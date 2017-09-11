₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,404 members, 3,784,552 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 09:25 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) (4307 Views)
"Adewale Adeleke Had Sex With Pam In London" - Kiran Matharoo / Adewale Adeleke, Davido's Brother: "My Dogs Eat Better Than Some Of You" / Davido’s Brother, Adewale Blasted For Not Always Looking Fit In Clothes (photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 4:39am
Chairman HKN, Adewale Adeleke went to a club in London yesterday night and he took to his Snapchat account to share snaps of the fun he pulled there.
The controversial brother of Superstar Davido had a swell time as he grabbed the butt of a girl he called ‘Brance’, who twerked all over him and licked up his face.
Adewale, who has a penchant for showing off on Social media didn’t hesitate to show it all off on Snapchat.
News From;
http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/davidos-brother-adewale-adeleke-go-wild.html
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 4:42am
And is this worth celebrating or what is this news for exactly?!
Both the 'twerker' and the 'twekee' have their lives to live.
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Damoxy(m): 4:54am
Is that not Nnadmi Kanu
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by FreddyKruger: 4:56am
So the chairman of HKN was in a club in london and some chic named Branyce was twerking for him and in the heat of passion he reached out to her and squeezed her ass. Ok i get it
3 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Evaberry(f): 5:42am
hmm
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by lordkush: 6:05am
Damoxy:sarki I sight you o
8 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Partnerbiz3: 6:14am
nansense
1 Like
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by youngreva(m): 6:58am
useless people do we care if you are davido brother,upon all your money fine you no fine,fresh you no fresh,you even went ahead to post the pics of that olosho you were grabbing...its a pity money is the root of all...
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 7:06am
hoes every where
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by happybee: 8:00am
youngreva:Hating will not take you any where man, you prolly shouldn't have comment.
2 Likes
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by rocknation62(m): 9:14am
I have nothing to say....
lemme keep quiet...
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Celestyn8213: 9:14am
So we should do what?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by josephine123: 9:14am
na wa oo
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by spymenot(m): 9:14am
See my account balance is working for all mtn sim
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by austonclint(m): 9:14am
Hmm this serious....
Oduduwa republic wan leave Nigeria
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK3p5Th89gs
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 9:15am
Madness
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Lalas247(f): 9:15am
So we should kill Goat abi
Is he the sort person to grab ass or what exactly are we talking about
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by lonlytroy: 9:15am
Who is he?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by eaglechild: 9:15am
Are we supposed to celebrate irresponsibility.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Crixina(f): 9:15am
Ok
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Narldon(f): 9:15am
FASTEST FINGER
4289780663414683 MTN 1500
90237154026165 Glo 1500
153344107788843 Glo 1500
3189002211226948 Airtel 1500
This is the way i will be sending you guys airtime here when I finally hammer.
I'm just rehearsing for the future.
Nobody should ask questions biko...I'm not feeling fine
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by ipobarecriminals: 9:16am
evidence. of when u spend money u nor work for.Riotous lifestyle
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Toladipupo995: 9:17am
Whose business?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 9:17am
Way to go
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by pmc01(m): 9:17am
Another mumu post.
Where's Seun Osewa, seriously?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by olaszydaruma(m): 9:17am
Nice poo. Pls how can i send pm in nairaland? Help somedody
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Ihutomi: 9:18am
modelmike7:that means he should b stupid na, u just wish u were as stupid as him.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by burkingx(f): 9:18am
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by flimzy24: 9:18am
.
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by GreenMavro: 9:19am
Is he wild animal?
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by Chikwado1991(m): 9:19am
insurance cover you
|Re: Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) by fk001: 9:19am
She was licking his destiny.
Senator Adeleke namesake
Ruggedman's 20th Sertember / Great Production @phat Wall Studios / Aki And Pawpaw Open Up A Foundation
Viewing this topic: Addicted2Women, globemoney, megautche, summerflame90, kacyjabari, kolipowell(m), dietsono, asitis752, exlinklodge, murshid09(m), yungEX(m), fasmukol, FODA(m), Madu150694, 2shure, sunnysunny69(m), djojo(m), Jaqenhghar, Recruiter2017, igwedubai2(m), WilliamKhan(m), bayocanny, liljaydee(m), AdisaOwala, BornStunner1, omogin(f), butterflylion, sjc, Barristertemmie(f), abfan(m), captaininiobong(m), Eltymob(f), 7mentrouble, Comjul(m), Lincoln275(m), emajoe, Olukat(m), sgtponzihater1(m), Johnnynash(m), hussy2020(m), sharpman1(m), Akanniade(m), linsa01(m), slyd90(m), Djdamian(m), fortuneobi(m), TSTC, Tamax, babs3g, Jamiubond009(m), Henitan24(f), ZionBets, chudi55, Manuel24, ZirdoRoray(m), walcut(m), Alawi1(m), Eatfucksleep(m), cstr1000, duabba, Luegazan(f), Zilifish, abelokanlawon, PLATO1U(m), donphilopus, SunnDash(m), damtee(m), quality01, victorvezx(m), yemmight(m), Carshopper(m), kaykaymcb(m), Mujtahida, Folubaba(m), Hiswordmylife, kayode97(m), kingviny, dreamchazer, kashman04(m), abrahamadadhe(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), oludoyin99(m), Benny95(m), blackky187(m), manikspears, chubbygal(f), francoray(m), Klasique911(m), jewishboy, SleekJandz(m), tnktosin(m), lawguyy, teemanbastos(m), josielewa(m), dejakif, BBTEE(f), kingyang, Boller, Lilyjoe567(f), Jackipapa, joceey(m), cristianisraeli, chybosaint(m), Novelle, chuddykay(m), Donpoka(m), obicaddy(m), malache(m), huzzman, bugidon(m), Techhybabe, debetmx(m), Busayorafael(m), konkonbilo(m), mrabula, smith3339(m), Danialuone, eaglez(m), WRAISER, edeXede, addikt(m), WEIRDPC(m), Obanz2(f), Bellzee, arafone(m), stphil, Protein0, Naijaalive, kunlealao(m), Luizd(m), Geepapa, Emeritus153, salawustyles(m), Pelebabaagba(m), rahman25, HokageTravels(m), fogho198, bigdeals, celestialAgent(m), ken19, adudu208(m), Evaberry(f), SUSSYASH, cpsowelle, AuroraB(f), dongozzy(m), kofomii, Sundouglas, zicora(m), godsfavoritee(m), sampete(m), olasanmi92, bienimac, femo122, dobekey(m), nansasin(m), dipoowo(m), benzazae, beautiful232(f), ayokhafilah(f), Exempted, Ajewealth123(m), alukotope, skoloppy31(m), Alikote, ZACHIE, martin22, Emilad and 334 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9