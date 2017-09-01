Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Teenage Fulani Herdsmen Attack Delta Man With Ak47,get Caught(pics,videos) (11604 Views)

Niger Delta Man Dies After Their Boat Capsized Following Attack By Rivals(pics) / Fulani Men Armed With AK47 Kill Man Coming Back From Market In Nassarawa(pics) / Herdsman Caught In Enugu With AK47 Rifle (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





'MY CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH THE DREADED ARMED FULANI HERDSMEN ON MY WAY TO MY FARM. THANK GOD FOR PROTECTING ME AND MY PARTNER.



The questions that should be on everyone's lips would be "who equips this young herdsmen with guns to guide their cows? Why should this Fulani teenagers be allowed to graze our lands with their cows holding AK 47 Rifles?



I am an advocate of community policing and would encourage every community to embrace it. Remember that the police can still be swift in response if we help them with the right informations.



It's quite unfortunate the present hardship hitting us Nigerians has led to this teenagers taking up arms to attack innocent citizens on their ways to their farms.



We call on the government to look into this issues before the idea of some fulani herdsmen who has lost their sanity due to hunger /open eye which has lead them to armed robbery decide the fate of all northerners.



Our youths must learn to tolerate each other for lasting peace instead of using my experience with this criminals to launch another ethnic crisis.



Let's Learn to love one another and come together as a community to fish out this criminals because that's what they are "Criminals".Please share till we get this criminals in jail'





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIw0DaQjmKs



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tt8lD7kbtMM





Source: As shared by a Delta State man ,Christian Ejike Obioko (C.E.O. Phantom-X Entertainment)....'MY CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH THE DREADED ARMED FULANI HERDSMEN ON MY WAY TO MY FARM. THANK GOD FOR PROTECTING ME AND MY PARTNER.The questions that should be on everyone's lips would be "who equips this young herdsmen with guns to guide their cows? Why should this Fulani teenagers be allowed to graze our lands with their cows holding AK 47 Rifles?I am an advocate of community policing and would encourage every community to embrace it. Remember that the police can still be swift in response if we help them with the right informations.It's quite unfortunate the present hardship hitting us Nigerians has led to this teenagers taking up arms to attack innocent citizens on their ways to their farms.We call on the government to look into this issues before the idea of some fulani herdsmen who has lost their sanity due to hunger /open eye which has lead them to armed robbery decide the fate of all northerners.Our youths must learn to tolerate each other for lasting peace instead of using my experience with this criminals to launch another ethnic crisis.Let's Learn to love one another and come together as a community to fish out this criminals because that's what they are "Criminals".Please share till we get this criminals in jail'Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fulani-herdsmen-attack-delta-state-man.html?m=1

Foolani.



These boys will be transfered to Abuja by weekend in the guise that it's a special case.



Monday they are freed and sent to Benue or Osun



This government is a joke 64 Likes 6 Shares

Nigerians see the small foreigners killing you because Buhari the Grand Patron is President 15 Likes

Ok

Useless Animals of no importance! 4 Likes

...



Fulani & Hausa tribe ar solely responsible for the way dis country is messed up



De do not have ordinary common sense

How can u hav Ak47 n u were caught jst lik dat



It is dis kind of lack of common sense dat Buhari is using to kill dis country



I trust Obasanjo to have ended dis biafra nonsense if it were his regime



Kanu would hav been reported to have died in d prison by mosquito bites



Nd jst few troops of soldiers to each biafran state to kill anything with biafran flag or color on it wud end d madness



Mtchewwww



Incompetent orangutans





#Eco99# 11 Likes 2 Shares

This case will soon be swept under the carpet, the men who caught them will be framed for another offence and the herdsmen will be back to the farms in under a week.



And ifeanyi okowa will be bowing to the north. 10 Likes

Awola huri





They should be sent to oko prison

Humans, programmed souls on auto pilot

They forgot the reasons why they are here

Allowing darkness to consume the light

Close your eyes and learn to breath less often 3 Likes

hh

But why don't they just stick to leading their cows and stop trying to be gangstas? But these people's guts is on another level! They dare attack an innocent person in his own land? Abeg they should pack all these fly infested and jobless abokîs back to the north where they belong. There, they can commit their atrocities on each other but not on innocent southerners. 2 Likes

where is the gun, the ak 47? 2 Likes

Nothing will come out

? AK 40what

ecoeco:

...



Fulani & Hausa tribe ar solely responsible for the way dis country is messed up



De do not have ordinary common sense

How can u hav Ak47 n u were caught jst lik dat



It is dis kind of lack of common sense dat Buhari is using to kill dis country



I trust Obasanjo to have ended dis biafra nonsense if it were his regime



Kanu would hav been reported to have died in d prison by mosquito bites



Nd jst few troops of soldiers to each biafran state to kill anything with biafran flag or color on it wud end d madness



Mtchewwww



Incompetent orangutans





#Eco99# Trying so hard to get noticed.



Smh Trying so hard to get noticed.Smh 17 Likes 1 Share







I have slept with 22 girls this year alone — Lagos Big Boy





http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/i-have-slept-with-22-girls-this-year.html



http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/i-have-slept-with-22-girls-this-year.html Meanwhile read this Lagos big boys story

Kwankwanso go soon bail them 2 Likes

J

Good news! They're leader will order their release





ADEBOYE MADE US VOTE BUHARI, BECOS WE WERE THINKING THAT ADEBOYE HEARS FROM GOD.

