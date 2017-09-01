₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Beress(m): 7:12pm
Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has said that for anybody to be canvassing second term for President Muhammadu Buhari was sickening and that Nigeria was long overdue for reconfiguration.
Soyinka, speaking on Monday with newsmen at the Freedom Park in Lagos said those who said what Nigeria needed was just a restructuring of the mind were not saying the obvious.
Soyinka said restructuring of the mind was what could be done on daily basis, but that what the nation needed right now was real restructuring which he called ‘reconfiguring.’
The Nobel laureate also said it was sickening for some people to be canvassing second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari midway into his first tenure, saying he did not want to be part of such discuss.
More details soon.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/09/canvassing-president-buharis-second-term-sickening-soyinka/
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Beress(m): 7:12pm
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by funlord(m): 7:16pm
Soyinka dey vex? Na him padi na!
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Orodje(m): 7:16pm
nah the koko yarn be dhat so he has realise that Buhari is a failure
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by THUNDAR(m): 7:16pm
If APC win in 2019 with baba still running, na skeleton go finish the race oh!
Pls oh am having running stomach
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by PeterObi2019(m): 7:16pm
Buhari is a certified dullard
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by psucc(m): 7:16pm
Hope Soyinka is not sponsored by the opposition?
Anyway APC is heading for self destruction.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Paperwhite(m): 7:18pm
So Soyinka have had enough of the "change" he so cherished and enthroned? How Buhari and APC jazzed Nigerians of his repute remains an enigma.Meanwhile Buhari till 2023 So that the brains of the gullible will be reconfigured.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by NgeneUkwenu(f): 7:20pm
The Nobel laureate also said it was sickening for some people to be canvassing second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari midway into his first tenure, saying he did not want to be part of such discuss.
Ipob Miscreants above , Learn to read through!
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by eagleeye2: 7:20pm
I been think say he has gone deaf and dumb and blind to the situation in Nigeria
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by geeluck1(m): 7:20pm
Which sane Nigerian would canvass for APC again??
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Beress(m): 7:20pm
Paperwhite:
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by PeterObi2019(m): 7:24pm
NgeneUkwenu:
You are just as dumbb as the pics in ur dp
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Paperwhite(m): 7:25pm
NgeneUkwenu:First or imaginary second tenure,Buhari is a curse and colossal failure that Nigeria never deserves.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Booby88(m): 7:30pm
Anybody still supporting Buhari at this time (not to talk of canvassing for his second term) is a useless fellow
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Oluwabusobomi(f): 7:33pm
Buhari is the most useless President Nigeria ever produced
Lalasticlala pls do something
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by nkwuocha: 7:36pm
Can't insult Soyinka. He is my Boss.But I will "like" comments that Will intelligently trash him out.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by pedrilo: 7:47pm
Buhari shud not just bother recontesting, else he will die of rejection.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Beress(m): 7:48pm
Booby88:
cc
Omenka
Passingshot
NgeneUkwune
Omenkalives
Sarrki
HungerBAD
Gberra
Mynd44
OAM4J
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Fineman87: 7:52pm
Prof soyinka lost all honour and respect when he stood in support of buhari. He is one of the failed scholars who misled Nigerians into this mess. Others are Prof Tam David West and Prof Utomi. Shame of these men.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by PeterObi2019(m): 7:54pm
Yea... This is the kind of good news I want to be hearing
Sane minds are obviously more than zombies in Nigeria! Never again!!
To hell with Buhari
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Omeokachie: 8:17pm
"This IPOB miscreant again!"
"Baba should deal ruthlessly with him and his fellow flattinos".
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by greatiyk4u(m): 8:37pm
Most of the people who rush to comment in the first page are usually dumb persons who find simple comprehension very hard or simply
Telepathic-minded Wailers whose joy are in any news negative about Buhari hence read negative meaning in every news about Buhari to polish their ego
Life will truly remain miserable for Wailers till 2023
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by HoluwarTohbar(f): 8:38pm
Read between the lines, Soyinka is tired of "change"
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by SalamRushdie: 8:39pm
I am ready to pick up arms if Buhari tries to re-contest,yes it's that bad for me..This must be Buhari's last tenure , No more Experiment in Nigeria we need to move forward
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by maxiuc(m): 8:43pm
...
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Edu3Again: 8:43pm
APC supporters pls Buhari must rule you till 2059 oh.
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by sotall(m): 8:43pm
OK
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by LesbianBoy(m): 8:43pm
Buhari is just a vegetable - Tinubu
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by cristianisraeli: 8:44pm
coming from the godfather of cultism in nigeria we believe you ride on..infact send your boys to deal with anyone that supports buhari in 2019..lol
buhari is a dictator and dictators would rather die with power than giving it up
if you are a bubu zombie..do not quote me unless i will walking dead you..lol
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Antoeni(m): 8:44pm
Oga face ur literature poet and novel
|Re: Canvassing For President Buhari’s Second Term Sickening – Soyinka by Zpolah00: 8:44pm
Ok
