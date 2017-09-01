Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) (25261 Views)

Virginity testing (ukuhlolwa kwezintombi ) is an ancient Zulu tradition that is regarded as an important rite of passage to womanhood.





Over 45, 000 Zulu maidens successfully went through virginity testing in their districts throughout the province participated in the annual Reed Dance (Umkhosi Womhlanga) which started at the Enyokeni Palace of King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday, September 8.Virginity testing (ukuhlolwa kwezintombi ) is an ancient Zulu tradition that is regarded as an important rite of passage to womanhood.

SEE ALL THEIR UNCLAD & UNCENSORED PHOTOS HERE>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/virgin-maidens-expose-their-boobs-at-the-reed-dance-in-south-africa 1 Like

That kinda dance to witness, nobody ugly.

Jetting off to South Africa. 27 Likes 1 Share

No one does that in Nigeria 2 Likes 1 Share

no wonder their men are wicked. They don suck their b**bs to hang/slippers 7 Likes

Boldly cool.

hmmmmm. I would have commented, but I have repented. 6 Likes

Freedom

What a culture 2 Likes

See that tall girl 43 Likes 2 Shares

Good heavens! Virgins my ass. 3 Likes



Fresh girls yakpa for there.

No wonder anytime our 9ja peeps enter that country like this, them no dey wan return again

because of wetn their girls dey carry. South Africas sha..Fresh girls yakpa for there.No wonder anytime our 9ja peeps enter that country like this, them no dey wan return againbecause of wetn their girls dey carry. 18 Likes



Olympus has fallen

I see a lot of valiant fallen Heros here London has fallenOlympus has fallenI see a lot of valiant fallen Heros here 6 Likes

warris dis

I need to visit Zulu asap 1 Like







.

but how's their virginity tested? 4 Likes 2 Shares

OP will just be shading what no one asked him to as if he was still in nursery school 22 Likes

Virgins..

Nice one o... 1 Like

Can we get 1000 in dis nigeria 1 Like

Traphedges na here u suppose do holiday wahlahi

Na this kain thread I dey find, if na only this thread i comment for today i dey ok. but check my signature and enjoy 1 Like

Lol. I forgot that I was a babe. Was going to jet out to sample them. Thank God I remembered in time say na female I be. 2 Likes

Jetting to SA, by the way who censored those jogs. Who!!!! 14 Likes 3 Shares









By the way who dey taste/test them? Testing abi tasting?By the way who dey taste/test them?





I remember when I was a soldier Nice.I remember when I was a 2 Likes

I want to be part of the testers 2 Likes