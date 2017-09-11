₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by celebsnes: 6:56pm
The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged raid on Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the officers of the Nigerian army on Sunday, September 10.
Fani-Kayode via his official Facebook page said the 'unprecedented violence'', must come to an end.
He wrote;
I condemn the raid on Nnamdi Kanu's home by the army. I call for restraint and I deplore the unprecedented violence that is being employed.
This is wicked, barbaric and unacceptable.
He continued;
A WORD TO NNAMDI
To the Lion of the East, my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I have the following to say. They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers.
They sought to crush your body, spirit and soul, to break you and to kill the gallant and fighting spirit of your people.
They forgot that the application and unleashing of fire cannot put out fire: it only adds to the rage of the inferno and causes it to spread and develop into a massive and uncontrollable conflagration which will ultimately consumme the entire nation.
Despite the provocation and the brazen attempt to intimidate you and yours I urge you to be encouraged, to remain true to your noble convictions, to stand firm, to stay strong, to remain peaceful and to continue to reject the idea of an armed struggle knowing that you represent the hope and aspiration of millions.
This is all the more so because the entire world is watching. Our victory will not come by the levying war, the shedding of blood or by the usage and espousal of violence and armed conflict but rather through the painful veil and fiery furnace of suffering, passive resistance, self-denial, dedication, persecution and sacrifice.
Those that seek to oppress and subjugate the righteous, that seek to enslave their fellow human beings in perpetuity, that seek to destroy, torment and humiliate others, that seek to deny the sons and daughters of our land the right to fully exercise their God-given liberty and freedom and that rule by the force of tyranny, injustice and the shedding of blood never end well and shall not prevail.
In truth there is no greater crime than to unleash a nation's Armed Forces against its own people in an attempt to stamp out free speech, silence opposing voices and eliminate dissent.
It happened to the Shiite Muslims of Zaria where one thousand innocent souls were butchered in one afternoon at the behest of military commanders simply for being different and now it is happening to the good people of the east.
Yet the light of truth and the struggle for liberation, justice and equity can never be diminished or defeated.
In the end the will of the people and the counsel and purpose of God shall stand.
No matter the price and no matter how long it takes, in the end we shall prevail. The Lord be with you.
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/no-matter-price-shall-prevail-fani-kayode-reacts-armys-alleged-raid-nnamdi-kanus-house/
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by Samusu(m): 6:57pm
OK, noted
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by celebsnes: 6:58pm
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by NgeneUkwenu(f): 6:59pm
This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....
Straight to death they lead you.
Some mocking noise they make from the background.
As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.
"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.
"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."
"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."
You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.
"He was a great man. None like him."
They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by ojun50(m): 7:02pm
Jst dis small testing wey them do d whole dey boil.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by 989900: 7:03pm
They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers.
'Attack', 'raid'?
Femi Fani-Werepe, always staring emotions along fragile lines, hoping he gets off his corruption cases or gets an appointment as usual.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 7:04pm
Yoruba christians always stand for truth unlike yoruba muslim
The difference is clear
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by solid3(m): 7:05pm
What job is FFK known for apart from reacting to every political development in the country?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by cjrane: 7:05pm
Buhari is a barbaric creature.
No matter how hard he tries, no matter how many innocent people he kills, we shall outlive his thoughtless wickedness and we MUST get our freedom.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by hucienda: 7:05pm
Samusu:
So, it's a cycle, no?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by auntysimbiat(f): 7:06pm
Wots FFK 's own?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 7:07pm
NgeneUkwenu:
ownebedina ife ifuru
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by sekxyqueen(f): 7:11pm
solid3:I guess killing your awzhold will be the best development. ..
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by hollah123: 7:11pm
mpianya39:guy come of the delusion, it's only on nairaland that I hear of Yoruba Muslim n Yoruba Christian. we are always United n we run things together in real life n we don't wise pass that division.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by Moshood0090: 7:12pm
,
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by NothingDoMe: 7:12pm
NgeneUkwenu:
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by sekxyqueen(f): 7:13pm
NgeneUkwenu:...you always masturbate on Biafra thread..each masturbation you get payment of #100..you think we don't know??
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 7:16pm
hollah123:
Village principal keep deceiving yourselves
The difference is clear
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by Stingman: 7:19pm
NgeneUkwenu:
...and your own end? Nobody will remember! Oh thou slave...
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by hollah123: 7:25pm
mpianya39:so u believe Yoruba are daft to b easily divided like that, it's only on nairaland that I hear that in fact a Muslim is my landlord n majority of my friends are Muslim's n we relate freely without any one feeling inferior unlike the average igbo man that believe an anambra person is superior to an ebonyi person even father mbaka confirm it. as if that is not enough n to add more insult to your injury u even have delta igbo. makawhy y are u dis divided? u can come n spend few weeks or months here n c how Muslim's n Christians roll. so get that n look for ways to unite your people instead of trying to divide the indivisible.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by sarrki(m): 7:30pm
Two criminals rolling together
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by solid3(m): 7:34pm
sekxyqueen:
For what reason will you want to do that? Have I declared war on you?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by Anticabal: 7:34pm
sarrki:^^^ Painment wan kill this one.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by okway2: 7:35pm
Who is "we"?
PDP?
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by okway2: 7:37pm
hollah123:
Don't mind Ibos who think they can create phantom religious division in Yorubaland. By the time Yorubas, either Christian or Muslim, finish dealing with them, dem go scream betrayal again.
They're only disabling their cause.
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by HiddenShadow: 7:40pm
A Yoruba pastor prophesied the coming of Biafra and the unstoppable rise of Kanu
Nostradamus also prediction about a powerful prince arising at the trigger of the gun also correspond to the prophecy by the Yoruba pastor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCFoLR5Vyoc
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by greatiyk4u(m): 7:41pm
And this one dey in far away safe home in Lagos dey decieve my armless brothers to be resilient to Armed Military men
Any way 042guys no dey mumu
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 8:01pm
hollah123:Tufiakwa
Always begging...must you beg everything huh
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 8:02pm
okway2:
Another yoruba muslim
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by Kazim88: 8:03pm
powerful from FFK.
History would never forget you and all your epistle...
|Re: Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home by mpianya39(m): 8:09pm
greatiyk4u:
Igbokwe younger brother
