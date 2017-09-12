Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri Replies APC Statement That Nobody Looted Like Jonathan (4261 Views)

Former president Jonathan



According to a statement by Reno Omokri, the former president’s aide, he said that APC by indicting Jonathan and the PDP, Bolaji Abdullahi, George Akume and the APC Indict Themselves.





He further called the statement a lie as no court has either indicted or convicted former president Jonathan for such crimes adding that Jonathan was not corrupt and did not loot.



Read full statement below



My attention has been drawn to a statement by the APC and released in some newspapers with the headline ‘Nobody could have looted like Jonathan, APC replies PDP’



It is indeed disheartening that the All Progressive Congress has again decided to stand truth on its head by claiming that nobody looted Nigeria like former President Goodluck Jonathan.



The statement by the national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, a man who once benefitted from former President Jonathan’s generosity and rode on his back to become a minister, shows that the party is at its wits end and is running out of lies to feed Nigerians.



First of all, no court has indicted or convicted former President Jonathan of corruption neither can they do so because the former President was not corrupt and did not loot.



We remind the APC that former President Jonathan once truthfully declared that he has no accounts or property abroad. There is a Freedom of Information Act signed into law by Dr. Jonathan and I urge Bolaji Abdullahi and those who pull his puppet strings to take advantage of it in verifying that assertion.



In any case, if the Jonathan administration was corrupt, what does that say about Bolaji Abdullahi who was a member of that government for three out of its five years? By indicting Dr. Jonathan, Malam Abdullahi also indicts himself, after all, he did not resign from that government until former President Jonathan sacked him.



Bolaji Abdullahi, like Senator George Akume, is only being clever by half in indicting the PDP as the cause of Nigeria’s problems.



Such is the APC’s hypocrisy that Senator Akume said ‘PDP caused the pain we are in’. Senator Akume, like Bolaji Abdullahi forgets that the PDP ruled for 16 years and Akume was a PDP Governor for 8 of those years and a PDP Senator for 4 of those years.

Is it that one suddenly becomes a saint by joining the APC after being in the PDP for 12 years?



It is funny that no evidence of looting has ever been established against Dr. Jonathan, yet the APC believes he looted, yet though evidence abounds that ex military head of state, General Sani Abacha looted, they believe and have publicly said ‘Abacha did not loot’.



Over $5 billion has been traced to Abacha and over $1 billion has been recovered from him including $320 million recovered under the Buhari administration alone. The question for Malam Abdullahi is this-how much has been recovered from Dr. Goodluck Jonathan?

No wonder Nigeria has not improved in the Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International since 2014 when we made our best improvement till date under Dr. Jonathan. Apparently, after sacking people like Bolaji Abdullahi, Transparency International saw fit to improve Nigeria’s Corruption Perception Rating by 8 points. The position we occupied in 2014 because of Jonathan (136) is the same position we occupy today. No progress has been made from where he left off.



It is also sad for the APC to claim that its hands were tied by the courts forcing the government to authorize the release of 48 houses seized from Timipre Sylva, a major APC donor and chieftain.



Such stories should only be told to children on the TV program ‘Tales by Moonlight’.



We ask Nigerians to note that even when the same courts ordered the release on bail of Col. Sambo Dasuki and Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zak Zaky, these individuals were not released in defiance of court orders.

It is obvious that the APC chooses which court order to obey based on how much the person involved has donated to the party.



It is also sad that Malam Abdullahi, who knows the truth, continues with the propaganda that Jonathan said ‘stealing is not corruption’. Bolaji knows the truth because he was serving Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as a minister when this incidence occurred. Former President Jonathan merely quoted the then Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, who tried to differentiate between stealing and-corruption.



His Lordship the then CJN said most of the cases charged to courts and celebrated as cases of corruption are actually cases of stealing. No one has said stealing is good. Bolaji’s APC should stop this falsehood and propaganda.



Why the APC continues to circulate beer parlor gossip, I wouldn’t know. Even the Nigerian Senate headed by a former PDP governor now APC Senate President accused the APC Federal Government for spreading beer parlour rumour on corruption (front page of the Daily Sun Friday September 8, 2017). Bolaji’s statement is another beer parlour propaganda.



