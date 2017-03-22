₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,571 members, 3,785,196 topics. Date: Tuesday, 12 September 2017 at 01:33 PM

Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) (6894 Views)

Ritualist With Victim's Head In Niger State Arrested By Police. Graphic Photos / Aye And Buccaneer Cults Clash In Malaysia, One Nigerian Critically Injured / Nigerian Man In Malaysia Jumps To His Death From 31st Floor Storey Building (Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by hollawaley2: 9:59am
KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested a mentally unsound Nigerian man after he allegedly submerged a girl’s head in a swimming pool at an apartment in Puchong, Selangor, on Saturday.

Other residents and security guards at the apartment became aware of the incident when they heard the victim, a girl aged about eight to 10, screaming for help.

The security guard immediately intervened and stopped the Nigerian man. A video at the pool side has made its round on the social media, believed to be the recording of the situation after the incident.

The Nigerian man clad only in shorts was heard shouting and muttering but the sentences were inaudible. A security guard was seen trying to control the situation.

The video then panned to the playground and then towards a girl clad in pink swimming attire and black pants. A man who was recording the video asked the girl if the Nigerian had choked her, and the girl lifted her lower arm and put it to her neck, saying that “(he) did this.”

Subang Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohammad Azlin Sadari said police were notified by the security of the mentally unsound man creating chaos at the apartment’s common area.

“A patrol car was deployed and the man in his 30s was arrested. He was taken to Puchong police station for questioning and later taken to Kuala Lumpur hospital on the same day,” he said.

Azlin said no police report was lodged by the condominium management or the victim.

https://www.nst.com.my/news/crime-courts/2017/09/278722/mentally-unsound-nigerian-held-after-he-allegedly-submerged-girls


watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VH-qKlmztjc

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by iamJ(m): 12:39pm
mentally unsound fire, beta juju things

1 Like

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by okooloyun1(m): 12:39pm
Judging by the living conditions (no job, poor accommodation, drug addiction) of some Nigerians in Malaysia they tends to be mentally, emotionally and psychologically unstable sometimes.

2 Likes

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Rexphobia(m): 12:39pm
For some strange reasons I was expecting a video of the guy in the act.

3 Likes

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Mc23: 12:39pm
ok
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Narldon(f): 12:40pm
Is he high on drugs?
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by modelmike7(m): 12:40pm
Send him to Yabaleft ASAP
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by OseIbhadode93: 12:40pm
Village People at work
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by winkmart: 12:40pm
I wonder how many Nigerians are in that country
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by modelmike7(m): 12:40pm
Narldon:
Is he high on drugs?
Obviously he is
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by itiswellandwell: 12:41pm
It's well
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by chigoizie7(m): 12:41pm
What is wrong with his mental state?
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by bentlywills(m): 12:41pm
Chill
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by kamikazze22: 12:41pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X_gFfnz2oJs

1 Like

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by NgHealth(m): 12:42pm
No blame am, na marijuana cause am
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Celestyn8213: 12:42pm
How did he get to malaysia

1 Like

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by zolapower: 12:42pm
And where's the lady whose head was dip in the pool?
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by tanzto60: 12:43pm
grin

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Tegarazz: 12:43pm
I came for his name
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Phonefanatic: 12:44pm
Trust me they will go test him to ascertain his sanity.
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by Narldon(f): 12:44pm
OseIbhadode93:
VILLAGE People at work




EVEN HIS VILLAGERS HAVE DENIED RESPONSIBLITY FOR THE ATTACK

1 Like

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by veacea: 12:44pm
We can tret him in Aro
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by emymeeky: 12:44pm
He wants to mine the skull

Afon.....

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by meelerh(f): 12:46pm
Effect of weed
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by anyebedgreat: 12:47pm
What is his name.
I want to be sure he is a Nigerian
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by tokrizy(m): 12:48pm
which 1 b 9ja guy ??..oga who no dey here no dey here. . .

1 Like

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by austonclint(m): 12:48pm
Hmmmm Nigerians so so bad name every where Una go...
Restructure Nigeria Now or ..... Oduduwa republic speaks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oK3p5Th89gs
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by TINALETC3(f): 12:49pm
So Naija don mad reach Malaysia

Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by olaoye4(m): 12:49pm
He want to perform water baptism
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 12:51pm
Na juju oo..
Mentally unstable na jus cova..

Which mad man dey wear boxers, waka enta apartment ?
Re: Mentally Unstable Nigerian In Malaysia Dips Girl's Head In Swimming Pool (Video) by etenyong(m): 12:52pm
Hope that is not Hushpuppi in an unstable condition. Thank God for the little girl's life

(0) (1) (Reply)

Travel To Brazil And Venezuela / Sexy Brazilian Cop Arrests Gang Leader, Gang Members Leaks Her Nude Pictures... / 12 Year Old Girl Molested To Death!

Viewing this topic: bobkezel(m), daontop, mancityguy, Ayomide93(m), jidsoon(m), johnsonedidiong(m), FmO4(m), nnamdiumeh, lavita2(f), Vilante, Timkizzy33881(f), Foken, bettymatty, mzdamiie(f), OGMspecial(m), NorthSide, NJPot(m), miketayo(m), Louisefaye(f), fixedhollies(m), bigheadday, Kingsleydoler, solomonope(m), Christane(m), Awotimi(m), teeshe, Dblock89, tianshie(m), kaazamusa(m), client, zhiggy1(m), seyiofficial(m), adeom141(m), Dayanto, Ukododondon, peemeeks(m), Ebonka1, ceeceeuwa, bola565, adeoluphilips, kayb2009, Bahabak, nairaland15, JesusIgot, vislabraye(m), select500, eliokwun, stasiaannie(f), Maxdiamond, integrity16(m), nkehenry(f), realisticwise, ultimate2010, mistakay, dljbd1(m), quiverfull(m), Ignatiusprince(m), Rubyventures, Elove1 and 86 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.