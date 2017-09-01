₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by JothamPerfection(m): 7:33am
ABUJA—THE National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has warned university teachers against embarking on industrial action without prior notice.
The students’ body also tasked the federal government to channel the money it claimed to have recovered from those who looted the country’s treasury to the education sector, saying such measures would reposition the deteriorating state of the nation’s education.
NANS President, Chinonso Obasi, in a statement, yesterday in Abuja, insisted that lecturers must consult NANS before embarking on any strike in the future.
University students during one of NANS protests.
Obasi said the decision was a fallout of the association’s just concluded emergency Senate meeting held at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.
NANS, according to the statement, demanded that the Federal Government should channel the money recovered by anti-corruption agencies to the education sector in Nigeria to address some of the burning issues.
“The meeting which was summoned to deliberate on the ongoing strike declared by ASUU ended successfully with an overwhelming attendance of student union Presidents and NANS stakeholders throughout the country.
“NANS mandated its leaders to reach out to the Federal Government to find a lasting solution to the enormous challenges facing Nigerian students,” the statement said.
It added: ”As critical stakeholders in the education sector, it is imperative that ASUU consults NANS. Anytime ASUU wants to embark on strike, it is proper for them to consult student leaders led by NANS. ASUU should also apply other means of negotiation so that the strike will not have a direct negative impact on the students.
“ASUU has been striking to use students as their bargaining power. The interest of students must be considered and prioritized at all times. Part of the resolution was that an appeal should be made to the Federal Government to channel the loots recovered from anti-graft agencies to the education sector.”
It further added:”The Senate also passed a vote of confidence on its President for his style of leadership that has regained the lost voice of Nigerian students both at home and in the diaspora
“It was also resolved that the National President of NANS should continue to constructively engage with the stakeholders comprising ASUU and the Federal Government to resolve the strike and find a lasting solution to the enormous challenges facing Nigerian students.”
“The meeting also called on the Federal Government to prioritise the education sector in Nigeria and push for the recommendation by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation that 26 per cent of the nation’s annual budget should be for funding the education sector and secure a better and sustainable educational standard.
“NANS however refused to shut down the country on account of government’s inability to resolve the ongoing strike, within 21 days, citing the prevailing economic downturn in the country.”
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Nbote(m): 7:35am
Jus imagine... In as much as no one likes d lecturers and their strikes but NANS really need to shut d hell up. Since wen have dey really bothered about welfare of students. They have since lost relevance as it's now a forum for cultists to battle supremacy..
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Swegzfreak: 7:37am
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by digoster(m): 7:37am
Is like this ones don't want to resume this year ba
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by youngreva(m): 7:43am
people still they enjoy this strike
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Prestige16(m): 7:44am
Akukor... They must be dreaming
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by CornelG(m): 7:49am
Hmmm Everyone want to be NOTICE!!! Popularity by all means, Nigeria ke nah!!!!!
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Sabrina18(f): 7:50am
Who be this NANS sef?
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by lukman: 8:37am
is like thunder want to fire this NANS. bunch of cultists
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Yomzzyblog: 8:42am
Ok
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by cr7rooney10(m): 8:42am
U wana spoil our students life God will not allow u
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by tomholly: 8:43am
Good
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by priceaction: 8:43am
Delusional people that thinks they are something in the society.
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by flimzy24: 8:44am
.ASUU wil be like...
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Chevronstaff: 8:44am
ASUU is just a greedy and selfish union hiding under the canopy of poor funding to fill their pockets..
ASUU wants autonomy and yet it depends on the Govt entirely...This is the irony of the union's hypocrisy..
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by coolestchris(m): 8:44am
hmm
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by bbjummy: 8:45am
Who them be
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by captainlofe(m): 8:46am
Rubbish!
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by itiswellandwell: 8:46am
Ok
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by uzoclinton(m): 8:46am
Hmm
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by RobinHez(m): 8:47am
Lol, even FG canor influence them without doing stuffs, you think they'll listen you?
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by hardeycute: 8:47am
Lol.NANS is a joke u swear because evidently ASUU is fighting on behalf of the students for improved standard of education
is it not the same crop of fools fighting the other day?
I don't blame them for releasing this communique but the mod who feels it is worthy of FP
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by wildcatter23(m): 8:47am
I see
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Ermacc: 8:48am
lukman:Don't mind the rascals, They will collect money from corrupt authorities in a bid to stop industrial action. ASUU strike is needed if we have to move the educational sector forward. The government is non coolant about it.
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by ORACLE1975(m): 8:49am
God help
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:49am
It is well.
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by adajoe555(f): 8:49am
So they don't want me to return to sch this yr abi
you people better shut your mouth oh
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by nicemajor(m): 8:49am
Oya nah... We are watching in 4D
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by burkingx(f): 8:49am
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by magoo10: 8:50am
NANS can be referred to as over grown baby adults who have lost focus and direction, whereas they should be the driving force in demanding justice for an egalitarian society but they are now tissue papers in the hands of politicians who use them in cleaning their anus.
|Re: ASUU Must Henceforth Consult Us Before Embarking On Strike — NANS by slyd90(m): 8:51am
So make ASUU consult Cultists first abiii
NANS is being run by cultists and selfish people...
