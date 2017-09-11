₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:14pm On Sep 11
Leaked Audio Reveals Mamman Daura Discussing Buhari's Health, Calls Aisha Buhari ‘Suicide Bomber From Yola’
source:
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/11/leaked-audio-reveals-mamman-daura-discussing-buharis-health-calls-aisha-buhari-%E2%80%98suicide
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by madridguy(m): 6:15pm On Sep 11
I need the hausa version
7 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by tuscani: 6:20pm On Sep 11
Let's hear the audio as it is.
6 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:22pm On Sep 11
tuscani:gashi nan https://soundcloud.com/saharareporters/conversation-on-buharis-health-and-major-political-worries-between-mamman-daura
4 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:24pm On Sep 11
There is nothing strange or suspicious here! Normal day to day phone conversations between two adults!
Sahara Reporters try harder!
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by tuscani: 6:24pm On Sep 11
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Laryne(m): 6:24pm On Sep 11
I know the record is at hand... yet all this are facts that enriches the archive of history. Even if they reveal a great scandal nothing will happen to them and nothing will be done about it.
Truth is, in 10 days time, no one will give a damn about this transcript.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Okoroawusa: 6:25pm On Sep 11
is this the real conversation or the Translated English Version(TEV)?
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:30pm On Sep 11
Okoroawusa:translated. the original audio is in the link. that MT man recorded it i think
2 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by three: 6:34pm On Sep 11
The empire strikes back.
The Bourdillon empire that is...
The El-Rufai / Bourdillon & Aisha camp seem ready to carry the full onslaught to Scar.
They didn't know that all there merry-go-randing in 2015 was to deliver power on a platter of gold to Mamman D.
El-Ruffy is playing Bourdillon and Bourdillon doesn't seem to know (or maybe he knows but doesn't have a choice).
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by seunmsg(m): 6:38pm On Sep 11
Just smoke without any real fire.
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NothingDoMe: 6:42pm On Sep 11
Hahaha @ suicide bomber from yola
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by sholatech(m): 6:42pm On Sep 11
I guess madam is 'suicidal' in the other room(winks)..It just might be the way those old men refer to women that are good in bed
11 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Acjohn: 6:43pm On Sep 11
No one is there for Nigeria but for their pocket. Hope they won't take the life of the suicide bomber?
1 Like
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by vedaxcool(m): 6:47pm On Sep 11
Crap audio not loading
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by eagleeye2: 6:47pm On Sep 11
Suicide Bomber from Yola
Modified:
This thing, the sucide bomber we are talking about went and stood there subsequently the man refused to eat.
...
Wetin Aisha do this Mammon Daura? K' ogbara ya...TT.. ya aju?
2 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NothingDoMe: 6:47pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:They've assembled
70 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by yomi96(m): 6:48pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:how will you? Your case is beyond redemption walahi,but i dont blame you dat is wat you are paid to do. BMC
44 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Omeokachie: 6:50pm On Sep 11
So the one they want to make us believe belongs to za oza room is now the one giving them sleepless night!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by ikaboy: 6:58pm On Sep 11
Sahara don mad. This is just a normal conversation between two adults.
1 Like
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by EmeeNaka: 7:03pm On Sep 11
Aisha Buhari is a suicide bomber from Yola?
10 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by SalamRushdie: 7:03pm On Sep 11
More exposee that the president is a dull puppet to many parties having control to his strings from thier selfish benefit and not the benefit of Nigeria ..Voting in Buhari was a mistake and by THE MIGTHY NAME Of GOD this is Buhari's Last tenure
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by SalamRushdie: 7:04pm On Sep 11
ikaboy:
How can a conservation that proves Buhari is a Puppet Zombie be called normal ..This has shown they all look at him like the Puppet he truly is..This conversation shows Buhari is not mentally capable to lead 180 million Black children of God
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by rose54321: 7:10pm On Sep 11
Can't believe I read all this.
Damn, waste of my 5 minutes.
Cabals will always be cabals, so nothing really new here.
Kudos to Sahara sha for obtaining for this, in few years thry might become the New York times of Nigeria.
Though not a fan of New York times sha.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by solid3(m): 7:11pm On Sep 11
Hmmmmm
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by funlord(m): 7:23pm On Sep 11
Grandpa's gossiping like SS1 girls? Smfh!
1 Like
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by funlord(m): 7:26pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:
Na so you and your own pallys dey discuss person wey dey help una hammer matter?
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by 989900: 7:29pm On Sep 11
Sahara!
1 Like
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by taguafuo: 7:37pm On Sep 11
As a forensic expert, whoever released this has some more materials.
4 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by doctokwus: 7:38pm On Sep 11
Annoying that the same things Jonathan did wrong and was voted out for is what the PMB is doing.
There nothing surprising anymore about this latest SR scoop on PMB,its no longer a debate that the man is a bigot,conveniently hides the truth when it's revelations will pour scorn on his integrity,and protects those corrupt but close to him,with their other malfeasance when it also suits him and his goverment.
Mighty disappointment.
20 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by eagleeye2: 7:42pm On Sep 11
doctokwus:I ain't disappointed. Integrity was his only selling point, but when you surround yourself with corrupt element. like Jonathan did, then even the Integrity will not stand up in the court of public opinion.
5 Likes
|Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:54pm On Sep 11
Nothing damaging here
5 Likes
