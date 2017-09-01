₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Jase4real: 3:05pm
Governor Akeredolu is pictured welcoming the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at Akure Airport, Ondo State for the 2nd National Council on Niger Delta on September 12...
10 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Annie939(f): 3:08pm
and what about the photo? i only see two old politicians here trying to make mockery of themselves
9 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Ratello: 3:11pm
Annie939:
Exactly jare
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:25pm
Annie939:for me to make you a happy mother won't be a bad idea. I wish u ready!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by koladebrainiac(m): 3:35pm
they're both Lawyers now like colleagues
14 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Annie939(f): 4:02pm
taoheedoriloye:thanks but am already a mother
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 4:25pm
Omoluabi.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 4:26pm
Awon omoluabi Meji doing us proud.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by AutoReportNG2: 4:26pm
Padi ee, bawo ni?
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 4:26pm
My N.I.G.G.A....
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Originality007: 4:26pm
Akure my Akure
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by GavelSlam: 4:26pm
Game recognise game.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by kennygee(f): 4:27pm
Annie939:
I see nothing wrong in their mode of greeting each other.
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:27pm
My mahn my mannn And osi baba be like... My mainnn mann
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by cristianisraeli: 4:27pm
they are busy chopping nigerian money and you are telling us to caption photo..infact.....if i....lol
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by ttshems(m): 4:27pm
My Guyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Benjom(m): 4:27pm
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Unsad(m): 4:27pm
When you just finished fuccking the babe that washed your main guy
1 Like
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by ChristyB(f): 4:28pm
Guy man! Take 5 jare nothing do you. Welcome to my state.
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 4:28pm
...
After spending abt 1 minute looking at this picture... I jux can't say Nothing!!!
Their incompetencies brought us this low.
One married an older wife while the other works for an older boss.
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Keneking: 4:28pm
Two lawyers, did i just suggest two lairs
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by analsexqueen(f): 4:29pm
My guy long time no see.....they are pals, lawyers
1 Like
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 4:29pm
Na dem dey enjoy the country.
They do not know the meaning of recession.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Jonbold(m): 4:29pm
Annie939:chai!!!! dis is deep
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Kylekent59: 4:30pm
Make una join me ooo.
U are all welcome, afonja,ipob,fulanis
We are one.
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Bestie0309(f): 4:30pm
taoheedoriloye:
Lol, no b only mother, Aunty's Cousine nko?
Annie939:
U got him right
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by DRPAIT123(m): 4:30pm
I comment my reserve till when he tries such with baba buhari
1 Like
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by VitaminB12(m): 4:31pm
ChristyB:Me too dey your state for Obaile road. Oya come welcome me
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:31pm
ma niggers
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by richietunes: 4:31pm
|Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by adeomoade204: 4:32pm
Jase4real:
That shows two mature mind with the same profession but without political (official ) status..... i give that to The Professor for his humility and humorous lifestyle....
You cant do that to someone like Governor Fayose
3 Likes
