Soyinka, speaking on Monday with newsmen at the Freedom Park in Lagos said those who said what Nigeria needed was just a restructuring of the mind were not saying the obvious.

Soyinka said restructuring of the mind was what could be done on daily basis, but that what the nation needed right now was real restructuring which he called ‘reconfiguring.’

The Nobel laureate also said it was sickening for some people to be canvassing second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari midway into his first tenure, saying he did not want to be part of such discuss.



so he has realise that Buhari is a failure nah the koko yarn be dhatso he has realise that Buhari is a failure 9 Likes

Buhari is a certified dullard 9 Likes

Hope Soyinka is not sponsored by the opposition?

Anyway APC is heading for self destruction. 3 Likes

So Soyinka have had enough of the "change" he so cherished and enthroned? How Buhari and APC jazzed Nigerians of his repute remains an enigma.Meanwhile Buhari till 2023 So that the brains of the gullible will be reconfigured. So Soyinka have had enough of the "change" he so cherished and enthroned? How Buhari and APC jazzed Nigerians of his repute remains an enigma.Meanwhile Buhari till 2023 So that the brains of the gullible will be reconfigured. 13 Likes

The Nobel laureate also said it was sickening for some people to be canvassing second term in office for President Muhammadu Buhari midway into his first tenure, saying he did not want to be part of such discuss.



I been think say he has gone deaf and dumb and blind to the situation in Nigeria 3 Likes

Which sane Nigerian would canvass for APC again?? 3 Likes

You are just as dumbb as the pics in ur dp You are just as dumbb as the pics in ur dp 11 Likes

Ipopb Miscreants above , Learn to read through! First or imaginary second tenure,Buhari is a curse and colossal failure that Nigeria never deserves. First or imaginary second tenure,Buhari is a curse and colossal failure that Nigeria never deserves. 5 Likes 1 Share

Anybody still supporting Buhari at this time (not to talk of canvassing for his second term) is a useless fellow 6 Likes

Buhari is the most useless President Nigeria ever produced



Lalasticlala pls do something 8 Likes

Can't insult Soyinka. He is my Boss.But I will "like" comments that Will intelligently trash him out. 1 Like

Buhari shud not just bother recontesting, else he will die of rejection. 2 Likes

Prof soyinka lost all honour and respect when he stood in support of buhari. He is one of the failed scholars who misled Nigerians into this mess. Others are Prof Tam David West and Prof Utomi. Shame of these men. 6 Likes

Yea... This is the kind of good news I want to be hearing



Sane minds are obviously more than zombies in Nigeria! Never again!!



To hell with Buhari 3 Likes

Read between the lines, Soyinka is tired of "change" 1 Like

I am ready to pick up arms if Buhari tries to re-contest,yes it's that bad for me..This must be Buhari's last tenure , No more Experiment in Nigeria we need to move forward 2 Likes 1 Share

APC supporters pls Buhari must rule you till 2059 oh. 1 Like

Buhari is just a vegetable - Tinubu 1 Like

buhari is a dictator and dictators would rather die with power than giving it up



