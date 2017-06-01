₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,165 members, 3,783,645 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 08:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) (8445 Views)
Python That Eats My Neighbour's Chicken Caught Alive This Morning / See The Python That Was Killed By My Brothers Today (photo) / See The Big Python That Was Killed In My Hostel (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Galadimat: 6:10pm
A group of boys killed this snake in my area today. It happened in suleja local govt area of Niger state..
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by TyushTal(m): 6:11pm
FP! FP!! FP!!!
T'o ba ni change, ma wole oh
Lalasticlala, oya move
Ero ti pe
4 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by abelprice(m): 6:13pm
These guys killing python... hope una nor go pass uli or idemili o.... ... cos if u do.... Bush meat go pursue Hunter... jst saying... ...
2 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by pdppower: 6:15pm
The rate at which snakes are being killed in Nigeria now, the snake folk might just emigrate to another country where they'll be safe
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by ShyCypher(m): 6:20pm
You are holdin' the snake with your bare hands abi.
Later you will still use dat same hand 2 hold your preeq.
Shioor.
18 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by pyyxxaro: 6:26pm
Snake season 3
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by bola555(f): 6:48pm
front page is certain.
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by SUPERPACK: 6:56pm
lalasticlala right now.
10 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:00pm
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by MrBrownJay1(m): 7:12pm
can already imagine the next disgusting pic
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:21pm
Okay
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by DadojoReloaded(m): 8:02pm
When lalasticlala is the only one viewing your snake thread, front page is sure.
3 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Zpolah00: 8:02pm
food is ready
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by takenadoh: 8:03pm
Lala! I see u
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Teewhy2: 8:03pm
Na wa oooo, by 2035 lalasticlala no go get Wetin to put for FP again because his brothers would have finished all the snakes in the country.
Considering doing a roof parapet?
check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.
Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.
excellent usage on swampy environment.
click below for more details.
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by alphaconde(m): 8:03pm
buhari brought snakes to nairaland
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by gbaskiboy(m): 8:03pm
Lalasticlala and snake they are like 5&6
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 8:04pm
Lala right now.....
5 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by FemiEddy(m): 8:04pm
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by lukman: 8:04pm
lala now....
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Shegub: 8:05pm
I anaconda wanna be
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by kingxsamz(m): 8:05pm
k
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by slyd90(m): 8:06pm
Jesuuu ooo
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by eddieguru(m): 8:06pm
lala rite now
3 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by pezeji(m): 8:07pm
see meat i dey look for to chop
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Nltaliban(m): 8:10pm
If I See God, I will just ask him
What's up with Lalasticlala and snakes?
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by RexEmmyGee: 8:11pm
Hit like if you know the answer
2 Likes
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by Tpave(m): 8:13pm
I hate snakes with passion. Can't even touch it with my bare hand.
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by dobekey(m): 8:14pm
PART 1 Horrible experience from yesterday night. .......... *** I was sitting on my bed resting, hoping to get a girl that will pass the lonely night with me... HMMMM, What should I do," should i go to ashawo joint " noooo HIV IS REAL, " should i call my gf " her momc go kill am ayhh wetin i go do GBAM ! GBAM!! GBAM !!! Who come dey knock for my door , ( thinking ) come in the door is open OMG See shape, this one pass figurev8 next thing whey i hear from this angel " YOUR FRIEND TOYIN SAID I SHOULD COME AND PASS THE NIGHT WITH YOU, HIS PARENT AEE AT HOME , SO THINGS DID NOT GO AS PLANNED" talking to my self==God nah how you take dey work you are so wonderfull AH YOU CAN COME IN MAKE YOURSELF COMFORTABLE it is good to have friends, A friend in need is a friend indeed .. after small gisting with the babe sleep come carry am i just sit on top bed dey look am I no fit bang this girl when she dey sleep, for me its disgusting and unenjoyable wetin I go do devil nah bad man next thing, beta idea knack my head make I try fore play ( touch sex sensitive spot for her body) make I start with her boobies as I strech hand won press am my heart start to dey beat like parade band Ben get morale now this girl no go beat you if she catch you highest she go shout l stretch my hand again catch the boob, press am first time, press am second time Next thing she turn ************* LOADING PART TWO REVIEW PART ONE GIVE MORALE MAKE I WRITE PART TWO cc sKeetz thepussyhunter richidiho I hope I gave the above moniker what they want HIT LIKE IF IT MAKE SENSE
(Modify ) ( Quote) ( Report ) 2 Likes (Share )
http://donkeymails.com/pages/index.php?refid=bencrane click the link if you are intrested in making
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by slimthugchimee2(m): 8:17pm
Soon to see snake for Nigeria go become a sight to behold
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by phranklyn92(m): 8:20pm
RexEmmyGee:bluetooth
1 Like
|Re: Huge Python That Was Killed In My Area In Suleja Today (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 8:25pm
Lala snake meat no dey taya you?haba na wetin?
How ASUU Strike turns Female Students Into Prostitutes / 1960bet And There Funny Ways Of Reversing Our Payouts / 10 Nasty Things Girls Do When They Are Alone
Viewing this topic: Ibusho, Galadimat, mtngloetiartel, Pray(m), pyrex23(m), nomaison(m), olaniyanhero(m), Dhee2, FolarinEmmanuel(m), comradespade(m), princeisah26(m), sholaj2003, Oluwolex2000(m), saintkeppy(m), Teemoney11(m), Defkyfakiye, Opelwonder(m), Mocalypse, bufness(m), jamil2000(m), greenya, Parcks(m), olutop(m), ajiwukari(m), grad, platoworks(m), westjoy(m), peeps4u, SIRmuel86(m), LilSmith55(m), Zahram(m), philchudi, febo15(m), Bantino, Ibyno(m), zulex880, femo86(m), Evablizin(f), Dontrapatolli(m), Yeezyayo(m), czarina(f), emamos, udomma1005(m), kokosheen(m), djrollinz(m), laiza(m), emmalux2(m), Greatzeus(m), niyoni, martin22, trent101(m), haysmart90(m), Georex(m), izuchukwu94(m), abiodunalasa, tobigerard(m), writers100(m), ArinzeAlec(m), Iamdmentor1(m), Matthew124, Seanakpan, maballack(m), jibikunle, igho003(m), codedpee(m) and 102 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11