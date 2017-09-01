Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe (14282 Views)

Kenyan Man Shares After Sex Photos With Girlfriend On Facebook, See Reactions / Ugandan Man Shares Photos Of All The Girls He Has Slept With On Facebook / Man Shares Unclad Photos Of Married Woman He Slept With (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Below is what he shared on Facebook;



To all those so called BIG or "POSH" girls that will never say "HI" to a brother you deeply admire but bottle up your feelings to the graves!



SHE FOUND ME HERE ON FACEBOOK and said "HI" continuously for almost 2 months! before she got the first response.



THEN: "I can remember vividly the first time I kissed her. I told her I would love to kiss 'em lips for the rest of my days.



NOW: (Almost six years After) Despite our differences and all our shortcomings... Not only do I still kiss em lips, I guess our neighbours are tired of the"moanings"and screams of "oooooo..aaaaaghhh" they have to deal with EVERY SINGLE NIGHT! *Oya go and tell your Daddy G.O* #ChristAnna2018 (Under 18.. close your eyes!



Source; A Nigerian entertainer based in Cyprus, Omega Humez has taken a swipe at those ladies who refuse to greet or chat with guys they admire on social media. The father of one who shared photos of him kissing his partner revealed how she found him on Facebook and said 'Hi'. Now the rest is history, according to him as the couple prepare for their wedding next year.Below is what he shared on Facebook;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/neighbours-tired-moaning-nigerian-man-shares-photos-white-girlfriend.html 7 Likes 2 Shares

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like

Lol.



For the moaning info?that is too much info you are putting out there, as you should keep your bedroom matters to yourself, because we are still recovering from seeing Afia Schwarzenegger jumping out of bed with the ugliest Unclad female body i have seen in my life.



Then as regards those Nigerian girls forming?don't worry about that. Nigeria men are very patient, and sooner than later, when age start hitting them without anybody, they will be the first asking if they can help you carry your Nylon Bags from Market to your house.



Patience my friend. 42 Likes 2 Shares

Good luck on your 'marriage' 1 Like

Nigerian ladies have not reached that level of civilization yet, they still see it as 'desperation' and 'humiliation', their own is to be screaming 'equal rights' and posting feminist quotes....... 71 Likes 5 Shares

GOOD FOR THEM, CUTE FAMILY. I LIKE MIXED KIDS. 4 Likes

Pre-marital sex is bad 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice







Anyways I don't encourage premarital sex That Go and tell your daddy G. O part got me laughingAnyways I don't encourage premarital sex 5 Likes 1 Share

I can see the result of the moaning.



In falz voice #wehdone sah. 2 Likes













Daaamn! I miss this country sooo bad, it was my second home.. 2 Likes



Make una rush go dey type "Hi" hope all d ladies in d house dey hear bah.Make una rush go dey type "Hi" 2 Likes

Lol







Enjoy the punna till Una neighbors ears goes deaf! At least, this one makes Lotta sense...not some old looking mamas most of our guys marry just for the green cardEnjoy the punna till Una neighbors ears goes deaf! 32 Likes

IamKashyBaby:













Daaamn! I miss this country sooo bad, it was my second home..

Which of the countries? Which of the countries? 36 Likes 4 Shares



See young fresh chick he married, and that's probably because she wanted him. One naija man with a good foreign exchange rate.



I wish them the best.



I hope the others stop following grannies... Correct guy!See young fresh chick he married, and that's probably because she wanted him. One naija man with a good foreign exchange rate.I wish them the best.I hope the others stop following grannies... 12 Likes 1 Share



Thank God,he did'nt marry his grandma. Thank God,he did'nt marry his grandma. 3 Likes 1 Share

you say? 2 Likes

Lalasticlala...Hi! 2 Likes 1 Share

LIVING THE LIFE

HMZi:

LIVING THE LIFE

sexybbstar:

Lalasticlala...Hi! zup zup

At least the oyibo is young unlike some 9ja guys bleeping old granny. 1 Like

.this one make sense unlike d ones wey our greencard brothers dey catch for Facebook and dating sites . wey pocohantas Thank God this one is not fat,old and ugly.this one make sense unlike d ones wey our greencard brothers dey catch for Facebook and dating sites. wey pocohantas 1 Like 1 Share

Sabrina18:

At least the oyibo is young unlike some 9ja guys bleeping old granny. dose ones na greencard crew dem dey dose ones na greencard crew dem dey 1 Like

lefulefu:

dose ones na greencard crew dem dey Its kinda disappointing and degrading to see a young man bleeping a woman old enough to be his mum cos of green card, how do they even enjoy bleeping a slacked pussy?



Puke!!! Its kinda disappointing and degrading to see a young man bleeping a woman old enough to be his mum cos of green card, how do they even enjoy bleeping a slacked pussy?Puke!!! 1 Like

lefulefu:

Thank God this one is not fat,old and ugly .this one make sense unlike d ones wey our greencard brothers dey catch for Facebook and dating sites . wey pocohantas Lolzz . Lolzz 1 Like

Sabrina18:

Its kinda disappointing and degrading to see a young man bleeping a woman old enough to be his mum cos of green card, how do they even enjoy bleeping a slacked pussy?



Puke!!! some dude here at one time was trying to justify it by saying young white girls dont like dating naija guys hence the reason many of dem rush after the old ugly ones. some dude here at one time was trying to justify it by saying young white girls dont like dating naija guys hence the reason many of dem rush after the old ugly ones.

lefulefu:

some dude here at one time was trying to justify it by saying young white girls dont like dating naija guys hence the reason many of dem rush after the old ugly ones. Nawa o. Nawa o. 1 Like

The whitey make sense wella