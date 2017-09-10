Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' (12090 Views)

Two conflicting accounts have emerged about the incident that played out at the home of separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State on Sunday.



While Mr. Kanu said the soldiers stormed his residence and injured occupants in an attempt to take his life; the police said military personnel were only carrying out a procession to test a new armoured carrier.



“There was no attack on the home of Nnamdi Kanu,” Abia police commissioner, Leye Oyebade, told PREMIUM TIMES by telephone Sunday evening.



“What happened was that the military was parading a new armoured carrier and passed through Nnamdi Kanu’s residence.



“It was while they were passing that some people threw stones and other things at them,” Mr. Oyebade explained.



The police chief said normalcy has been restored and no life was lost during the minor skirmish and Mr. Kanu was neither targeted nor arrested.



But Mr. Kanu’s lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had painted a different account of what transpired at the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, saying there was a siege.



In a statement Mr. Ejiofor accused the Buhari administration of attempting to take his client’s life.



“Just to alert the world that the Nigeria military personnel under the command of Chief of Army Staff is presently laying a siege on my client (Nnamdi Kanu) country home in umuahia.



“They had continued to shot sporadically into the air through which assault, about five of his family members were brutally wounded and some unfortunately killed. There is no doubt that the present deployment of troops to the South East is to haunt for my client and possibly eliminate him,” the statement said.



Mr. Ejiofor added that if something goes wrong with his client’s life, the international would hold the country’s president responsible.



“Let the whole world know that if anything untoward happen to my client, that President Buhari and his Chief of Army Staff should be held responsible by the international Community.





” We are presently counting the number of casualties as the onslaught progress. The world should be immediately notified about the tension in Biafra land, created by the government in power. We must adopt all know legal mechanism to resist the unconstitutional but violent approach in dealing with unarmed people merely operating within the confines of law. Buhari must be held responsible.



“We are ready to present our case once more before the International Court of Justice. The families that lost their beloved ones in the last year may 29th violent attack by the military are yet to recover from the shock of losing their love ones. This situation must be arrested in time. ”

The Army spokesperson, Sani Usman, did not respond to calls to seek the Army’s official reaction to the incident.



The Nigerian government is currently pursuing revocation of Mr. Kanu’s bail, after the IPOB leader allegedly breached the conditions of his bail which was granted to him by the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, where he faces treason charges.



The revocation motion, which was filed by the Attorney-General Abubakar Malami, is expected to be heard in October.



Just 5 hilux vans to arrest Kanu?! They aint that stupid! 12 Likes 1 Share





Ps-The 'highly trained' BSS with their super drones did not see this coming? Jokers!!! You all think it is just to be making noise and threatening peace loving people with imaginary terror....... I don't understand these people, they will be making threats up and down, just small gunshots from 2-5 soldiers they are already screaming blue murder.Ps-The 'highly trained' BSS with their super drones did not see this coming?Jokers!!! You all think it is just to be making noise and threatening peace loving people with imaginary terror....... 41 Likes 6 Shares

IPOB with lies sef.



The Military were just going about their business and they got attacked by IPOB YOUTHS loyal to Nnamdi Kanu.



Below is the picture of a Soldier, and innocent civilians attacked by IPOB today.



It should be on record that the Nigerian Military was first attacked by IPOB today.



Scores: IPOB 1- NIGERIA ARMY-0



Awaiting the return MATCH. 32 Likes 7 Shares

So the rumour is true. Chai, na confirm JUNGLE called Nigeria we dey so ooooo.



In Fela's voice:



I am together, gimme the answer

CHORUS: Army arrangement

paddi paddi ad am together

CHORUS: Army arrangement

Economic ad them together

CHORUS: Army arrangement

Division or multiplication

CHORUS: Army arrangement

Mathematicians, put am together

CHORUS: Army arrangement

Division or multiplication

CHORUS: Army arrangement

One asnwer you get

CHORUS: Army arrangement

money, money, put am together

CHORUS: Army arrangement 11 Likes 3 Shares

No one trust Nigeria Police. We have all encountered their "truthful" ways one way or the other. for them to even say that armies were there, that means the situation is far worst than what kanu's lawyer is saying.





Buhari is a typical fulani man. Making use of his brain is a no no for him. Like wole soyinka said, you can't kill an ideology with physical force. Before kanu, there was uwazuike, after kanu their will be another person.



Arewa youths that threatened a whole tribe of millions of people (both those in support of kanu and against) to forcefully leave the North which is a genocidal attempt are being pampered. They were invited by the FG where they hard a sumptuous meal and a well-done tap at the back. the Attorney general of the federation came out and said they weren't arrested because of the backlash that may come out of it. He even went ahead to reconstruct their statement.

Kanu on the order hand is been hunted like a dog. They even have to deploy armies down east.



If you were an Igbo man who really sucked his mother breast, how will you feel? On day to day bases, the FG are pushing the neutral towarda kanu side.



They Northerners do not own Nigeria. We all do. We will prove it with Biafra. 25 Likes 2 Shares

I don't know how to describe the Nigerian Police whether dumb or daft.



