Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones
Controversial Ghanaian singer Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popularly known as Mzbel, says getting married is not readily in her plans.
The 37-year-old said although many hold the view that she is old enough to be married by now, it is not a priority for her.
Speaking Monday in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Mzbel said she is currently in a healthy relationship which is equal to marriage.
She said;
“Marriage is not a priority but if it happens, why not,” she noted and added that she is in a healthy relationship which she is enjoying.
Although she won’t disclose the identity of the man in her life currently, the singer had said in a couple of interviews that older men are her taste.
She said;
“I am an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows that I don’t date young guys.
If you are a young guy and I date you, I might break your heart. I like old men. They are very gentle.
“They don’t also like sex. They can’t even have sex for long. You know, I don’t like sex like that. I like sex once in a while,”
Mzbel is currently promoting her new single, ‘African Boy’.
The singer, had in a recent interview with Zionfelix on Radio Universe’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show, said it is not a sin to date a married man, as God supports it.
see more >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/like-dating-old-men-cant-se-x-long-unlike-young-guys-singer-mzbel/
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by abelprice(m): 6:32pm
Lazy girl alert.. .. yet she sings about boys..
8 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by MrBrownJay1(m): 6:37pm
useless woman.... if she doesnt like long sex session then why not tell her young lovers instead? is it prohibited on her side of the Forrest?!
2 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by auntysimbiat(f): 6:57pm
Una dey hear? Na wa oo
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by OkuFaba(m): 7:00pm
You dont like sex like that!!!!
STOP TELLING LIES... Rubbish child
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by decatalyst(m): 7:05pm
Shoro ni yen?
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Evablizin(f): 7:07pm
Wetin she deh talk?
2 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by LesbianBoy(m): 7:08pm
Unfortunately many girls reason this way
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by MhizzAJ(f): 7:20pm
Her business sha
What will i be doing with an old man
2 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by slegend(m): 7:27pm
we have heard.
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by mofeoluwadassah: 7:33pm
hmmm.....na so
2 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Flashh: 8:18pm
Now, I see the reason why they says most girls of nowadays have fish brain.
5 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by IamAirforce1: 8:18pm
Mumu
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Abfinest007(m): 8:18pm
see ur mouth like buhari cap
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Diso60090: 8:18pm
Na now i see why her face bend
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by pyyxxaro: 8:18pm
Ok
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Divay22(f): 8:18pm
Lol
Unlike the yung ones ..
Not a sin to date a married man ,as God supports it What's she saying here...
God only supports Let no man put asunder....
I hope you'll say this, when girls start coming for your husband when you're married..
Rubbish...
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Jaqenhghar: 8:19pm
She never jam old man when don pop performance enhancement pills
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by tayoxx(m): 8:19pm
This early evening
3 Likes
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by OsuGanja(m): 8:20pm
Which kine thrash this one dey talk?U no like prick....Your village people are after you
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by crazygod(m): 8:20pm
I was a little less busy earlier and I was scrolling thru all the threads of nairaland as far back as 2007- 2010 and I realise that this great forum is really loosing it. Is this front-page worthy biko?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by beautiful232(f): 8:20pm
what's going on with all this yeye Ghanaians girls?
You Don't like SEX? Why not stay a virgin?
nonsense child
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by dtruth50(m): 8:21pm
.
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by fitprince: 8:21pm
one of my old friend says your pussy stinks. which young guy will want to Bleep a smelling pussy
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by iamchybs(m): 8:21pm
37yrs old but your sense didn't grow with you.
All these Ghana girls sha. Them go sha get coma for brain.
1 Like
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Zpolah00: 8:22pm
Lol
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by Shegub: 8:23pm
Good girl
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by soberdrunk(m): 8:23pm
Someone help with that Lil Wayne pic....
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by wayne4loan: 8:23pm
She Is A Gold miner
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by superemmy(m): 8:24pm
Hian
|Re: Mzbel: I Date Old Men, They Cant Have Sex For Long Unlike Young Ones by blezzymoore: 8:27pm
ass hole
