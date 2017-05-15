₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Masterclass32: 6:04am
Ijaw Youths from the Nine States of the Niger Delta region, yesterday, described as condemnable” and sad the attack on the home of the leader of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in Umuohia, Abia State by suspected military officers which led to the loss of lives last Sunday.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by bamdly(m): 6:08am
well that what they deserve for being rude
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:14am
Ijaw touts suddenly became experts in diplomatic affairs
Wonders will never end
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by MediumStout(m): 6:15am
These biafrans are indeed senseless. Operation python dance has come to stay courtesy of DJ buratai. You will all be forced to dance to the tune of the military since you people chose the path of rebellion. You will all die for nothing if you think confronting the military will get you biafra. No one or group is stronger than the federal government, you can only try but will be defeated. For those of you waiting on the UN or amnesty international to arrest Buhari, let me remind you that obasanjo wiped out a community in Odi and till now he's still a free man. If you think the white man gives a fvck about your black IPOB asses continue to sacrifice yourselves in vain. Biafra will never come. The unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. We will resist all divisive tendencies and ensure you embrace patriotism by force. Even ojukwu the masterminder of Biafra died a patriotic nigerian with the Nigerian flag wrapped around his coffin. No idiot from the east can blackmail the federal government into submission. Nnamdi Kanu will die a nigerian. Useless people
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by dannytoe(m): 6:36am
Just blow the dem pipelines and stop talking.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 6:37am
Nemesis1:parasite like you.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:38am
DonaldJTrump:
Nenyathu or Trump promised you referendum last month, how far nah?
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 6:39am
MediumStout:parasite, have you finish?
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 6:39am
Nemesis1:e pain am. parasite.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:42am
DonaldJTrump:
Who is the parasite? States with allocations thrice that of Lagos but whose IGR is less than that of Borno?
Or people who leave erosion lands to come and survive in Yoruba's Lagos, only to enjoy the hospitality so much they start screaming no man's land?
Reason am
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Danielmoore(m): 6:43am
pls ijaw are only in 3 states Rivers,bayelsa and 2% of delta state don't misinform people
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 6:44am
Nemesis1:parasite! nothing but a parasite. if we leave , they will die.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 6:47am
Nemesis1:without the Niger, you will die. all the money from Lagos is gotten from Niger delta, buhari hospital bills is gotten from niger delta money. keep preaching one Nigeria. your eyes will clear.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Omeokachie: 6:49am
To a carpenter every problem is a nail for which you must reach for the hammer.
To Buhari, every issue can be resolved only through the barrel of the gun.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Masterclass32: 6:49am
MediumStout:
This is completely senseless.
While I might not Pro-Biafran, a people reserves the right to self-determination. You can't force people to be in the same country with you or intimidate them into being patriotic. Who says the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct? Lugard? the Nigerian Govt? You?
That lots of Igbo are now supporting the Biafran Agitation is expected considering what the Igbo have gone through in this country.
Not exactly sure why the issue of Biafra evokes such strong emotions from people.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:51am
DonaldJTrump:
I give up, if only sense has Wi-Fi I'd have shared password with you to update your brain, I mean how did ND money become Lagos's IGR?
IGR stands for internally generated revenue, not imported general revenue
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by clarocuzioo(m): 6:51am
MediumStout:
The last time dj Burutai played that music and they were dancing it in the South south, there was almost no money to pay his salary not until VP. Osibanjo went and begged the militants to stop dancing, that they have danced enough.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:52am
Omeokachie:
Even if it's bombs as long as it gets the job done I'm fine with it
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Nemesis1: 6:52am
MediumStout:
Preach brother, preach!!
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by nrexzy(m): 6:53am
I jaw youths are confused..
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by MediumStout(m): 6:54am
Masterclass32:
Pls try rubbish and see what is called target practice. God punish biafra
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by MediumStout(m): 6:57am
clarocuzioo:
Say no to biafra. One Nigeria for life
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by mazimee(m): 6:58am
Every sane human is busy condemning the lunatic invasion the by the Nigerian army in Kanu's house but the zombies have choosed to be insane on this issue.
A time will come when Nigeria will harvest the monster they are breeding.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Omeokachie: 6:59am
Nemesis1:
Be it unto you according to your words.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by clarocuzioo(m): 7:01am
MediumStout:
Restructuring the only way forward, Federalism not parasitsm for life
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by EnEnPeecee: 7:01am
no be only python dance na reptile dance
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by otil1: 7:02am
Ijaws youths have spoken.
We are waiting for Your uba youths to speak. Even is totally antagonistic, let them speak so we know the South is complete.
Next will be middle belt, and I know at they will say.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by Cyynthia(f): 7:23am
MediumStout:Because there was no evidence to nail Obasanjo down.
But in Buhari and Bruntai's case, the evidence is clear and loud and it was even released and it made
Fp here on nairaland.
Thank God for the era of social media we are now.
We are no more in stone ages.
All enemies of freedom are mad.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by DonaldJTrump: 8:44am
Nemesis1:can't your region generate dollar. nop. all the dollar use by parasite, are been generate from crude oil.
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by richidinho(m): 8:55am
|Re: Python Dance, Crocodile Smile, Not The Solution To Agitations - Ijaw Youths. by NaijaOrNothing: 8:55am
B
