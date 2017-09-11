



Afia said the woman had been sending nude pictures to her husband, saying that by publishing her picture on Instagram, she was teaching the unnamed woman a lesson.



“I am a very kind person so anytime anyone choose to inbox her broom breast, ugly face N manhole pu**y to my hubby i will post it on my page to get u more customers, to those of you calling me names to him let me kindly remind your stupid self that i was labelled all the unprintable names before he paid my bride price, bought me a diamond ring, and a house… And anyone that dm me last night to preach about forgiveness to me… May God punish you,” she wrote.





Then, Afia's post sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some praised her for exposing what they called a husband snatcher, others criticised her for posting the woman's picture online.



Afia later pologised to prominent Ghanaians she exchanged insults with on social media and on radio and television at the time.



She specifically mentioned Kennedy Agyapong, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Mzbel, and Nana Aku Addo Delay, saying that she no longer felt any resentment towards them and that she had forgiven them for their wrongs against her.



Afia said: “I AM AN ANGEL… Today by the help of the holy spirit I forgive everyone that has offended me and ask everyone that has tasted my revenge to forgive me too. Pastor Daniel Obinim, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Deloris Frimpong Manso,Mzbel, Nana Akua Addo and the rest… I forgive ya’ll and bare none any grudge and hope all of you by the help of the holy spirit feel the same… It is a new chapter that i am opening and it will be based solely on love … I am an ANGEL!!!!! #Queenofcomedygh."“#OnyameKala#mycaseisdifferent Are u ready to be an ANGEL Happy New Month Africa.







