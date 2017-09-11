₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by celebsnestblawg(m): 3:59pm
The wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Monday donated relief materials to flood victims in Benue.
Aisha, who made the donation at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, at International Market Makurdi, said that she was in the state to identify with the Benue Government and the flood victims.
Represented by the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, Aisha said more relief materials are on the way. She said that the relief materials were to assist the IDPs and facilitate their recovery from the trauma caused by the flood.
According to reports, the wife of the President donated 279 cartons of 3 in 1 Gari, Sugar and Milk, 50 cartons of Onga seasoning, 600 packs of rice and 400 cartons of beverages.
See some of the items as shared by Facebook users;
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by celebsnestblawg(m): 4:00pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
as gotten from Facebook users..
None of the photos are mine..
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by DOUBLEWAHALA: 4:14pm
a lovely woman trying the best she could to clean his dullard husband's mess
mama pussyhunter have a crush on you
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by awillabo: 5:15pm
K
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by veekid(m): 5:15pm
U do well
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by cristianisraeli: 5:15pm
taking from the people to donate to the people.una try
if you are a buhari zombie dont quote me or else i will crush you
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Moreoffaith(m): 5:15pm
Hmmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by meelerh(f): 5:15pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by heryurh(m): 5:15pm
V
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Crossguy: 5:15pm
Why always benue?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:16pm
Ok
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by whoubmrdust: 5:16pm
Why are they using the same item for everybody na
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by ilyasom(m): 5:16pm
Good one
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Generalyemi(m): 5:17pm
thank u...for the return
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Josh44s(m): 5:17pm
Biko where is the news Na my duty before? Nigerians be celebrating rubbish which is supposed to be their birth right
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by freshvine(f): 5:18pm
Wicked set of people, this is the only item she brought for hundred of thousands of people.
Evil family.
Had it been a core Muslim state, every one would sense the magnanimity.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by coalcoal1(m): 5:18pm
Indomie noodles really sells o. Wow... it is like a requirement at all IDP Camps and anywhere relief materials are being donated after a disaster in Nigeria. Indomie don hammer
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by YourTerror: 5:18pm
I hope and pray this stuff gets to he people it was meant for. Because Nigerians are very queer and bizarre people.
I wouldn't be suprised if this gets back to the market for sale. Charity for me should be on one on one basis.
This is one area I dobale for Fayose. This man knows what happens in the game if the receivers are not there to collect what belongs to them on that spot.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Crossguy: 5:18pm
This is the same picture that was use when 2baba went to benue (the first pix), or benue goverment is reselling the food items.
celebsnestblawg:
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:18pm
nice gesture from the number 1 lady.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Ademat7(m): 5:18pm
she can do better
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by IRobot7(m): 5:18pm
Nice act
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Factfinder1(f): 5:21pm
Op I hope this is not the real pictures of the items she actually donated imagine someone wearing a 12million naira wrist watch to donate food stuffs worth 120k....she tried sha APC will add this to their book of achievement's
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by EaglesT(m): 5:22pm
Same picture as the one that was posted when they said 2baba donated..
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Vickiweezy(m): 5:23pm
D same pic of items 2face donated....
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by lonelydora(m): 5:23pm
Why is Rivers state flood in Rumuigbo, Rukpokwu, Eneka, etc not making news like Benue flood? Is it because it's a PDP state? We South South are being marginalised. We won't take it, we will return to the creeks
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:23pm
That's good. It is much expected though.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by poyet(m): 5:26pm
Why don't I (we) see such donations from folks (First Ladies) who have left corridors of power - people like Turai Yar'adua, Maryam Abacha, Patience Goodluck Jonathan and erstwhile governors' wives?
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by limeta(f): 5:28pm
Is not her money
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by joeaz58: 5:28pm
this is d same pics I saw when 2face donated
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by rossyc(f): 5:32pm
Some flood victims in Rivers state needs help too.
|Re: Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims by TimeManager(m): 5:33pm
limeta:Haters have arrived
Kiss the truth!
