|Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by Martins98(m): 6:29am
Ex-beauty queen and mother of three,Adaeze Yobo shares photos of her breastfeeding her daughter.
The wig of ex-footballer Joseph Yobo has since revealed she is an advocate of breastfeeding .
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by serverconnect: 6:33am
Beautiful queen
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by ibkkk(f): 6:46am
Beautiful act
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by fernandez1(m): 6:48am
Slay mama with family focus!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by DuBLINGreenb(m): 6:55am
It's wag not wig but auto correct won't let u be
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by DRPAIT123(m): 7:22am
Child abuse,Madness...sense fall on you
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by uzoclinton(m): 8:10am
why do I find this hilarious
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by uzoclinton(m): 8:11am
DRPAIT123:Go and take your early morning drugs bro.
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by modelmike7(m): 8:31am
Isn't the mammary gland suppose to be for her hubby and child in private ?!
So the b**bs is now for public consumption on social media, especially a fr*sh one as this?!
Lord have mercy!!
BTW, is that the baby giving you guys a tongue out?!
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by chimatruth(m): 8:32am
who the picture of her breast feeding the baby epp
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by obailala(m): 8:33am
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by Zzzina: 8:33am
chimatruth:Who them help last last?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by edlion57(m): 8:33am
What are the benefits of this picture
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by free2ryhme: 8:33am
another attention seeker
irrelevance
abeg enter your house close door
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by ukonsmalla: 8:33am
fresh looking
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by SenorFax(m): 8:34am
What's the point he's tryna make??
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by free2ryhme: 8:34am
dem no see quarrel again
she come dey look for quarrel
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by jerome263(m): 8:34am
na news be dis? see my signature for better news and thank me later..
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by agbonkamen(f): 8:34am
So cute. But would her husband still be able to suck this booby
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by Ginaz(f): 8:34am
This lady is very pretty o. It's good to have peace and love in your marriage. It makes you glow, I wish her a lasting married life.
Her husband is making her happy for sure
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by mrlaw93(m): 8:35am
Why re u posting a news and still deny us the reason for the news .. Op! U must be an unserious fellow
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by firstolalekan(m): 8:35am
Wey the breazzz
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by bigdjcool(m): 8:35am
Wonderful
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by firstolalekan(m): 8:36am
spytonic007:Thiefffffff
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by DaudaAbu(m): 8:36am
Nice. Exclusive breast feeding is good for your child.
@least first 6mnth .
Makes children healthy
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by jobbers: 8:36am
damn yobo
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by oluwatymylehyn(m): 8:38am
Must we know she's breastfeeding?
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by eliadekx(m): 8:38am
why not share sexfeeding yobo,pix but breast feeding baby? social media madnesses no more privacy on body of our women dis days
rubbish slaying still
trash
2 Likes
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by johnjay4u2u(m): 8:38am
iranu
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by sotall(m): 8:39am
OK
|Re: Adaeze Yobo Shares Breastfeeding Photos by jegz25(m): 8:39am
Still fresh looking, despite having 3 kids. The way some single ladies boob's sagged these days u will think it's hurricane that hits them
