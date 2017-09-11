Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To "Army Raid" Of Nnamdi Kanu's Home (2616 Views)

Femi Fani-kayode's Reacts To Supreme Court Ruling Upholding Makarfi-Led PDP / Femi Fani-Kayode Reacts To Buhari And Trump Phone Call / Fani-Kayode Reacts To Trump's Appointment Of Adebayo Ogunlesi, A Nigerian (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Fani-Kayode via his official Facebook page said the 'unprecedented violence'', must come to an end.



He wrote;



I condemn the raid on Nnamdi Kanu's home by the army. I call for restraint and I deplore the unprecedented violence that is being employed.



This is wicked, barbaric and unacceptable.



He continued;



A WORD TO NNAMDI



To the Lion of the East, my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I have the following to say. They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers.



They sought to crush your body, spirit and soul, to break you and to kill the gallant and fighting spirit of your people.



They forgot that the application and unleashing of fire cannot put out fire: it only adds to the rage of the inferno and causes it to spread and develop into a massive and uncontrollable conflagration which will ultimately consumme the entire nation.



Despite the provocation and the brazen attempt to intimidate you and yours I urge you to be encouraged, to remain true to your noble convictions, to stand firm, to stay strong, to remain peaceful and to continue to reject the idea of an armed struggle knowing that you represent the hope and aspiration of millions.



This is all the more so because the entire world is watching. Our victory will not come by the levying war, the shedding of blood or by the usage and espousal of violence and armed conflict but rather through the painful veil and fiery furnace of suffering, passive resistance, self-denial, dedication, persecution and sacrifice.



Those that seek to oppress and subjugate the righteous, that seek to enslave their fellow human beings in perpetuity, that seek to destroy, torment and humiliate others, that seek to deny the sons and daughters of our land the right to fully exercise their God-given liberty and freedom and that rule by the force of tyranny, injustice and the shedding of blood never end well and shall not prevail.



In truth there is no greater crime than to unleash a nation's Armed Forces against its own people in an attempt to stamp out free speech, silence opposing voices and eliminate dissent.



It happened to the Shiite Muslims of Zaria where one thousand innocent souls were butchered in one afternoon at the behest of military commanders simply for being different and now it is happening to the good people of the east.



Yet the light of truth and the struggle for liberation, justice and equity can never be diminished or defeated.



In the end the will of the people and the counsel and purpose of God shall stand.

No matter the price and no matter how long it takes, in the end we shall prevail. The Lord be with you.



See more at >> The former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned the alleged raid on Nnamdi Kanu’s home by the officers of the Nigerian army on Sunday, September 10.Fani-Kayode via his official Facebook page said the 'unprecedented violence'', must come to an end.He wrote;I condemn the raid on Nnamdi Kanu's home by the army. I call for restraint and I deplore the unprecedented violence that is being employed.This is wicked, barbaric and unacceptable.He continued;A WORD TO NNAMDITo the Lion of the East, my friend and brother Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, I have the following to say. They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers.They sought to crush your body, spirit and soul, to break you and to kill the gallant and fighting spirit of your people.They forgot that the application and unleashing of fire cannot put out fire: it only adds to the rage of the inferno and causes it to spread and develop into a massive and uncontrollable conflagration which will ultimately consumme the entire nation.Despite the provocation and the brazen attempt to intimidate you and yours I urge you to be encouraged, to remain true to your noble convictions, to stand firm, to stay strong, to remain peaceful and to continue to reject the idea of an armed struggle knowing that you represent the hope and aspiration of millions.This is all the more so because the entire world is watching. Our victory will not come by the levying war, the shedding of blood or by the usage and espousal of violence and armed conflict but rather through the painful veil and fiery furnace of suffering, passive resistance, self-denial, dedication, persecution and sacrifice.Those that seek to oppress and subjugate the righteous, that seek to enslave their fellow human beings in perpetuity, that seek to destroy, torment and humiliate others, that seek to deny the sons and daughters of our land the right to fully exercise their God-given liberty and freedom and that rule by the force of tyranny, injustice and the shedding of blood never end well and shall not prevail.In truth there is no greater crime than to unleash a nation's Armed Forces against its own people in an attempt to stamp out free speech, silence opposing voices and eliminate dissent.It happened to the Shiite Muslims of Zaria where one thousand innocent souls were butchered in one afternoon at the behest of military commanders simply for being different and now it is happening to the good people of the east.Yet the light of truth and the struggle for liberation, justice and equity can never be diminished or defeated.In the end the will of the people and the counsel and purpose of God shall stand.No matter the price and no matter how long it takes, in the end we shall prevail. The Lord be with you.See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/no-matter-price-shall-prevail-fani-kayode-reacts-armys-alleged-raid-nnamdi-kanus-house/ 2 Likes

OK, noted 3 Likes

cc lalasticlala cc mynd44

This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....





Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb 11 Likes 4 Shares

Jst dis small testing wey them do d whole dey boil. 1 Like

They attacked your home and raided your community with their soldiers.





'Attack', 'raid'?



Femi Fani-Werepe, always staring emotions along fragile lines, hoping he gets off his corruption cases or gets an appointment as usual. 1 Like 1 Share

Yoruba christians always stand for truth unlike yoruba muslim















The difference is clear always stand for truth unlikeThe difference is clear 17 Likes

What job is FFK known for apart from reacting to every political development in the country? 2 Likes

Buhari is a barbaric creature.



No matter how hard he tries, no matter how many innocent people he kills, we shall outlive his thoughtless wickedness and we MUST get our freedom.



5 Likes

Samusu:

OK, noted

So, it's a cycle, no?

Wots FFK 's own? 3 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....





Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb

ownebedina ife ifuru ownebedina ife ifuru 11 Likes

solid3:

What job is FFK known for apart from reacting to every political development in the country? I guess killing your awzhold will be the best development. .. I guess killing your awzhold will be the best development. .. 3 Likes

mpianya39:

Yoruba christians always stand for truth unlike yoruba muslim















The difference is clear guy come of the delusion, it's only on nairaland that I hear of Yoruba Muslim n Yoruba Christian. we are always United n we run things together in real life n we don't wise pass that division. guy come of the delusion, it's only on nairaland that I hear of Yoruba Muslim n Yoruba Christian. we are always United n we run things together in real life n we don't wise pass that division. 7 Likes 1 Share

,

NgeneUkwenu:

This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....





Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb 6 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....





Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb ...you always masturbate on Biafra thread..each masturbation you get payment of #100..you think we don't know?? ...you always masturbate on Biafra thread..each masturbation you get payment of #100..you think we don't know?? 6 Likes

hollah123:

guy come of the delusion, it's only on nairaland that I hear of Yoruba Muslim n Yoruba Christian. we are always United n we run things together in real life n we don't wise pass that division.

Village principal keep deceiving yourselves





The difference is clear Village principalkeep deceiving yourselvesThe difference is clear 1 Like

NgeneUkwenu:

This Is How Nnamdi Kanu Will Surely End.....





Straight to death they lead you.



Some mocking noise they make from the background.



As the hangman throws the rope around your neck.



"You can't tighten the rope more than that. You can't. I call your bluff." They continue the mockery.



"I bet you can't pull the rope. We shall revolt."



"Just pull one last time, and you shall know who owns this land."



You breathe your last. Tongue out, eyes popping.





"He was a great man. None like him."



They walk away looking to go recruit the next lamb



...and your own end? Nobody will remember! Oh thou slave... ...and your own end? Nobody will remember! Oh thou slave... 7 Likes

mpianya39:





Village principal keep deceiving yourselves





The difference is clear so u believe Yoruba are daft to b easily divided like that, it's only on nairaland that I hear that in fact a Muslim is my landlord n majority of my friends are Muslim's n we relate freely without any one feeling inferior unlike the average igbo man that believe an anambra person is superior to an ebonyi person even father mbaka confirm it. as if that is not enough n to add more insult to your injury u even have delta igbo. makawhy y are u dis divided? u can come n spend few weeks or months here n c how Muslim's n Christians roll. so get that n look for ways to unite your people instead of trying to divide the indivisible. so u believe Yoruba are daft to b easily divided like that, it's only on nairaland that I hear that in fact a Muslim is my landlord n majority of my friends are Muslim's n we relate freely without any one feeling inferior unlike the average igbo man that believe an anambra person is superior to an ebonyi person even father mbaka confirm it. as if that is not enough n to add more insult to your injury u even have delta igbo. makawhy y are u dis divided? u can come n spend few weeks or months here n c how Muslim's n Christians roll. so get that n look for ways to unite your people instead of trying to divide the indivisible. 1 Like 1 Share

Two criminals rolling together

sekxyqueen:



I guess killing your awzhold will be the best development. ..

For what reason will you want to do that? Have I declared war on you? For what reason will you want to do that? Have I declared war on you?

sarrki:

Two criminals rolling together ^^^ Painment wan kill this one. ^^^ Painment wan kill this one. 1 Like





PDP? Who is "we"?PDP?

hollah123:

so u believe Yoruba are daft to b easily divided like that, it's only on nairaland that I hear that in fact a Muslim is my landlord n majority of my friends are Muslim's n we relate freely without any one feeling inferior unlike the average igbo man that believe an anambra person is superior to an ebonyi person even father mbaka confirm it. as if that is not enough n to add more insult to your injury u even have delta igbo. makawhy y are u dis divided? u can come n spend few weeks or months here n c how Muslim's n Christians roll. so get that n look for ways to unite your people instead of trying to divide the indivisible.

Don't mind Ibos who think they can create phantom religious division in Yorubaland. By the time Yorubas, either Christian or Muslim, finish dealing with them, dem go scream betrayal again.



They're only disabling their cause. Don't mind Ibos who think they can create phantom religious division in Yorubaland.By the time Yorubas, either Christian or Muslim, finish dealing with them, dem go scream betrayal again.They're only disabling their cause. 2 Likes





Nostradamus also prediction about a powerful prince arising at the trigger of the gun also correspond to the prophecy by the Yoruba pastor









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NCFoLR5Vyoc A Yoruba pastor prophesied the coming of Biafra and the unstoppable rise of KanuNostradamus also prediction about a powerful prince arising at the trigger of the gun also correspond to the prophecy by the Yoruba pastor 1 Like

And this one dey in far away safe home in Lagos dey decieve my armless brothers to be resilient to Armed Military men









Any way 042guys no dey mumu

hollah123:

so u believe Yoruba are daft to b easily divided like that, it's only on nairaland that I hear that in fact a Muslim is my landlord n majority of my friends are Muslim's n we relate freely without any one feeling inferior unlike the average igbo man that believe an anambra person is superior to an ebonyi person even father mbaka confirm it. as if that is not enough n to add more insult to your injury u even have delta igbo. makawhy y are u dis divided? u can come n spend few weeks or months here n c how Muslim's n Christians roll. so get that n look for ways to unite your people instead of trying to divide the indivisible. Tufiakwa



Always begging...must you beg everything huh TufiakwaAlways begging...must you beg everything huh 2 Likes

okway2:





Don't mind Ibos who think they can create phantom religious division in Yorubaland. By the time Yorubas, either Christian or Muslim, finish dealing with them, dem go scream betrayal again.



They're only disabling their cause.





Another yoruba muslim Another yoruba muslim 1 Like

powerful from FFK.

History would never forget you and all your epistle... 1 Like