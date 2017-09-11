₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Austinogiza(m): 5:21pm
Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, aka Kcee, has addressed his beef with Malaysian based Nigerian big boy Ray Hushpuppi..
The Limpopo singer, who rarely gives video interviews, in his interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu surfaced, talked about some of the drama he has recently been embroiled in, including his beef with Hushpuppi.
According to Kcee, he threatened to report Hushpuppi to the EFCC following the Gucci lover’s series of clashes with other celebrities.
He said;
“We celebrities, we dey work too hard. We have worked so hard to get to where we are. You can’t just come from nowhere and try to ride on our back to get fame because you have some money,” said Kcee of Hushpuppi, and he explained in details why he rose tot he defense of his colleagues.
watch video below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6mm-ZJq8Po
see more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/dont-like-hushpuppi-trying-use-celebrities-become-famous-kcee/
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by EmyLeo(m): 5:27pm
it's okay o
##pesin no go hear word again..
1 Like
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by soberdrunk(m): 5:28pm
Kcee don buy new accent oooo!! "I din do daat"
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by TyushTal(m): 5:30pm
Hushpuppy doesn't need your fame
It should be you riding on his fame now
BTW, you can photoshop a picture of you with Hushpuppi
Photoshop god
3 Likes
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Yomzzyblog: 5:56pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by fabulousfortune(m): 5:57pm
Who's Hushpuppi?
4 Likes
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Queenext: 5:58pm
You too rode on your brother's fame
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by tobdee: 5:58pm
You are not in anyway different from him. Both of you are Birds of a feather. Sense will one day fall on you both.
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Factfinder1(f): 5:58pm
If not for the the raw cash of E-money and the talents of harrysong who would have known kcee?? Btw who hush puppy help?? The way hushpuppi is craving for fame hope he knows that the same people that knows him and more will get to know him if he is ever found wanting of any crime related to fraud or rituals
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by SheIsElle(f): 5:58pm
Nawa
1 Like
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by DickDastardLION(m): 5:58pm
To flog una two dey hungry me. Useless jew men
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by seyizma(m): 5:58pm
B
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Israelsanni(m): 5:59pm
Give brus kcee a medal
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Memphis357(m): 5:59pm
Making another hit after Limpopo is really really very very hard KCee
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Fizzbizzie(m): 5:59pm
Austinogiza:
You no evenndey talk like celebrity
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Folumi12: 6:00pm
Eyan e money vs eyan hushpuppi
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by holluwai(m): 6:00pm
Horsepuppi go soon reply am now.
That one get time well well
2 Likes
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by cosmatika(m): 6:00pm
Ok
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by onyeezeigbo: 6:00pm
It's like this is kcee first interview since he begin dey sing.
the thing just dey make front page
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by chibike69: 6:00pm
1 Like
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Sabrina18(f): 6:01pm
We don't like you using stolen pictures on Instagram to appear rich and become more famous.
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by curvilicious: 6:02pm
Such is life
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by Ramos16(m): 6:02pm
.
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by heryurh(m): 6:03pm
Kcee, we completely understand how you feel Bro
But let's look at the bright side, Hushpuppi was actually trying to help you resurrect ur alredi dead career bcuz the truth is people don forget say u be Musician sef
1 Like
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by livinbygrace: 6:03pm
You dey crase.How does your bro made his money from Olodi Apapa in Ajegunle before moving to Allen Avenue ?POT CALLING KETTLE BLACK
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by naijaisGOOD: 6:03pm
ok
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by beautiful232(f): 6:03pm
I trust hushpuppi,he will come for him soon
and his reply will be savage..
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by fitprince: 6:04pm
Factfinder1:who be harry song?
even all my taliban friends dance to oya limpopo in syria
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by LesbianBoy(m): 6:04pm
|Re: Kcee: "I Don't Like Hushpuppi Trying To Use Celebrities To Become Famous" by imamabi(m): 6:04pm
Austinogiza:
But he likes it trying to get rich via his fans. What is wrong with this guy sef
Viewing this topic: omoiyaadisa, yacha77, esabolu, Izuboi(m), soberdrunk(m), walley112, yahay24, wiringdpt(m), yashau(m), Onix01, osemu8(m), hedonistic, Candybob(m), Babalagzy, shigishege, Johnumama(m), Mhizgracie01(f), psalmsjob, lutek84, ladychioma, ihejimagha(f), UstadhJ(m), yinkus204(m), masterblogger(m), mczico, EstatesinLagos, Jackeeh(m), mallorca(m), Ussy4real(m), deyoungstar(m), omoboy110, maj007(m), azeezhy(m), itsmrdmc(m), hiphophomeland, Olabenjamen22(m), oluxzy, banksfund, Alexanderinn, Physioenny(f), OboOlora(f), katstyle, TheNextAce, uwandukahuna(m), Benstone, pmonni(m), omoere, Tonymario58, soniaogbu(f), Smartgos(m), Bigflamie(m), princechyobi(m), Xion, Katakore(m), annietan(f), batlanta, ibrahimdoc, joygreT, brostheo(m), EmpresFIDEL(f), camp011, nairalandfreak(m), hamadek(m), ayoade2, Maj196(m), Donfamous(m), MeezPat(f), Qc1(m), AlanTuringAI, celebsnestblawg(m), free2ryhme, Alphabit(m), swaggzDawg, makapoda, sthecy(f), missjane, heryurh(m), bkool7(m), lebienconnu, fernandooleku(m), prinz92, MysteriousPrinc(m), Collinsemegreat(m), jasonthastar(m), TruePass(m), B737NG, succyblinks(f), Parable007, dyze, gmaribel(m), Ucchgatti042(m), akhis, Diplomaticbeing(m), zachanalysis, hybeet(m), Oladipo1166(m), greatmarshall(m), samsard(m), djojo(m), chrisheph(f), einsteino(m), jokings, hitman2911, moorevic(m), mideoy(m), nathx(m), sparrow18(m), ZirdoRoray(m), kwb567, Victorjerry68, irepbdg, iseyinoro(m), salame(m), sotall(m), Charlesedet, fetrillion(m), joat247, WhoBeThisMan, lavendae(m), Gmajor(m), fabem(m), High2k(m), bodivi, Chamladas, sdav, piittoo1(m), shedgoz(m), AAT2, RoyalBoutique(m), folusoga, Mandeyy, justmenoni, maysimsimple(m), EmyLeo(m), djacob(m), Codedamsel and 182 guest(s)
