₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,630 members, 3,781,611 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 11:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital (12854 Views)
Tompolo: Withdraw Troops From Niger Delta – Ann-kio Briggs Warns Buhari / Live From Senator Gilbert Nnaji Celebration Party / Tribunal Sacks Senator Gilbert Nnaji (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by 042report: 8:47pm
Wife of Gilbert Nnaji, the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District and the Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications, Mrs. Ann Nnaji.
Senator Gilbert Nnaji Wife Is Dead
According to a statement by Egbon Mon-Charles, the Senator’s Media Adviser, Mrs. Nnaji died in a foreign hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.
“It is with heavy heart that I announce the unfortunate passing away of Lady Ann Nnaji, wife of Senator Gilbert Nnaji, Chairman, Senate Committee on Communications.
“According to her husband, she was a virtuous woman, praying wife, pillar of support, dedicated mother and a caring sister who will be missed as long as I live. May her gentle soul rest in peace,” the statement said.
The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed sadness over the demise of the wife of the Enugu-born politician.
In reaction, Ekweremadu described the late Mrs. Nnaji as a gentlewoman, who led a pious life of service to God and humanity.
He said: “I received with deep sense of grief, the passing on of this amazon.
“She was a virtuous woman, an organiser and a dependable wife, who stood by her husband in thick and thin. She was kindness personified and served God and humanity till her last breath. She will be sorely missed.
“I, therefore, send heartfelt condolences to my brother and friend, Senator Gil Nnaji, the good people of Enugu East Senatorial District in particular, and Enugu State in general on this sad loss.”
Ekweremadu prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose and her family and the people of Enugu State the inner strength to bear the irreparable loss.
More details@http://www.042report.com/2017/09/senator-gilbert-nnaji-wife-is-dead.html
1 Share
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by lafflaff123(m): 8:48pm
Rip
1 Like
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by ufuosman(m): 8:56pm
May her soul rest in peace
1 Like
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Niyeal(m): 8:59pm
Take thy rest beloved
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Houseofglam7: 9:10pm
R.I.P
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by REDDEVILS1(m): 9:19pm
May she rest in peace
2 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by cosmatika(m): 9:19pm
Rich people and undisclosed ailment be like 5&6. But we know it won't pass cancer. Anyway RIP
4 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Narldon(f): 9:20pm
RIP MRS ANN NNAJI
On Behalf of ndi Enugu State,
"Jee nke oma!"
2 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Tollicin(m): 9:20pm
FTC
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by MyloveSassy: 9:20pm
Sad news.....
Download New Music here - Updated daily
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by modestbrowser(m): 9:21pm
Nice one.
She went one?
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by onyenze123(m): 9:21pm
According to a statement by Egbon Mon-Charles, the Senator’s Media Adviser, Mrs.Nnaji died in a foreign hospital after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment
RIP Adaugo
They always die in a foreign hospital and don't usually disclose their ailments. Nigeria is a proper Zoo
2 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Franco2017(m): 9:21pm
g
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by mcyemite(m): 9:22pm
Onpe,wives everyday...next topic!!!
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by oluwasheun94(m): 9:22pm
modestbrowser:idiot
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by emeijeh(m): 9:23pm
modestbrowser:
2 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by collinsVP: 9:23pm
The deceased no get picture o?
Nevertheless. R.I.P
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by BlackDBagba: 9:23pm
A woman died and op is posting pictures of the husband.
RIP Senator's wife...
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by arinze3131(m): 9:23pm
Rip
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by jaychubi: 9:23pm
Possibly died of cancer, big man disease
Rip sha
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Elslim: 9:23pm
rip
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by owomida1: 9:23pm
Dead wife's burial allowance 3.8m
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by paulchineduN(m): 9:23pm
RIP to the dead. But on a second thought, being a proud son of Nkanu land, u, Gilbert Nnaji is a huge disappointment to us. U are being paid only for one thing and which is being 'fine boy'.
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by sekem: 9:23pm
Woman die
Dem con' dey show picture of man
Nonsense journalism
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by iluvdonjazzy: 9:24pm
who kill am
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by kings09(m): 9:24pm
Even wit all d money n foreign hospital.... RIP to her all d same
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by chinawapz(m): 9:25pm
RIP......
Come for your website design and development......(WhatsApp: 08130767357)
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Zeemic(m): 9:26pm
R. I. P
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by jonadaft: 9:26pm
Oh really
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by josielewa(m): 9:26pm
Tollicin:
4 Likes
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by edeXede: 9:27pm
Not a new thing.. people die everyday.. Iya silifa died from the unforseen accidental discharge of the ororo she used to fry akara. But the story didn't grace front page because it was iya silifa.
And how is this news, am I her son or her concubine.
Did her husband repair my street road or provide jobs for our jobless nairalanders..
Thunder faya the mod wey push this to frontpage.
|Re: Ann Nnaji Is Dead. Senator Gilbert Nnaji's Wife Dies In A Foreign Hospital by Narldon(f): 9:27pm
Tollicin:
This dude is either hallucinating
Or He is using a Glo sim
1 Like
I Will Not Resign As PDP Chairman - Modu Sheriff / Aisha Jumia Alhassan Exposed - Minister To Be / ACN Loses Another LG Seat to the PDP In Lagos
Viewing this topic: Pvin, lollmaolol, ilofy, osazsky(m), Crea2morrow, ttccworld, chyket(m), chubbygal(f), Sylver247, pushkin(f), newman1, Deyinka17 and 60 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6