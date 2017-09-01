₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by CastedDude: 9:23pm On Sep 10
A Nigerian entertainer based in Cyprus, Omega Humez has taken a swipe at those ladies who refuse to greet or chat with guys they admire on social media. The father of one who shared photos of him kissing his partner revealed how she found him on Facebook and said 'Hi'. Now the rest is history, according to him as the couple prepare for their wedding next year.
Below is what he shared on Facebook;
To all those so called BIG or "POSH" girls that will never say "HI" to a brother you deeply admire but bottle up your feelings to the graves!
SHE FOUND ME HERE ON FACEBOOK and said "HI" continuously for almost 2 months! before she got the first response.
THEN: "I can remember vividly the first time I kissed her. I told her I would love to kiss 'em lips for the rest of my days.
NOW: (Almost six years After) Despite our differences and all our shortcomings... Not only do I still kiss em lips, I guess our neighbours are tired of the"moanings"and screams of "oooooo..aaaaaghhh" they have to deal with EVERY SINGLE NIGHT! *Oya go and tell your Daddy G.O* #ChristAnna2018 (Under 18.. close your eyes!
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/neighbours-tired-moaning-nigerian-man-shares-photos-white-girlfriend.html
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by CastedDude: 9:23pm On Sep 10
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by lafflaff123(m): 9:25pm On Sep 10
Lol.
For the moaning info?that is too much info you are putting out there, as you should keep your bedroom matters to yourself, because we are still recovering from seeing Afia Schwarzenegger jumping out of bed with the ugliest Unclad female body i have seen in my life.
Then as regards those Nigerian girls forming?don't worry about that. Nigeria men are very patient, and sooner than later, when age start hitting them without anybody, they will be the first asking if they can help you carry your Nylon Bags from Market to your house.
Patience my friend.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Fadiga24(m): 9:26pm On Sep 10
Good luck on your 'marriage'
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by soberdrunk(m): 9:28pm On Sep 10
Nigerian ladies have not reached that level of civilization yet, they still see it as 'desperation' and 'humiliation', their own is to be screaming 'equal rights' and posting feminist quotes.......
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by GloriaNinja(f): 9:29pm On Sep 10
GOOD FOR THEM, CUTE FAMILY. I LIKE MIXED KIDS.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Criis(m): 9:32pm On Sep 10
Pre-marital sex is bad
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by divinehand2003(m): 9:33pm On Sep 10
Nice
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Adebola02(m): 9:35pm On Sep 10
That Go and tell your daddy G. O part got me laughing
Anyways I don't encourage premarital sex
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Nutase(f): 9:37pm On Sep 10
I can see the result of the moaning.
In falz voice #wehdone sah.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by IamKashyBaby(f): 9:37pm On Sep 10
Daaamn! I miss this country sooo bad, it was my second home..
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by gentle136(m): 9:37pm On Sep 10
hope all d ladies in d house dey hear bah.
Make una rush go dey type "Hi"
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by auntysimbiat(f): 9:38pm On Sep 10
Lol
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by decatalyst(m): 9:43pm On Sep 10
At least, this one makes Lotta sense...not some old looking mamas most of our guys marry just for the green card
Enjoy the punna till Una neighbors ears goes deaf!
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by decatalyst(m): 9:43pm On Sep 10
IamKashyBaby:
Which of the countries?
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by pocohantas(f): 9:45pm On Sep 10
Correct guy!
See young fresh chick he married, and that's probably because she wanted him. One naija man with a good foreign exchange rate.
I wish them the best.
I hope the others stop following grannies...
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Evablizin(f): 9:48pm On Sep 10
Thank God,he did'nt marry his grandma.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by indodon(m): 9:49pm On Sep 10
you say?
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by sexybbstar(f): 9:54pm On Sep 10
Lalasticlala...Hi!
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by HMZi(m): 10:26pm On Sep 10
LIVING THE LIFE
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by ymee(m): 10:29pm On Sep 10
HMZi:
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by ymee(m): 10:31pm On Sep 10
sexybbstar:zup
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Sabrina18(f): 10:33pm On Sep 10
At least the oyibo is young unlike some 9ja guys bleeping old granny.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by lefulefu(m): 10:39pm On Sep 10
Thank God this one is not fat,old and ugly.this one make sense unlike d ones wey our greencard brothers dey catch for Facebook and dating sites. wey pocohantas
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by HajimeSaito: 10:39pm On Sep 10
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by lefulefu(m): 10:41pm On Sep 10
Sabrina18:dose ones na greencard crew dem dey
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Sabrina18(f): 10:43pm On Sep 10
lefulefu:Its kinda disappointing and degrading to see a young man bleeping a woman old enough to be his mum cos of green card, how do they even enjoy bleeping a slacked pussy?
Puke!!!
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Sabrina18(f): 10:44pm On Sep 10
lefulefu:Lolzz .
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by lefulefu(m): 10:46pm On Sep 10
Sabrina18:some dude here at one time was trying to justify it by saying young white girls dont like dating naija guys hence the reason many of dem rush after the old ugly ones.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Sabrina18(f): 10:49pm On Sep 10
lefulefu:Nawa o.
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by Memphis357(m): 11:39pm On Sep 10
The whitey make sense wella
|Re: Neighbours Are Tired Of Our Moaning; Nigerian Man Shares Photos Of Oyinbo Babe by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:40pm On Sep 10
those stupid Facebook britiko women no matter how u send dem messages a single HI na problem
i will still teach one lesson one day
