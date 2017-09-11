₦airaland Forum

FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by dre11(m): 4:17pm
by Oluseyi Awojulugbe




Yemi Osinbajo, vice president, says the federal executive council has agreed to concession the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

The vice president made this known on Monday while speaking at the fifth edition of the presidential quarterly business forum which held at the State House, Abuja.

“I am pleased to say that the federal executive council (FEC) has approved the concessioning of the Lagos and Abuja airports,” Osinbajo said.
A concession means that private companies and investors will be involved in the day-to-day running of the airport.

In 2016, the federal government had indicated interest in concessioning the Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano airports to increase their capacity and efficiency.

Labour unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had expressed their lack of trust and confidence in the process, vowing to take all reasonable measures to stop the planned concession of the airports.

Hadi Sirika, the minister of state for aviation, had assured that the process of concessioning the airports would be transparent.

“Public-Private-Partnership and concession in the airports have never been done in a structured and transparent manner,” he had said.

“The contracts are not properly prepared, no risk analysis and no financial models. Consequently, it is not surprising that they ended in litigation. I want to assure stakeholders that we will be transparent and the concession is in the best interest of the country.

“We will ensure that Nigerians are given priority in getting jobs in the aviation sector. We will give adequate time for the airlines to prepare themselves but for sure, we will ensure that it happens soonest.”

Hadi Sirika has already inaugurated two committees, project steering committee and project delivery committee, for the concessioning process.

In 2007, Olusegun Obasanjo, the president at that time, had concessioned terminal two of the Murtala Muhammed Airport to Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), the first public private partnership (PPP) initiative in the history of Nigeria’s aviation sector.

https://www.thecable.ng/just-in-fg-approves-concession-of-lagos-abuja-airport

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by GavelSlam: 4:24pm
Good.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by EVarn(m): 4:26pm
A very commendable initiative; they should however ensure a transparent and well structured process.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ritababe(f): 4:39pm
all na mouth e go end. mtcheeeww.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by greatiyk4u(m): 4:44pm
I am optimistic that the remaining two years is gonna be filled with Positive results

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by 989900: 4:52pm
That took too long!!!

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Blue3k(m): 5:01pm
Finally they should stop trying to manage these assets. I'm not surprised the unions hate the idea of actually working.

Labour unions in the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had expressed their lack of trust and confidence in the process, vowing to take all reasonable measures to stop the planned concession of the airports.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ceeroh(m): 5:16pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Moreoffaith(m): 5:17pm
Gbam

Eko on I baje

RKO on I baje rara o.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by mmb: 5:17pm
Nice move by Buhari and his Government.
Now our main Airports can be of international standard.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Yomzzyblog: 5:17pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:17pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:17pm
So govt in Nigeria cannot handle anything or it's d new way of diverting funds

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by bejeria101(m): 5:18pm
EVarn:
A very commendable initiative; they should however ensure a transparent and well structured process.

What can be transparent abt dis Apc govt?

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by coalcoal1(m): 5:18pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by MadManTalking: 5:18pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Sammyprinceson(f): 5:19pm
You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by freak33: 5:19pm
MadManTalking:
Way to go.
and you think it will come to pass?
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Iscoalarcon: 5:19pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by freak33: 5:19pm
Sammyprinceson:
You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?

please don't divert from the topic.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by quisera(m): 5:20pm
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by bigpicture001: 5:21pm
now you guyz would beleive when I say...yar 'a'dua was nigeeia's worst president since "99...he reversed d privatization of refinery, he reversed the concession if the airoorts,he reversed the ban on the import quota on cement, ..etc...that man set us bak for 10 years....open your eyes to economy and pay less attention to politics then you can rate your leaders better...

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by HeGeMon(m): 5:21pm
Government has no business in business. That's standard practice the world over, for efficient services & reduction in corruption, redtapism & embezzlement.
meelerh:
So govt in Nigeria cannot handle anything or anything it's d new way of diverting funds

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by ONeMAnMOPOL: 5:21pm
989900:
That took too long!!!
Another fraud, to be prolong till eternity...

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by lonelydora(m): 5:21pm
A very good move. But they should not award it to politicians asa pat on the back.
Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by felixomor: 5:21pm
All the moneys used for airport mgt will now go where?

Nowhere or someone ...... undecided

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Blue3k(m): 5:23pm
Sammyprinceson:
You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?

What is Biafra? There's no concessions yet for Enugu Airport. They did want to concessions Port Harcourt Airport. Akwa Airport is managed by the state.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by neoOduduwa: 5:23pm
Sammyprinceson:
You mean Lagos will be autonomous, what of Biafra?
What is Biafra? Name of a goat or fowl?

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by larryUG(m): 5:23pm
meelerh:
So govt in Nigeria cannot handle anything or anything it's d new way of diverting funds
The biggest airports in the world are concessioned. Heathrow and Gatwick in the UK, JFK in the US. They are not run directly by government.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:23pm
HeGeMon:
Government has no business in business. That's standard practice the world over, for efficient services & reduction in corruption, redtapism & embezzlement.
It depends on what you call business because everything is business

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by Pavore9: 5:24pm
Blue3k:
Finally they should stop trying to manage these assets. I'm not surprised the unions hate the idea of actually working.


They prefer receiving pay without rendering efficient services.

Re: FG Approves Concession Of Lagos, Abuja Airports by meelerh(f): 5:25pm
larryUG:

The biggest airports in the world are concessioned. Heathrow and Gatwick in the UK, JFK in the US. They are not run directly by government.

Yea where laws are enforced not here in Nigeria. E

