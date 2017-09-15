₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,372 members, 3,791,947 topics. Date: Friday, 15 September 2017 at 11:49 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies (2655 Views)
It Is Now Or Never For Me Dear nairalanders(clarion call for help) / Re: Clarion Call To Help Intervene In Mrs Akinlana And Her Children’s Lives / Advice To Ladies!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Kayceenaz(m): 11:19am On Sep 11
Going through one of the Groups on Whatsapp social network that I am fortunately a member of, yesterday evening, exposed me to the thought-provoking speech delivered by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, a literary juggernaut, titled "Why We Should All Be Feminists," in an event few years ago. Reading each line was a voyage of discovery, as I was amazed the more by the wittiness of the author and her articulate redefinition of feminism. Few days earlier, I came across a topic in a textbook bordering on feminism, which piqued my interest and was perceived as a means to enrich my-inquisitive-self on the much talked about feminist school of thought. Without further ado, I immersed myself in it, hoping to be cured of my feminism ignorance. Feminism is not an uncommon word in the female sphere and this is not unrelated to its etymological reference to female folks. This is becoming the case in the male sphere, too mainly because of the idea that it is diametrically opposed to status-quo and aimed at undermining the male folks. Whether feminism is valid or invalid is a topic for another day.
The focal point is the relentlessness of this woman of difficult virtue to carve a niche for herself, and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of global thought amidst a society where priorities are being ill-defined. It is no breaking news that this misunderstanding of what a lady or woman should feed her attention on is a thorn in the skin of our socio-political well-being. This sheds light on the crave for fashion, relationship/marriage, and money that is widespread among most ladies today. Although all the aforementioned are worth having, problem creeps in when they become the be-all-and-end-all of most females' consideration and dominate their scale of preference. The distance between what truly matters and themselves is so wide, and yet they remain unaware.
Sadly, it is a rarity to see Chimamanda Ngozi Adichies today in this part of the globe that are willing to break free from this ugly trend, enhance the society via their talents, and envision to leave their footprints in the sand of time; ladies that are committed to touching lives and exuding emulative virtues. Making your existence count is a product of re-prioritizing your priorities. It entails calling yourself to order, re-evaluating your interests reflective in your actions, and weighing them on the scale of difference-making/purposefulness. Brandishing your body shape or figure, clothes, relationship status, or material acquisition puts a very big question mark on your person, values, and inevitably the female agitation to be taken seriously summarized in feminism. Aligning yourself with the "happening babe" notion depresses, rather than impress. It depresses your spirit-man, self-esteem without you in the know and supresses your potentials to a great extent.
However, Jane Goodall, a reverred UN ambassador, said "You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide the kind of difference you want to make." So become a lady or woman that her worth transcends her physique or ring on the finger. One that is appreciated due to the beauty of her intellect, character and not primarily the beauty of her body. A lady that growing kids, guys and ladies, men and women would look up to and come to value her values. A woman of substance and societal relevance that resonates hope to all. Would you become one? Yes? Make it happen.
Kaycee Naze
(Rational Pen)
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Kayceenaz(m): 5:20pm On Sep 11
cc:lalasticlala
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by lovelygurl(f): 5:38pm On Sep 11
I love the way you write, lol. The linking words were just flowing
I do agree with most of the things you wrote except you saying, there aren't many Adichies out there. It just depends on which country you are talking about. As for Nigeria, especially Nigerian women (this might sound harsh) but to me most of them are cowards. I have my reasons, I am just too tired to explain
5 Likes
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Kayceenaz(m): 6:27pm On Sep 11
lovelygurl:Thank you very much for the encouraging words. I appreciate them. Well, Nigeria is the context in which the above piece of writing is situated. And since you reckon that most women in Nigeria are "cowards," then my assertion about the scarcity of Adichie-like women in this part of the world is somewhat justified. Meanwhile, try to shed more light on why you think so when your strength has returned.
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Kayceenaz(m): 6:39pm On Sep 11
The time to re-prioritize is now.
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by BeenieB: 6:41pm On Sep 11
The last paragraph got me
We aren't really cowards! We just don't care,, its like its in our genes...
Then again we're probably cowards
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Kayceenaz(m): 7:35pm On Sep 11
BeenieB:That care-free attitude, for whatever unjustifiable reason, is as dangerous as sitting on a keg of gun powder. It leads to a life of little or no meaningful impact.
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by BeenieB: 9:17pm On Sep 11
Kayceenaz:
That's the thing, we are in a YOLO life, no one wants to make any impact talk more of meaningful!
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by babyfaceafrica: 11:00pm On Sep 12
When a gal has magaa and mugus ,why should she care?..when she can get the best car,cloths latest phones and gadgets,mighty houses by just opening her legs.. Why should she care?..until.women stop seeing sex as a bargaining chip to power,affluence and wealth
..the story won't change....
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by UncleSnr(m): 11:06am
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by midehi2(f): 11:07am
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by epospiky(m): 11:08am
i see feminism at work
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by TINALETC3(f): 11:09am
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by Apina(m): 11:10am
Kayceenaz:When I got to that point(bolded) I stopped reading cos it simply meant there is no foundation to whatever u had to say.
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by autotrader014(m): 11:10am
Nice
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by uzoclinton(m): 11:10am
Hmm
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by jobaltol: 11:10am
The sincere truth of the matter is that the society influences what the female gender counts as being important
Luckily adichie was lucky to be flown abroad at a tender age...if not we would not be celebrating her like how we are doing now
2 Likes
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by midehi2(f): 11:11am
lovelygurl:you don't need to be tired, seeing one coward doesn't guarantee you calling 'most' "cowards.
Don't stay in your cubicle and conclude
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by aflyingbird: 11:13am
All these unecessary grammar just to tell women to do something meaningful with their lives. All you've written can be summed up in those simple words.
1 Like
|Re: Re-prioritize: A Clarion Call To Ladies by amokeme(f): 11:14am
Well, there are a lot of young women doing great things right now... many men don't just see it or rather they choose not to see it.
How Much Does Your Marriage List Cost? / What Can Be Termed As "abuse" In Marriage? / Thank You Nl Forks I Finally Get My Wife To Her Senses With Your Advice
Viewing this topic: DarryOsh(m), JamesReacher(m), roldee(m), FlexTrex, emperorchedda(m), melejo, Reference(m), sweetrie(f), Stanleyafam(m), Bennyrock, Asholami, Lizaleroibk(f), IamEmem, slavemerchant, duchilock, tolfa, greatme2good(f), seguntijan(m), balogun16, Mavor, kola23, sekem, Neyoh90(m), bezimo(m), otunbaajamu(m), onyfor, NCANpatroller, Tohchukwu(m), ireneidiva(f) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26