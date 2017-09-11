Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports (6127 Views)

by Oluseyi Awojulugbe

Yemi Osinbajo, vice president, says the federal executive council has agreed to concession the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.



The vice president made this known on Monday while speaking at the fifth edition of the presidential quarterly business forum which held at the State House, Abuja.



“I am pleased to say that the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja airports,” Osinbajo said.

A concession means that private companies and investors will be involved in the day-to-day running of the airport.



In 2016, the federal government had indicated interest in concessioning the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano airports to increase their capacity and efficiency.



Labour unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had expressed their lack of trust and confidence in the process, vowing to take all reasonable measures to stop the planned concession of the airports.



Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, had assured that the process of concessioning the airports would be transparent.



“Public-Private-Partnership and concession in the airports have never been done in a structured and transparent manner,” he had said.



“The contracts are not properly prepared, no risk analysis and no financial models. Consequently, it is not surprising that they ended in litigation. I want to assure stakeholders that we will be transparent and the concession is in the best interest of the country.



“We will ensure that Nigerians are given priority in getting jobs in the aviation sector. We will give adequate time for the airlines to prepare themselves but for sure, we will ensure that it happens soonest.”



Hadi Sirika has already inaugurated two committees, project steering committee and project delivery committee, for the concessioning process.



In 2007, Olusegun Obasanjo, the president at that time, had concessioned terminal two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the first public private partnership (PPP) initiative in the history of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

A very commendable initiative; they should however ensure a transparent and well structured process.

all na mouth e go end. mtcheeeww.

I am optimistic that the remaining two years is gonna be filled with Positive results

That took too long!!!





Labour unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had expressed their lack of trust and confidence in the process, vowing to take all reasonable measures to stop the planned concession of the airports. Finally they should stop trying to manage these assets. I'm not surprised the unions hate the idea of actually working.

Nice move by Buhari and his Government.

Now our main Airports can be of international standard.

So govt in Nigeria cannot handle anything or it's d new way of diverting funds

EVarn:

A very commendable initiative; they should however ensure a transparent and well structured process.

What can be transparent abt dis Apc govt?

You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?

MadManTalking:

and you think it will come to pass?

Sammyprinceson:

You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?

please don't divert from the topic.

now you guyz would beleive when I say...yar 'a'dua was nigeeia's worst president since "99...he reversed d privatization of refinery, he reversed the concession if the airoorts,he reversed the ban on the import quota on cement, ..etc...that man set us bak for 10 years....open your eyes to economy and pay less attention to politics then you can rate your leaders better... 4 Likes 1 Share

meelerh:

Government has no business in business. That's standard practice the world over, for efficient services & reduction in corruption, redtapism & embezzlement.

989900:

Another fraud, to be prolong till eternity...

A very good move. But they should not award it to politicians asa pat on the back.





Nowhere or someone ...... All the moneys used for airport mgt will now go where?

Sammyprinceson:

You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?

What is Biafra? There's no concessions yet for Enugu Airport. They did want to concessions Port Harcourt Airport. Akwa Airport is managed by the state.

Sammyprinceson:

What is Biafra? Name of a goat or fowl?

meelerh:

The biggest airports in the world are concessioned. Heathrow and Gatwick in the UK, JFK in the US. They are not run directly by government.

HeGeMon:

It depends on what you call business because everything is business

Blue3k:

Finally they should stop trying to manage these assets. I'm not surprised the unions hate the idea of actually working.





They prefer receiving pay without rendering efficient services.