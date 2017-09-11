Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / DSS Attacks Journalist In Osun Assembly (3185 Views)

Foreign Journalist In Owerri To See Biafran War Weapons. Photos / Nnamdi Kanu Visited By Katrin Gaensles, German Journalist, In Umuahia (Photos) / Aregbesola Impeachment: Osun Assembly Sends Him Judge's Petition (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Operatives of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) on Monday were said to have allegedly attacked two journalists at the Osun State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo, Osun State capital, while discharging their duties as parliamentary reporters.



Amiloaded gathered through an eyewitness that the incident happened while the Journalists were covering a solidarity procession of some peaceful protesters who came in support of Local Government Autonomy.



Tumothy Agbor of The Point Newspaper who was part of the victims explained that he was first accosted by female officer who he couldn't identified because she beared no arm and she was not on uniform.



Timothy added that he was queried by the lady about his mission at the assembly complex which he answered that he is a journalist but he was taken to an hidden place alongside one Toba Ajisafe who was said to be an online reporter.



Agbor and Toba explained that they were both manhandled at the unknown place while their phones and other gadgets were also spoilt beyond repair.



In his reaction, Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) in Osun State, Comrade Abiodun Olalere has condemned the act in strong terms, described it as unacceptable and barbaric.



Olalere added that the union will resist any attempt to restrict journalists from doing their duty in the State.

Source: http://www.amiloaded.com/2017/09/breaking-dss-attacks-journalist-in-osun.html Source:

DSS and journalists no dey gree from time, especially when there is need to cover up.



Abeg, where is Maryln Orga

This is expected in a zoo 8 Likes 1 Share

better we start locking up journalists..they publish too much fake news nowadays....

here on NL as usual SW muslims and northerners will support DSS while SE and SS will support the journalist, and one is forced to ask How on earth will anything good come out of this country? 6 Likes 1 Share

2019. #nottooyoungtorule

Eligible youths will be vying for elective positions.



Ahmed Bee comes to mind.



who will you vote?



Like for a young candidate

Share for an old candidate 1 Like

Aminat508:

Zoo /Scam, called Nigeria.... Zoo /Scam, called Nigeria.... 3 Likes

zionmde:

here on NL as usual SW muslims and northerners will support DSS while SE and SS will support the journalist, and one is forced to ask How on earth will anything good come out of this country? South west don't do religion South west don't do religion 1 Like









Need a website? Get a professional website design with no advance payments. Checkout this offer What's the use of the FOI rights when journalist are being bullied. 9ja is really underdeveloped.Need a website? Get a professional website design with no advance payments. Checkout this offer https:///YqHaqM 1 Like





no freedom of press again na wa oono freedom of press again 1 Like

we are progressing

can any good news ever come out from the nigerian security agencies..why do they like oppressing their fellow nigerians.we are fellow blacks make we no say na racism..abi na tribalism..na wa 1 Like

oh!

that's what we see when cows and lions are made the president,nigeria has no future

Haba! DSS again? Always attacking. 1 Like

anyebedgreat:

South west don't do religion tell that to someone who. hasnt lived there for a long time tell that to someone who. hasnt lived there for a long time 1 Like

Its a forgone conclusion that this entity called Nigeria is dead.



The Igbos & Niger Delta are fed up and are leaving the Zoo.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iw3sYpenlmU



The Yorubas late to the party now accept that Nigeria is dead.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdbCYXcoaAw



Lets accept that Nigeria is dead.

Even Buhari agrees that everyone is entitled to self determination.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LiflxlLloYM



Why not the Biafra/Niger Delta & Oduduwa please 1 Like 1 Share

All i have strength to do is to pray for Nigeria





That niggu is one motherfucker.



LG allocation must first pass through him AregbeThat niggu is one motherfucker.LG allocation must first pass through him

lets not deceive ourselves.

we all know that

2 Likes

democracy indeed 1 Like

If the journalist is a yoruba muslim buharist dog, his head should be smashed baddo style. No pity. 2 Likes 1 Share

Is this federal might or federal bi-la-la?

omowolewa:

DSS and journalists no dey gree from time, especially when there is need to cover up.



Abeg, where is Maryln Orga i









They post her go maiduguru that time.... They post her go maiduguru that time....