Kingxway, searchhussein(m), ACHONWU59, rockyh(m), Tjshizzle, realmindz, remitamans, Ikigia, cmon(m), ugobanks, lovewins, kenonze(f), REUBEN010(m), givaunchy, leeboro(m), mikaael(m), zuluxy, TuizzieSmyls(f), Uptown7(m), Busayocho, Encyclopedia1, Olabenjamen22(m), PSVITA, zizz(f), proffour, kristalblaze(m), Frank3n2(m), psalmson001, wesleyvika(m), dapsyd1(m), kosasly(m), profike91, emteecve(m), SuperJ25(f), honeyjoyce(f), Shinor(m), calberian, MEGAdime(m), eiknarf14(m), Tobibabs19(m), oyb(m), truesignal(m), sweetlady4real(f), heendrix(m), Topshow2010(m), onyeezeigbo, teejoy9ija, luvola(m), LKO(m), neutonbabs20, tpapi, balogunakinwale(m), seyerich(m), yomyte(m), dorin27(f), nokingasgod, Gpopsicle(m), topdee(m), zoedew, Zimzy(m), chibatov(m), Jayroland, EmmyMaestro(m), thaEMINENT, Rainmaker69(m), phillips1959, Femsmart(m), mismore(f), Raymeg, Thanks2God, CoolestJoe, geosegun(m), rhektor(m), Phreshkid20(m), matrix4(m), biddieluvzyaho(f), IpostStuff(m), ogalawyer(m), Pharmizzy, fineroad, PEGgilicious(f), FOD(m), film2(m), cooltonytom, Tamarapetty(f), burberry89(m), angusakpuogwu, westbee, olahenrykayode, shegra58, Great504, Rajosh(m), macanu(m), NosaH(m), Olugbenga28, Boooooooooni, nacotic(m), AfonjaBoston, Hammy01, Naskiid(m), JohnnyBling(m), 2016v2017, CeediPee(m), wackpoet(m), vyrussbeatz, Johnsonifeoluwa(m), Andyempowered(m), RETIREDMUMU(m), techycontents(m), marwanafrica(m), rexchazy, Frosti(m), zailaman, rowspoetry(m), Lessy17, Black052(m), dmaygee(m), kunlexy1759(m), freeamine, toshiba447(m) and 305 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7