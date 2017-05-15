Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. (3046 Views)

Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta region, yesterday, described as condemnable” and sad the attack on the home of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Umuohia, Abia State by suspected military officers which led to the loss of lives last Sunday.



The Ijaw youths, under the aegis of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, said the deployment of the military troops to the Niger Delta and South East regions under the security operation known as Crocodile Smile or Python Dance will not solve the rising agitations.



The IYC, in the Statement issued yesterday via email and signed by the President, Barr Eric Omare, stated that “It is condemnable the attack on the home of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Umuohia, Abia State by suspected military officers which led to the loss of lives and many injured in the last hours of Sunday, September 10, 2017.



“The picture of those killed and injured tells a very sad story about the engagement of the military with IPOB members. It amounts to gross violation of human rights for Nigerians to be indiscriminately shot and killed because of legitimate agitation for justice.



“The deployment troops whether as operation crocodile smile or python dance is not the solution to the Niger Delta and Igbo agitations. The agitations are about quest for equity and fairness in the affairs of Nigerian and cannot be silence through the barrel of gun. In the first place, it was totally unnecessary and insensitive for the military to launch operation python dance in the south east considering the prevailing atmosphere in the region.”



“ The activities of the members of IPOB have been civil and orderly hence can be controlled by the regular mobile police rather than the military. The IYC is not surprised with the turn of events in the south east because from our experience in the Niger Delta, the deployment of the military always carries tales of sorry and pains as experienced in Igbo nation now”.



“We call on President Buhari to bring to justice the perpetrators of the killings in the south east, withdraw the military officers and bring to a halt the operation python dance in the south east. The IPOB demand for self-determination, just like that of the Niger Delta and other parts of the country cannot be stopped with the dance of a python but only through justice and equity through a restructured Nigeria that guarantees the different parts of the country the right to develop at their pace. Therefore neither the dance of a python nor the smile of a crocodile would quell the agitations”.

http://www.leadership.ng/2017/09/12/deployment-python-dance-crocodile-smile-not-solution-agitations-ijaw-youths/



well that what they deserve for being rude 2 Likes

Ijaw touts suddenly became experts in diplomatic affairs



Wonders will never end

These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people

Just blow the dem pipelines and stop talking.

Nemesis1:

Ijaw touts suddenly became experts in diplomatic affairs



parasite like you.

DonaldJTrump:



parasite like you.



Nenyathu or Trump promised you referendum last month, how far nah?

MediumStout:

parasite, have you finish?

Nemesis1:





Nenyathu or Trump promised you referendum last month, how far nah? e pain am. parasite. e pain am. parasite. 13 Likes

DonaldJTrump:



e pain am.

parasite.

Who is the parasite? States with allocations thrice that of Lagos but whose IGR is less than that of Borno?





Or people who leave erosion lands to come and survive in Yoruba's Lagos, only to enjoy the hospitality so much they start screaming no man's land?





Who is the parasite? States with allocations thrice that of Lagos but whose IGR is less than that of Borno?

Or people who leave erosion lands to come and survive in Yoruba's Lagos, only to enjoy the hospitality so much they start screaming no man's land?

Reason am

pls ijaw are only in 3 states Rivers,bayelsa and 2% of delta state don't misinform people 1 Like 1 Share

Nemesis1:





Who is the parasite? States with allocations thrice that of Lagos but whose IGR is less than that of Borno?





Or people who leave erosion lands to come and survive in Yoruba's Lagos, only to enjoy the hospitality so much they start screaming no man's land?





parasite! nothing but a parasite. if we leave , they will die.

Nemesis1:





Who is the parasite? States with allocations thrice that of Lagos but whose IGR is less than that of Borno?





Or people who leave erosion lands to come and survive in Yoruba's Lagos, only to enjoy the hospitality so much they start screaming no man's land?





without the Niger, you will die. all the money from Lagos is gotten from Niger delta, buhari hospital bills is gotten from niger delta money. keep preaching one Nigeria. your eyes will clear.

To a carpenter every problem is a nail for which you must reach for the hammer.



