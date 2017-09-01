₦airaland Forum

Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Jase4real: 3:05pm
Governor Akeredolu is pictured welcoming the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at Akure Airport, Ondo State for the 2nd National Council on Niger Delta on September 12...

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Annie939(f): 3:08pm
and what about the photo? i only see two old politicians here trying to make mockery of themselves

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Ratello: 3:11pm
Annie939:
and what about the photo? i only see two old politicians here trying to make mockery of themselves

Exactly jare

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by taoheedoriloye(m): 3:25pm
Annie939:
and what about the photo? i only see two old politicians here trying to make mockery of themselves
for me to make you a happy mother won't be a bad idea. I wish u ready!

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by koladebrainiac(m): 3:35pm
they're both Lawyers now like colleagues

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Annie939(f): 4:02pm
taoheedoriloye:
for me to make you a happy mother won't be a bad idea. I wish u ready!
thanks but am already a mother

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by quiverfull(m): 4:25pm
Omoluabi.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by SirHouloo(m): 4:26pm
Awon omoluabi Meji doing us proud.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by AutoReportNG2: 4:26pm
Padi ee, bawo ni?

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Sunofgod(m): 4:26pm
My N.I.G.G.A....

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Originality007: 4:26pm
Akure my Akure grin grin grin

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by GavelSlam: 4:26pm
Game recognise game.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by kennygee(f): 4:27pm
Annie939:
and what about the photo? i only see two old politicians here trying to make mockery of themselves

I see nothing wrong in their mode of greeting each other.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by uhuogba: 4:27pm
They are smiling!
Most Nigerians ain't !



Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 4:27pm
My mahn my mannn And osi baba be like... My mainnn mann
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by cristianisraeli: 4:27pm
they are busy chopping nigerian money and you are telling us to caption photo..infact.....if i....lol
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by ttshems(m): 4:27pm
My Guyyyyyyyy!!!!!!!

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Benjom(m): 4:27pm
smiley
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Unsad(m): 4:27pm
When you just finished fuccking the babe that washed your main guy

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by ChristyB(f): 4:28pm
Guy man! Take 5 jare nothing do you. Welcome to my state.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by dakeskese(m): 4:28pm
...
After spending abt 1 minute looking at this picture... I jux can't say Nothing!!!

Their incompetencies brought us this low.
One married an older wife while the other works for an older boss.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Keneking: 4:28pm
Two lawyers, did i just suggest two lairs grin grin
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by analsexqueen(f): 4:29pm
My guy long time no see.....they are pals, lawyers

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Flexherbal(m): 4:29pm
Na dem dey enjoy the country.

They do not know the meaning of recession.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Jonbold(m): 4:29pm
Annie939:
thanks but am already a mother
chai!!!! dis is deep grin
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Kylekent59: 4:30pm
Make una join me ooo.


U are all welcome, afonja,ipob,fulanis
We are one.

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by Bestie0309(f): 4:30pm
taoheedoriloye:
for me to make you a happy mother won't be a bad idea. I wish u ready!


Lol, no b only mother, Aunty's Cousine nko?

Annie939:
thanks but am already a mother

U got him right
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by DRPAIT123(m): 4:30pm
I comment my reserve till when he tries such with baba buhari

Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by VitaminB12(m): 4:31pm
ChristyB:
Guy man! Take 5 jare nothing do you. Welcome to my state.
Me too dey your state for Obaile road. Oya come welcome me
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by iluvdonjazzy: 4:31pm
ma niggers
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by richietunes: 4:31pm
Re: Governor Akeredolu Welcomes Osinbajo At Akure Airport (Photo) by adeomoade204: 4:32pm
Jase4real:
Governor Akeredolu is pictured welcoming the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo at Akure Airport, Ondo State for the 2nd National Council on Niger Delta on September 12...




That shows two mature mind with the same profession but without political (official ) status..... i give that to The Professor for his humility and humorous lifestyle....

You cant do that to someone like Governor Fayose