The APC government has budgeted over N14tr in the last two years. Bolaji should tell Nigerians what the government has done with the money. Nigerians will not know the level of corruption in Bolaji’s APC government till another government takes over.



A government that harbors a man who was indicted by a duly constituted Judicial Commission and even makes him a minister has no moral authority to point fingers at others.



Finally, I appeal to Bolaji Abdullahi and the APC to focus on explaining to Nigerians why despite the fact that it claims to have recovered almost 2 trillion from the Jonathan administration, Nigeria still wants to borrow 1.6 trillion.



With the amount ‘recovered’, Nigeria should have had enough not to borrow and a little extra on top to lend to others.



These lies only go to show that you can use propaganda to get to power, but you cannot use propaganda to stay in power.



Reno Omokri, Bestselling author of the worldwide amazon #1 bestseller (Conspiracy Theory) Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years: Chibok, 2015 and Other Conspiracies



They say he looted Nigeria, yet Nigeria's economy was booming under him.

They say he milked Nigeria dry, yet money was circulating every where, even beggers were enjoying.

They say he is clueless, yet hunger never ravaged Nigerians during his tenure.

They say he was an economic calamity, yet Nigeria was never in recession under his govt.

They say he is a kindergarten president, yet his govt is composed of the best economic team that led Nigeria's economy to be the largest in Africa!

They abused him and called him goat, yet he never arrested those who call him goat.



Goodluck Jonathan's perfomance keeps speaking for him, two years after leaving office.

They say he was corrupt yet food was cheap during his reign.They say he looted Nigeria, yet Nigeria's economy was booming under him.They say he milked Nigeria dry, yet money was circulating every where, even beggers were enjoying.They say he is clueless, yet hunger never ravaged Nigerians during his tenure.They say he was an economic calamity, yet Nigeria was never in recession under his govt.They say he is a kindergarten president, yet his govt is composed of the best economic team that led Nigeria's economy to be the largest in Africa!They abused him and called him goat, yet he never arrested those who call him goat.Goodluck Jonathan's perfomance keeps speaking for him, two years after leaving office.GEJ, the best prsident Nigeria ever had.

Well, things were definitely better during his time compared to The Saint Era 25 Likes

NO SOAP/ SWEET WORDS CAN WASH JONATHAN CLEAN FROM THE EVIL SOME OF HIS MINISTERS COMMITED UNDER HIS WATCH. Like in football now, if a team performs well the coach will be hailed/praised and if the team does otherwise the coach will be blamed and even sent parking if the poor performance continues. This is exactly what jonathan got in the last election. TO ME, JONATHAN REMAINS THE WORST PRESIDENT NIGERIA HAS EVER HAD. A president that approved documents without checking or going through them. 4 Likes 2 Shares

paBuhari:

They say he was corrupt yet food was cheap during his reign.

They say he looted Nigeria, yet Nigeria's economy was booming under him.

They say he milked Nigeria dry, yet money was circulating every where, even beggers were enjoying.

They say he is clueless, yet hunger never ravaged Nigerians during his tenure.

They say he was an economic calamity, yet Nigeria was never in recession under his govt.

They say he is a kindergarten president, yet his govt is composed of the best economic team that led Nigeria's economy to be the largest in Africa!

They say abused him and called him goat, yet he never arrested those who call him goat.



Goodluck Jonathan's perfomance keeps speaking for him, two years after leaving office.

GEJ, the best prsident Nigeria ever had.

I couldn't have said it any better.





Facts don't lie! Zombie where @thou

Cinkq:

God will make your enemy to be short of words like this dude

richidinho:





God will make your enemy to be short of words like this dude 1 Like

Buhari



They say he will fight corruption, yet massive looting by his close relatives and friends is currently going on with his consent.

They say he is a man of intergrity, yet refused to show his WAEC certificate nor has he disclose how much he spend in london huspital.

They say he is a man that keeps his promise, yet refused to publicly declare his assets like he promised during campaign.

They say he will revive the economy, yet few months after taking over booming economy from GEJ, Nigeria fell into recession. A rebound from 1984 recession same Buhari drove Nigeria into.

