Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal is expected to chair a northern conference on restructuring slated for October in Kaduna.



The conference organised by the Area Research and Development Project (ARDP) in collaboration with other northern platforms seeks to blend academic presentations with real politick with a view to charting a way out of the problem.



The convener of ARDP, Dr. Usman Bugaje in a press conference over the weekend in Kaduna said, "A lot has been said on restructuring and the future of the Nigerian federation for some time now.



"Different columnists, scholars and indeed cultural groups claiming to speak on behalf of their kith and kin, have made their views known and many of their views have been rushed, emotive and parochial and have added more to the confusion than bringing clarity into the debate.



"It is important that we leverage knowledge to elucidate the debate and avoid the confusion and tensions around the admittedly important matter which informed ARDP haven consulted numerous northern platforms decided to hold a conference on the issue in October in Kaduna."



"Also speaking at the opening will be the Chairman, ARDP Board, General John Shagaya, Atiku Abubakar, the Chairman of the Northern Elders Forun, Waterrange Paul Unongo and the Chairman of the Area Consultative Forum (ACF), Ibrahim Coonasie."



Dr. Bugaje added, "Some of the key papers will be on historicity of the Nigerian federation; an examination of the constitutional developments in pre- and post colonial Nigeria; and the dangers of war, dynamics of peace. Others will look at the principles of fiscal federalism and revenue allocation; the land question and the development agenda of the north.



"It is expected that at the end of the two-day conference, a committee will be set up and that committee will take an informed position of the north."

https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/tambuwal-to-chair-northern-conference-on-restructuring.html