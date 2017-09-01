₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 7:19am
Over 45, 000 Zulu maidens successfully went through virginity testing in their districts throughout the province participated in the annual Reed Dance (Umkhosi Womhlanga) which started at the Enyokeni Palace of King Goodwill Zwelithini on Friday, September 8.
Virginity testing (ukuhlolwa kwezintombi ) is an ancient Zulu tradition that is regarded as an important rite of passage to womanhood.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 7:19am
1 Like
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 7:19am
3 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Skillfullulu(m): 7:22am
That kinda dance to witness, nobody ugly.
Jetting off to South Africa.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Yeligray(m): 7:26am
No one does that in Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 7:28am
no wonder their men are wicked. They don suck their b**bs to hang/slippers
7 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by potent5(m): 7:39am
Boldly cool.
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by PEPPERified: 7:56am
hmmmmm. I would have commented, but I have repented.
6 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by philo3(m): 7:57am
Freedom
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by BiafranYouths(m): 8:04am
What a culture
2 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by fuckingAyaya(m): 8:05am
See that tall girl
43 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by ColdSun: 8:43am
Good heavens! Virgins my ass.
3 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by obo389(m): 9:40am
South Africas sha..
Fresh girls yakpa for there.
No wonder anytime our 9ja peeps enter that country like this, them no dey wan return again
because of wetn their girls dey carry.
18 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by scholes0(m): 9:41am
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Outofsync(m): 11:46am
London has fallen
Olympus has fallen
I see a lot of valiant fallen Heros here
6 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by UrennaNkoli(f): 9:51pm
warris dis
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Homeboiy(m): 9:51pm
I need to visit Zulu asap
1 Like
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by elChapo1: 9:52pm
.
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Saheed9: 9:52pm
but how's their virginity tested?
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by elChapo1: 9:52pm
OP will just be shading what no one asked him to as if he was still in nursery school
22 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Mutuwa(m): 9:52pm
Virgins..
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 9:53pm
Nice one o...
1 Like
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by cr7rooney10(m): 9:53pm
Can we get 1000 in dis nigeria
1 Like
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 9:54pm
Traphedges na here u suppose do holiday wahlahi
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by 9jayes: 9:54pm
Na this kain thread I dey find, if na only this thread i comment for today i dey ok. but check my signature and enjoy
1 Like
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by kmcutez(f): 9:54pm
Lol. I forgot that I was a babe. Was going to jet out to sample them. Thank God I remembered in time say na female I be.
2 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by oviejnr(m): 9:55pm
Jetting to SA, by the way who censored those jogs. Who!!!!
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by MrKong: 9:55pm
Testing abi tasting?
By the way who dey taste/test them?
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by ifyalways(f): 9:55pm
Nice.
I remember when I was a soldier
2 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Lanretoye(m): 9:55pm
I want to be part of the testers
2 Likes
|Re: 45,000 Virgin Zulu Maidens Step Out Topless For Testing In South Africa (Photos) by Balkan(m): 9:56pm
i dont know why Nigerian ladies cant learn good culture like this
2 Likes
