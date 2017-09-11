₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by NEHLIVE: 4:56pm
Controversial Ghana comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger who is trying to send her husband to jail for leaking her video having sex with another, also committed similar offence in March this year,according to findings.Afia had published a semi-nude photo of a woman, who she claimed tried to snatch her husband,the now embattled Lawrence.
Afia said the woman had been sending nude pictures to her husband, saying that by publishing her picture on Instagram, she was teaching the unnamed woman a lesson.
“I am a very kind person so anytime anyone choose to inbox her broom breast, ugly face N manhole pu**y to my hubby i will post it on my page to get u more customers, to those of you calling me names to him let me kindly remind your stupid self that i was labelled all the unprintable names before he paid my bride price, bought me a diamond ring, and a house… And anyone that dm me last night to preach about forgiveness to me… May God punish you,” she wrote.
Then, Afia's post sparked mixed reactions from social media users. While some praised her for exposing what they called a husband snatcher, others criticised her for posting the woman's picture online.
Afia later pologised to prominent Ghanaians she exchanged insults with on social media and on radio and television at the time.
She specifically mentioned Kennedy Agyapong, Bishop Daniel Obinim, Mzbel, and Nana Aku Addo Delay, saying that she no longer felt any resentment towards them and that she had forgiven them for their wrongs against her.
Afia said: “I AM AN ANGEL… Today by the help of the holy spirit I forgive everyone that has offended me and ask everyone that has tasted my revenge to forgive me too. Pastor Daniel Obinim, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Deloris Frimpong Manso,Mzbel, Nana Akua Addo and the rest… I forgive ya’ll and bare none any grudge and hope all of you by the help of the holy spirit feel the same… It is a new chapter that i am opening and it will be based solely on love … I am an ANGEL!!!!! #Queenofcomedygh."“#OnyameKala#mycaseisdifferent Are u ready to be an ANGEL Happy New Month Africa.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/afia-schwarzenegger-also-leaked-her-husbands-mistress-nudes-in-march
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by NEHLIVE: 4:56pm
Afia sef is wild and naughty
See all her Unclad photos currently circulating>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/afia-schwarzenegger-also-leaked-her-husbands-mistress-nudes-in-march
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:21pm
this story don dey sweet oo
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Moshood0090: 7:27pm
I need vaseline to unload this poo mehn, where can i get some , lalasticlala, sarkki
4 Likes
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:46pm
Lol
2 Likes
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by anyebedgreat: 7:52pm
Na her father
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by okway2: 7:53pm
Old women
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by aleeyus(m): 7:54pm
What is topless here ?
1 Like
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by gift01: 7:54pm
This girl only became popular via Nudity. Mind what gives you fame. It surely would give you a name but could bring you shame
4 Likes
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Deefuray(f): 7:54pm
This is shameful.....
washing your dirty linen in public
*spits*
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by moscobabs(m): 7:54pm
Afia
Her husband
Her concubine
The mistress
Their families
All of them dey mad!!!!
9 Likes
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Zpolah00: 7:54pm
With the way and manner she has conducted herself so far, am not surprised
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by wayne4loan: 7:54pm
Someone Should Tell This Woman To Stop Sniffing Crack Cocaine
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by NorthSide: 7:54pm
She should be arrested too
1 Like
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by miarhpe: 7:54pm
wtf
Which Holy Spirit? why bring the Holy Spirit into your mess? poo happens and has happened. Own your poo, it's yours.
This damage control of calling out an imaginary mistress doesn't cut it for me. If we had seen this before your shagging spree, then there maybe have been a justification.
GET READY: THE STORM IS BREWING
1 Like
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by ideologies(m): 7:54pm
Shameless people
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by jerryBoss1(m): 7:55pm
I'm tired of this stories of dis yeye Olosho on NL...
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by sunisonflex29(m): 7:55pm
this worn out slippers? Vaseline crew fall back I repeat,fall back Olympus has fallen I repeat again.fall back.
1 Like
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Yomzzyblog: 7:55pm
Ok
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Ycmia: 7:55pm
lol...who angel eep? if you are upright as a woman, will your hubby look outside?...
dodoyo!
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by JohnnySavage(m): 7:56pm
Grown ass kids
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by iLickAnalFungus(m): 7:56pm
A hoe will always be a hoe - Abraham Lincoln
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by booqee(f): 7:56pm
Are we not tired of posting about these peeps. This is not a Ghana forum, neither is it a relevant news. $eun Pls tell the mods to step up their games abeg.
2 Likes
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by VocalWalls: 7:57pm
Can we stop with the useless promotion?
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by booqee(f): 7:57pm
iLickAnalFungus:which one is F again? Lol
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by segebase(m): 7:57pm
gg
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Akoja360(m): 7:58pm
always post uncut pics or get banned ,,,signed permanent secretary vaselin crew association of nigeria( VCAN)...
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Assensio(m): 7:58pm
abeg wic kind tin b dis...
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by segebase(m): 7:58pm
who get d leak to d video pls
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:58pm
Person wey dem catch for bed with another man de forgive people? I am not understanding
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by Princenady(m): 7:58pm
How will this make N1 to be equal to 1USD?
|Re: Afia Schwarzenegger Leaked Her Husband's Mistress Topless Photo In March (photo) by iLickAnalFungus(m): 7:58pm
booqee:Are you a Learner? Space booking FTW
