Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities (6231 Views)

National Directorate Of Employment Recruitment 2017 Application Form / Letter Of Employment-sign Homes Ltd / Over 100 Unemployed Youths Atthe National Assembly In Search Of Employment (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Hello, fellow nairalanders,

Between Economics and Accounting,which one is better in terms of employment opportunities in Nigeria? Please lets share our views!!

wallace1:

Hello, fellow nairalanders,

Between Economics and Accounting,which one is better in terms of employment opportunities in Nigeria? Please lets share our views!! Economics Economics 9 Likes 2 Shares

In the 3rd world accounting but in developed economies economics. 15 Likes 3 Shares

In the whole world-Accounting. All these people shouting Economics i just wonder what point you have to back it up. Every reasonable company has an accounting department, or at least something similar to that. Ministries, Agencies, Schools and even Churches have an accounting department. So I don't even understand what these people are talking about.

A lot of people who graduated as Economists still end up becoming accountants. 66 Likes 1 Share

Accounting considering the economy now. 2 Likes



Ibeto group will employ you,

The man is not even a graduate

Education...so overrated and overhyped Just read any of them my brotherIbeto group will employ you,The man is not even a graduateEducation...so overrated and overhyped 12 Likes 1 Share

economics, because an economist can also be an accountant, but an accountant cannot be an economist 35 Likes 2 Shares





Meanwhile...



Are you setting up a new business, in the process of incorporation or commenced operations already for any kind of small/medium sized business.



A team of smart VirtualAccountants offers bookkeeping, accounting, tax compliance and other advisory services to kick start your new business. We are keen on ensuring that a good business foundation is laid from the outset.



We can help you with the business registration & other statutory registration, set up of accounting and internal control system, payroll, business process advisory and employee contract management. ETC!



Please reach us on 08029753761, 08086108687 to start an engagement. www.VirtualAccountant.ng Accounting - There's a lot you can do with an accounting degree and professional courses added, particularly for the Nigerian business environment.Meanwhile...Are you setting up a new business, in the process of incorporation or commenced operations already for any kind of small/medium sized business.A team of smart VirtualAccountants offers bookkeeping, accounting, tax compliance and other advisory services to kick start your new business. We are keen on ensuring that a good business foundation is laid from the outset.We can help you with the business registration & other statutory registration, set up of accounting and internal control system, payroll, business process advisory and employee contract management. ETC! 5 Likes 2 Shares

I personally love economist 1 Like

In fairly good economy, studying economics in school might be better, but the type of economy in Nigeria (since 1990 thereabout) accounting with necessary professional certification is much more better. Please note my emphasis on with accounting certification (aca, acca, cfa et al and of course not anan)

Don't be silly. Do you still think your undergraduate degree matters in getting a job? Get a first class and see the magic. 3 Likes

like comparing Buhari and Jonathan in terms of Hardship

I have no knowledge about both, but i love noth courses. 1 Like

Sezua:

In the whole world-Accounting. All these people shouting Economics i just wonder what point you have to back it up. Every reasonable company has an accounting department, or at least something similar to that. Ministries, Agencies, Schools and even Churches have an accounting department. So I don't even understand what these people are talking about.

A lot of people who graduated as Economists still end up becoming accountants.

Yeye



An economist can still work as an accountant



Can accountant work as an economist?? Very rare.....thats the diversity you have when you study economics.....Accountancy as a course is shallow.....while economics is broader YeyeAn economist can still work as an accountantCan accountant work as an economist?? Very rare.....thats the diversity you have when you study economics.....Accountancy as a course is shallow.....while economics is broader 6 Likes 3 Shares

In Nigerian and Africa

Accounting but outside the shores of the Blackman Continent its still Accounting... But Economics is respected.

Who Economics help. Accounting all the way. 4 Likes

I will say Economics 1 Like 1 Share

Any of the above with connections is okay. 1 Like

.

Accounting, corporate law mandate periodic audit of business organisation.

Sezua:

In the whole world-Accounting. All these people shouting Economics i just wonder what point you have to back it up. Every reasonable company has an accounting department, or at least something similar to that. Ministries, Agencies, Schools and even Churches have an accounting department. So I don't even understand what these people are talking about.

A lot of people who graduated as Economists still end up becoming accountants. Every company also has a managerial department, human resource dept etc. Every company also has a managerial department, human resource dept etc. 1 Like 1 Share

wallace1:

Hello, fellow nairalanders,

Between Economics and Accounting,which one is better in terms of employment opportunities in Nigeria? Please lets share our views!!

Accounting because every organization Or company needs the role of an accountant. Accounting because every organization Or company needs the role of an accountant.

Accounting is a a noble course, you will get a job anywhere in the world with an accounting certificate. 1 Like

This topic keeps coming up. They are both ok. Just graduate with a good grade in either, then hope on God for the best. I am an economics graduate myself 2 Likes

Dear future wife, please I beg you with the name of God, study and be an Economist before you come into my life...

Accounting! u will be employable almost everywhere! the motive for every organisation, company, industry, government agencies is to make profit! an accountant make all ds possible! In fact accounting is way better than engineering in Nigeria 3 Likes

Hmm

Accounting any day. 1 Like

I stand to be corrected. The best of Economists in the world never read Economics or any course related to it.



It boils down on interest. Your flair to a particular cause. 1 Like 1 Share