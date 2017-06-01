Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Breaking News: Court Dismisses Melaye’s Case And Gives INEC Go Ahead For Recall (3805 Views)

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday dismissed the suit by Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, challenging the validity the process of recalling him by his constituents.



Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, in his judgement, ordered that the Independent National Electoral Commission “shall proceed with the recall process”.



According to reports, the judgement effectively terminated the earlier ex parte order made by another judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, on July 6, 2017, directing parties to maintain status quo.



But the Justice Dimgba, to whom the case was reassigned, ordered that the process shall only proceed with the recall process, subject to the service of the petition, the full list and signatures of persons in support of the recall process.



The judge noted that the 90 days period within which the Constitution ordered the INEC to conduct a referendum on receiving the recall petition had been paused since June 23, when Melaye commenced the suit.



He ordered that the period would only continue running from Monday.

But he ordered INRC to issue an amended recall timetable giving the senator a minimum of two weeks to equip him to defend against the recall process.

He ordered that the amended timetable should be served on Melaye.



In his judgment, Justice Dimgba held that contrary to Melaye’s contention, there was no provision in section 69 of the Constitution requiring his constituents to afford him fair hearing before sending such petition to INEC.



Justice Dimgba also admitted that although the Constitution did not expressly provide that the INEC must serve the affected legislator with the petition and the accompanying documents, it was required in the spirit of fair hearing so that the legislator could be equipped to fight the recall.



The judge described Melaye’s suit as “hasty, premature and presumptuous” as the INEC had already scheduled the exercise for the verification of the authenticity of the signatures in support of the petition being complained about by Melaye.



“He must first go into the verification exercise and only when he does not get justice that he can come to court,” Justice Dimgba ruled.



The judge also dismissed the argument that the the number signatures ‎did not meet the threshold stipulated in the Constitution.



He insisted that on the face of the statistical analysis accompanying the suit, the number of signatures to kick start the recall process in the Kogi West senatorial district was 188, 588 out of the 360,100 ‎registered voters in the district, had been met.



Source: PUNCH









Lol.



At last,this misfit criminal senator is going down.



End of story. 13 Likes 1 Share

That Melaye guy will appeal the case. Just wait for it.



Infact he'll first apply for stay of execution against INEC to buy time.



He will obtain another order to observe status quo till he files objection or an appeal to the judgement.



Our constitution has so many loopholes that makes criminality thrive..





Infact he'll first apply for stay of execution against INEC to buy time.He will obtain another order to observe status quo till he files objection or an appeal to the judgement. 7 Likes 1 Share

People do not rejoice just yet. He will appeal at the appeal court and if that fails he will approach the supreme court. And by the time that fails it's 2019 already. That is the Nigeria justice system. Forget the hollier than thou attitude, the judiciary and the legislators are even worse than the executive. 4 Likes 2 Shares

A good one, waiting for ajekun iya.....remiss A good one, waiting for ajekun iya.....remiss

Yaaaaaay!



Melaye thought he could evade the recall.... I pray they succeed in the recall process 3 Likes

Hmmmm let's watch and see if the process will succeed at the long run

na supreme court go settle this one in melaye's voice 1 Like 1 Share

Dino is a goner!

Ajekun Iya ni o je!

INEC, PLEASE Start the process ASAP.

Everyday for the rogue.......... 1 Like

YAWA 101

Melaye the Dinosaur ur days in the Senate are finished.

Ur 90 days countdown starts now. 1 Like

Na dem know

Interestingly enough, the senator may escape unscathed after all

Nice

Dino melaye don enter one chance Dino melaye don enter one chance 1 Like





Dino go hear am LmaoDino go hear am

Aje ku iya ni oje, ajeku iya ni o je, eni ti o to eni no, ton de na de ni









where is dino the agbero ...lol Aje ku iya ni oje, ajeku iya ni o je, eni ti o to eni no, ton de na de niwhere is dino the agbero ...lol 2 Likes

1 Like

Dino right now 4 Likes

Dino you can run but you cannot hide. You must make history. The first legislator to be recalled. 3 Likes

lol, i wonder what dino will do this time

Appeal immediately while also keeping an eye on the supreme court

People from Kogi should check there leaders very well before voting.Honestly Melaye & Bello are something else. 3 Likes

Good 1 Like

Yeeoa 1 Like

Nigerian judicial system is a joke ...just watch another court and judge give "stay of execution" 2 Likes





Then news broke that the process has been suspended by the courts, the much publicised project screeched to a halt and Dino disappeared from his people's midst. The next time we saw him was in a carnival dancing and taking pictures with half Unclad girls.

We also saw him dressed like a thug, sitting in an awkward position taking pictures in a hotel room, while the mirror behind him revealed he had an olosho with him for the night.



Now he is back in the trenches. We would soon start seeing pictures of constituency projects again.



Naija politics toh badt gan gan. When they got serious with the recall process, the rogue started constructing one useless structure in his constituency and tagged it a constituency project. Dino was on ground everyday in Kogi to "rub minds with his people".Then news broke that the process has been suspended by the courts, the much publicised project screeched to a halt and Dino disappeared from his people's midst. The next time we saw him was in a carnival dancing and taking pictures with half Unclad girls.We also saw him dressed like a thug, sitting in an awkward position taking pictures in a hotel room, while the mirror behind him revealed he had an olosho with him for the night.Now he is back in the trenches. We would soon start seeing pictures of constituency projects again.Naija politics toh badt gan gan. 3 Likes

Ajeku iya ni Dino maje .......

At least this has made the guy gentle small.... 1 Like

Home sweet home, Dino Melaye.

At least for once the Senate can do serious business 2 Likes