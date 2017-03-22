₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,571 members, 3,785,196 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 01:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) (6894 Views)
Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos / Aye And Buccaneer Cults Clash In Malaysia, One Nigerian Critically Injured / Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by hollawaley2: 9:59am
KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a mentally unsound Nigerian man after he allegedly submerged a girl’s head in a swimming pool at an apartment in Puchong, Selangor, on Saturday.
https://www.nst.com.my/news/crime-courts/2017/09/278722/mentally-unsound-nigerian-held-after-he-allegedly-submerged-girls
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH-qKlmztjc
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by iamJ(m): 12:39pm
mentally unsound fire, beta juju things
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by okooloyun1(m): 12:39pm
Judging by the living conditions (no job, poor accommodation, drug addiction) of some Nigerians in Malaysia they tends to be mentally, emotionally and psychologically unstable sometimes.
2 Likes
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Rexphobia(m): 12:39pm
For some strange reasons I was expecting a video of the guy in the act.
3 Likes
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Mc23: 12:39pm
ok
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Narldon(f): 12:40pm
Is he high on drugs?
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by modelmike7(m): 12:40pm
Send him to Yabaleft ASAP
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by OseIbhadode93: 12:40pm
Village People at work
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by winkmart: 12:40pm
I wonder how many Nigerians are in that country
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by modelmike7(m): 12:40pm
Narldon:Obviously he is
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by itiswellandwell: 12:41pm
It's well
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by chigoizie7(m): 12:41pm
What is wrong with his mental state?
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by bentlywills(m): 12:41pm
Chill
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by kamikazze22: 12:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by NgHealth(m): 12:42pm
No blame am, na marijuana cause am
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Celestyn8213: 12:42pm
How did he get to malaysia
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by zolapower: 12:42pm
And where's the lady whose head was dip in the pool?
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by tanzto60: 12:43pm
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Tegarazz: 12:43pm
I came for his name
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Phonefanatic: 12:44pm
Trust me they will go test him to ascertain his sanity.
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Narldon(f): 12:44pm
OseIbhadode93:
EVEN HIS VILLAGERS HAVE DENIED RESPONSIBLITY FOR THE ATTACK
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by veacea: 12:44pm
We can tret him in Aro
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by emymeeky: 12:44pm
He wants to mine the skull
Afon.....
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by meelerh(f): 12:46pm
Effect of weed
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by anyebedgreat: 12:47pm
What is his name.
I want to be sure he is a Nigerian
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by tokrizy(m): 12:48pm
which 1 b 9ja guy ??..oga who no dey here no dey here. . .
1 Like
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by austonclint(m): 12:48pm
Hmmmm Nigerians so so bad name every where Una go...
Restructure Nigeria Now or ..... Oduduwa republic speaks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK3p5Th89gs
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 12:49pm
So Naija don mad reach Malaysia
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by olaoye4(m): 12:49pm
He want to perform water baptism
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:51pm
Na juju oo..
Mentally unstable na jus cova..
Which mad man dey wear boxers, waka enta apartment ?
|Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by etenyong(m): 12:52pm
Hope that is not Hushpuppi in an unstable condition. Thank God for the little girl's life
Travel To Brazil And Venezuela / Sexy Brazilian Cop Arrests Gang Leader, Gang Members Leaks Her Nude Pictures... / 12 Year Old Girl Molested To Death!
Viewing this topic: bobkezel(m), daontop, mancityguy, Ayomide93(m), jidsoon(m), johnsonedidiong(m), FmO4(m), nnamdiumeh, lavita2(f), Vilante, Timkizzy33881(f), Foken, bettymatty, mzdamiie(f), OGMspecial(m), NorthSide, NJPot(m), miketayo(m), Louisefaye(f), fixedhollies(m), bigheadday, Kingsleydoler, solomonope(m), Christane(m), Awotimi(m), teeshe, Dblock89, tianshie(m), kaazamusa(m), client, zhiggy1(m), seyiofficial(m), adeom141(m), Dayanto, Ukododondon, peemeeks(m), Ebonka1, ceeceeuwa, bola565, adeoluphilips, kayb2009, Bahabak, nairaland15, JesusIgot, vislabraye(m), select500, eliokwun, stasiaannie(f), Maxdiamond, integrity16(m), nkehenry(f), realisticwise, ultimate2010, mistakay, dljbd1(m), quiverfull(m), Ignatiusprince(m), Rubyventures, Elove1 and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15