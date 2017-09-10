₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by celebsnestng: 9:58pm
Two conflicting accounts have emerged about the incident that played out at the home of separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in Abia State on Sunday.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/242893-police-react-soldiers-storm-nnamdi-kanus-residence.html/amp
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by ashjay001(m): 10:00pm
Guessed as much!
Just 5 hilux vans to arrest Kanu?! They aint that stupid!
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by soberdrunk(m): 10:01pm
I don't understand these people, they will be making threats up and down, just small gunshots from 2-5 soldiers they are already screaming blue murder.
Ps-The 'highly trained' BSS with their super drones did not see this coming? Jokers!!! You all think it is just to be making noise and threatening peace loving people with imaginary terror.......
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by lafflaff123(m): 10:01pm
IPOB with lies sef.
The Military were just going about their business and they got attacked by IPOB YOUTHS loyal to Nnamdi Kanu.
Below is the picture of a Soldier, and innocent civilians attacked by IPOB today.
It should be on record that the Nigerian Military was first attacked by IPOB today.
Scores: IPOB 1- NIGERIA ARMY-0
Awaiting the return MATCH.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by divinehand2003(m): 10:02pm
So the rumour is true. Chai, na confirm JUNGLE called Nigeria we dey so ooooo.
In Fela's voice:
[font=Lucida Sans Unicode][/font]
I am together, gimme the answer
CHORUS: Army arrangement
paddi paddi ad am together
CHORUS: Army arrangement
Economic ad them together
CHORUS: Army arrangement
Division or multiplication
CHORUS: Army arrangement
Mathematicians, put am together
CHORUS: Army arrangement
Division or multiplication
CHORUS: Army arrangement
One asnwer you get
CHORUS: Army arrangement
money, money, put am together
CHORUS: Army arrangement
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by amjoseph19: 10:02pm
No one trust Nigeria Police. We have all encountered their "truthful" ways one way or the other. for them to even say that armies were there, that means the situation is far worst than what kanu's lawyer is saying.
Buhari is a typical fulani man. Making use of his brain is a no no for him. Like wole soyinka said, you can't kill an ideology with physical force. Before kanu, there was uwazuike, after kanu their will be another person.
Arewa youths that threatened a whole tribe of millions of people (both those in support of kanu and against) to forcefully leave the North which is a genocidal attempt are being pampered. They were invited by the FG where they hard a sumptuous meal and a well-done tap at the back. the Attorney general of the federation came out and said they weren't arrested because of the backlash that may come out of it. He even went ahead to reconstruct their statement.
Kanu on the order hand is been hunted like a dog. They even have to deploy armies down east.
If you were an Igbo man who really sucked his mother breast, how will you feel? On day to day bases, the FG are pushing the neutral towarda kanu side.
They Northerners do not own Nigeria. We all do. We will prove it with Biafra.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by NaijaMutant(f): 10:03pm
I don't know how to describe the Nigerian Police whether dumb or daft.
The video of the invasion of Kanu's house is everywhere on social media.
maybe the daft Nigerian Police wants us to believe those killed and injured were only pretending or were just playing with the weapons.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by chiagozien(m): 10:04pm
All i know is we must sink the zoo called nigeria,is matter of time.we must continue.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by alexmaye(m): 10:04pm
Let me park here. Sarki and the other co zombies against igbo nation come and see food o.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Built2last: 10:05pm
Really...why must the routine test be around his vicinity and why go with Live amunitions ...
SAME FAILED APPROACH
Is This The Only Way?
Do not we all know areas of VIOLENCE that this military action is more suited for?
This is the approach that Yar Adua used on Yusuf's Boko Haram that gave us the Boko Haram menace of today.
It is what Abacha did to Saro Wiwa and Obasanjo did in Odi that birthed Niger Delta militancy
This same useless bluster in the Niger Delta by BUHARI is what PLUNGED NIGERIA INTO RECESSION when militants retaliated by bombing oil installations.
Osinbajo and co went and USED THEIR HEADS by using the PEACE, AMNESTY and POVERTY ALLEVIATION ROUTE and TEMPLATE DEPLOYED BY YAR'ADUA AND GEJ and for over a year there has been no destruction of oil facilities and now we are OUT OF RECESSION brought on in the first place by mumu leadership style of FAKE TOUGH BUHARI.
Today, in a situation where simple intelligent counter-argument and poverty alleviation and actual more inclusive National governing can pull the rug from under Nnamdi Kanu, the Federal Government chooses the routes and strategies that have failed us in the North East, Niger Delta and now...
