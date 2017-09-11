₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,095 members, 3,783,445 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports (6127 Views)
Trump Administration Approves Tougher Visa Vetting, Including Social Media Check / Nigeria To Concession Abuja, Lagos, Kano International Airports – Africaonline / Buhari Approves $2.4bn For Construction Of Red Line Rail In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by dre11(m): 4:17pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe
https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-fg-approves-concession-of-lagos-abuja-airport
lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by GavelSlam: 4:24pm
Good.
1 Like
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by EVarn(m): 4:26pm
A very commendable initiative; they should however ensure a transparent and well structured process.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ritababe(f): 4:39pm
all na mouth e go end. mtcheeeww.
4 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by greatiyk4u(m): 4:44pm
I am optimistic that the remaining two years is gonna be filled with Positive results
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by 989900: 4:52pm
That took too long!!!
3 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Blue3k(m): 5:01pm
Finally they should stop trying to manage these assets. I'm not surprised the unions hate the idea of actually working.
Labour unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had expressed their lack of trust and confidence in the process, vowing to take all reasonable measures to stop the planned concession of the airports.
5 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ceeroh(m): 5:16pm
.
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Moreoffaith(m): 5:17pm
Gbam
Eko on I baje
RKO on I baje rara o.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by mmb: 5:17pm
Nice move by Buhari and his Government.
Now our main Airports can be of international standard.
3 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Yomzzyblog: 5:17pm
Ok
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:17pm
interesting.
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:17pm
So govt in Nigeria cannot handle anything or it's d new way of diverting funds
4 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by bejeria101(m): 5:18pm
EVarn:
What can be transparent abt dis Apc govt?
4 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by coalcoal1(m): 5:18pm
good
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by MadManTalking: 5:18pm
Way to go.
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Sammyprinceson(f): 5:19pm
You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by freak33: 5:19pm
MadManTalking:and you think it will come to pass?
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Iscoalarcon: 5:19pm
Here to book space
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by freak33: 5:19pm
Sammyprinceson:
please don't divert from the topic.
6 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by quisera(m): 5:20pm
good one
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by bigpicture001: 5:21pm
now you guyz would beleive when I say...yar 'a'dua was nigeeia's worst president since "99...he reversed d privatization of refinery, he reversed the concession if the airoorts,he reversed the ban on the import quota on cement, ..etc...that man set us bak for 10 years....open your eyes to economy and pay less attention to politics then you can rate your leaders better...
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by HeGeMon(m): 5:21pm
Government has no business in business. That's standard practice the world over, for efficient services & reduction in corruption, redtapism & embezzlement.
meelerh:
3 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ONeMAnMOPOL: 5:21pm
989900:Another fraud, to be prolong till eternity...
1 Like
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by lonelydora(m): 5:21pm
A very good move. But they should not award it to politicians asa pat on the back.
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by felixomor: 5:21pm
All the moneys used for airport mgt will now go where?
Nowhere or someone ......
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Blue3k(m): 5:23pm
Sammyprinceson:
What is Biafra? There's no concessions yet for Enugu Airport. They did want to concessions Port Harcourt Airport. Akwa Airport is managed by the state.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by neoOduduwa: 5:23pm
Sammyprinceson:What is Biafra? Name of a goat or fowl?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by larryUG(m): 5:23pm
meelerh:The biggest airports in the world are concessioned. Heathrow and Gatwick in the UK, JFK in the US. They are not run directly by government.
2 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:23pm
HeGeMon:It depends on what you call business because everything is business
2 Likes
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Pavore9: 5:24pm
Blue3k:
They prefer receiving pay without rendering efficient services.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:25pm
larryUG:
Yea where laws are enforced not here in Nigeria. E
Kenya Tourist Visa / Air Nigeria - My Experience - Please Advice / The Oman Dilemma
Viewing this topic: drealmoyo(m), shariff84, goodluck192, CaptainFM1, Michaellegend(m), COMPAQ(m), ttime(m), texas1(m), NOC1(m), ionsman, Jahsam(m), olagbola55(m), Usguy(m), Ballotelle(m), ofedegbe(m), MDGsVISIBLE, islandmoon, blank(f), bilulu(m), jaymdee(m), Drive512(m), Josphine4good(f), Charles10xer, saad1991, lightheart(m), olassy239(f), uzedo1(m), dayomike(m), Ddream77, ynkthomas, royalehats, aramideji(m), femi4love(m), matsonj3(m), Belmot(m), Benno4ever(m), babwilms(m), Prinzcharmin, alstacs(m), greatdeal1408(m), Adewabdul, Dracarys(m), MMMuazu(m), olukenny, kay4guy(m), JinX100, Usjimy(m), Omobolajiatanda(m), tonybamy(m), maoolakanm(m), bubykay01, benninwa(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22