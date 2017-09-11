₦airaland Forum

Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:14pm On Sep 11
Leaked Audio Reveals Mamman Daura Discussing Buhari's Health, Calls Aisha Buhari ‘Suicide Bomber From Yola’


SaharaReporters has received exclusive audio of a conversation between Mamman Daura, a cousin of President Muhammadu Buhari and one of his closest supporter, with Mamman Tukur a member of his cabal, during which Daura refers to the president’s wife as “suicide bomber from Yola.”
BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORKSEP 11, 2017
The conversation took place during the president’s medical vacation in London, and the two men are overheard discussing their worries about his health condition during his treatment. And shares their concerns about the wife of President Buhari, Aisha whom they referred to as "Suicide Bomber" from Yola.

The men also discussed the issue of the suspended Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Olusola Oke, who was alleged to have bribed people to speak up for him following the discovery last April that he was warehousing funds in a Lagos apartment. According to Mamman Daura, the suspended DG even bribed Senate President Bukola Saraki to speak on his behalf.


Mamman Daura
The explosive conversation exposes the inner workings of President Buhari's feelings, during his treatment, towards a number people, including his wife as they jostle for power and worry about his health.

The following is the text of the conversation:


Mahmud Tukur : salaam alaikum.
Mamman Daura: alaikum salaam. Senior Mahmud
MT: You did not answer my calls. I have called severally.
MD: I am surprised COS I only saw one Missed call from you just now. I went to pray (Alwala) then I saw one call.O dear ! That's why I am replying.
MT: that's it. I am trying to ...
MT Okay. Yayagaijia? Hope you are not too tired
MD: Alamdullahi.
MT : okay. How is that place/ person?
MD: There. That person. Well. It's well. He is getting better.
MT: you said okay as if you are not sure ...
Laugher interrupts

