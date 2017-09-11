₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by KEVIND: 6:17am
Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal is expected to chair a northern conference on restructuring slated for October in Kaduna.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/tambuwal-to-chair-northern-conference-on-restructuring.html
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by 48noble(m): 6:24am
this should ve been Nigeria sitting president under PDP
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by SweetJoystick(m): 6:51am
If una like oppose am, the country will be restructured
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by divinehand2003(m): 6:59am
Why are you wasting your time. Your Buhari is against anything called restructuring. It will never happen according to your boss. Forget the idea till he leaves in 2019.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Simongm(m): 7:35am
That is the effect of Yoruba summit.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Paperwhite(m): 8:03am
Thought the north and some of their leaders have been against altering the skewed status quo So the reality is now getting more clearer right? At least let's start somewhere.Enough is enough.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by modelmike7(m): 8:44am
On all the money he embezzled he's still showing face, he better go ask Dimeji Bankole how to be silent after feeding fat from the PDP dark Era.
Magu is watching!!
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Zzzina: 8:45am
Restricting is not the way
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by koxi: 8:45am
Ok
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Royalfurnitures: 8:45am
The earlier the north realises it"s no longer business as usual and accept restructuring the better for them.
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by 989900: 8:46am
Good one.
It is inevitable, the current system can't support almost 200m people without having anarchy.
We all should be able to find a common ground.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Danielmoore(m): 8:47am
will Benue also be present
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Guruboi(m): 8:47am
I just dey pass go my weed smoking joint
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by ademusiwa3r: 8:47am
Lagos
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Adeyinka12(m): 8:47am
if you like accept , if you like don't accept . what I know is that Nigeria will break up soon.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Omeokachie: 8:48am
Cant wait to read their communique...
Nigeria as currently constituted cannot make progress. The earlier the president realise that he is steering this ship towards an iceberg the better for everyone.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Afam4eva(m): 8:48am
Simongm:This is the effect of Nnamdi Kanu. Stopclaiming everything under the sn.
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by ukonsmalla: 8:49am
Where are the resolutions from the nation conference they wasted our millions on?
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by ANBAKO: 8:49am
They confused!!!!
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by galaxy4rep(m): 8:49am
We know una mind already..
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by Oloripelebe: 8:50am
now u r talking
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by AdonaiRoofing(m): 8:50am
They should know that restructuring is the solution,now or the nation risks breaking up
They should know that restructuring is the solution,now or the nation risks breaking up
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by comradeAdams: 8:51am
Simongm:
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by 9japrof(m): 8:51am
Which restructuring? The one the northern elites are against ?
|Re: Tambuwal To Chair Northern Conference On Restructuring by WOCKHARDI(m): 8:51am
Y
