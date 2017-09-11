Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Adewale Adeleke Goes Wild At A Club In London (Photos) (4307 Views)

"Adewale Adeleke Had Sex With Pam In London" - Kiran Matharoo / Adewale Adeleke, Davido's Brother: "My Dogs Eat Better Than Some Of You" / Davido’s Brother, Adewale Blasted For Not Always Looking Fit In Clothes (photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The controversial brother of Superstar Davido had a swell time as he grabbed the butt of a girl he called ‘Brance’, who twerked all over him and licked up his face.



Adewale, who has a penchant for showing off on Social media didn’t hesitate to show it all off on Snapchat.



News From;

http://www.torimill.com/2017/09/davidos-brother-adewale-adeleke-go-wild.html Chairman HKN, Adewale Adeleke went to a club in London yesterday night and he took to his Snapchat account to share snaps of the fun he pulled there.The controversial brother of Superstar Davido had a swell time as he grabbed the butt of a girl he called ‘Brance’, who twerked all over him and licked up his face.Adewale, who has a penchant for showing off on Social media didn’t hesitate to show it all off on Snapchat.News From;

And is this worth celebrating or what is this news for exactly?!



Both the 'twerker' and the 'twekee' have their lives to live. 1 Like

Is that not Nnadmi Kanu 1 Like

So the chairman of HKN was in a club in london and some chic named Branyce was twerking for him and in the heat of passion he reached out to her and squeezed her ass. Ok i get it 3 Likes

hmm

Damoxy:

Is that not Nnadmi Kanu sarki I sight you o sarki I sight you o 8 Likes

nansense 1 Like

useless people do we care if you are davido brother,upon all your money fine you no fine,fresh you no fresh,you even went ahead to post the pics of that olosho you were grabbing...its a pity money is the root of all...

hoes every where

youngreva:

useless people do we care if you are davido brother,upon all your money fine you no fine,fresh you no fresh,you even went ahead to post the pics of that olosho you were grabbing...its a pity money is the root of all... Hating will not take you any where man, you prolly shouldn't have comment. Hating will not take you any where man, you prolly shouldn't have comment. 2 Likes

I have nothing to say....















lemme keep quiet ...

So we should do what?

na wa oo

See my account balance is working for all mtn sim





Oduduwa republic wan leave Nigeria



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK3p5Th89gs Hmm this serious....Oduduwa republic wan leave Nigeria

Madness



Is he the sort person to grab ass or what exactly are we talking about So we should kill Goat abiIs he the sort person to grab ass or what exactly are we talking about

Who is he?

Are we supposed to celebrate irresponsibility.

Ok





FASTEST FINGER





4289780663414683 MTN 1500





90237154026165 Glo 1500





153344107788843 Glo 1500





3189002211226948 Airtel 1500

















































This is the way i will be sending you guys airtime here when I finally hammer.





I'm just rehearsing for the future.







Nobody should ask questions biko...I'm not feeling fine





evidence. of when u spend money u nor work for.Riotous lifestyle evidence. of when u spend money u nor work for.Riotous lifestyle

Whose business?

Way to go

Another mumu post.



Where's Seun Osewa, seriously?

Nice poo. Pls how can i send pm in nairaland? Help somedody

modelmike7:

His life. that means he should b stupid na, u just wish u were as stupid as him. that means he should b stupid na, u just wish u were as stupid as him.

.

Is he wild animal?

insurance cover you