HE BLESSED BUHARI'S ELECTION, THEREBY DECEIVING US.





GOD SENT US A WARNING ABOUT THESE KILLINGS VIA PASTOR BOSUN EMMANUEL.





LISTEN TO THE WARNINGS HERE ABOUT THE COMING ISLAMIC JIHAD IF WE VOTE IN BUHARI!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FhYpKBKusQ



ADEBOYE MADE US IGNORE THESE WARNINGS BY ISSUING A LETTER AGAINST THE WARNINGS





THE FULANI HERDSMEN ARE WRECKING HAVOC BECOS THEIR MAN IS PRESIDENT!

BUHARI WOULD NEVER BE PRESIDENT WITHOUT THE HELP OF ADEBOYE!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FD7nIFKrztk 4 Likes

see how they look calm. knowing fully well that sooner or latter they will be released. Smh where is the AK 47 self if it were an Igbo man you will see there picture with ipob flag in full display. 5 Likes 1 Share

Na wao.



How did those small bits get access to guns?



BTW, when did they start speaking Yoruba in Delta state? OP, I take corner eye dey look you and this news 3 Likes

ecoeco:

...



Fulani & Hausa tribe ar solely responsible for the way dis country is messed up



De do not have ordinary common sense

How can u hav Ak47 n u were caught jst lik dat



It is dis kind of lack of common sense dat Buhari is using to kill dis country



I trust Obasanjo to have ended dis biafra nonsense if it were his regime



Kanu would hav been reported to have died in d prison by mosquito bites



Nd jst few troops of soldiers to each biafran state to kill anything with biafran flag or color on it wud end d madness



Mtchewwww



Incompetent orangutans





#Eco99#

Do you have any sense at all ,what is the correlation between Fulani herdsmen and Biafrans . Think before you disgrace your self and your family online Do you have any sense at all ,what is the correlation between Fulani herdsmen and Biafrans . Think before you disgrace your self and your family online 11 Likes 1 Share

ecoeco:

...



Fulani & Hausa tribe ar solely responsible for the way dis country is messed up



De do not have ordinary common sense

How can u hav Ak47 n u were caught jst lik dat



It is dis kind of lack of common sense dat Buhari is using to kill dis country



I trust Obasanjo to have ended dis biafra nonsense if it were his regime



Kanu would hav been reported to have died in d prison by mosquito bites



Nd jst few troops of soldiers to each biafran state to kill anything with biafran flag or color on it wud end d madness



Mtchewwww



Incompetent orangutans





#Eco99#







i don't want to believe kanu is giving you sleepless night....



lets face the topic please.....tnx i don't want to believe kanu is giving you sleepless night....lets face the topic please.....tnx 8 Likes 1 Share

OK

These ones will be set free tomorrow morning 1 Like



Go back to the police station tomorrow and ask after them nah story.





Mztarstrechy:

As shared by a Delta State man ,Christian Ejike Obioko (C.E.O. Phantom-X Entertainment)....



'MY CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH THE DREADED ARMED FULANI HERDSMEN ON MY WAY TO MY FARM. THANK GOD FOR PROTECTING ME AND MY PARTNER.



The questions that should be on everyone's lips would be "who equips this young herdsmen with guns to guide their cows? Why should this Fulani teenagers be allowed to graze our lands with their cows holding AK 47 Rifles?



I am an advocate of community policing and would encourage every community to embrace it. Remember that the police can still be swift in response if we help them with the right informations.



It's quite unfortunate the present hardship hitting us Nigerians has led to this teenagers taking up arms to attack innocent citizens on their ways to their farms.



We call on the government to look into this issues before the idea of some fulani herdsmen who has lost their sanity due to hunger /open eye which has lead them to armed robbery decide the fate of all northerners.



Our youths must learn to tolerate each other for lasting peace instead of using my experience with this criminals to launch another ethnic crisis.



Let's Learn to love one another and come together as a community to fish out this criminals because that's what they are "Criminals".Please share till we get this criminals in jail'





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIw0DaQjmKs



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tt8lD7kbtMM





Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/fulani-herdsmen-attack-delta-state-man.html?m=1 That Kwakwaso guy will come bail them now, all in d name of northern. They will never allow law to prevail.Go back to the police station tomorrow and ask after them nah story.





Our dear GCFR is a Fulani sympathizer.



Those savages called fulanis have no value for Human lives



They have same mentality as the cattle they rare Story story.Our dear GCFR is a Fulani sympathizer.Those savages called fulanis have no value for Human livesThey have same mentality as the cattle they rare 2 Likes

ecoeco:

...



Fulani & Hausa tribe ar solely responsible for the way dis country is messed up



De do not have ordinary common sense

How can u hav Ak47 n u were caught jst lik dat



It is dis kind of lack of common sense dat Buhari is using to kill dis country



I trust Obasanjo to have ended dis biafra nonsense if it were his regime



Kanu would hav been reported to have died in d prison by mosquito bites



Nd jst few troops of soldiers to each biafran state to kill anything with biafran flag or color on it wud end d madness



Mtchewwww



Incompetent orangutans





#Eco99#

These r cooked up stories These r cooked up stories

Where are those Mal-adjusted leprechauns always asking for video and evidence.? This is a clear evidence.

Because of politics and blind support to a useless president, these animals on nairaland from the yoruba part of the country decide to act as the devil's advocate to criminals, terrorists and perpetrators of Genocide.

I hope you all reap it in due time. 3 Likes