Everyone knows I have never supported IPOB but in all FAIRNESS I ask how many people IPOB has killed for the EAST to be UNDER SIEGE. How many?
I warned immediately Buhari took power that bombing the Niger Delta would cost Nigeria. It took recession for them to see what we saw and spoke up over. Today again we are saying "end this PEACEFUL annoyances (not yet even an agitation) in the East by simply changing strategy and running an all-inclusive government.
Instead of simply ballancing appointments and projects, and giving assurances of ONENESS, this APC leadership thinks sending in the army to kill is a better solution.
Nnamdi Kanu is not special. In fact he is very flawed. That he could muster such followership is proof that there are very dry tinder for anyone to set ablaze. Like Tompolo and co replaced Saro Wiwa, so will many and even less refined people replace Nnamdi Kanu.
.We are watching
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by eunisam: 10:06pm
please do Nigerian police share the same gene with lai muhamadu? Just asking oooh
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Femolacaster(m): 10:06pm
Who are we to believe?
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by GreyLaw(m): 10:07pm
Sometimes one just wonders if our president is programmed to remain unwise.
The man lacks tact and every sense of diplomacy. As for Buratai, he's just a willing gnat; when the chips are down, all the consequences will be dumped on him.
Nigeria police? Professional liars and extortioners!
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by chiagozien(m): 10:07pm
ashjay001:how many hilux van suppose to go and arrest kanu that you people said he is powerless.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by checkolatunji: 10:08pm
chiagozien:
Okay ooooo Mr Monkey in the Zoo
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by PureMe01: 10:14pm
hehehe...nice one from IPOB.they disappointed me in claiming just five died.they should have claimed 15.d dullard from Daura will never learn..Biafrans are getting there..we can now see d promise land.pls we need more soldiers in Biafran land.UN taking note
referendum loading...
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Jesusloveyou(m): 10:16pm
OK
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Narldon(f): 10:17pm
NIGERIAN POLICE
ONLY GOOD AT "REACTING"
BUT WHEN IT COMES TO ACTING...
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Odioko1(m): 10:18pm
Hmmmmmmm
Up BSS.
Up NA
Lord help us
Please help
We don't need war, all we need is true federalism or peaceful Separation.
Am not at home if war happen.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Throwback: 10:18pm
IPOB wanted to use the opportunity to show us videos of how they used stones to pursue Soldiers who were on a lawful exercise, but the Soldiers ensured that IPOB showed us videos of the consequences of being foolish to interfere with a lawful military operation.
I have no sympathy for fools who have been powered by hate. They will always get misery as reward.
I repeat, Kanu is the affliction that the East has been cursed with to bring them agony.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by Jonathan39: 10:18pm
In the whole Nigeria, it is only in Nnamdi kanus vicinity they can test there weapon. What a Zoo!
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by solid3(m): 10:18pm
Army testing amoured tank, hmmmm.
My igbo people please stop this agitation, the army is only doing their survey and testing the ground.
Be warned.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by paiz(m): 10:19pm
I even know who to believe anymore in this country
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by osmannkeke: 10:19pm
Wetin concern goat for lion gist?
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by temptnow: 10:19pm
Police are madd
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by obaival(m): 10:19pm
Zoo na zoo
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by NaijaOrNothing: 10:20pm
Operation Python dance has not even started.
WHERE IS THE BIAFRA SECRET SERVICE?? Shameful Brownian particle of a people.
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by NaijaOrNothing: 10:20pm
Yes hskbdks. Sjsksbn
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by NaijaOrNothing: 10:20pm
Yes hskbdks jsksbn
|Re: Police React To News Of Soldiers 'Storming Nnamdi Kanu's House' by ashjay001(m): 10:20pm
chiagozien:
If u still doubt his powerlessness, na ur biz! But, its because of fanatics like u, that 5 hilux vans wont do d job!
Its just a pity that d whole country will be set back progressively n ur marginalisation would be stepped up to another level! The number of innocent blood spilled, will be .........
Which Animal we go call the Nigeria police in this zoo?
Which Animal we go call the Nigeria police in this zoo?
MEANWHILE;
Contact me for...your any of these
SERVICES
1. Desktop-publishing
2. Web designing/training
3. Home tutor
4. Online registration
5. Corporate training
6. Software Training
7. Graphics designing
8. systems repair, installation and troubleshooting etc
babs4realscience@yahoo.com