MD: laughs in a very funny albeit sarcastic manner
MT: You said okay as if the getting well is not strong enough or fast enough or what isit ?
MD : Yes. Not 100 per cent. Not as you or I would like but of course ...
interruption
MT: hope he is meeting up with his treatment.
MD : it is encouraging
MT: okay. Very well. Thank God. please greet him for me very well.
MD : so I wish tomorrow I will arrive by Allahs grace. (Nufaa)
MT: okay that's nice. (expresses surprise). Is the wedding dayclose ?
MD: yes it's close. Slowly slowly the time is close. It's like time is on a fast track. Our time is almost up. We are close to rounding up.
MT: (mumbles and concurs in the background). Every morning I say a prayer.
MD : Hmm. Hmm. Allah help us. ( Allah a ji kam mu). Wa lahi. Walahi.
MT: Hmm. This thing. Is there any improvement from suicide bomber from Yola?
MD: Succc? ( Hesitates. Not sure who is being referred to at first.)
MT : Sucide Bomber. you know that's the way that person is being referred to ... ( interruption)
MD: It's worse. A hundred times worse than what you know.
MT: Allah.
MD: Walahi.
MT : or will Baba talk to the suicide bomber again? Or there is no need?
MD: There is no need. No benefit because the person does not listen to anyone.
MT: This is the problem.
MD: the person does not listen to anyone. What Sani Zango did ( talking to the person ) and he just passed away. Thenbaba also tried. But then it turned out the same thing.
MT: the man is very patient (meaning PMB). There is virtually nothing you can do again at this point. ( repeats it again).
MD : yes. (Concurs). There's not much that can be done. It's an absolute... something ( trails off ). It's like a fixed breakfast. There is nothing that can be done. You can't stay. You can't go. That's it.
MT : I see. Walahi...
MD:yes. it's tragic
MT : that's why ... said it's a luxury breakfast.
( MD. Laughs heartily in response)
MT: repeats the same thing.
MD: This is morethat a luxury breakfast. It's an absolute fixed breakfast. This one.
MT : Allah a kawo ... trails off as MD cuts in
MD: let's keeppleading / praying to Allah. 2ce Just that.
MT : Now. They said it's some or his people that have been talking
MD: Well. It just bounces off. It just bounces off.
MT: perhaps it's best to find out about the people involved like the accounts staff and others. Let's do this and neutralize him. Perhaps. (Ref NIA DG)
MD: Well. There are many people bringing or providing many "information". ( Lekanoni) We are doing that.
MT: Also you can talk tobaba to come out with this project. The project on ...
MD: okay. Okay.
MT: me I thought about it. And concluded that it's best you speak to him about it.
MD: don't worry. I will speak to him about it. You know he is very fed up with this NIA thing. The way that man this man messed up / scattered things.
MT: Didbaba brief you ?
MD: Yes. We spoke with him. We tried to do damage limitation but it hasn't worked I am sorry to say.
MT: before or after theevent ?
MD: No. before the event.
MT:oh ! That could have been something...
MD: because ai baba Kamar .... because it's gravely damaging to the security agencies.
MT: that's it.
MD: very grave damage.
MT: you know there is the issue of that youth. He is inabuja.
MD : Well. This exceeds their power ...
MT: what I am saying is that if you wantinside something (Infor) he is in Abuja. You may call him.
MD: okay. Okay.
MT: Because they know. They know. Someone told me that the guy gives money out to a lot of people. All spheres. That's one thing that frightens me. And that's why he has been able to find people to defend him. You see for instance Saraki has come out to speak for him. But I think if you have time. Ask that he be called to come see you. Let him tell you things. You can ask him anything. Also wider things. That is why I tried to have Mallam Abbah... But let me ask. How many are working foryou in terms of ground work of things. How many people have you got ?
MD: Nil
MT: better to find some people to do that. Some working in places becauselike in this case you get a verse insight. This is what I am saying. Have them call him for you. And then ask him what is going on... if one is lucky. Even if one is not lucky. Talk to him.
MD : okay.
MT: He has been working there for a long time. Plus. He is very bright. So.It think. Also He will be reliable. From what I know of him. Like I told you. He is the one I rely upon to get me information. For a long time now.
MD: So. He is rarely experienced then.
MT ; yes. During my time at New Nigerian, I ask him to do research. He got me information on different people. Within 2 to 3 days he will bring me the information I need.
MD: Yes. Allah is king. ( Allah Sarki)
MT : I need to tell you this.
MD: I will try to get hold of him.
MT: 'Cos no need to rely on third or second something. But this oneis first party. So if possible. Call him. He is someone I trust.
MD:okay.
MT: but I am rarely worried about that person In the house. I just don't know what to do.
MD : Walahi. Senior Mahmud. We are at our wits end. We are at our Wits end. Just not to scare you further or worry you further. A few days ago. At the dinning table. This thing, the sucide bomber we are talking about went and stood there subsequently the man refused to eat.
MT : why will the sucide bomber to and stand there ?
MD : because some of the things he can't eat. They will take it and go and hide them.
MT: I see. Villa ....
MD : they keep narrating to third parties. That this cat will not last. I think you heard enough. Until I return. God sparing our lives. Until I return. Next week.
But the thing is beyond our hand. We are watching. Walahi. It's beyond our hand.
MT: okay. Until you return.
MD sad laughs at something MT said). Thank God My only consolation is that if we are praying to Allah and in good faith. Then things will work out. But if contrary that's the way Allah wants it. That is the way it's going to be.
MT: okay.
MD:until we speak again.
MT: okay. Masalaam.
Clicks. Phone call ends.

audio:
https://soundcloud.com/saharareporters/conversation-on-buharis-health-and-major-political-worries-between-mamman-daura

source:
http://saharareporters.com/2017/09/11/leaked-audio-reveals-mamman-daura-discussing-buharis-health-calls-aisha-buhari-%E2%80%98suicide

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by madridguy(m): 6:15pm On Sep 11
I need the hausa version tongue

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by tuscani: 6:20pm On Sep 11
Let's hear the audio as it is.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:22pm On Sep 11
tuscani:
Let's hear the audio as it is.
gashi nan https://soundcloud.com/saharareporters/conversation-on-buharis-health-and-major-political-worries-between-mamman-daura

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:24pm On Sep 11
There is nothing strange or suspicious here! Normal day to day phone conversations between two adults!

Sahara Reporters try harder!

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by tuscani: 6:24pm On Sep 11
Sniper12:
https://soundcloud.com/saharareporters/conversation-on-buharis-health-and-major-political-worries-between-mamman-daura
Thanks man
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Laryne(m): 6:24pm On Sep 11
I know the record is at hand... yet all this are facts that enriches the archive of history. Even if they reveal a great scandal nothing will happen to them and nothing will be done about it.
Truth is, in 10 days time, no one will give a damn about this transcript.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Okoroawusa: 6:25pm On Sep 11
is this the real conversation or the Translated English Version(TEV)?
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Sniper12: 6:30pm On Sep 11
Okoroawusa:
is this the real conversation or the Translated English Version(TEV)?
translated. the original audio is in the link. that MT man recorded it i think

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by three: 6:34pm On Sep 11
The empire strikes back.

The Bourdillon empire that is...

The El-Rufai / Bourdillon & Aisha camp seem ready to carry the full onslaught to Scar.

