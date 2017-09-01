₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by MrDude: 6:02pm
Barcelona wins this one 3 goals to 1 (3-1)
Messi will get two goals while Suarez gets the third goal. Dembele will come on from the bench like he did against Espanyol to have a great a game and get an aasist for one of the goals.
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 6:07pm
Predictions?
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by scantee(m): 6:19pm
Barca all the way!!!
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by buzquet(m): 6:20pm
Juventus are going to be Dembessied. Quote me any where
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Narldon(f): 6:33pm
encryptjay:
Which Club?
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by DJMCOTTY(m): 6:49pm
dakeskese:for your mind you make sense now
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by zoho23(f): 6:51pm
Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Iniesta; Dembele, Suarez, Messi
Juventus: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Benatia, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Higuain, Dybala
Ref: Skomina (SVN)
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by barcalover(m): 6:52pm
FCB till i die
mes_que_un_club
forca_barca
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by encryptjay(m): 6:58pm
Narldon:Chelsea/Madrid
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by hardeycute: 7:09pm
Juventus all the way
The old Lady of Turin to take the day
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by profmsboi(m): 7:22pm
Barcelona 3 - 1 Juventus
Barcelona
Goals;
Messi 2
Suarez 1
Juventus
Goal;
Higuian 1
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by omonla10(m): 7:23pm
Behold Arsenal's lineup for tonight's champions League match.
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by callydon(m): 7:26pm
Champions League
Barcelona Vs Juventus: LIVE STREAMING
Champions League
Barcelona Vs Juventus: LIVE STREAMING
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by caspervenice(m): 7:48pm
Mes_que_in_club
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by mokoshalb(m): 7:55pm
Live Stream here: http://livestream.mokoshalb.com/live/barcelona-vs-juventus
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by zeekeyboy: 7:58pm
7-1
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Fembleez1(m): 7:59pm
Up Barca!
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by yhormite: 8:00pm
which channel is showing it my Dstv is not showing the match which kain wahala be this
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:08pm
choi buffon na goal keeper
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Victornezzar: 8:08pm
omonla10:lol.....guy u no well
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by purplekayc(m): 8:09pm
Dz Buffon no wan retire ba?
Since I dey primary school
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by joyandfaith: 8:13pm
prediction: draw soup
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Adminisher: 8:13pm
Dem go beat Barca today
|Re: Barcelona Vs Juventus : UCL (0 - 0) - Live by Ekaka1(m): 8:18pm
Zappacosta!!!...
What a break...f of He righ full back area ...This is surely going to be a contender for the best 2017 UCL goal
Chelsea 2: Qarabag 0
