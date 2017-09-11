



The 37-year-old said although many hold the view that she is old enough to be married by now, it is not a priority for her.



Speaking Monday in an interview on Behind the Fame on Drive Time on Joy FM with Lexis Bill, Mzbel said she is currently in a healthy relationship which is equal to marriage.



She said;



“Marriage is not a priority but if it happens, why not,” she noted and added that she is in a healthy relationship which she is enjoying.



Although she won’t disclose the identity of the man in her life currently, the singer had said in a couple of interviews that older men are her taste.



She said;



“I am an old man’s girlfriend. Everybody in Ghana knows that I don’t date young guys.



If you are a young guy and I date you, I might break your heart. I like old men. They are very gentle.



“They don’t also like sex. They can’t even have sex for long. You know, I don’t like sex like that. I like sex once in a while,”



Mzbel is currently promoting her new single, ‘African Boy’.



The singer, had in a recent interview with Zionfelix on Radio Universe’ Brunch2Lunch entertainment show, said it is not a sin to date a married man, as God supports it.



