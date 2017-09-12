₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by wallace1: 6:11am
Hello, fellow nairalanders,
Between Economics and Accounting,which one is better in terms of employment opportunities in Nigeria? Please lets share our views!!
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by DivineKayy(m): 6:20am
wallace1:Economics
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Nutase(f): 6:37am
In the 3rd world accounting but in developed economies economics.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Sezua(m): 6:54am
In the whole world-Accounting. All these people shouting Economics i just wonder what point you have to back it up. Every reasonable company has an accounting department, or at least something similar to that. Ministries, Agencies, Schools and even Churches have an accounting department. So I don't even understand what these people are talking about.
A lot of people who graduated as Economists still end up becoming accountants.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by airmirthd1(f): 7:06am
Accounting considering the economy now.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by holysainbj(m): 7:23am
Just read any of them my brother
Ibeto group will employ you,
The man is not even a graduate
Education...so overrated and overhyped
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by emmybliz(m): 7:25am
economics, because an economist can also be an accountant, but an accountant cannot be an economist
Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Virtualaccounts: 7:25am
Accounting - There's a lot you can do with an accounting degree and professional courses added, particularly for the Nigerian business environment.
Meanwhile...
Are you setting up a new business, in the process of incorporation or commenced operations already for any kind of small/medium sized business.
A team of smart VirtualAccountants offers bookkeeping, accounting, tax compliance and other advisory services to kick start your new business. We are keen on ensuring that a good business foundation is laid from the outset.
We can help you with the business registration & other statutory registration, set up of accounting and internal control system, payroll, business process advisory and employee contract management. ETC!
Please reach us on 08029753761, 08086108687 to start an engagement. www.VirtualAccountant.ng
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by youngreva(m): 7:25am
I personally love economist
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by divinecode101: 7:25am
In fairly good economy, studying economics in school might be better, but the type of economy in Nigeria (since 1990 thereabout) accounting with necessary professional certification is much more better. Please note my emphasis on with accounting certification (aca, acca, cfa et al and of course not anan)
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by memeguy: 7:26am
Don't be silly. Do you still think your undergraduate degree matters in getting a job? Get a first class and see the magic.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by naijaboy756: 7:26am
like comparing Buhari and Jonathan in terms of Hardship
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by wunmi590(m): 7:26am
I have no knowledge about both, but i love noth courses.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by dolphinife: 7:26am
Sezua:
Yeye
An economist can still work as an accountant
Can accountant work as an economist?? Very rare.....thats the diversity you have when you study economics.....Accountancy as a course is shallow.....while economics is broader
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Promxy94(m): 7:26am
In Nigerian and Africa
Accounting but outside the shores of the Blackman Continent its still Accounting... But Economics is respected.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Youngdream1: 7:26am
Who Economics help. Accounting all the way.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by seunny4lif(m): 7:27am
I will say Economics
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by jhydebaba(m): 7:27am
Any of the above with connections is okay.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by DanielsParker(m): 7:27am
.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by mamadsquare: 7:27am
Accounting, corporate law mandate periodic audit of business organisation.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Junior66(m): 7:27am
Sezua:Every company also has a managerial department, human resource dept etc.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by bimpeecrown(f): 7:28am
wallace1:
Accounting because every organization Or company needs the role of an accountant.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Slayer2: 7:28am
Accounting is a a noble course, you will get a job anywhere in the world with an accounting certificate.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by 9japrof(m): 7:28am
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Ramanto(m): 7:28am
This topic keeps coming up. They are both ok. Just graduate with a good grade in either, then hope on God for the best. I am an economics graduate myself
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Olasco93: 7:29am
Dear future wife, please I beg you with the name of God, study and be an Economist before you come into my life...
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by yaqq: 7:30am
Accounting! u will be employable almost everywhere! the motive for every organisation, company, industry, government agencies is to make profit! an accountant make all ds possible! In fact accounting is way better than engineering in Nigeria
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by benosky(m): 7:30am
Hmm
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by YelloweWest: 7:32am
Accounting any day.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by DKOKO3(m): 7:33am
I stand to be corrected. The best of Economists in the world never read Economics or any course related to it.
It boils down on interest. Your flair to a particular cause.
|Re: Economics Vs Accounting,which One Is Better In Terms Of Employment Opportunities by Icon4s(m): 7:36am
What are more important here are:
Class of Grade you graduate with. A sociology graduate with 2.1 has a better job prospect than an accounting or Economics graduate with a 2:2.
How you apply yourself after school. Even with a 2.1 if you don't prepare yourself well enough for the job market you are not likely to get that dream job.
Diversity: How well can you adapt into various situations? Are you ready to dabble into any kind of field keeping aside what you studied in school? People who have a more open mindset do better here.
Finally, The Grace of God. Study anything you want you need the Grace of God to get that job.
