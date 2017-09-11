Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" (3703 Views)

The Limpopo singer, who rarely gives video interviews, in his interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surfaced, talked about some of the drama he has recently been embroiled in, including his beef with Hushpuppi.



According to Kcee, he threatened to report Hushpuppi to the EFCC following the Gucci lover’s series of clashes with other celebrities.



He said;



“We celebrities, we dey work too hard. We have worked so hard to get to where we are. You can’t just come from nowhere and try to ride on our back to get fame because you have some money,” said Kcee of Hushpuppi, and he explained in details why he rose tot he defense of his colleagues.





watch video below;



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6mm-ZJq8Po



##pesin no go hear word again.. it's okay o##pesin no go hear word again.. 1 Like

Kcee don buy new accent oooo!! "I din do daat" Kcee don buy new accent oooo!! "I din do daat" 5 Likes 1 Share





It should be you riding on his fame now





BTW, you can photoshop a picture of you with Hushpuppi

Photoshop god Hushpuppy doesn't need your fameIt should be you riding on his fame nowBTW, you can photoshop a picture of you with HushpuppiPhotoshop god 3 Likes

Ok

Who's Hushpuppi? 4 Likes

You too rode on your brother's fame

You are not in anyway different from him. Both of you are Birds of a feather. Sense will one day fall on you both.

If not for the the raw cash of E-money and the talents of harrysong who would have known kcee?? Btw who hush puppy help?? The way hushpuppi is craving for fame hope he knows that the same people that knows him and more will get to know him if he is ever found wanting of any crime related to fraud or rituals

Nawa 1 Like

To flog una two dey hungry me. Useless jew men

B

Give brus kcee a medal

Making another hit after Limpopo is really really very very hard KCee

You no evenndey talk like celebrity You no evenndey talk like celebrity

Eyan e money vs eyan hushpuppi





That one get time well well Horsepuppi go soon reply am now.That one get time well well 2 Likes

Ok





the thing just dey make front page It's like this is kcee first interview since he begin dey sing.the thing just dey make front page

1 Like

We don't like you using stolen pictures on Instagram to appear rich and become more famous.

Such is life

.

Kcee, we completely understand how you feel Bro



But let's look at the bright side, Hushpuppi was actually trying to help you resurrect ur alredi dead career bcuz the truth is people don forget say u be Musician sef

1 Like

You dey crase.How does your bro made his money from Olodi Apapa in Ajegunle before moving to Allen Avenue ?POT CALLING KETTLE BLACK

ok

I trust hushpuppi,he will come for him soon

and his reply will be savage..

Factfinder1:

If not for the the raw cash of E-money and the talents of harrysong who would have known kcee?? Btw who hush puppy help?? The way hushpuppi is craving for fame hope he knows that the same people that knows him and more will get to know him if he is ever found wanting of any crime related to fraud or rituals who be harry song?

even all my taliban friends dance to oya limpopo in syria who be harry song?even all my taliban friends dance to oya limpopo in syria