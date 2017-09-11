₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,445 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly (3185 Views)
Foreign Journalist In Owerri To See Biafran War Weapons. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu Visited By Katrin Gaensles, German Journalist, In Umuahia (Photos) / Aregbesola Impeachment: Osun Assembly Sends Him Judge's Petition (1) (2) (3) (4)
|DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Aminat508(f): 3:47pm
Operatives of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) on Monday were said to have allegedly attacked two journalists at the Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo, Osun State capital, while discharging their duties as parliamentary reporters.
Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/09/breaking-dss-attacks-journalist-in-osun.html
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by omowolewa: 3:49pm
DSS and journalists no dey gree from time, especially when there is need to cover up.
Abeg, where is Maryln Orga
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Aminat508(f): 3:50pm
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by paBuhari(m): 3:50pm
This is expected in a zoo
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by tsdarkside(m): 3:53pm
better we start locking up journalists..they publish too much fake news nowadays....
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by zionmde: 4:41pm
here on NL as usual SW muslims and northerners will support DSS while SE and SS will support the journalist, and one is forced to ask How on earth will anything good come out of this country?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by jeeqaa7(m): 4:54pm
2019. #nottooyoungtorule
Eligible youths will be vying for elective positions.
Ahmed Bee comes to mind.
who will you vote?
Like for a young candidate
Share for an old candidate
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by ONeMAnMOPOL: 4:55pm
Aminat508:Zoo /Scam, called Nigeria....
3 Likes
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by anyebedgreat: 4:56pm
zionmde:South west don't do religion
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Nairalandmentor(m): 4:56pm
What's the use of the FOI rights when journalist are being bullied. 9ja is really underdeveloped.
Need a website? Get a professional website design with no advance payments. Checkout this offer https:///YqHaqM
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by free2ryhme: 4:56pm
na wa oo
no freedom of press again
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by gadumorries: 4:56pm
we are progressing
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by cristianisraeli: 4:59pm
can any good news ever come out from the nigerian security agencies..why do they like oppressing their fellow nigerians.we are fellow blacks make we no say na racism..abi na tribalism..na wa
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by lawalosky: 5:00pm
oh!
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by mozonto(m): 5:00pm
that's what we see when cows and lions are made the president,nigeria has no future
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:03pm
Haba! DSS again? Always attacking.
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by zionmde: 5:04pm
anyebedgreat:tell that to someone who. hasnt lived there for a long time
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Edu3Again: 5:08pm
Its a forgone conclusion that this entity called Nigeria is dead.
The Igbos & Niger Delta are fed up and are leaving the Zoo.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw3sYpenlmU
The Yorubas late to the party now accept that Nigeria is dead.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdbCYXcoaAw
Lets accept that Nigeria is dead.
Even Buhari agrees that everyone is entitled to self determination.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiflxlLloYM
Why not the Biafra/Niger Delta & Oduduwa please
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by univasal: 5:13pm
All i have strength to do is to pray for Nigeria
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by buffalowings: 5:14pm
Aregbe
That niggu is one motherfucker.
LG allocation must first pass through him
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Edu3Again: 5:16pm
lets not deceive ourselves.
we all know that
2 Likes
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Generalyemi(m): 5:17pm
democracy indeed
1 Like
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Anticabal: 5:21pm
If the journalist is a yoruba muslim buharist dog, his head should be smashed baddo style. No pity.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by orisa37: 5:22pm
Is this federal might or federal bi-la-la?
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by idu1(m): 5:50pm
omowolewa:i
They post her go maiduguru that time....
|Re: DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly by Johnnyessence: 6:19pm
I saw this news on citymirror newspaper this afternoon and I was surprised with the way the DSS is behaving in osun state. For God sake why are they attacking the innocent journalist. Journalists aren't criminals.
(0) (Reply)
Really Old (photo) Of Prof .Wole Soyinka But What Is He Holding ? / How Long Does It Take To Receive New National ID? / Breaking: Fierce Battle Between Nigerian Troops And Boko Haram Ongoing In Kondug
Viewing this topic: Markshevy(m), nikas77(m), monimaks, bablogee(m), daviefm(m), muller101(m), Wearemoving, oyincute and 16 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 48