To Buhari, every issue can be resolved only through the barrel of the gun. 2 Likes

MediumStout:

These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people

This is completely senseless.



While I might not Pro-Biafran, a people reserves the right to self-determination. You can't force people to be in the same country with you or intimidate them into being patriotic. Who says the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct? Lugard? the Nigerian Govt? You?



That lots of Igbo are now supporting the Biafran Agitation is expected considering what the Igbo have gone through in this country.



This is completely senseless.

While I might not Pro-Biafran, a people reserves the right to self-determination. You can't force people to be in the same country with you or intimidate them into being patriotic. Who says the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct? Lugard? the Nigerian Govt? You?

That lots of Igbo are now supporting the Biafran Agitation is expected considering what the Igbo have gone through in this country.

Not exactly sure why the issue of Biafra evokes such strong emotions from people.

DonaldJTrump:



without the Niger, you will die. all the money from Lagos is gotten from Niger delta, buhari hospital bills is gotten from niger delta money. keep preaching one Nigeria. your eyes will clear.

I give up, if only sense has Wi-Fi I'd have shared password with you to update your brain, I mean how did ND money become Lagos's IGR?



I give up, if only sense has Wi-Fi I'd have shared password with you to update your brain, I mean how did ND money become Lagos's IGR?

IGR stands for internally generated revenue, not imported general revenue

MediumStout:

These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people



The last time dj Burutai played that music and they were dancing it in the South south, there was almost no money to pay his salary not until VP. Osibanjo went and begged the militants to stop dancing, that they have danced enough.

Omeokachie:

To a carpenter every problem is a nail for which you must reach for the hammer.





To Buhari, every issue can be resolved only through the barrel of the gun.





Even if it's bombs as long as it gets the job done I'm fine with it

MediumStout:

These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people



Preach brother, preach!!

I jaw youths are confused.. 1 Like 1 Share

Masterclass32:





This is completely senseless.



While I might not Pro-Biafran, a people reserves the right to self-determination. You can't force people to be in the same country with you or intimidate them into being patriotic. Who says the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct? Lugard? the Nigerian Govt? You?



That lots of Igbo are now supporting the Biafran Agitation is expected considering what the Igbo have gone through in this country.



Not exactly sure why the issue of Biafra evokes such strong emotions from people.



Pls try rubbish and see what is called target practice. God punish biafra

clarocuzioo:







The last time dj Burutai played that music and they were dancing it in the South south, there was almost no money to pay his salary not until VP. Osibanjo went and begged the militants to stop dancing, that they have danced enough.



Say no to biafra. One Nigeria for life

Every sane human is busy condemning the lunatic invasion the by the Nigerian army in Kanu's house but the zombies have choosed to be insane on this issue.



A time will come when Nigeria will harvest the monster they are breeding. 3 Likes

Nemesis1:



Even if it's bombs as long as it gets the job done I'm fine with it

Be it unto you according to your words.

MediumStout:







Say no to biafra. One Nigeria for life

Restructuring the only way forward, Federalism not parasitsm for life

no be only python dance na reptile dance

Ijaws youths have spoken.



We are waiting for Your uba youths to speak. Even is totally antagonistic, let them speak so we know the South is complete.



Next will be middle belt, and I know at they will say.

MediumStout:

These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people Because there was no evidence to nail Obasanjo down.

But in Buhari and Bruntai's case, the evidence is clear and loud and it was even released and it made

Fp here on nairaland.

Thank God for the era of social media we are now.

We are no more in stone ages.

Because there was no evidence to nail Obasanjo down.

But in Buhari and Bruntai's case, the evidence is clear and loud and it was even released and it made

Fp here on nairaland.

Thank God for the era of social media we are now.

We are no more in stone ages.

All enemies of freedom are mad.

Nemesis1:





I give up, if only sense has Wi-Fi I'd have shared password with you to update your brain, I mean how did ND money become Lagos's IGR?



IGR stands for internally generated revenue, not imported general revenue



can't your region generate dollar. nop. all the dollar use by parasite, are been generate from crude oil. can't your region generate dollar. nop. all the dollar use by parasite, are been generate from crude oil.