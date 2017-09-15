Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies (2655 Views)

Going through one of the Groups on Whatsapp social network that I am fortunately a member of, yesterday evening, exposed me to the thought-provoking speech delivered by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a literary juggernaut, titled "Why We Should All Be Feminists," in an event few years ago. Reading each line was a voyage of discovery, as I was amazed the more by the wittiness of the author and her articulate redefinition of feminism. Few days earlier, I came across a topic in a textbook bordering on feminism, which piqued my interest and was perceived as a means to enrich my-inquisitive-self on the much talked about feminist school of thought. Without further ado, I immersed myself in it, hoping to be cured of my feminism ignorance. Feminism is not an uncommon word in the female sphere and this is not unrelated to its etymological reference to female folks. This is becoming the case in the male sphere, too mainly because of the idea that it is diametrically opposed to status-quo and aimed at undermining the male folks. Whether feminism is valid or invalid is a topic for another day.



The focal point is the relentlessness of this woman of difficult virtue to carve a niche for herself, and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of global thought amidst a society where priorities are being ill-defined. It is no breaking news that this misunderstanding of what a lady or woman should feed her attention on is a thorn in the skin of our socio-political well-being. This sheds light on the crave for fashion, relationship/marriage, and money that is widespread among most ladies today. Although all the aforementioned are worth having, problem creeps in when they become the be-all-and-end-all of most females' consideration and dominate their scale of preference. The distance between what truly matters and themselves is so wide, and yet they remain unaware.



Sadly, it is a rarity to see Chimamanda Ngozi Adichies today in this part of the globe that are willing to break free from this ugly trend, enhance the society via their talents, and envision to leave their footprints in the sand of time; ladies that are committed to touching lives and exuding emulative virtues. Making your existence count is a product of re-prioritizing your priorities. It entails calling yourself to order, re-evaluating your interests reflective in your actions, and weighing them on the scale of difference-making/purposefulness. Brandishing your body shape or figure, clothes, relationship status, or material acquisition puts a very big question mark on your person, values, and inevitably the female agitation to be taken seriously summarized in feminism. Aligning yourself with the "happening babe" notion depresses, rather than impress. It depresses your spirit-man, self-esteem without you in the know and supresses your potentials to a great extent.



However, Jane Goodall, a reverred UN ambassador, said "You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide the kind of difference you want to make." So become a lady or woman that her worth transcends her physique or ring on the finger. One that is appreciated due to the beauty of her intellect, character and not primarily the beauty of her body. A lady that growing kids, guys and ladies, men and women would look up to and come to value her values. A woman of substance and societal relevance that resonates hope to all. Would you become one? Yes? Make it happen.





Kaycee Naze

I do agree with most of the things you wrote except you saying, there aren't many Adichies out there. It just depends on which country you are talking about. As for Nigeria, especially Nigerian women (this might sound harsh) but to me most of them are cowards. I have my reasons, I am just too tired to explain I love the way you write, lol. The linking words were just flowingI do agree with most of the things you wrote except you saying, there aren't many Adichies out there. It just depends on which country you are talking about. As for Nigeria, especially Nigerian women (this might sound harsh) but to me most of them are cowards. I have my reasons, I am just too tired to explain 5 Likes

lovelygurl:

I love the way you write, lol. The linking words were just flowing



I do agree with most of the things you wrote except you saying, there aren't many Adichies out there. It just depends on which country you are talking about. As for Nigeria, especially Nigerian women (this might sound harsh) but to me most of them are cowards. I have my reasons, I am just too tired to explain Thank you very much for the encouraging words. I appreciate them. Well, Nigeria is the context in which the above piece of writing is situated. And since you reckon that most women in Nigeria are "cowards," then my assertion about the scarcity of Adichie-like women in this part of the world is somewhat justified. Meanwhile, try to shed more light on why you think so when your strength has returned. Thank you very much for the encouraging words. I appreciate them. Well, Nigeria is the context in which the above piece of writing is situated. And since you reckon that most women in Nigeria are "cowards," then my assertion about the scarcity of Adichie-like women in this part of the world is somewhat justified. Meanwhile, try to shed more light on why you think so when your strength has returned.

The time to re-prioritize is now.





We aren't really cowards! We just don't care,, its like its in our genes...



Then again we're probably cowards The last paragraph got meWe aren't really cowards! We just don't care,, its like its in our genes...Then again we're probably cowards

BeenieB:

The last paragraph got me



We aren't really cowards! We just don't care,, its like its in our genes...



Then again we're probably cowards That care-free attitude, for whatever unjustifiable reason, is as dangerous as sitting on a keg of gun powder. It leads to a life of little or no meaningful impact. That care-free attitude, for whatever unjustifiable reason, is as dangerous as sitting on a keg of gun powder. It leads to a life of little or no meaningful impact.

Kayceenaz:



That care-free attitude, for whatever unjustifiable reason, is as dangerous as sitting on a keg of gun powder. It leads to a life of little or no meaningful impact.



That's the thing, we are in a YOLO life, no one wants to make any impact talk more of meaningful! That's the thing, we are in a YOLO life, no one wants to make any impact talk more of meaningful!

When a gal has magaa and mugus ,why should she care?..when she can get the best car,cloths latest phones and gadgets,mighty houses by just opening her legs.. Why should she care?..until.women stop seeing sex as a bargaining chip to power,affluence and wealth

..the story won't change....

i see feminism at work

Nice

Hmm

The sincere truth of the matter is that the society influences what the female gender counts as being important





Luckily adichie was lucky to be flown abroad at a tender age...if not we would not be celebrating her like how we are doing now 2 Likes

lovelygurl:

I love the way you write, lol. The linking words were just flowing



I do agree with most of the things you wrote except you saying, there aren't many Adichies out there. It just depends on which country you are talking about. As for Nigeria, especially Nigerian women (this might sound harsh) but to me most of them are cowards. I have my reasons, I am just too tired to explain you don't need to be tired, seeing one coward doesn't guarantee you calling 'most' "cowards.



Don't stay in your cubicle and conclude you don't need to be tired, seeing one coward doesn't guarantee you calling 'most' "cowards.Don't stay in your cubicle and conclude

All these unecessary grammar just to tell women to do something meaningful with their lives. All you've written can be summed up in those simple words. 1 Like