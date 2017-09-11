Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Aisha Buhari Donates Relief Materials To Benue Flood Victims (3705 Views)

Aisha, who made the donation at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, at International Market Makurdi, said that she was in the state to identify with the Benue Government and the flood victims.



Represented by the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs Mairo Al-Makura, Aisha said more relief materials are on the way. She said that the relief materials were to assist the IDPs and facilitate their recovery from the trauma caused by the flood.



According to reports, the wife of the President donated 279 cartons of 3 in 1 Gari, Sugar and Milk, 50 cartons of Onga seasoning, 600 packs of rice and 400 cartons of beverages.



See some of the items as shared by Facebook users;



a lovely woman trying the best she could to clean his dullard husband's mess

















mama pussyhunter have a crush on you 2 Likes

K

U do well

taking from the people to donate to the people.una try



if you are a buhari zombie dont quote me or else i will crush you 7 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

Hmmmm

V

Why always benue?

Ok

Why are they using the same item for everybody na 1 Like

Good one

thank u...for the return

Na my duty before? Nigerians be celebrating rubbish which is supposed to be their birth right Biko where is the newsNa my duty before? Nigerians be celebrating rubbish which is supposed to be their birth right 1 Like

Wicked set of people, this is the only item she brought for hundred of thousands of people.



Evil family.



Had it been a core Muslim state, every one would sense the magnanimity.

Indomie noodles really sells o. Wow... it is like a requirement at all IDP Camps and anywhere relief materials are being donated after a disaster in Nigeria. Indomie don hammer

I hope and pray this stuff gets to he people it was meant for. Because Nigerians are very queer and bizarre people.



I wouldn't be suprised if this gets back to the market for sale. Charity for me should be on one on one basis.



This is one area I dobale for Fayose. This man knows what happens in the game if the receivers are not there to collect what belongs to them on that spot.

celebsnestblawg:

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44 This is the same picture that was use when 2baba went to benue (the first pix), or benue goverment is reselling the food items. 1 Like

nice gesture from the number 1 lady. 1 Like

she can do better

Nice act

imagine someone wearing a 12million naira wrist watch to donate food stuffs worth 120k....she tried sha APC will add this to their book of achievement's Op I hope this is not the real pictures of the items she actually donatedimagine someone wearing a 12million naira wrist watch to donate food stuffs worth 120k....she tried sha APC will add this to their book of achievement's

Same picture as the one that was posted when they said 2baba donated..

D same pic of items 2face donated....

Why is Rivers state flood in Rumuigbo, Rukpokwu, Eneka, etc not making news like Benue flood? Is it because it's a PDP state? We South South are being marginalised. We won't take it, we will return to the creeks

That's good. It is much expected though.

Why don't I (we) see such donations from folks (First Ladies) who have left corridors of power - people like Turai Yar'adua, Maryam Abacha, Patience Goodluck Jonathan and erstwhile governors' wives?

Is not her money

this is d same pics I saw when 2face donated

Some flood victims in Rivers state needs help too.