Barcelona wins this one 3 goals to 1 (3-1)



Messi will get two goals while Suarez gets the third goal. Dembele will come on from the bench like he did against Espanyol to have a great a game and get an aasist for one of the goals.

Predictions?

Barca all the way!!!

Juventus are going to be Dembessied. Quote me any where

God forbid!







Which Club?







To the poster below;

Soon dem go sell that Dembele buy Giroud. E go change to GSM.

for your mind you make sense now for your mind you make sense now

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembele, Suarez, Messi



Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala



Ref: Skomina (SVN) 1 Like 1 Share

FCB till i die

mes_que_un_club

forca_barca

Which Club?



Chelsea/Madrid Chelsea/Madrid

Juventus all the way



The old Lady of Turin to take the day

Barcelona 3 - 1 Juventus

Barcelona

Goals;

Messi 2

Suarez 1



Juventus

Goal;

Higuian 1

Behold Arsenal's lineup for tonight's champions League match.





Barcelona Vs Juventus: LIVE STREAMING



Mes_que_in_club

7-1







which channel is showing it my Dstv is not showing the match which kain wahala be this

choi buffon na goal keeper

Behold Arsenal's lineup for tonight's champions League match. lol.....guy u no well lol.....guy u no well

Dz Buffon no wan retire ba?

Since I dey primary school

prediction: draw soup

Dem go beat Barca today