The video of the invasion of Kanu's house is everywhere on social media.



maybe the daft Nigerian Police wants us to believe those killed and injured were only pretending or were just playing with the weapons. 9 Likes 1 Share

All i know is we must sink the zoo called nigeria,is matter of time.we must continue. 24 Likes 2 Shares

Let me park here. Sarki and the other co zombies against igbo nation come and see food o. 9 Likes

Really...why must the routine test be around his vicinity and why go with Live amunitions ...



SAME FAILED APPROACH



Is This The Only Way?



Do not we all know areas of VIOLENCE that this military action is more suited for?

This is the approach that Yar Adua used on Yusuf's Boko Haram that gave us the Boko Haram menace of today.



It is what Abacha did to Saro Wiwa and Obasanjo did in Odi that birthed Niger Delta militancy



This same useless bluster in the Niger Delta by BUHARI is what PLUNGED NIGERIA INTO RECESSION when militants retaliated by bombing oil installations.



Osinbajo and co went and USED THEIR HEADS by using the PEACE, AMNESTY and POVERTY ALLEVIATION ROUTE and TEMPLATE DEPLOYED BY YAR'ADUA AND GEJ and for over a year there has been no destruction of oil facilities and now we are OUT OF RECESSION brought on in the first place by mumu leadership style of FAKE TOUGH BUHARI.



Today, in a situation where simple intelligent counter-argument and poverty alleviation and actual more inclusive National governing can pull the rug from under Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal Government chooses the routes and strategies that have failed us in the North East, Niger Delta and now...



Everyone knows I have never supported IPOB but in all FAIRNESS I ask how many people IPOB has killed for the EAST to be UNDER SIEGE. How many?



I warned immediately Buhari took power that bombing the Niger Delta would cost Nigeria. It took recession for them to see what we saw and spoke up over. Today again we are saying "end this PEACEFUL annoyances (not yet even an agitation) in the East by simply changing strategy and running an all-inclusive government.



Instead of simply ballancing appointments and projects, and giving assurances of ONENESS, this APC leadership thinks sending in the army to kill is a better solution.



Nnamdi Kanu is not special. In fact he is very flawed. That he could muster such followership is proof that there are very dry tinder for anyone to set ablaze. Like Tompolo and co replaced Saro Wiwa, so will many and even less refined people replace Nnamdi Kanu.





.We are watching 28 Likes 1 Share

please do Nigerian police share the same gene with lai muhamadu? Just asking oooh please do Nigerian police share the same gene with lai muhamadu? Just asking oooh 6 Likes

Sometimes one just wonders if our president is programmed to remain unwise.



The man lacks tact and every sense of diplomacy. As for Buratai, he's just a willing gnat; when the chips are down, all the consequences will be dumped on him.



Nigeria police? Professional liars and extortioners! 17 Likes 1 Share

ashjay001:

Guessed as much!



Just 5 hilux vans to arrest Kanu?! They aint that stupid! how many hilux van suppose to go and arrest kanu that you people said he is powerless. how many hilux van suppose to go and arrest kanu that you people said he is powerless. 18 Likes

chiagozien:

All i know is we must sink the zoo called nigeria,is matter of time.we must continue.

Okay ooooo Mr Monkey in the Zoo Okay ooooo Mr Monkey in the Zoo 17 Likes 2 Shares

hehehe...nice one from IPOB.they disappointed me in claiming just five died.they should have claimed 15.d dullard from Daura will never learn..Biafrans are getting there..we can now see d promise land.pls we need more soldiers in Biafran land.UN taking note

referendum loading... 2 Likes

NIGERIAN POLICE





ONLY GOOD AT "REACTING"







BUT WHEN IT COMES TO ACTING...





4 Likes 2 Shares

We don't need war, all we need is true federalism or peaceful Separation.



Am not at home if war happen.

IPOB wanted to use the opportunity to show us videos of how they used stones to pursue Soldiers who were on a lawful exercise, but the Soldiers ensured that IPOB showed us videos of the consequences of being foolish to interfere with a lawful military operation.



I have no sympathy for fools who have been powered by hate. They will always get misery as reward.



I repeat, Kanu is the affliction that the East has been cursed with to bring them agony. 21 Likes 4 Shares

In the whole Nigeria, it is only in Nnamdi kanus vicinity they can test there weapon. What a Zoo! 17 Likes 2 Shares

Army testing amoured tank, hmmmm.



My igbo people please stop this agitation, the army is only doing their survey and testing the ground.



Be warned. 4 Likes

WHERE IS THE BIAFRA SECRET SERVICE?? Shameful Brownian particle of a people. Operation Python dance has not even started.WHERE IS THE BIAFRA SECRET SERVICE??Shameful Brownian particle of a people. 14 Likes 4 Shares

chiagozien:

how many hilux van suppose to go and arrest kanu that you people said he is powerless.



If u still doubt his powerlessness, na ur biz! But, its because of fanatics like u, that 5 hilux vans wont do d job!





Its just a pity that d whole country will be set back progressively n ur marginalisation would be stepped up to another level! The number of innocent blood spilled, will be ......... If u still doubt his powerlessness, na ur biz! But, its because of fanatics like u, that 5 hilux vans wont do d job!Its just a pity that d whole country will be set back progressively n ur marginalisation would be stepped up to another level! The number of innocent blood spilled, will be .........