They say he will bring security to Nigeria, yet fulani herdsmen began a campaign of violence never seen before in his regime.

They say he will improve agriculture, yet 1 bag of rice is currently being sold at N20,000 per bag as oppose to N8,000 during GEJ.

They say he will provide power supply, yet Nigeria produced 0mw for this first time under his govt.

They say he is a reform democrat, yet he arrested a Nigerian for naming his pet Buhari.

They say he will diversify the economy from oil, yet budgeted billions for oil exploration in the north that led to kidnap of oil workers and university lecturers by boko haram.





Two years after assuming power yet Buhari is still blaming his predecessor for his failures.

Buhari is the worst president Nigeria ever had! 34 Likes 2 Shares

paBuhari:

They say he was corrupt yet food was cheap during his reign.

They say he looted Nigeria, yet Nigeria's economy was booming under him.

They say he milked Nigeria dry, yet money was circulating every where, even beggers were enjoying.

They say he is clueless, yet hunger never ravaged Nigerians during his tenure.

They say he was an economic calamity, yet Nigeria was never in recession under his govt.

They say he is a kindergarten president, yet his govt is composed of the best economic team that led Nigeria's economy to be the largest in Africa!

They say abused him and called him goat, yet he never arrested those who call him goat.



Goodluck Jonathan's perfomance keeps speaking for him, two years after leaving office.

GEJ, the best prsident Nigeria ever had.



So you mean the zoo was good to you when gej was feeding you crumbs?

Same old story bein peddle by dis clueless goverment.when they have notin 2 offer, they retort to blaming some1 for their faliures 3 Likes 1 Share

Jonathan should shut up and stop insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians. He presided over the biggest heist in the history of Nigeria and he's even robbing it in our faces. That he has not been convicted or in prison today is a testimony to the rot in the country and nothing else. 4 Likes 1 Share

vedaxcool:

Hope BMC is paying you well for defending failure.

vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



far better dan this clueless govt which is base on deceit and propaganda. Only a compound idiot and a foolhardy will support this government

yomi96:

far better dan this clueless govt which is base on deceit and propaganda. Only a compound idiot and a foolhardy will support this government



Only thieves, lazy vagabounds, senile idiots and unrepentant dogs lacking decency in every regards support a Jonathan regime that brought bh to abuja, steadily grew poverty while mortgaging the future generations into debt.

Cinkq:

NO SOAP CAN WASH JONATHAN CLEAN FROM THE EVIL SOME OF HIS MINISTERS COMMITED UNDER HIS WATCH. Like in football now, if a team performs well the coach will be hailed/praised and if the team does otherwise the coach will be blamed and even sent parking if the poor performance continues. This is exactly what jonathan got in the last election. TO ME, JONATHAN IS THE WORSE PRESIDENT NIGERIA HAS EVER HAD. i agree with some of the things you said but also in football, when a coach is sacked, the next coach is expected to do better than the last. Jonathan was like a football coach that took a team(nigeria) which normally finishes in the 15 or 16th position to a respectable 8th position. But then the detractors came. They said the coach must be sacked and that their own coach will do better. The coach is sacked and another is appointed but instead of taking the team up the table he takes the team to the relegation zone. Nigeria is approaching relegation. i agree with some of the things you said but also in football, when a coach is sacked, the next coach is expected to do better than the last. Jonathan was like a football coach that took a team(nigeria) which normally finishes in the 15 or 16th position to a respectable 8th position. But then the detractors came. They said the coach must be sacked and that their own coach will do better. The coach is sacked and another is appointed but instead of taking the team up the table he takes the team to the relegation zone. Nigeria is approaching relegation. 20 Likes 2 Shares

paBuhari:

Hope BMC is paying you well for defending failure.



Only pocket thief and lazy drunks cannot recover from Jonathan loss.

