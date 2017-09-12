₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by chazdhe: 2:41pm
A Director in Lagos State Ministry of Youths, identified as Mr Oludare Buraimoh, has committed suicide by hanging in his room.
Buraimoh, who lives at Unity Estate, Phase II, Gbonagun, Abeokuta, took his life at about 4.00 p.m. on Monday after attending to his son Dotun, who was sick.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), many sympathisers, who spoke in silent tones about the ugly incident, were seen in the compound.
Dotun told NAN that the incident happened around 4.00 p.m. after his father gave him a drug to treat malaria.
Dotun said;
“We were both at home; he came to give me a drug and left me thinking he was going to retire to his room. But when I did not hear his voice I called him, but no response came.
“I, thereafter, went to his room only to find him hanging on the ceiling with a traditional Aso Oke tied to his neck and a stool with which he committed the suicide.
“I then alerted the neighbours, who in turn, told me to alert the police, which I did,”
The wife of the deceased said she was yet to come to terms with her husband’s despicable act.
She said;
“I don’t know what came over him, it is inexplicable.
“We have been surviving through the thick and thin and now that we ought to sit down and enjoy after all the years of toiling, he decided to take his life.
“He did not show any sign of depression at the time he committed suicide.
“He was in high spirit, what led him to this remained a riddle,”
The Obantoko Police Station, where the incident was reported, confirmed the suicide.
DSP Rasheed Olaleye of the station confirmed the incident, but declined to give further comments, saying that the DPO would be in the best position to handle the case.
The body of the deceased has been deposited at General Hospital, Abeokuta, after clearance from the police.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by olureignforever: 3:01pm
Depression.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by RealZizou(m): 3:54pm
B
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by SirHouloo(m): 4:15pm
I still find it difficult why suicide is common among the rich than the poor...
My conclusion; money isn't happiness but God willing, I go get am.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by neweraomo: 4:15pm
Okay
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by MadManTalking: 4:16pm
.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by nduboss(m): 4:16pm
Lord have mercy .
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by w1sEmAn: 4:16pm
hmm
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by SalamRushdie: 4:16pm
Buhari's economic incompetence has driven another of his voter to suicide...Are we going to continue watching this incompetent visionless man continue to deliver hardship that is driving Nigerians to suicide daily or are we going to come together and Vote him out if he dares to re-contest..Remember Voting Buhari Out is Now A CIVIC DUTY!!!!! Please endeavour to convince at least 3 people around you everyday before you sleep ..Thank You
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by dovetark(m): 4:17pm
The suicide rate in this country is becoming alarming! More has to be done about mental health.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Sirambassador(m): 4:17pm
So he thinks killing himself is better
Nawa o
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by transfer101: 4:17pm
If you ask me, I would say there is more to the story.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by judecares1: 4:17pm
chai,assistant judeas
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by felony101(m): 4:17pm
Sad ending... End time suicide
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by dakeskese(m): 4:17pm
...
They should investigate this. Might be murder. Who knows?
I also agree with the point of view of the poster below.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by oloriLFC(f): 4:17pm
Maybe he did something that his family is yet to know. Maybe financial misappropriation. So pathetic .Btw, all those who posted 'q, m, l, p...' above me are jokers!
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Cornerstone001: 4:17pm
God, have mercy..
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by bellblunn: 4:18pm
olureignforever:
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by jetbomber17: 4:18pm
Check his phone
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by judahh: 4:18pm
Me self I'm depressed but I rather kee myself thhhan commit suicide. This Buhari government has brought strange things upon awa land
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by mrbillz(m): 4:18pm
So sad! Heard this on Ray power new now
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by diportivo: 4:18pm
o ma se o
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Zeze06(m): 4:18pm
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by yklott(m): 4:18pm
This life is a pot of beans... Unemployed people never commit suicide
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by aguiyi2: 4:19pm
W
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Naziridamos: 4:19pm
Ok
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Klington: 4:19pm
Apc government is cursed.. ... Evil people
Countless number of suicides.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by cristianisraeli: 4:19pm
if the nigerian police get detectives do your jobs and find out if it was murder or sucide
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Kuluosha(m): 4:19pm
RIP
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Unsad(m): 4:19pm
Times are really hard
May God grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by mrbillz(m): 4:20pm
oloriLFC:My Fellow Kopite! The you're the only female LFC fan I have known so far. Mind connecting?
|Re: Director In Lagos Ministry Of Youths Commits Suicide by Florblu(f): 4:20pm
Village People