They didn't know that all there merry-go-randing in 2015 was to deliver power on a platter of gold to Mamman D.

El-Ruffy is playing Bourdillon and Bourdillon doesn't seem to know (or maybe he knows but doesn't have a choice).
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by seunmsg(m): 6:38pm On Sep 11
Just smoke without any real fire.
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NothingDoMe: 6:42pm On Sep 11
Hahaha @ suicide bomber from yola

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by sholatech(m): 6:42pm On Sep 11
I guess madam is 'suicidal' in the other room(winks)..It just might be the way those old men refer to women that are good in bed

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Acjohn: 6:43pm On Sep 11
No one is there for Nigeria but for their pocket. Hope they won't take the life of the suicide bomber?

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by vedaxcool(m): 6:47pm On Sep 11
Crap audio not loading
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by eagleeye2: 6:47pm On Sep 11
grin
Suicide Bomber from Yola


Modified:
This thing, the sucide bomber we are talking about went and stood there subsequently the man refused to eat.
...
Wetin Aisha do this Mammon Daura? K' ogbara ya...TT.. ya aju?

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by NothingDoMe: 6:47pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:
There is nothing strange or suspicious here! Normal day to day conversations between two adults!

Sahara Reporters try harder!
They've assembled

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by yomi96(m): 6:48pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:
There is nothing strange or suspicious here! Normal day to day conversations between two adults!

Sahara Reporters try harder!
how will you? Your case is beyond redemption walahi,but i dont blame you dat is wat you are paid to do. BMC

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by Omeokachie: 6:50pm On Sep 11
So the one they want to make us believe belongs to za oza room is now the one giving them sleepless night!!!!

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by ikaboy: 6:58pm On Sep 11
Sahara don mad. This is just a normal conversation between two adults.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by EmeeNaka: 7:03pm On Sep 11
Aisha Buhari is a suicide bomber from Yola?

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by SalamRushdie: 7:03pm On Sep 11
More exposee that the president is a dull puppet to many parties having control to his strings from thier selfish benefit and not the benefit of Nigeria ..Voting in Buhari was a mistake and by THE MIGTHY NAME Of GOD this is Buhari's Last tenure

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by SalamRushdie: 7:04pm On Sep 11
ikaboy:
Sahara don mad. This is just a normal conversation between two adults.

How can a conservation that proves Buhari is a Puppet Zombie be called normal ..This has shown they all look at him like the Puppet he truly is..This conversation shows Buhari is not mentally capable to lead 180 million Black children of God

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by rose54321: 7:10pm On Sep 11
Can't believe I read all this.
Damn, waste of my 5 minutes.
Cabals will always be cabals, so nothing really new here.

Kudos to Sahara sha for obtaining for this, in few years thry might become the New York times of Nigeria.

Though not a fan of New York times sha.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by solid3(m): 7:11pm On Sep 11
Hmmmmm
Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by funlord(m): 7:23pm On Sep 11
Grandpa's gossiping like SS1 girls? Smfh!

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by funlord(m): 7:26pm On Sep 11
NgeneUkwenu:
There is nothing strange or suspicious here! Normal day to day conversations between two adults!

Sahara Reporters try harder!

Na so you and your own pallys dey discuss person wey dey help una hammer matter? grin

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by 989900: 7:29pm On Sep 11
Sahara!

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by taguafuo: 7:37pm On Sep 11
As a forensic expert, whoever released this has some more materials.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by doctokwus: 7:38pm On Sep 11
Annoying that the same things Jonathan did wrong and was voted out for is what the PMB is doing.
There nothing surprising anymore about this latest SR scoop on PMB,its no longer a debate that the man is a bigot,conveniently hides the truth when it's revelations will pour scorn on his integrity,and protects those corrupt but close to him,with their other malfeasance when it also suits him and his goverment.
Mighty disappointment.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by eagleeye2: 7:42pm On Sep 11
doctokwus:
Annoying that the same things Jonathan did wrong and was voted out for is what the PMB is doing.
There nothing surprising anymore about this latest SR scoop on PMB,its no longer a debate that the man is a bigot,conveniently hides the truth when it's revelations will pour scorn on his integrity,and protects those corrupt but close to him,with their other malfeasance when it also suits him and his goverment.
Mighty disappointment.
I ain't disappointed. Integrity was his only selling point, but when you surround yourself with corrupt element. like Jonathan did, then even the Integrity will not stand up in the court of public opinion.

Re: Mamman Daura & Tukur Leaked Audio: "Aisha Buhari Suicide Bomber From Yola" (SR) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:54pm On Sep 11
Nothing damaging here