One thing about Buhari is that he doesn't loot like past presidents but people around him do what ever they like. they loot without being quesrioned but when you deviate from the terms and condition given ,then you'd be remembered just like Mama Taraba.





stupid and clueless APC. 3 Likes 1 Share

junketer:

i agree with some of the things you said but also in football, when a coach is sacked, the next coach is expected to do better than the last. Jonathan was like a football coach that took a team(nigeria) which normally finishes in the 15 or 16th position to a respectable 8th position. But then the detractors came. They said the coach must be sacked and that their own coach will do better. The coach is sacked and another is appointed but instead of taking the team up the table he takes the team to the relegation zone. Nigeria is approaching relegation. I also agree with your point but don't you think buhari needs time? You know it's always verry difficult to make sucess when the foundation you meet on ground is a faulty one,this is why i think we all need to be patient with buhari before castigating him. We can asess buhari's performance after the end of his tenure. 2 Likes

Ineffectual bufoons (buhari and Jonathan )

Thumps up Reno.



Always dishing out facts to trounce APC lies and propaganda.



Only brain crippled fools and zombies believes APC has anything good to offer Nigeria. 4 Likes

This is a masterpiece......worthy of a PhD thesis ..!!



Reno......wehdone sa..

vedaxcool:

Only thieves, lazy vagabounds, senile idiots and unrepentant dogs lacking decency in every regards support a Jonathan regime that brought bh to abuja, steadily grew poverty while mortgaging the future generations into debt. [s] vedaxcool:

Only thieves, lazy vagabounds, senile idiots and unrepentant dogs lacking decency in every regards support a Jonathan regime that brought bh to abuja, steadily grew poverty while mortgaging the future generations into debt. [/s] vedaxcool:

[s][/s]



trash as usual. This clueless govt has borrowed 7trn,claims to be fightin corruption yet has corrupt members as ministers, officials. And then give you peanuts to defend them on social media.wit nonsense and sycophatic yoot like you that will sit your dirty ass at home pick up their phone and type nonsense inorder to support acute faliure is just disgusting

junketer:

i agree with some of the things you said but also in football, when a coach is sacked, the next coach is expected to do better than the last. Jonathan was like a football coach that took a team(nigeria) which normally finishes in the 15 or 16th position to a respectable 8th position. But then the detractors came. They said the coach must be sacked and that their own coach will do better. The coach is sacked and another is appointed but instead of taking the team up the table he takes the team to the relegation zone. Nigeria is approaching relegation. Thank you for this,

Thank you for this,
Even a nursery school student understands.

[/b]"The APC government has budgeted over N14tr in the last two years. Bolaji should tell Nigerians what the government has done with the money. Nigerians will not know the level of corruption in Bolaji’s APC government till another government takes over..................... These lies only go to show that you can use propaganda to get to power, but you cannot use propaganda to stay in power"[b] What a technical knock out by GEJ and his handlers.This stale tale of the deceptive APC have just refused to fly hence they continue to look foolish,dull and stupid.The world will shudder in horror when APC's atrocities will be unearthed @ the end of time. 1 Like

The looting going on now is systematic, ruthless and deep. I pray the next government would probe this one. 2 Likes

Reno Mockery





The layman on the street does not understand economic jargons. He only understands that the economy is bad when he can no longer buy what is buys for 5naira for 5naira. And that is exactly what is happening now!



I don't care whether GEJ's administration looted the world, all i know is, things were far better and easier in his time. The economic realities now is a perfect reflection of APC's administrative performance, which is he can unarguably refer to as, BAD



The APC should leave GEJ alone. They have had the reins of power for almost 3years now and they are still playing the blame game.



GEJ, we miss you.



As controversial as Reno has been, there is a lot of truth in all what he said.The layman on the street does not understand economic jargons. He only understands that the economy is bad when he can no longer buy what is buys for 5naira for 5naira. And that is exactly what is happening now!I don't care whether GEJ's administration looted the world, all i know is, things were far better and easier in his time. The economic realities now is a perfect reflection of APC's administrative performance, which is he can unarguably refer to as, BADThe APC should leave GEJ alone. They have had the reins of power for almost 3years now and they are still playing the blame game.GEJ, we miss you.

No be billions Buhari spent on state clinic yet panadol no dey there?

In spite of the billions spent yet he still goes abroad for treatment. 2 Likes